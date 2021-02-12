The Worldwide Ultra-thin Glass Industry is Expected to Reach $14.3 Billion by 2025
DUBLIN, Feb. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Ultra-thin Glass Market by Thickness, Manufacturing Process (Float, Fusion, Down-Draw), Application (Semiconductor Substrate, Touch Panel Display, Fingerprint Sensor), End-use Industry, and Region - Global Forecast to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global ultra-thin glass market size is projected to grow from USD 7.8 billion in 2020 to USD 14.3 billion by 2025, at a CAGR of 13.0% between 2020 and 2025.
The ultra-thin glass market is projected to register a CAGR of 13.0% during the forecast period.
Ultra-thin glass is a low-thickness, special category glass that is lightweight, flexible, and has electrical conductivity and sensitivity. It is used in various applications in the consumer electronics, automotive & transportation, and medical & healthcare industries, among others. Ultra-thin glass can be majorly classified into technical or non-technical, depending on the processes used during manufacturing. However, the negative impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the consumer electronics industry has affected the ultra-thin glass market adversely.
0.1mm-0.5mm thick ultra-thin glass is the fastest-growing segment in the ultra-thin glass market in terms of value.
0.1mm-0.5mm is projected to register the highest CAGR in terms of value between 2020 and 2025. 0.1mm-0.5mm thick ultra-thin glass has its applications in touch panel display, fingerprint sensor, a semiconductor substrate, vehicle infotainment system, and biotechnological devices. This ultra-thin glass is flat and has a smooth surface and excellent heat resistance.
Float is the largest manufacturing process for ultra-thin glass in terms of value and volume.
Sir Alastair Pilkington invented the float process for the British glass manufacturing company, Pilkington. Raw glass materials such as soda-lime and borosilicate are used to manufacture ultra-thin glass in this process. Additives such as colorants and refining agents are also added to enhance the physical and chemical properties of the glass.
Touch Panel Display is the largest application of ultra-thin glass in terms of value.
Touch Panel Displays are used in consumer electronics products. Touch panel displays are extensively used in smartphones, TVs, wearable devices, and signage. Ultra-thin glass used in touch panel displays helps in a weight reduction of the overall electronic product. The touch panel displays segment was the leading consumer of ultra-thin glass in 2019. This segment has grown substantially over the years owing to the increasing demand for smartphones and TVs. Digitalization has grown, and this growth is expected to drive the ultra-thin glass market in the touch panel displays application segment.
Consumer electronics is the largest end-use industry of ultra-thin glass in terms of value and volume.
The consumer electronics industry is witnessing continuous evolution owing to technological advancements (particularly in smartphones, wearable devices, and TVs). Ultra-thin glasses are widely used in consumer electronics for applications, such as displays and sensors. Properties such as electrical conductivity and sensitivity, transmissivity, and flexibility make it suitable for varied applications in this industry. Consumer electronics is the largest end-use industry of the ultra-thin glass market, and this trend is estimated to continue during the forecast period.
APAC is the leading ultra-thin glass market in terms of value.
APAC is the largest ultra-thin glass market in terms of value. The key reason for this growth includes the demand for ultra-thin glass in the consumer electronics industry in the region. The demand for ultra-thin glass in consumer electronics, and automotive & transportation industries is projected to grow due to product innovation and technological advancements. The growth of the market in this region is further boosted by improved technology solutions, superior properties, and increasing penetration in various end-use industries.
Key Topics Covered:
1 Introduction
2 Research Methodology
3 Executive Summary
4 Premium Insights
4.1 Attractive Opportunities in the Ultra-Thin Glass Market
4.2 Ultra-Thin Glass Market, by End-Use Industry and Region
4.3 Ultra-Thin Glass Market, by End-Use Industry
4.4 Ultra-Thin Glass Market, by Thickness
4.5 Ultra-Thin Glass Market, by Application
4.6 Ultra-Thin Glass Market, by Key Countries
5 Market Overview
5.1 Introduction
5.2 Market Dynamics
5.2.1 Drivers
5.2.1.1 Increasing Use of Lightweight Materials to Enhance Energy Efficiency in Various Industries
5.2.1.2 Growing Demand for Consumer Electronic Products Due to Improved Lifestyle
5.2.2 Restraints
5.2.2.1 Critical Manufacturing Processes of Ultra-Thin Glass
