The Worldwide Underfloor Heating Industry is Expected to Reach $8.8 Billion by 2030

Research and Markets
·7 min read
Company Logo
Company Logo

Global Underfloor Heating Market

Global Underfloor Heating Market
Global Underfloor Heating Market

Dublin, July 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Underfloor Heating Market Share, Size, Trends, Industry Analysis Report, By Product, By Installation , By Offering, By Application, By Region, Segment Forecast, 2022 - 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global underfloor heating market size is expected to reach USD 8.80 billion by 2030. The report gives a detailed insight into current market dynamics and provides analysis on future market growth.

The major factors favoring the industry growth include the rising need for a high level of flexibility and comfort in residential buildings, government support and incentives for the implementation of UFH solutions, and the ongoing trend of residential infrastructure development. Moreover, the global industry is regulated under different standards and regulations associated with CO2 emissions. This has further created the demand for energy-efficient UFH solutions.

Furthermore, the proliferation of electric underfloor heating is expected to create lucrative growth opportunities for the market during the forecast period. This is mainly attributed to the easier installation and less space requirement as compared with the traditional hydronic underfloor heating.

The residential segment dominated the global market in 2021 due to the rise in awareness about the advantages of systems in residential properties among the end-users. For instance, residential UFH offers superior all-around comfort, flexibility in room temperature, low maintenance costs, and simple energy efficiency.

Asia Pacific is anticipated to witness the highest growth in the global market. The growth of the industry in this region is driven by considerable economic transformation and rapid urbanization in developing countries. In addition, the flourishing residential housing sector coupled with the smart city projects across the countries such as India and China are anticipated to create lucrative growth opportunities for the industry. For instance, China government announced to build low-cost rental housing by 2025, under the drive for "common prosperity". Under the initiative, around 6.5 Mn homes for leasing purposes are expected to be built in around 40 cities by 2025.

Market participants such as Nvent Electric PLC, Danfoss, Emerson Electric Co., Incognito Heat Co., Mitsubishi Electric, Myson, Nexans, Siemens AG, Rehau, Resideo Technologies Inc, Robert Bosch GmbH, Amuheat, Uponor Corporation, Schneider Electric, and Warmup are some of the key players operating in the global market.

For instance, in December 2021, RWC introduced a new UFH solution to supplement JG LowFit. On the other hand, in March 2021, nVent Electric plc announced a new update to its premium nVent RAYCHEM SENZ WIFI electric thermostat.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Introduction

2. Executive Summary

3. Research Methodology

4. Global Underfloor Heating Market Insights
4.1. Underfloor Heating - Industry Snapshot
4.2. Underfloor Heating Market Dynamics
4.2.1. Drivers and Opportunities
4.2.1.1. Government support and incentives for the adoption of underfloor heating solutions
4.2.1.2. Technological advancements and digitalization in underfloor heating
4.2.2. Restraints and Challenges
4.2.2.1. Floor and setup issues during installation
4.3. Porter's Five Forces Analysis
4.3.1. Bargaining Power of Suppliers (Moderate)
4.3.2. Threats of New Entrants: (Low)
4.3.3. Bargaining Power of Buyers (Moderate)
4.3.4. Threat of Substitute (Moderate)
4.3.5. Rivalry among existing firms (High)
4.4. PESTLE Analysis
4.5. Underfloor Heating Industry Trends
4.6. Value Chain Analysis
4.7. COVID-19 Impact Analysis

5. Global Underfloor Heating Market, by Application
5.1. Key Findings
5.2. Introduction
5.2.1. Global Underfloor Heating Market, by Application, 2018 - 2030 (USD Billion)
5.3. Residential
5.3.1. Global Underfloor Heating Market, by Residential, by Region, 2018 - 2030 (USD Billion)
5.4. Commercial
5.4.1. Global Underfloor Heating Market, by Commercial, by Region, 2018 - 2030 (USD Billion)
5.5. Industrial
5.5.1. Global Underfloor Heating Market, by Industrial, by Region, 2018 - 2030 (USD Billion)
5.6. Healthcare
5.6.1. Global Underfloor Heating Market, by Healthcare, by Region, 2018 - 2030 (USD Billion)
5.7. Sports & Entertainment
5.7.1. Global Underfloor Heating Market, by Sports & Entertainment, by Region, 2018 - 2030 (USD Billion)
5.8. Others
5.8.1. Global Underfloor Heating Market, by Other Applications, by Region, 2018 - 2030 (USD Billion)

