The Worldwide Used Car Industry is Expected to Reach $2.67 Trillion by 2030

DUBLIN, May 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Used Car Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by Vehicle Type (Hybrid, Conventional, Electric), by Vendor Type, by Fuel Type, by Size, by Sales Channel, by Region, and Segment Forecasts, 2022-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global used car market size is expected to reach USD 2.67 trillion by 2030. The market is anticipated to expand at a CAGR of 6.1% from 2022 to 2030. Rising technological advancements such as the implementation of digital technology in the market and the use of artificial intelligence to improve the online buying experience are expected to boost the market demand over the forecast period. Some of the other factors such as transparency between the owner and buyer and certified used vehicles programs also impacted the market for used cars.

Furthermore, the growing adoption of used electric and hybrid cars has become one of the noticeable trends in the last few years. The increased number of new Electric Vehicles (EVs) and hybrid cars registered over the last few years is now flowing through into the market. For instance, European countries such as Germany, the U.K., Spain, and Austria have witnessed significant volume sales of petrol, EVs, and hybrid vehicles.

Globally, the growth of online sales channels also changed the overall consumption of used cars. As online automotive retailing accounts for a small percentage of total used car sales, there is a significant growth potential for this segment. Moreover, automotive dealers use their websites as a sales and marketing generation channel to drive buyers to the showroom floor where the consumers complete the purchase. However, nowadays, consumers are looking for e-commerce options for their entire purchases. Moreover, there is a rise in the number of digital sellers, such as Vroom; Carvana Inc.; eBay Motors; and Shift Technologies Inc., that specifically cater to online vehicle buyers and increase the competitiveness of the market.

Escalating investment in the SUV segment is also one of the key reasons, which caters to the demand traction in the market. Luxury brands have invested in launching vehicles in the SUV segment to add to their existing sports collection inventory. With the availability of a supply chain network of second-hand cars in the market, significant traction is expected in terms of volume sales in the market. Additionally, the significant change in people's transportation habits such as opting for individual mobility with their own vehicle is expected to create a great upsurge in the market.

Further, the COVID-19 outbreak will increase the demand for compact and midsize cars at affordable prices. With the fear of getting infected, people are opting for private transportation rather than public transportation. This is one of the key driving factors for the used car sales during this pandemic period and its aftermath.

Furthermore, one of the notable phenomena emerging nowadays is the sales of petrol vehicles as fossil fuels are cheaper with the outbreak. In addition, the impact of COVID is visible in the automotive industry with the sales surge in the market for used cars despite plummeting growth in the new car sales segment. The majority of the customers are looking for more affordable means of transport that would be safe, and reasonable to buy (both ergonomically and economically). This also leads to the demand for entry-level used compact segments of cars. With employment uncertainties and variable cash flows in the economies, individuals would prefer used cars over new cars.

Used Car Market Report Highlights

  • Digitally generated leads with online sales channels are expected to attain prominence, and the brick and mortar/offline dealerships are expected to remain under severe pressure due to the COVID outbreak.

  • The organized dealership is expected to withstand the demand for used cars and eventually expected to hold a major share in the market.

  • Data analytics tools and artificial intelligence are assisting non-banking financial companies to bring ineffectiveness in the underwriting process. Used car dealers with this opportunity are tying up with the financial agencies, and this process will further help to make loans easily available to customers.

  • The Asia Pacific region is expected to witness significant growth over the forecast period, majorly due to the increasing supply base and demand for affordable used cars.

Key Topics Covered:

Chapter 1 Methodology and Scope

Chapter 2 Executive Summary

Chapter 3 Used Car Market Variables, Trends & Scope
3.1 Market Segmentation & Scope
3.2 Used Car-Value Chain Analysis
3.3 Market Dynamics
3.3.1 Market Drivers
3.3.1.1 Extensive growth of online sales channel platform
3.3.1.2 Growing demand for affordable vehicle
3.3.1.3 Increasing number of organized franchised dealers in the market
3.3.2 Market Restraints
3.3.2.1 Quality associated with the used car
3.3.3 Market Opportunities
3.3.3.1 Increasing demand in developing countries
3.3.3.2 Use of digital technologies on online platform in used car market
3.4 Industry Analysis-Porter's
3.4.1 Supplier Power
3.4.2 Buyer Power
3.4.3 Substitution Threat
3.4.4 Threat From New Entrant
3.4.5 Competitive Rivalry
3.5 Key Opportunities-Prioritized
3.6 Used Car Market-Key Company Analysis, 2021
3.6.1 Key Company Analysis, 2021
3.6.2 List Of Key Market Players
3.7 Used Car-Pest Analysis
3.7.1 Political
3.7.2 Economic
3.7.3 Social
3.7.4 Technological

