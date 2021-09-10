U.S. markets open in 2 hours 34 minutes

Worldwide Ultrafast Lasers Industry to 2028 - Expanding Applications of Laser Technology Presents Opportunities

Research and Markets
·9 min read

Dublin, Sept. 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Ultrafast Lasers Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis by Type, Pulse Duration, and Application" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

According to this report the market is expected to reach US$ 3,048.68 million by 2028, registering a CAGR of 11.0% from 2021 to 2028. The COVID-19 outbreak has affected the overall growth rate of global ultrafast lasers market in the year 2020 in a negative manner to some extent, due to decline in revenue and growth of companies operating in the market owing to supply and demand disruptions across the value chain. Thus, there was a decline in y-o-y growth rate during the year 2020. However, the positive future growth outlook due to expected rise in demand from industrial sectors in developing regions such as APAC, MEA, and SAM, the market growth is expected to normalize from second half of 2021 and continue to grow at steady rate over the forecast period of 2021 to 2028.

With government support, a number of start-ups are entering the market, and many more start-ups are expected to enter the market in the near future. For instance, in recent years, EU support has led to a steady stream of start-up laser companies in the area of high-intensity laser technology. The start-up fund in the region is driven by several supportive factors including research funding and equipment purchase funding. For instance, joint university-industry research centers such as the Fraunhofer Institutes provided substantial government support for industry-directed projects.

Due to these initiatives, there has been a proliferation of companies, such as OneFive (acquired by NKT Photonics), Class Photonics GmbH, Amplitude Systemes, Menlo Systems, and TRUMPF Scientific Lasers, in the area of laser technology. In US, with the growing need for high-intensity lasers, the US government is expected to support small manufacturers of high-power lasers, ultrafast CPA lasers, and components. This will create conducive environment for various start-ups to enter the market. In the US, already houses significant number of start-ups that are active in the field of high-intensity laser technology. For instance, the small specialty research laser company-KMLabs 39-is focused on the development of terawatt-scale, kHz Ti:sapphire lasers. Similarly, NewportoSpectra Physics is focused on engineering improvements to existing Ti:sapphire products.

Although the ultrafast laser offers several benefits such as enhanced dimensional accuracy and tighter tolerances, reduced collateral damage, and elimination of post-processing steps, however, due to the high cost of procurement, its adoption in small and medium-sized manufacturing enterprises is low. Nevertheless, the ultrafast laser manufacturers are working hard to lower the overall cost of procuring ultrafast laser machines. Also, the cost per watt of output power has reduced substantially with the emergence of new entrants in the market, and there has been significant market consolidation through acquisitions. Therefore, these collective efforts by the market players are expected to remarkably reduce the overall impact of the restraint on the market during the forecast period. This will lead to the higher adoption of ultrafast laser system in various applications, such as marking, wielding, cutting, and surgeries.

Laser pumping has significant importance owing to the development of high-power diode lasers that are available in several wavelength. Diode pumped laser can be categorized into four categories-single stripe, diode array, diode bar, and diode stack. Single stripe diode laser produces less than 100mW of power. However, diode array has the capability to achieve higher output power. In addition, with the small size and its long life, this type of ultrafast laser has highest level of wall-plug efficiency with any known laser source. Some of the companies offering diode-pumped laser are Coherent Inc. and IPG Photonics. The diode-pumped lasers are widely used in medical and industrial application areas. These high-performance lasers have output power of as high as 20 W, and therefore offer several performance benefits specifically for precision application including disk texturing, marking, and resister trimming.

The ultrafast lasers market is segmented on the bases of type, pulse duration, application, and geography. Based on type, the market is segmented into diode-pumped lasers, mode-locked diode lasers, titanium-sapphire lasers, and fiber lasers. In 2020 the fiber lasers segment accounted for the largest market share. In terms of pulse duration, the market is bifurcated into picosecond and femtosecond. In 2020, the femtosecond segment accounted for a larger share in the market. Based on application, the market is segmented into consumer electronics, industrial, automotive, and medical & scientific. In 2020, the industrial segment accounted for the largest market share. Geographically, the global ultrafast lasers market is broadly segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC), the Middle East & Africa (MEA), and South America (SAM). In 2020, APAC accounted for the significant share in the market.

Reasons to Buy

  • Save and reduce time carrying out entry-level research by identifying the growth, size, leading players and segments in the global ultrafast lasers market.

  • Highlights key business priorities in order to assist companies to realign their business strategies

  • The key findings and recommendations highlight crucial progressive industry trends in the global Ultrafast Lasers market, thereby allowing players across the value chain to develop effective long-term strategies

  • Develop/modify business expansion plans by using substantial growth offering developed and emerging markets

  • Scrutinize in-depth global market trends and outlook coupled with the factors driving the market, as well as those hindering it

  • Enhance the decision-making process by understanding the strategies that underpin commercial interest with respect to client products, segmentation, pricing and distribution

Key Topics Covered:

1. Introduction

2. Key Takeaways

3. Research Methodology

4. Ultrafast Lasers Market Landscape
4.1 Market Overview
4.2 PEST Analysis
4.2.1 North America
4.2.2 Europe
4.2.3 Asia-Pacific
4.2.4 Middle East and Africa
4.2.5 South America
4.3 Ecosystem Analysis
4.4 Expert Opinions

