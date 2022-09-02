U.S. markets closed

Worldwide Vertical Take-off and Landing UAV Industry to 2028 - Featuring Lockheed Martin, AeroVironment and Censys Technologies Among Others

·5 min read

DUBLIN, Sept. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Vertical Take-off and Landing (VTOL) UAV Market: Global Industry Analysis, Trends, Market Size, and Forecasts up to 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Research and Markets Logo
Research and Markets Logo

The report on the global vertical take-off and landing (VTOL) UAV market provides qualitative and quantitative analysis for the period from 2022 to 2028.

The report predicts the global vertical take-off and landing (VTOL) UAV market to grow with a CAGR of about 20% over the forecast period from 2022-2028. The study on vertical take-off and landing (VTOL) UAV market covers the analysis of the leading geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and RoW for the period of 2022 to 2028.

The report on vertical take-off and landing (VTOL) UAV market is a comprehensive study and presentation of drivers, restraints, opportunities, demand factors, market size, forecasts, and trends in the global vertical take-off and landing (VTOL) UAV market over the period of 2022 to 2028. Moreover, the report is a collective presentation of primary and secondary research findings.

Porter's five forces model in the report provides insights into the competitive rivalry, supplier and buyer positions in the market and opportunities for the new entrants in the global vertical take-off and landing (VTOL) UAV market over the period of 2022 to 2028. Further, Growth Matrix gave in the report brings an insight into the investment areas that existing or new market players can consider.

Report Findings

1) Drivers

  • Growing military and civil applications

  • Integration of artificial intelligence technology in UAV drones

2) Restraints

  • Limited air traffic management and stringent regulations

3) Opportunities

  • The launch of innovative products

What does this Report Deliver?
1. Comprehensive analysis of the global as well as regional markets of the vertical take-off and landing (VTOL) UAV market.
2. Complete coverage of all the segments in the vertical take-off and landing (VTOL) UAV market to analyze the trends, developments in the global market and forecast of market size up to 2028.
3. Comprehensive analysis of the companies operating in the global vertical take-off and landing (VTOL) UAV market. The company profile includes analysis of product portfolio, revenue, SWOT analysis and latest developments of the company.
4. Growth Matrix presents an analysis of the product segments and geographies that market players should focus to invest, consolidate, expand and/or diversify.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Preface
1.1. Report Description
1.2. Research Methods
1.3. Research Approaches

2. Executive Summary
2.1. Vertical Take-off and Landing (VTOL) UAV Market Highlights
2.2. Vertical Take-off and Landing (VTOL) UAV Market Projection
2.3. Vertical Take-off and Landing (VTOL) UAV Market Regional Highlights

3. Global Vertical Take-off and Landing (VTOL) UAV Market Overview
3.1. Introduction
3.2. Market Dynamics
3.2.1. Drivers
3.2.2. Restraints
3.2.3. Opportunities
3.3. Analysis of COVID-19 impact on the Vertical Take-off and Landing (VTOL) UAV Market
3.4. Porter's Five Forces Analysis
3.5. Growth Matrix Analysis
3.5.1. Growth Matrix Analysis by Type
3.5.2. Growth Matrix Analysis by Payload
3.5.3. Growth Matrix Analysis by Application
3.5.4. Growth Matrix Analysis by Region
3.6. Value Chain Analysis of Vertical Take-off and Landing (VTOL) UAV Market

4. Vertical Take-off and Landing (VTOL) UAV Market Macro Indicator Analysis

5. Global Vertical Take-off and Landing (VTOL) UAV Market by Type
5.1. Powered Lift
5.2. Rotorcraft

6. Global Vertical Take-off and Landing (VTOL) UAV Market by Payload
6.1. Sensors
6.2. Cameras

7. Global Vertical Take-off and Landing (VTOL) UAV Market by Application
7.1. Military
7.2. Civil & Commercial

8. Global Vertical Take-off and Landing (VTOL) UAV Market by Region 2022-2028
8.1. North America
8.1.1. North America Vertical Take-off and Landing (VTOL) UAV Market by Type
8.1.2. North America Vertical Take-off and Landing (VTOL) UAV Market by Payload
8.1.3. North America Vertical Take-off and Landing (VTOL) UAV Market by Application
8.1.4. North America Vertical Take-off and Landing (VTOL) UAV Market by Country
8.2. Europe
8.2.1. Europe Vertical Take-off and Landing (VTOL) UAV Market by Type
8.2.2. Europe Vertical Take-off and Landing (VTOL) UAV Market by Payload
8.2.3. Europe Vertical Take-off and Landing (VTOL) UAV Market by Application
8.2.4. Europe Vertical Take-off and Landing (VTOL) UAV Market by Country
8.3. Asia-Pacific
8.3.1. Asia-Pacific Vertical Take-off and Landing (VTOL) UAV Market by Type
8.3.2. Asia-Pacific Vertical Take-off and Landing (VTOL) UAV Market by Payload
8.3.3. Asia-Pacific Vertical Take-off and Landing (VTOL) UAV Market by Application
8.3.4. Asia-Pacific Vertical Take-off and Landing (VTOL) UAV Market by Country
8.4. RoW
8.4.1. RoW Vertical Take-off and Landing (VTOL) UAV Market by Type
8.4.2. RoW Vertical Take-off and Landing (VTOL) UAV Market by Payload
8.4.3. RoW Vertical Take-off and Landing (VTOL) UAV Market by Application
8.4.4. RoW Vertical Take-off and Landing (VTOL) UAV Market by Sub-region

9. Company Profiles and Competitive Landscape
9.1. Competitive Landscape in the Global Vertical Take-off and Landing (VTOL) UAV Market
9.2. Companies Profiled
9.2.1. The Boeing Company
9.2.2. Lockheed Martin Corporation
9.2.3. AeroVironment, Inc.
9.2.4. Schiebel Elektronische Geraete GmbH
9.2.5. Saab Group
9.2.6. Censys Technologies
9.2.7. Textron Inc
9.2.8. Turkish Aerospace Industries Inc.
9.2.9. Autel Robotics

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/u4daqd

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470 
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo:  https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg



Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/worldwide-vertical-take-off-and-landing-uav-industry-to-2028---featuring-lockheed-martin-aerovironment-and-censys-technologies-among-others-301617129.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

