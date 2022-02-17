Worldwide Unsaturated Polyester Resins Industry to 2030 - Featuring BASF, Royal DSM and Tianhe Resin Among Others

Company Logo

Global Unsaturated Polyester Resins Market

Dublin, Feb. 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Unsaturated Polyester Resins Market by Type and End-Use Industry (Building & Construction, Tanks & Pipes, Electrical, Marine, Transport, Artificial Stones, and" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global unsaturated polyester resins market was valued at $11.0 billion in 2020, and is projected to reach $20.0 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 6.3% from 2021 to 2030.



Unsaturated polyester resins are the result of condensation of unsaturated acids or anhydrides, as well as diols with or without diacids. The unsaturation present in this type of polyester provides a site for subsequent cross-linking. Unsaturated polyester resins have proven to be useful in a wide range of end-use industries including automotive, marine, transport, building, construction, aerospace, and electronic devices, making it a vital thermosetting system. Depending on diacids, diols, cross-linking agents, initiators, and other additives used, resins are combined with various fillers, reinforcements, and cured using free radical initiators to provide thermoset objects with a wide variety of chemical and mechanical properties. This versatility in the properties of final thermoset product associated with comparatively low cost has renewed the interest in these resins as an important matrix material for wide range of end-use industry.



The demand for unsaturated polyester resin is expected to increase in the future, owing to growth in industries such as building & construction, transportation, tanks & pipes, and wind energy especially in Asia-Pacific. Bio-based unsaturated polyester resins, which offer recyclability, good strength, and heat and corrosion resistance with lower thickness, are expected to drive the market growth. Technological breakthroughs, innovations, and studies carried out for expanding the unsaturated polyester resin (UPR) end-use industry scope are projected to foster demand of UPR. Moreover, use of unsaturated polyester resin in the synthetic stone industry is driven by increase in demand for decorative products around the world. Unsaturated polyester resins (UPRs) are used as bonding agents in creation of artificial stones. Terrazzo, artificial marble, artificial granite, and mini-crystal glass plates are all made of artificial stones. However, availability of alternative polymer resins for composites synthesis, such as epoxy resin and nylon is expected to limit demand for UPR in electrical end-use industry.



The global unsaturated polyester resins market is segmented on the basis of type, end-use industry, and region. On the basis of type, the global unsaturated polyester resins market size is segmented into orthophthalic resin, isophthalic resin, dicyclopentadiene, and others. On the basis of end-use industry, the global unsaturated polyester resins market is analyzed across building & construction, tanks & pipes, electrical, marine, transport, artificial stones and others. On the basis of region, the global unsaturated polyester resins market is studied across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.



Major players operating in the global unsaturated polyester resin industry AOC, BASF SE, Dow, INEOS Group, LERG SA, Polynt-Reichhold Group, Royal DSM, Scott Bader Company Ltd., Tianhe Resin Co., Ltd., and UPC Group.



COVID-19 Analysis:

The construction work has been temporarily halted keeping in mind the concerns regarding workers in the construction industry.

Due to COVID-19 pandemic, transport limitations were implemented, resulting in reduced industrial production and disrupted supply chains, which affected global economic growth by a substantial proportion, severely impacting market growth.

The companies are not earning any profit as a result of the work stoppage and not only the companies are losing money but they are also losing suppliers who are providing the required materials to various companies to be used in construction sector, all those suppliers are also facing huge losses.

Furthermore, due to social distancing norms during COVID-19, the manufacturing companies are working with limited workforce; thus, negatively impacting the production and construction processes.

COVID-19 has made a major economic influence on a number of financial and industrial sectors, including travel and tourism, manufacturing, and aviation. According to the World Bank and IMF, the biggest economic recession will occur between 2020 and 2021. Economic activity is diminishing as a result of an increasing number of countries implementing and prolonging lockdowns, which has an influence on the global economy.