5. Ultrafast Lasers Market - Key Market Dynamics
5.1 Key Market Drivers
5.1.1 Technological Innovation and Implementation of Ultrafast Lasers in Diverse Industry Applications
5.1.2 Government Initiatives to Promote Adoption of Ultrafast Lasers
5.2 Key Market Restraints
5.2.1 Cost Associated with Ultrafast Laser Systems
5.3 Key Market Opportunities
5.3.1 Expanding Applications of Laser Technology
5.4 Future Trends
5.4.1 Growing Emergence of Start-ups
5.5 Impact Analysis of Drivers and Restraints

6. Ultrafast Lasers Market - Global Analysis
6.1 Ultrafast Lasers Market Global Overview
6.2 Ultrafast Lasers Market - Global Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Million)
6.3 Market Positioning - Five Key Players

7. Ultrafast Lasers Market Analysis - By Type
7.1 Overview
7.2 Ultrafast Lasers Market Revenue Breakdown, By Type, 2020 and 2028
7.3 Diode-Pumped Lasers
7.3.1 Overview
7.3.2 Diode Pumped Lasers: Ultrafast Lasers Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Million)
7.4 Mode- Locked Diode Lasers
7.4.1 Overview
7.4.2 Mode-Locked Diode Lasers: Ultrafast Lasers Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Million)
7.5 Titanium-Sapphire Lasers
7.5.1 Overview
7.5.2 Titanium-Sapphire Lasers: Ultrafast Lasers Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Million)
7.6 Fiber Lasers
7.6.1 Overview
7.6.2 Fiber Lasers: Ultrafast Lasers Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Million)

8. Ultrafast Lasers Market Analysis - By Pulse Duration
8.1 Overview
8.2 Ultrafast Lasers Market Breakdown, By Pulse Duration, 2020 & 2028
8.3 Picosecond
8.3.1 Overview
8.3.2 Picosecond: Ultrafast Lasers Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Million)
8.4 Femtosecond
8.4.1 Overview
8.4.2 Femtosecond: Ultrafast Lasers Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Million)

9. Ultrafast Lasers Market Analysis - By Application
9.1 Overview
9.2 Ultrafast Lasers Market Breakdown, By Application, 2020 & 2028
9.3 Consumer Electronics
9.3.1 Overview
9.3.2 Consumer Electronics: Ultrafast Lasers Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Million)
9.4 Industrial
9.4.1 Overview
9.4.2 Industrial: Ultrafast Lasers Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Million)
9.5 Automotive
9.5.1 Overview
9.5.2 Automotive: Ultrafast Lasers Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Million)
9.6 Medical and Scientific
9.6.1 Overview
9.6.2 Medical and Scientific: Ultrafast Lasers Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Million)

10. Ultrafast Lasers Market - Geographic Analysis

11. Ultrafast Lasers Market- COVID-19 Impact Analysis
11.1 Overview
11.2 North America
11.3 Europe
11.4 Asia-Pacific
11.5 Middle East and Africa
11.6 South America

12. Industry Landscape
12.1 Overview
12.2 Market Initiative
12.3 New Product Development

13. Company Profiles
13.1 Amplitude Laser
13.1.1 Key Facts
13.1.2 Business Description
13.1.3 Products and Services
13.1.4 Financial Overview
13.1.5 SWOT Analysis
13.1.6 Key Developments
13.2 Coherent, Inc.
13.2.1 Key Facts
13.2.2 Business Description
13.2.3 Products and Services
13.2.4 Financial Overview
13.2.5 SWOT Analysis
13.2.6 Key Developments
13.3 Wuhan Huaray Precision Laser Co.,Ltd.
13.3.1 Key Facts
13.3.2 Business Description
13.3.3 Products and Services
13.3.4 Financial Overview
13.3.5 SWOT Analysis
13.3.6 Key Developments
13.4 Jenoptik AG
13.4.1 Key Facts
13.4.2 Business Description
13.4.3 Products and Services
13.4.4 Financial Overview
13.4.5 SWOT Analysis
13.4.6 Key Developments
13.5 KMLabs
13.5.1 Key Facts
13.5.2 Business Description
13.5.3 Products and Services
13.5.4 Financial Overview
13.5.5 SWOT Analysis
13.5.6 Key Developments
13.6 Laser Quantum
13.6.1 Key Facts
13.6.2 Business Description
13.6.3 Products and Services
13.6.4 Financial Overview
13.6.5 SWOT Analysis
13.6.6 Key Developments
13.7 NKT Photonics A/S
13.7.1 Key Facts
13.7.2 Business Description
13.7.3 Products and Services
13.7.4 Financial Overview
13.7.5 SWOT Analysis
13.7.6 Key Developments
13.8 Spark Lasers
13.8.1 Key Facts
13.8.2 Business Description
13.8.3 Products and Services
13.8.4 Financial Overview
13.8.5 SWOT Analysis
13.8.6 Key Developments
13.9 Fluence Sp. z o.o
13.9.1 Key Facts
13.9.2 Business Description
13.9.3 Products and Services
13.9.4 Financial Overview
13.9.5 SWOT Analysis
13.9.6 Key Developments
13.10 Clark-MXR, Inc.
13.10.1 Key Facts
13.10.2 Business Description
13.10.3 Products and Services
13.10.4 Financial Overview
13.10.5 SWOT Analysis
13.10.6 Key Developments

14. Appendix

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/6ie0vx

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900