6. Global Underfloor Heating Market, by Offering
6.1. Key Findings
6.2. Introduction
6.2.1. Global Underfloor Heating Market, by Offering, 2018 - 2030 (USD Billion)
6.3. Hardware
6.3.1. Global Underfloor Heating Market, by Hardware, by Region, 2018 - 2030 (USD Billion)
6.4. Service
6.4.1. Global Underfloor Heating Market, by Service, by Region, 2018 - 2030 (USD Billion)

7. Global Underfloor Heating Market, by Product
7.1. Key Findings
7.2. Introduction
7.2.1. Global Underfloor Heating Market, by Product, 2018 - 2030 (USD Billion)
7.3. Hydronic
7.3.1. Global Underfloor Heating Market, by Hydronic, by Region, 2018 - 2030 (USD Billion)
7.4. Electric
7.4.1. Global Underfloor Heating Market, by Electric, by Region, 2018 - 2030 (USD Billion)

8. Global Underfloor Heating Market, by Installation
8.1. Key Findings
8.2. Introduction
8.2.1. Global Underfloor Heating Market, by Installation, 2018 - 2030 (USD Billion)
8.3. New Installation
8.3.1. Global Underfloor Heating Market, by New Installation, by Region, 2018 - 2030 (USD Billion)
8.4. Retrofit Installation
8.4.1. Global Underfloor Heating Market, by Retrofit Installation, by Region, 2018 - 2030 (USD Billion)

9. Global Underfloor Heating Market, by Geography

10. Competitive Landscape
10.1. Expansion and Acquisition Analysis
10.1.1. Expansion
10.1.2. Acquisitions
10.2. Partnerships/Collaborations/Agreements/Exhibitions

11. Company Profiles
11.1. Amuheat
11.1.1. Company Overview
11.1.2. Financial Performance
11.1.3. Product Benchmarking
11.1.4. Recent Development
11.2. Danfoss
11.2.1. Company Overview
11.2.2. Financial Performance
11.2.3. Product Benchmarking
11.2.4. Recent Development
11.3. Emerson Electric Co.
11.3.1. Company Overview
11.3.2. Financial Performance
11.3.3. Product Benchmarking
11.3.4. Recent Development
11.4. Incognito Heat Co.
11.4.1. Company Overview
11.4.2. Financial Performance
11.4.3. Product Benchmarking
11.4.4. Recent Development
11.5. Mitsubishi Electric
11.5.1. Company Overview
11.5.2. Financial Performance
11.5.3. Product Benchmarking
11.5.4. Recent Development
11.6. Myson
11.6.1. Company Overview
11.6.2. Financial Performance
11.6.3. Product Benchmarking
11.6.4. Recent Development
11.7. Nexans
11.7.1. Company Overview
11.7.2. Financial Performance
11.7.3. Product Benchmarking
11.7.4. Recent Development
11.8. Nvent Electric PLC
11.8.1. Company Overview
11.8.2. Financial Performance
11.8.3. Product Benchmarking
11.8.4. Recent Development
11.9. Rehau
11.9.1. Company Overview
11.9.2. Financial Performance
11.9.3. Product Benchmarking
11.9.4. Recent Development
11.10. Resideo Technologies Inc
11.10.1. Company Overview
11.10.2. Financial Performance
11.10.3. Product Benchmarking
11.10.4. Recent Development
11.11. Robert Bosch GmbH
11.11.1. Company Overview
11.11.2. Financial Performance
11.11.3. Product Benchmarking
11.11.4. Recent Development
11.12. Schneider Electric
11.12.1. Company Overview
11.12.2. Financial Performance
11.12.3. Product Benchmarking
11.12.4. Recent Development
11.13. Siemens AG
11.13.1. Company Overview
11.13.2. Financial Performance
11.13.3. Product Benchmarking
11.13.4. Recent Development
11.14. Uponor Corporation
11.14.1. Company Overview
11.14.2. Financial Performance
11.14.3. Product Benchmarking
11.14.4. Recent Development
11.15. Warmup
11.15.1. Company Overview
11.15.2. Financial Performance
11.15.3. Product Benchmarking
11.15.4. Recent Development

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/jcsb24

