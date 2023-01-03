U.S. markets open in 3 hours 55 minutes

The Worldwide Urological Endoscope Industry is Expected to Reach $2.9 Billion by 2028

Research and Markets
·3 min read
Company Logo
Company Logo

Dublin, Jan. 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Urological Endoscope Market Report with COVID Impact - Global - 2022- 2028 - MedCore" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global urological endoscope market was valued at nearly $982 million in 2021. This is projected to increase over the forecast period at a CAGR of 16.6% to reach nearly $2.9 billion.

The full report suite on the global market for urological endoscopes includes single-use, rigid and flexible reusable cystoscopes, single-use, semi-rigid and flexible reusable ureteroscopes, rigid resectoscopes and rigid nephroscopes. Reusable flexible cystoscope and reusable flexible ureteroscope each is further divided into fiber optic and video segments.

For context in this report, rigid and semi-rigid endoscope is implicitly referencing as a reusable endoscope. Single-use endoscope is only covered in its dedicated segment. This report analyzed sales of new endoscopes only, the refurbished scopes and services were not included in the analysis.

MARKET REPORT DATA TYPES INCLUDED

  • Unit Sales, Procedure Numbers, Average Selling Prices, Market Value & Growth Trends

  • 10 Year Scope

  • Market Drivers & Limiters for Each Segment

  • Competitive Analysis with Market Shares for Each Segment

  • Recent Mergers & Acquisitions

  • Disease Overviews and Demographic Information

  • Company Profiles, Product Portfolios and SWOT for Top Competitors

GLOBAL URINARY ENDOSCOPE MARKET TRENDS

Endoscopes are directly linked to the number of procedures performed which require the use of these instruments. In the context of this report suite, cystoscopes, ureteroscopes and nephroscopes are employed in stone management procedures, while resectoscopes are used in BPH treatment. Coupled with the ongoing adoption of single-use scope, growth in the endoscope procedures will be sustained by the demand for related endoscopic procedures.

GLOBAL URINARY INCONTINENCE MARKET SHARE INSIGHTS

Overall, within the global urological devices market there are three dominant competitors: Olympus, Karl Storz, and Boston Scientific. In 2021, the leading competitor in the urological endoscope market was Olympus.

The company offers all types of urological endoscopes across segments covered in this report except for the nephroscope market. Olympus's most notable devices are its flexible endoscopes. The company excels at providing some of the most high-tech imaging devices, ranging from flexible fiber and video endoscopes to digital flexible endoscopes.

GLOBAL URINARY ENDOSCOPE MARKET SEGMENTATION SUMMARY

  • Global Cytoscope Market

  • Single-Use Cystoscope Market, Rigid Cystoscope Market, and Reusable Flexible Cystoscope Market

  • Global Ureteroscope Market

  • Single-Use Ureteroscope Market, Semi-Rigid Ureteroscope Market, and Reusable Flexible Ureteroscope Market

  • Global Resectoscope Market

  • Global Nephroscope Market

GLOBAL RESEARCH SCOPE

  • Regions: North America (Canada, United States), Latin America (Argentina, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Mexico, Peru, Venezuela), Western Europe (Austria, Benelux, France, Germany, Italy, Portugal, Scandinavia, Spain, Switzerland, U.K.), Central & Eastern Europe (Baltic States, Bulgaria, Croatia, Czech Republic, Greece, Hungary, Kazakhstan, Poland, Romania, Russia, Turkey, Ukraine), Middle East (Bahrain, Iran, Israel, Kuwait, Oman, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates), Asia Pacific (Australia, Cambodia, China, Hong Kong, India, Indonesia, Japan, Malaysia, Myanmar, New Zealand, Philippines, Singapore, South Korea, Taiwan, Thailand, Vietnam), Africa (Algeria, Egypt, Ghana, Kenya, Libya, Morocco, Nigeria, South Africa, Sudan, Uganda)

  • Base Year: 2021

  • Forecast: 2022-2028

  • Historical Data: 2018-2021

  • Quantitative Coverage: Market Size, Market Shares, Market Forecasts, Market Growth Rates, Units Sold, and Average Selling Prices.

  • Qualitative Coverage: COVID19 Impact, Market Growth Trends, Market Limiters, Competitive Analysis & SWOT for Top Competitors, Mergers & Acquisitions, Company Profiles, Product Portfolios, FDA Recalls, Disruptive Technologies, Disease Overviews.

  • Data Sources: Primary Interviews with Industry Leaders, Government Physician Data, Regulatory Data, Hospital Private Data, Import & Export Data, Internal Database.

Companies Mentioned

  • Ackermann

  • Ambu

  • Becton Dickinson

  • Boston Scientific

  • BR Surgical

  • Coloplast

  • Cook Medical

  • Dornier MedTech

  • Endocure

  • Karl Storz

  • Laborie

  • MaxiFlex

  • NeoScope

  • Olympus

  • OUT Medical

  • Prosurge

  • PUSEN

  • Richard Wolf

  • Sopro-Comeg

  • Stahl Endoscopy

  • Stryker

  • Teleflex

  • YOUCARE Tech

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/np1kzo

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900


