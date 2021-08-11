Worldwide Underground Mining Machinery Industry to 2026 - by Manufacturers, Regions, Technology, Application and Product Type
Dublin, Aug. 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Underground Mining Machinery Global Market Insights 2021, Analysis and Forecast to 2026, by Manufacturers, Regions, Technology, Application, Product Type" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This report describes the global market size of Underground Mining Machinery from 2016 to 2020 and its CAGR from 2016 to 2020, and also forecasts its market size to the end of 2026 and its CAGR from 2021 to 2026.
For the geography segment, regional supply, demand, major players, price is presented from 2016 to 2026.
This report covers the following regions:
North America
South America
Asia & Pacific
Europe
MEA
The key countries for each region are also included such as the United States, China, Japan, India, Korea, ASEAN, Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, CIS, and Brazil etc.
For the competitor segment, the report includes global key players of Underground Mining Machinery as well as some small players.
The information for each competitor includes:
Company Profile
Main Business Information
SWOT Analysis
Sales Volume, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin
Market Share
Applications Segment:
Mining
Chemical
Other
Types Segment:
Electric
Hydraulic
Companies Covered:
Komatsu
Bel Company
Joy Global
Sandvik Group
Volvo
Hitachi Construction Machine
Boart Longyear Group
Russell Ackoff Company
Singer Smith
Kenner Metal Company
Liebherr Group
Thyssenkrupp
Key Topics Covered:
Chapter 1 Executive Summary
Chapter 2 Abbreviation and Acronyms
Chapter 3 Preface
3.1 Research Scope
3.2 Research Sources
3.2.1 Data Sources
3.2.2 Assumptions
3.3 Research Method
Chapter 4 Market Landscape
4.1 Market Overview
4.2 Classification/Types
4.3 Application/End Users
Chapter 5 Market Trend Analysis
5.1 Introduction
5.2 Drivers
5.3 Restraints
5.4 Opportunities
5.5 Threats
5.6 Covid-19 Impact
Chapter 6 Industry Chain Analysis
6.1 Upstream/Suppliers Analysis
6.2 Underground Mining Machinery Analysis
6.2.1 Technology Analysis
6.2.2 Cost Analysis
6.2.3 Market Channel Analysis
6.3 Downstream Buyers/End Users
Chapter 7 Latest Market Dynamics
7.1 Latest News
7.2 Merger and Acquisition
7.3 Planned/Future Project
7.4 Policy Dynamics
Chapter 8 Trading Analysis
8.1 Export of Underground Mining Machinery by Region
8.2 Import of Underground Mining Machinery by Region
8.3 Balance of Trade
Chapter 9 Historical and Forecast Underground Mining Machinery Market in North America (2016-2026)
9.1 Underground Mining Machinery Market Size
9.2 Underground Mining Machinery Demand by End Use
9.3 Competition by Players/Suppliers
9.4 Type Segmentation and Price
9.5 Key Countries Analysis
9.5.1 United States
9.5.2 Canada
9.5.3 Mexico
Chapter 10 Historical and Forecast Underground Mining Machinery Market in South America (2016-2026)
10.1 Underground Mining Machinery Market Size
10.2 Underground Mining Machinery Demand by End Use
10.3 Competition by Players/Suppliers
10.4 Type Segmentation and Price
10.5 Key Countries Analysis
10.5.1 Brazil
10.5.2 Argentina
10.5.3 Chile
10.5.4 Peru
Chapter 11 Historical and Forecast Underground Mining Machinery Market in Asia & Pacific (2016-2026)
11.1 Underground Mining Machinery Market Size
11.2 Underground Mining Machinery Demand by End Use
11.3 Competition by Players/Suppliers
11.4 Type Segmentation and Price
11.5 Key Countries Analysis
11.5.1 China
11.5.2 India
11.5.3 Japan
11.5.4 South Korea
11.5.5 Southest Asia
11.5.6 Australia
Chapter 12 Historical and Forecast Underground Mining Machinery Market in Europe (2016-2026)
12.1 Underground Mining Machinery Market Size
12.2 Underground Mining Machinery Demand by End Use
12.3 Competition by Players/Suppliers
12.4 Type Segmentation and Price
12.5 Key Countries Analysis
12.5.1 Germany
12.5.2 France
12.5.3 United Kingdom
12.5.4 Italy
12.5.5 Spain
12.5.6 Belgium
12.5.7 Netherlands
