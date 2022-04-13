U.S. markets close in 3 hours 41 minutes

Worldwide Variable Resistor Industry to 2027 - by Type, End-user, Application and Region

·5 min read

DUBLIN, April 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Worldwide Variable Resistor Industry" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Research and Markets Logo

The report on the global variable resistor market provides qualitative and quantitative analysis for the period from 2019 to 2027. The report predicts the global variable resistor market to grow with a healthy CAGR over the forecast period from 2021-2027. The study on variable resistor market covers the analysis of the leading geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and RoW for the period of 2019 to 2027.

The report on variable resistor market is a comprehensive study and presentation of drivers, restraints, opportunities, demand factors, market size, forecasts, and trends in the global variable resistor market over the period of 2019 to 2027. Moreover, the report is a collective presentation of primary and secondary research findings.

Porter's five forces model in the report provides insights into the competitive rivalry, supplier and buyer positions in the market and opportunities for the new entrants in the global variable resistor market over the period of 2019 to 2027. Further, IGR- Growth Matrix gave in the report brings an insight into the investment areas that existing or new market players can consider.

Report Findings

1) Drivers

  • Fewer technology barriers, plenty of raw materials, low set-up costs have accelerated the production of these resistors to drive market conditions

2) Restraints

  • The onset of the financial crisis has led to a decline in production activities and has subsequently hampered market growth

3) Opportunities

  • An abundance of opportunities is drawing more vendors for investing in the wire-wound variable resistors market

What does this Report Deliver?
1. Comprehensive analysis of the global as well as regional markets of the variable resistor market.
2. Complete coverage of all the segments in the variable resistor market to analyze the trends, developments in the global market and forecast of market size up to 2027.
3. Comprehensive analysis of the companies operating in the global variable resistor market. The company profile includes analysis of product portfolio, revenue, SWOT analysis and latest developments of the company.
4. IGR- Growth Matrix presents an analysis of the product segments and geographies that market players should focus to invest, consolidate, expand and/or diversify.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Preface

2. Executive Summary

3. Global Variable Resistor Market Overview
3.1. Introduction
3.2. Market Dynamics
3.2.1. Drivers
3.2.2. Restraints
3.2.3. Opportunities
3.3. Analysis of COVID-19 impact on the Variable Resistor Market
3.4. Porter's Five Forces Analysis
3.5. IGR-Growth Matrix Analysis
3.5.1. IGR-Growth Matrix Analysis by Type
3.5.2. IGR-Growth Matrix Analysis by End-user
3.5.3. IGR-Growth Matrix Analysis by Application
3.5.4. IGR-Growth Matrix Analysis by Region
3.6. Value Chain Analysis of Variable Resistor Market

4. Variable Resistor Market Macro Indicator Analysis

5. Global Variable Resistor Market by Type
5.1. Potentiometers
5.2. Rheostats
5.3. Photoresistors
5.4. Force Sensitive Resistors
5.5. Humistors

6. Global Variable Resistor Market by End-user
6.1. Aerospace & Defense
6.2. Automotive
6.3. Industrial
6.4. Consumer Electronics
6.5. Others

7. Global Variable Resistor Market by Application
7.1. Current Sensors
7.2. Potentiometers
7.3. Temperature Sensors

8. Global Variable Resistor Market by Region 2021-2027
8.1. North America
8.1.1. North America Variable Resistor Market by Type
8.1.2. North America Variable Resistor Market by End-user
8.1.3. North America Variable Resistor Market by Application
8.1.4. North America Variable Resistor Market by Country
8.2. Europe
8.2.1. Europe Variable Resistor Market by Type
8.2.2. Europe Variable Resistor Market by End-user
8.2.3. Europe Variable Resistor Market by Application
8.2.4. Europe Variable Resistor Market by Country
8.3. Asia-Pacific
8.3.1. Asia-Pacific Variable Resistor Market by Type
8.3.2. Asia-Pacific Variable Resistor Market by End-user
8.3.3. Asia-Pacific Variable Resistor Market by Application
8.3.4. Asia-Pacific Variable Resistor Market by Country
8.4. RoW
8.4.1. RoW Variable Resistor Market by Type
8.4.2. RoW Variable Resistor Market by End-user
8.4.3. RoW Variable Resistor Market by Application
8.4.4. RoW Variable Resistor Market by Sub-region

9. Company Profiles and Competitive Landscape
9.1. Competitive Landscape in the Global Variable Resistor Market
9.2. Companies Profiled
9.2.1. BEI Sensors
9.2.2. Dart Controls, Inc
9.2.3. State Electronics, Inc
9.2.4. TE Connectivity
9.2.5. Vishay Intertechnology, Inc
9.2.6. Novotechnik U.S. Inc
9.2.7. Hokuriku Electric Industry Co. Ltd
9.2.8. SRT Resistor Technology
9.2.9. Eisenmann Thermal Solutions GmbH & Co. KG
9.2.10. Bourns, Inc

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/i7k3a0

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

