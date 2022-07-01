U.S. markets open in 1 hour 19 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,768.75
    -20.75 (-0.55%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    30,621.00
    -160.00 (-0.52%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,447.50
    -82.00 (-0.71%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,696.70
    -11.30 (-0.66%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    108.70
    +2.94 (+2.78%)
     

  • Gold

    1,790.00
    -17.30 (-0.96%)
     

  • Silver

    19.53
    -0.82 (-4.01%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0438
    -0.0045 (-0.43%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.9720
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    28.82
    +0.66 (+2.34%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2040
    -0.0135 (-1.11%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    135.2370
    -0.4910 (-0.36%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    19,203.00
    +115.95 (+0.61%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    413.20
    -18.27 (-4.23%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,146.62
    -22.66 (-0.32%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    25,935.62
    -457.42 (-1.73%)
     

Worldwide Used Cooking Oil Industry to 2027 - Featuring ABP Food, Arrow Oils and Baker Commodities Among Others

Research and Markets
·5 min read
Company Logo
Company Logo

Global Used Cooking Oil Market

Global Used Cooking Oil Market
Global Used Cooking Oil Market

Dublin, July 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Used Cooking Oil Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global used cooking oil market reached a value of US$ 5.65 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, the publisher expects the market to reach a value of US$ 8.46 Billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 6.96% during 2021-2027. Keeping in mind the uncertainties of COVID-19, we are continuously tracking and evaluating the direct as well as the indirect influence of the pandemic on different end use sectors. These insights are included in the report as a major market contributor.

Used cooking oil (UCO), or waste vegetable oil, is produced by the repeated use of cooking oils in hotels, restaurants, food processing units and household sectors. It is the leftover cooking oil and is obtained from sunflower, corn, canola, olive, palm, rapeseed, soya oils and animal fats. It is also available in mixed compositions. Recycled and processed UCOs are widely used for the manufacturing of soaps, composts, oleochemicals, hydrogenated vegetable oils (HVO), industrial greases, biodiesels and animal feed. In comparison to the traditionally used materials, UCO is highly cost-effective, environment-friendly and readily available in bulk quantities for mass production of various products.

Used Cooking Oil Market Trends:

The increasing adoption of bio-based fuels across the globe is one of the key factors driving the market growth. The consumer preference is rapidly shifting from petroleum-based fuels toward biodiesel and green energy fuels with a lower carbon footprint due to rising environmental consciousness. Moreover, the widespread adoption of UCO in the manufacturing of animal feed is providing a thrust to the growth of the market.

Significant growth in the food and beverage industry is also creating a positive outlook for the market. Cooking oils used in the preparation of fast food and other fried products are processed and further utilized as UCOs in industrial plants. Additionally, improvements in the processing and manufacturing technologies are acting as other growth-inducing factors. Product manufacturers are developing innovative ozone-treated oils with high calorific value and lower ignition points.

UCO is also widely being used as a fermentation media component that acts as a carbon source in microorganisms for biodiesel production. Other factors, including the implementation of favorable government policies, along with extensive research and development (R&D) activities, are anticipated to drive the market toward growth.

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined along with the profiles of the key players being ABP Food Group, Arrow Oils Ltd, Baker Commodities Inc., Brocklesby Limited., Grand Natural Inc., Greasecycle LLC, MBP Solutions Ltd., Oz Oils Pty Ltd, Valley Proteins Inc. and Veolia Environment S.A.

Key Questions Answered in This Report:

  • How has the global used cooking oil market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?

  • What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the global used cooking oil market?

  • What are the key regional markets?

  • What is the breakup of the market based on the source?

  • What is the breakup of the market based on the application?

  • What are the various stages in the value chain of the industry?

  • What are the key driving factors and challenges in the industry?

  • What is the structure of the global used cooking oil market and who are the key players?

  • What is the degree of competition in the industry?