12.5.8 Austria
12.5.9 Poland
12.5.10 Russia
Chapter 13 Historical and Forecast Underground Mining Machinery Market in MEA (2016-2026)
13.1 Underground Mining Machinery Market Size
13.2 Underground Mining Machinery Demand by End Use
13.3 Competition by Players/Suppliers
13.4 Type Segmentation and Price
13.5 Key Countries Analysis
13.5.1 Egypt
13.5.2 Israel
13.5.3 South Africa
13.5.4 Gulf Cooperation Council Countries
13.5.5 Turkey
Chapter 14 Summary For Global Underground Mining Machinery Market (2016-2021)
14.1 Underground Mining Machinery Market Size
14.2 Underground Mining Machinery Demand by End Use
14.3 Competition by Players/Suppliers
14.4 Type Segmentation and Price
Chapter 15 Global Underground Mining Machinery Market Forecast (2021-2026)
15.1 Underground Mining Machinery Market Size Forecast
15.2 Underground Mining Machinery Demand Forecast
15.3 Competition by Players/Suppliers
15.4 Type Segmentation and Price Forecast
Chapter 16 Analysis of Global Key Vendors
16.1 Komatsu
16.1.1 Company Profile
16.1.2 Main Business and Underground Mining Machinery Information
16.1.3 SWOT Analysis of Komatsu
16.1.4 Komatsu Underground Mining Machinery Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
16.2 Bel Company
16.2.1 Company Profile
16.2.2 Main Business and Underground Mining Machinery Information
16.2.3 SWOT Analysis of Bel Company
16.2.4 Bel Company Underground Mining Machinery Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
16.3 Joy Global
16.3.1 Company Profile
16.3.2 Main Business and Underground Mining Machinery Information
16.3.3 SWOT Analysis of Joy Global
16.3.4 Joy Global Underground Mining Machinery Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
16.4 Sandvik Group
16.4.1 Company Profile
16.4.2 Main Business and Underground Mining Machinery Information
16.4.3 SWOT Analysis of Sandvik Group
16.4.4 Sandvik Group Underground Mining Machinery Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
16.5 Volvo
16.5.1 Company Profile
16.5.2 Main Business and Underground Mining Machinery Information
16.5.3 SWOT Analysis of Volvo
16.5.4 Volvo Underground Mining Machinery Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
16.6 Hitachi Construction Machine
16.6.1 Company Profile
16.6.2 Main Business and Underground Mining Machinery Information
16.6.3 SWOT Analysis of Hitachi Construction Machine
16.6.4 Hitachi Construction Machine Underground Mining Machinery Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
16.7 Boart Longyear Group
16.7.1 Company Profile
16.7.2 Main Business and Underground Mining Machinery Information
16.7.3 SWOT Analysis of Boart Longyear Group
16.7.4 Boart Longyear Group Underground Mining Machinery Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
16.8 Russell Ackoff Company
16.8.1 Company Profile
16.8.2 Main Business and Underground Mining Machinery Information
16.8.3 SWOT Analysis of Russell Ackoff Company
16.8.4 Russell Ackoff Company Underground Mining Machinery Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
16.9 Singer Smith
16.9.1 Company Profile
16.9.2 Main Business and Underground Mining Machinery Information
16.9.3 SWOT Analysis of Singer Smith
16.9.4 Singer Smith Underground Mining Machinery Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
16.10 Kenner Metal Company
16.10.1 Company Profile
16.10.2 Main Business and Underground Mining Machinery Information
16.10.3 SWOT Analysis of Kenner Metal Company
16.10.4 Kenner Metal Company Underground Mining Machinery Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
16.11 Liebherr Group
16.11.1 Company Profile
16.11.2 Main Business and Underground Mining Machinery Information
16.11.3 SWOT Analysis of Liebherr Group
16.11.4 Liebherr Group Underground Mining Machinery Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
16.12 Thyssenkrupp
16.12.1 Company Profile
16.12.2 Main Business and Underground Mining Machinery Information
16.12.3 SWOT Analysis of Thyssenkrupp
16.12.4 Thyssenkrupp Underground Mining Machinery Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ljezgm
CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900