Worldwide Used Cooking Oil Industry to 2026 - Increasing Demand for Biofuels is Driving Growth

Research and Markets
·4 min read

Dublin, Jan. 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Used Cooking Oil Market 2022-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The publisher has been monitoring the used cooking oil market and it is poised to grow by 2,049 thousand tons during 2022-2026, progressing at a CAGR of 6.85% during the forecast period. The report on the used cooking oil market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the increasing demand for biofuels and the growing demand for used cooking oil for various applications.

The used cooking oil market analysis includes the application segment and geographic landscape.

The used cooking oil market is segmented as below:

By Application

  • Biodiesel

  • Oleo chemicals

  • Animal feed

  • Others

By Geographical Landscape

  • Europe

  • North America

  • APAC

  • MEA

  • South America

This study identifies the increasing consumer awareness regarding the advantages of used cooking oil as one of the prime reasons driving the used cooking oil market growth during the next few years.

The report on used cooking oil market covers the following areas:

  • Used cooking oil market sizing

  • Used cooking oil market forecast

  • Used cooking oil market industry analysis

The robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading used cooking oil market vendors that include Arrow Oils Ltd, Baker Commodities Inc., Brocklesby Ltd., Grand Natural Inc., GREASECYCLE, Olleco, Oz Oils Pty Ltd., Quatra, Valley Proteins Inc., and Waste Oil Recyclers. Also, the used cooking oil market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.

The publisher presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. The market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Executive Summary

  • Market Overview

2. Market Landscape

  • Market ecosystem

  • Value chain analysis

3. Market Sizing

  • Market definition

  • Market segment analysis

  • Market size 2021

  • Market outlook: Forecast for 2021 - 2026

4. Five Forces Analysis

  • Bargaining power of buyers

  • Bargaining power of suppliers

  • Threat of new entrants

  • Threat of substitutes

  • Threat of rivalry

  • Market condition

5. Market Segmentation by Application

  • Market segments

  • Comparison by Application

  • Biodiesel - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • Oleo chemicals - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • Animal feed - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • Market opportunity by Application

6. Customer landscape

7. Geographic Landscape

  • Geographic segmentation

  • Geographic comparison

  • Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • MEA - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • Key leading countries

  • Market opportunity By Geographical Landscape

  • Market drivers

  • Market challenges

  • Market trends

8. Vendor Landscape

  • Landscape disruption

9. Vendor Analysis

  • Vendors covered

  • Market positioning of vendors

  • Arrow Oils Ltd

  • Baker Commodities Inc.

  • Brocklesby Ltd.

  • Grand Natural Inc.

  • GREASECYCLE

  • Olleco

  • Oz Oils Pty Ltd.

  • Quatra

  • Valley Proteins Inc.

  • Waste Oil Recyclers

10. Appendix

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/gfcz3f

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900