Key Topics Covered:

1 Preface

2 Scope and Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Introduction
4.1 Overview
4.2 Key Industry Trends

5 Global Used Cooking Oil Market
5.1 Market Overview
5.2 Market Performance
5.3 Impact of COVID-19
5.4 Market Forecast

6 Market Breakup by Source
6.1 Household Sector
6.1.1 Market Trends
6.1.2 Market Forecast
6.2 Commercial Sector
6.2.1 Market Trends
6.2.2 Market Forecast

7 Market Breakup by Application
7.1 Biodiesel
7.1.1 Market Trends
7.1.2 Market Forecast
7.2 Oleo Chemicals
7.2.1 Market Trends
7.2.2 Market Forecast
7.3 Animal feed
7.3.1 Market Trends
7.3.2 Market Forecast
7.4 Others
7.4.1 Market Trends
7.4.2 Market Forecast

8 Market Breakup by Region

9 SWOT Analysis

10 Value Chain Analysis

11 Porters Five Forces Analysis

12 Price Analysis

13 Competitive Landscape
13.1 Market Structure
13.2 Key Players
13.3 Profiles of Key Players
13.3.1 ABP Food Group
13.3.1.1 Company Overview
13.3.1.2 Product Portfolio
13.3.2 Arrow Oils Ltd
13.3.2.1 Company Overview
13.3.2.2 Product Portfolio
13.3.3 Baker Commodities Inc.
13.3.3.1 Company Overview
13.3.3.2 Product Portfolio
13.3.4 Brocklesby Limited.
13.3.4.1 Company Overview
13.3.4.2 Product Portfolio
13.3.5 Grand Natural Inc.
13.3.5.1 Company Overview
13.3.5.2 Product Portfolio
13.3.6 Greasecycle LLC
13.3.6.1 Company Overview
13.3.6.2 Product Portfolio
13.3.7 MBP Solutions Ltd.
13.3.7.1 Company Overview
13.3.7.2 Product Portfolio
13.3.8 Oz Oils Pty Ltd
13.3.8.1 Company Overview
13.3.8.2 Product Portfolio
13.3.9 Valley Proteins Inc.
13.3.9.1 Company Overview
13.3.9.2 Product Portfolio
13.3.10 Veolia Environment S.A
13.3.10.1 Company Overview
13.3.10.2 Product Portfolio
13.3.10.3 Financials

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/uwtjn1

Attachment

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900


Recommended Stories

  • 3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Hand Over Fist in July

    Few investors have a nose for making money quite like billionaire Warren Buffett. Since becoming CEO of conglomerate Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A)(NYSE: BRK.B) in 1965, the Oracle of Omaha, as he's come to be known, has created more than $610 billion in value for shareholders and delivered an aggregate return on his company's Class A shares (BRK.A) of 3,641,613%, through Dec. 31, 2021. As we push into the second half of what's been an exceptionally volatile and challenging year for investors, several Berkshire Hathaway holdings stand out as amazing values.

  • Micron stock slumps after posting weak revenue guidance

    Yahoo Finance Live's Seana Smith takes a look at Micron's stock following a slump in Q4 revenue guidance.

  • BofA Says Brace for Recession Shock After Worst Rout in 52 Years

    (Bloomberg) -- A “recession shock” begins for markets following the worst first-half for the S&P 500 in more than 50 years, Bank of America Corp.’s Chief Investment Strategist Michael Hartnett says.Most Read from BloombergUS Will Face High Gas Prices ‘as Long as It Takes,’ Biden SaysStock Doomsayers Vindicated in Historic First Half: Markets WrapThe Wheels Have Come Off Electric VehiclesDemocrats Weigh Paring Biden Tax Hike to Win Over ManchinUkraine Latest: Kyiv Lauds Isle Retake; Putin Shifts

  • Better Stock-Split Stock to Buy Right Now: Amazon or Alphabet?

    A stock split is a way for a publicly traded company to alter its share price and outstanding share count without affecting its market cap or operating performance. Enacting a forward stock split is a way companies can make their shares more nominally affordable for retail investors who might not have access to fractional-share investing. More importantly, stock splits are viewed as a positive sign by Wall Street and investors.

  • Future Winners? 3 Stock Giants Jim Cramer Bets On

    If there’s one common theme connecting the market’s experts, it’s ‘be a contrarian.’ Don’t follow the herd, focus on underlying facts, and don’t be afraid to throw out the conventional wisdom. Or, in a memorable phrase from Warren Buffett, “Be fearful when others are greedy, and greedy when others are fearful.” Jim Cramer, the well-known host of CNBC’s ‘Mad Money’ program has always had a talent for swimming against the stream, and he has not shied away from pointing out the stocks that investor

