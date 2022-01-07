U.S. markets open in 4 hours 23 minutes

Worldwide Vehicle Diagnostics Industry to 2024 - Featuring Robert Bosch, Continental and Delphi Automotive Among Others

Research and Markets
·6 min read

Dublin, Jan. 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Vehicle Diagnostics Market: Trends, Forecast and Competitive Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The future of The vehicle diagnostics market looks promising with opportunities in the passenger car and light commercial vehicle markets. The vehicle diagnostic market is expected to grow with a CAGR of 17% from 2019 to 2024. The major growth drivers for this market are stringent emission and fuel economy regulations, the increasing pressure from OEMs to improve vehicle performance and collect relevant data, high demand for real-time vehicle diagnosis, and rising demand for safety and security in vehicles.

A more than 150-page report is developed to help in your business decisions. To learn the scope of, benefits, companies researched and other details of the vehicle diagnostics market report then read this report.

The study includes the vehicle diagnostics market size and forecast for the vehicle diagnostics market through 2024, segmented by connectivity, by application, by end use, and by region.

Some of the vehicle diagnostics companies profiled in this report include Robert Bosch, Continental, Delphi Automotive, OnStar, Snap-On, Magneti Marelli, Softing, VOXX International Corporation, Vector Informatik, and Vidiwave, and others.

This report answers the following 11 key questions:
Q.1 What are some of the most promising potential, high-growth opportunities for the vehicle diagnostics market by connectivity (4G LTE, 3G, Bluetooth, and Wi-Fi), by application (automatic crash notification, vehicle tracking, vehicle health alert, roadside assistance), by end use (passenger car [small car, compact car, mid-size car, large car, suvs & crossovers]:, and light commercial vehicles), and by region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Rest of the World)?
Q.2 Which segments will grow at a faster pace and why?
Q.3 Which regions will grow at a faster pace and why?
Q.4 What are the key factors affecting market dynamics? What are the drivers and challenges of the vehicle diagnostics market?
Q.5 What are the business risks and threats to the vehicle diagnostics market?
Q.6 What are emerging trends in this vehicle diagnostics market and the reasons behind them?
Q.7 What are some changing demands of customers in the vehicle diagnostics market?
Q.8 What are the new developments in the vehicle diagnostics market? Which companies are leading these developments?
Q.9 Who are the major players in this vehicle diagnostics market? What strategic initiatives are being implemented by key players for business growth?
Q.10 What are some of the competitive products and processes in this vehicle diagnostics area and how big of a threat do they pose for loss of market share via material or product substitution?
Q.11 What M & A activities have taken place in the last 5 years in this vehicle diagnostics market?

Key Topics Covered:

1. Executive Summary

2. Market Trends and Forecast Analysis from 2013 to 2024
2.1: Introduction, Background, and Classification
2.2: Supply Chain
2.3: Industry Drivers and Challenges

3. Market Trends and Forecast Analysis from 2013 to 2024
3.1: Macroeconomic Trends and Forecast
3.2: Global Vehicle Diagnostics Market: Trends and Forecast
3.3: Global Vehicle Diagnostics Market by Connectivity
3.3.1: 4G LTE
3.3.2: 3G
3.3.3: Bluetooth
3.3.4: Wi-Fi
3.4: Global Vehicle Diagnostics Market by Application
3.4.1: Automatic Crash Notification
3.4.2: Vehicle Tracking
3.4.3: Vehicle Health Alert
3.5: Global Vehicle Diagnostics Market by End Use
3.5.1: Small cars
3.5.2: Compact cars
3.5.3: Mid-Sized cars
3.5.4: Luxury cars
3.5.5: SUVs & Crossovers
3.5.6: Light Commercial Vehicles

4. Market Trends and Forecast Analysis by Region.
4.1: Global Vehicle Diagnostics Market by Region
4.2: North American Vehicle Diagnostics Market
4.2.1: Market by Connectivity: 4G LTE, 3G, Bluetooth, and Wi-Fi.
4.2.2: Market by Application: Automatic Crash Notification, Vehicle Tracking, Vehicle Health Alert, and Roadside Assistance.
4.2.3: Market by End Use: Small Cars, Compact Cars, Mid-Sized Cars, Luxury Cars, SUVs & Crossovers, and Light Commercial Vehicles.
4.2.4: Market by Country: United States, Canada, and Mexico.
4.3: European Vehicle Diagnostics Market
4.3.1: Market by Connectivity: 4G LTE, 3G, Bluetooth, and Wi-Fi.
4.3.2: Market by Application: Automatic Crash Notification, Vehicle Tracking, Vehicle Health Alert, and Roadside Assistance.
4.3.3: Market by End Use: Small Cars, Compact Cars, Mid-Sized Cars, Luxury Cars, SUVs & Crossovers, and Light Commercial Vehicles.
4.3.4: Market by Country: Germany, UK, and Italy.
4.4: APAC Vehicle Diagnostics Market
4.4.1: Market by Connectivity: 4G LTE, 3G, Bluetooth, and Wi-Fi.
4.4.2: Market by Application: Automatic Crash Notification, Vehicle Tracking, Vehicle Health Alert, and Roadside Assistance.
4.4.3: Market by End Use: Small Cars, Compact Cars, Mid-Sized Cars, Luxury Cars, SUVs & Crossovers, and Light Commercial Vehicles.
4.4.4: Market by Country: China, Japan, and India.
4.5: ROW Vehicle Diagnostics Market
4.5.1: Market by Connectivity: 4G LTE, 3G, Bluetooth, and Wi-Fi.
4.5.2: Market by Application: Automatic Crash Notification, Vehicle Tracking, Vehicle Health Alert, and Roadside Assistance.
4.5.3: Market by End Use: Small Cars, Compact Cars, Mid-Sized Cars, Luxury Cars, SUVs & Crossovers, and Light Commercial Vehicles.
4.5.4: Market by Country: Brazil, and Turkey.

5. Competitor Analysis
5.1: Product Portfolio Analysis
5.2: Market Share Analysis
5.3: Operational Integration
5.4: Geographical Reach
5.5: Porter's Five Forces Analysis

6. Growth Opportunities and Strategic Analysis
6.1: Growth Opportunity Analysis
6.1.1: Growth Opportunities for Global Vehicle Diagnostics Market by Connectivity
6.1.2: Growth Opportunities for Global Vehicle Diagnostics Market by Application
6.1.3: Growth Opportunities for Global Vehicle Diagnostics Market by End Use
6.2: Emerging Trends in Global Vehicle Diagnostics Market
6.3: Strategic Analysis
6.3.1: New Product Development
6.3.2: Capacity Expansion of Global Vehicle Diagnostics Market
6.3.3: Mergers, Acquisitions and Joint Ventures in the Global Vehicle Diagnostics Market
6.3.4: Certification and Licensing

7. Company Profiles of Leading Players
7.1: Robert Bosch
7.2: Continental
7.3: Delphi Automotive
7.4: OnStar
7.5: Snap-On
7.6: Magneti Marelli
7.7: Softing
7.8: VOXX International
7.9: Vector Informatik
7.10: Vidiwave

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/wizek7