Key Topics Covered:



CHAPTER 1: INTRODUCTION



CHAPTER 2: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



CHAPTER 3: MARKET LANDSCAPE

3.1. Market definition and scope

3.2. Key findings

3.2.1. Top investment pockets

3.3. Porter's five forces analysis

3.5. Market share analysis & top player positioning, 2020

3.5.1. Top player positioning, 2020

3.6. Market dynamics

3.6.1. Drivers

3.6.1.1. Growth in the building & construction industry

3.6.1.2. Benefits and features of UPR

3.6.2. Restraint

3.6.2.1. Presence of alternatives to UPR

3.6.3. Opportunity

3.6.3.1. Emerging economies and their future growth

3.7. Value chain

3.8. Impact of key regulations on the global unsaturated polyester resin market

3.9. Impact of COVID-19 outburst on the unsaturated polyester resin market



CHAPTER 4: UNSATURATED POLYESTER RESIN MARKET, BY TYPE

4.1. Overview

4.1.1. Market size and forecast

4.2. Orthophthalic

4.2.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

4.2.2. Market size and forecast, by region

4.2.3. Market analysis, by country

4.3. Isophthalic

4.3.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

4.3.3. Market size and forecast, by region

4.3.4. Market analysis, by country

4.4. Dicyclopentadiene

4.4.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

4.4.2. Market size and forecast, by region

4.4.3. Market analysis, by country

4.5. Others

4.5.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

4.5.2. Market size and forecast, by region

4.5.3. Market analysis, by country



CHAPTER 5: UNSATURATED POLYESTER RESIN MARKET, BY END-USE INDUSTRY

5.1. Overview

5.1.1. Market size and forecast

5.2. Building & construction

5.2.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

5.2.2. Market size and forecast, by region

5.2.3. Market analysis, by country

5.3. Marine

5.3.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

5.3.2. Market size and forecast, by region

5.3.3. Market analysis, by country

5.4. Transportation

5.4.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

5.4.2. Market size and forecast, by region

5.4.3. Market analysis, by country

5.5. Tanks & pipes

5.5.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

5.5.2. Market size and forecast, by region

5.5.3. Market analysis, by country

5.6. Artificial Stone

5.6.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

5.6.2. Market size and forecast, by region

5.6.3. Market analysis, by country

5.7. Electrical

5.7.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

5.7.2. Market size and forecast, by region

5.7.3. Market analysis, by country

5.8. Others

5.8.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

5.8.2. Market size and forecast, by region

5.8.3. Market analysis, by country



CHAPTER 6: UNSATURATED POLYESTER RESIN MARKET, BY REGION



CHAPTER 7: COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

7.1. Introduction

7.2. Product mapping of top 10 players

7.3. Competitive Heatmap

7.3.1. New Product



CHAPTER 8: COMPANY PROFILES

8.1. BASF SE

8.1.1. Company overview

8.1.2. Company snapshot

8.1.3. Operating business segments

8.1.4. Product portfolio

8.1.5. Business performance

8.2. DOW Inc.

8.2.1. Company overview

8.2.2. Company snapshot

8.2.3. Operating business segments

8.2.4. Product portfolio

8.2.5. Business performance

8.3. Ineos Group

8.3.1. Company overview

8.3.2. Company snapshot

8.3.3. Operating business segments

8.3.4. Product portfolio

8.3.5. Business performance

8.3.6. Key strategic moves and developments

8.4. LERG SA

8.4.1. Company overview

8.4.2. Company snapshot

8.4.3. Product portfolio

8.5. AOC

8.5.1. Company overview

8.5.2. Company snapshot

8.5.3. Product portfolio

8.6. DSM

8.6.1. Company overview

8.6.2. Company snapshot

8.6.3. Operating business segments

8.6.4. Product portfolio

8.6.5. Business performance

8.7. Scott Bader Company Ltd.

8.7.1. Company overview

8.7.2. Company snapshot

8.7.3. Product portfolio

8.7.4. Business performance

8.8. TIANHE RESIN CO., LTD.

8.8.1. Company overview

8.8.2. Company snapshot

8.8.3. Product portfolio

8.8. UPC GROUP

8.8.1. Company overview

8.8.2. Company snapshot

8.8.3. Product portfolio

8.8.4. Business performance

8.10. Von Roll

8.10.1. Company overview

8.10.2. Company snapshot

8.10.3. Product portfolio