Chapter 4 Used Car: Vehicle Type Estimates & Trend Analysis
4.1 Used Car Market Share by Vehicle Type, 2021 & 2030
4.2 Hybrid
4.2.1 Hybrid Used Car Market, by Region, 2017-2030
4.3 Conventional
4.3.1 Conventional Used Car Market, by Region, 2017-2030
4.4 Electric
4.4.1 Electric Used Car Market, by Region, 2017-2030

Chapter 5 Used Car: Vendor Type Estimates & Trend Analysis
5.1 Used Car Market Share by Vendor Type, 2021 & 2030
5.2 Organised
5.2.1 Organised Used Car Market, by Region, 2017-2030
5.3 Unorganised
5.3.1 Unorganised Used Car Market, by Region, 2017-2030

Chapter 6 Used Car: Fuel Type Estimates & Trend Analysis
6.1 Used Car Market Share by Fuel Type, 2021 & 2030
6.2 Diesel
6.2.1 Diesel Used Car Market, by Region, 2017-2030
6.3 Petrol
6.2.2 Petrol Used Car Market, by Region, 2017-2030
6.4 Others
6.2.3 Others Used Car Market, by Region, 2017-2030

Chapter 7 Used Car: Size Estimates & Trend Analysis
7.1 Used Car Market Share by Size, 2021 & 2030
7.2 Compact
7.2.1 Compactused Car Market, by Region, 2017-2030
7.3 Mid-Sized
7.3.1 Mid-Sizedused Car Market, by Region, 2017-2030
7.4 Suv
7.4.1 Suv used Car Market, by Region, 2017-2030

Chapter 8 Used Car: Sales Channel Estimates & Trend Analysis
8.1 Used Car Market Share by Sales Channel, 2021 & 2030
8.2 Offline
8.2.1 Offline used Car Market, by Region, 2017-2030
8.3 Online
8.3.1 Online used Car Market, by Region, 2017-2030

Chapter 9 Used Car: Regional Estimates & Trend Analysis

Chapter 10 Competitive Landscape
10.1 Alibaba.com
10.1.1 Company Overview
10.1.2 Financial Performance
10.1.3 Product Benchmarking
10.1.4 Recent Developments
10.2 CarMax Business Service, LLC
10.2.1 Company Overview
10.2.2 Financial Performance
10.2.3 Product Benchmarking
10.2.4 Recent Developments
10.3 Asbury Automotive Group
10.3.1 Company Overview
10.3.2 Financial Performance
10.3.3 Product Benchmarking
10.3.5 Recent Developments
10.4 TrueCar, Inc.
10.4.1 Company Overview
10.4.2 Financial Performance
10.4.3 Product Benchmarking
10.4.4 Recent Developments
10.5 Scout24 AG
10.5.1 Company Overview
10.5.2 Financial Performance
10.5.3 Product Benchmarking
10.5.4 Recent Developments
10.6 Lithia Motor Inc.
10.6.1 Company Overview
10.6.2 Financial Performance
10.6.3 Product Benchmarking
10.6.4 Recent Developments
10.7 Hendrick Automotive Group
10.7.1 Company Overview
10.7.2 Financial Performance
10.7.3 Product Benchmarking
10.7.4 Recent Developments
10.8 Group 1 Automotive Inc.
10.8.1 Company Overview
10.8.2 Product Benchmarking
10.8.3 Recent Developments
10.9 eBay Inc.
10.9.1 Company Overview
10.9.2 Product Benchmarking
10.9.3 Recent Developments
10.10 AutoNation Inc.
10.10.1 Company Overview
10.10.2 Product Benchmarking
10.10.3 Recent Developments

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/573o7w