  • 2 “Strong Buy” Stocks That Are Too Cheap to Ignore

    The current market conditions – the NASDAQ is down 29% year-to-date, and the S&P 500 is down 21% – offer bargain hunters a target-rich environment. Plenty of sound stocks have seen their prices decline, pulled down by the general market headwinds and the overall stock trend, to levels that have left them too cheap to ignore. At this level, investors can find the benefits of cheap stocks, which offer both learning opportunities and strong upside potential. However, in evaluating stocks to buy, it

  • Chip stocks fall as Micron outlook signals easing demand

    A handful of companies including chipmakers Micron and AMD are signalling an easing in the two-year long global shortage of semiconductor chips as rising inflation and cooling economies squeeze consumer and corporate spending. Micron Technology Inc, a maker of memory chips, forecast on Thursday much worse-than-expected revenue for the current quarter and said the market had "weakened considerably in a very short period of time." Chip stocks fell on Friday including those of Taiwan's TSMC and MediaTek, Dutch chip-gear maker ASML, Franco-Italian firm STMicroelectronics and Germany's Infineon.

  • Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Stock Has Shown Weakness Lately But Financials Look Strong: Should Prospective Shareholders Make The Leap?

    With its stock down 22% over the past three months, it is easy to disregard Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL). But if you pay...

  • Stocks: The key to ending the bear market, according to Nuveen's Saira Malik

    Look for these signs that the bear market has run its course, says this Wall Street pro.

  • Economist Roubini: Why Stocks Poised for 50% Wipeout

    The stock market is off to its worst start to a year since 1962, with the S&P 500 dropping 21% in the first half of 2022.

  • Canopy Growth Announces Additional Exchanges with Holders of Notes

    Canopy Growth Corporation ("Canopy Growth" or the "Company") (TSX: WEED) (NASDAQ: CGC) announced today that, further to its press release dated June 29, 2022, it has entered into an additional privately negotiated exchange agreement (the "Exchange Agreement") with a holder (the "Noteholder") of the Company's outstanding 4.25% unsecured senior notes due 2023 (the "Notes"), to acquire approximately C$7.25 million (approximately USD$5.6 million) aggregate principal amount of the Notes from the Note

  • Germany seizes three Gazprom tankers in new blow for Putin - live updates

    Camelot loses legal battle to keep hold of National Lottery A defence spending cut – disguised by Boris Johnson's fiscal sleight of hand FTSE 100 falls 0.8pc as recession fears return Ben Marlow: Heathrow risks killing off the golden age of air travel Sign up here for our daily business briefing newsletter

  • NIO, XPeng and Li Auto Deliveries Set a Record. That Can Help Tesla Too.

    NIO, XPeng and Li Auto deliver a total of 41,280 vehicles in June. That's the best month ever for the three Chinese electric-vehicle makers combined.

  • The chip boom likely over, as Micron says it’s in a ‘downturn’

    The semiconductor boom of the last two years, in part fueled by pandemic shortages, appears to be coming to an end.

  • Dow Jones Futures Fall On Micron Warning; Tesla Rivals Li, Nio Sales Boom

    The stock market continues to weaken. Micron sank overnight on grim guidance. Tesla EV rivals reported strong June sales.

  • Here's how America's millionaires are positioning themselves for a recession ⁠— if you're doing something different, you might want to think twice

    We don’t advocate for theft. But stealing these strategies is a victimless crime.

  • As Carnival, Royal Caribbean and Norwegian Sink, Here's When to Dive In

    These stocks are priced for an industry-wide calamity, but how realistic is that considering their customer base?

  • Mark Zuckerberg tells Meta execs to find staff ‘who shouldn’t be here’

    Facebook’s parent company Meta is slashing hiring plans as Mark Zuckerberg warns of “one of the worst downturns in recent history”.

  • Tesla: Wall Street wary of Q2 deliveries

    Despite Tesla CEO Elon Musk warning employees of an “insane end-of-quarter delivery push,” Wall Street sell-side analysts are still taking down their second quarter delivery estimates, only days before Tesla’s Q2 delivery and production report will come out.

  • AMD Stock Approaches Key Support Amid Fall to New Lows

    Advanced Micro Devices is declining to new 52-week lows and is now down 54% from its all-time high just just seven months ago. For now, Micron's earnings report after the close remains a bit of a wildcard for semi-stock investors, as it sits on a critical support level. Regarding AMD stock specifically, the valuation has been pummeled, as the stock price has been more than halved while earnings estimates remain steady — at least so far.