5.2.2.2 Decrease in Demand for Ultra-Thin Glass Due to Covid-19 Pandemic
5.2.3 Opportunities
5.2.3.1 Shorter Product Lifecycles of Consumer Electronics
5.2.3.2 Increasing Usage of Ultra-Thin Glass in Solar Panels
5.2.4 Challenges
5.2.4.1 High Breakeven Cost in New Application Areas
5.2.4.2 Improving Durability of Ultra-Thin Glass Used in Foldable Smart-Phones
5.3 Porter's Five Forces Analysis
5.3.1 Bargaining Power of Buyers
5.3.2 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
5.3.3 Threat of New Entrants
5.3.4 Threat of Substitutes
5.3.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry
5.4 Value Chain Analysis
6 Macroeconomic Overview and Key Trends
6.1 Trends and Forecast of Gdp
6.2 Trends in Consumer Electronics Industry
7 Ultra-Thin Glass Market, by Thickness
7.1 Introduction
7.2 &lessThan;0.1mm
7.2.1 Consumer Electronics Industry Driving Consumption of &lessThan;0.1mm Ultra-Thin Glass
7.3 0.1mm-0.5mm
7.3.1 Increasing Demand for 0.1mm-0.5mm Ultra-Thin Glass Due to Its Flexible Properties
7.4 0.5mm-1.0mm
7.4.1 Increasing Demand for 0.5mm-1.0mm Ultra-Thin Glass Witnessed from Medical & Biotechnology Industry
8 Ultra-Thin Glass Market, by Manufacturing Process
8.1 Introduction
8.2 Float
8.2.1 Float Process Enhances Physical and Chemical Properties of Ultra-Thin Glass
8.3 Fusion
8.3.1 Fusion Increasingly Used for its Cost-Effectiveness
8.4 Down-Draw
8.4.1 Down-Draw Process Proficient in Producing Flawless Surface
9 Ultra-Thin Glass Market, by Application
9.1 Introduction
9.2 Touch Panel Display
9.2.1 Ultra-Thin Glass Reduces Weight of Touch-Panel Display Devices
9.3 Semiconductor Substrate
9.3.1 Ultra-Thin Glass Used in Semiconductor Substrate Due to Its Electro-Conductivity and Lightweight Properties
9.4 Fingerprint Sensor
9.4.1 Need for Customer's Data Privacy Has Increased Demand for Ultra-Thin Glass
9.5 Others
10 Ultra-Thin Glass Market, by End-Use Industry
10.1 Introduction
10.2 Consumer Electronics
10.2.1 Ultra-Thin Glass Increasingly Used in Smartphones and Other Electronic Devices
10.2.2 Smartphones
10.2.3 Televisions
10.2.4 Wearable Devices
10.3 Automotive & Transportation
10.3.1 Lightweight Property of Ultra-Thin Glass to Drive Demand in Automotive & Transportation
10.4 Medical & Healthcare
10.4.1 APAC is Largest Market for Ultra-Thin Glass in Medical & Healthcare Industry
10.5 Others
11 Ultra-Thin Glass Market, by Region
11.1 Introduction
11.2 North America
11.3 Europe
11.4 APAC
11.5 Middle East & Africa (Mea)
11.6 Latin America
12 Competitive Landscape
12.1 Introduction
12.2 Competitive Leadership Mapping
12.2.1 Visionary Leaders
12.2.2 Dynamic Differentiators
12.2.3 Emerging Companies
12.2.4 Innovators
12.3 Strength of Product Portfolio
12.4 Business Strategy Excellence
12.5 Market Ranking
12.6 Revenue Analysis of Top Players
12.7 Competitive Scenario
12.7.1 New Product Launch
12.7.2 Joint Venture
12.7.3 Collaboration
12.7.4 Partnership
13 Company Profiles
13.1 Corning
13.1.1 Business Overview
13.1.2 Products Offered
13.1.3 Recent Developments
13.1.4 Swot Analysis
13.1.5 Winning Imperatives
13.1.6 Current Focus and Strategies
13.1.7 Threat from Competition
13.1.8 Right to Win
13.2 Asahi Glass
13.2.1 Business Overview
13.2.2 Products Offered
13.2.3 Recent Developments
13.2.4 Swot Analysis
13.2.5 Winning Imperatives
13.2.6 Current Focus and Strategies
13.2.7 Threat from Competition
13.2.8 Right to Win
13.3 Nippon Electric Glass
13.3.1 Business Overview
13.3.2 Products Offered
13.3.3 Recent Developments
13.3.4 Swot Analysis
13.3.5 Winning Imperatives
13.3.6 Current Focus and Strategies
13.3.7 Threat from Competition
13.3.8 Right to Win
13.4 Schott Ag
13.4.1 Business Overview
13.4.2 Products Offered
13.4.3 Recent Developments
13.4.4 Swot Analysis
13.4.5 Winning Imperatives
13.4.6 Current Focus and Strategies
13.4.7 Threat from Competition
13.4.8 Right to Win
13.5 Nippon Sheet Glass
13.5.1 Business Overview
13.5.2 Products Offered
13.5.3 Swot Analysis
13.5.4 Winning Imperatives
13.5.5 Current Focus and Strategies
13.5.6 Threat from Competition
13.5.7 Right to Win
13.6 Csg Holding
13.6.1 Business Overview
13.6.2 Products Offered
13.6.3 Publisher View
13.7 Central Glass Co., Ltd.
13.7.1 Business Overview
13.7.2 Products Offered
13.7.3 Publisher View
13.8 Xinyi Glass Holdings Limited
13.8.1 Business Overview
13.8.2 Products Offered
13.8.3 Publisher View
13.9 Changzhou Almaden Co., Ltd.
13.9.1 Business Overview
13.9.2 Products Offered
13.9.3 Publisher View
13.10 Air-Craftglass
13.10.1 Business Overview
13.10.2 Products Offered
13.10.3 Recent Developments
13.10.4 Publisher View
13.11 Other Companies
13.11.1 Emerge Glass
13.11.2 Aviationglass & Technology
13.11.3 Taiwan Glass
13.11.4 China National Building Materials (Cnbm)
13.11.5 Hilgenberg
13.11.6 Noval Glass
13.11.7 Runtai Industry
13.11.8 Hoya (USA)
13.11.9 Avanstrate
13.11.10 Huihua Glass
14 Appendix
14.1 Discussion Guide
14.2 Knowledge Store: Subscription Portal
14.3 Available Customizations
14.4 Related Reports
14.5 Author Details
