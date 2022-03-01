U.S. markets close in 1 hour 1 minute

Worldwide Veterinary Artificial Insemination Industry to 2027 - Increasing Owner Expenditure on Improving Animal Productivity Presents Opportunities

·7 min read

DUBLIN, March 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Veterinary Artificial Insemination Market Research Report by Products, by Animal Type, by End-user, by Region - Global Forecast to 2027 - Cumulative Impact of COVID-19" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Research and Markets Logo
Research and Markets Logo

The Global Veterinary Artificial Insemination Market size was estimated at USD 3,970.36 million in 2020, is expected to reach USD 4,230.81 million in 2021, and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 6.92% to reach USD 6,344.70 million by 2027.

Market Statistics:

The report provides market sizing and forecast across five major currencies - USD, EUR GBP, JPY, and AUD. It helps organization leaders make better decisions when currency exchange data is readily available. In this report, the years 2018 and 2019 are considered historical years, 2020 as the base year, 2021 as the estimated year, and years from 2022 to 2027 are considered the forecast period.

Market Segmentation & Coverage:

This research report categorizes the Veterinary Artificial Insemination to forecast the revenues and analyze the trends in each of the following sub-markets:

  • Based on Products, the market was studied across Normal Semen and Sexed Semen.

  • Based on Animal Type, the market was studied across Canine, Cattle, Sheep, and Swine.

  • Based on End-user, the market was studied across Veterinary Clinics and Veterinary Hospitals.

  • Based on Region, the market was studied across the Americas, Asia-Pacific, and Europe, Middle East & Africa. The Americas is further studied across Argentina, Brazil, Canada, Mexico, and United States. The United States is further studied across California, Florida, Illinois, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, and Texas. The Asia-Pacific is further studied across Australia, China, India, Indonesia, Japan, Malaysia, Philippines, Singapore, South Korea, Taiwan, and Thailand. Europe, Middle East & Africa is further studied across France, Germany, Italy, Netherlands, Qatar, Russia, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Spain, United Arab Emirates, and United Kingdom.

Competitive Strategic Window:

The Competitive Strategic Window analyses the competitive landscape in terms of markets, applications, and geographies to help the vendor define an alignment or fit between their capabilities and opportunities for future growth prospects. It describes the optimal or favorable fit for the vendors to adopt successive merger and acquisition strategies, geography expansion, research & development, and new product introduction strategies to execute further business expansion and growth during a forecast period.

FPNV Positioning Matrix:

The FPNV Positioning Matrix evaluates and categorizes the vendors in the Veterinary Artificial Insemination Market based on Business Strategy (Business Growth, Industry Coverage, Financial Viability, and Channel Support) and Product Satisfaction (Value for Money, Ease of Use, Product Features, and Customer Support) that aids businesses in better decision making and understanding the competitive landscape.

Market Share Analysis:

The Market Share Analysis offers the analysis of vendors considering their contribution to the overall market. It provides the idea of its revenue generation into the overall market compared to other vendors in the space. It provides insights into how vendors are performing in terms of revenue generation and customer base compared to others. Knowing market share offers an idea of the size and competitiveness of the vendors for the base year. It reveals the market characteristics in terms of accumulation, fragmentation, dominance, and amalgamation traits.

Company Usability Profiles:

The report profoundly explores the recent significant developments by the leading vendors and innovation profiles in the Global Veterinary Artificial Insemination Market, including Agtech, Inc., Animal Genetics, Bovine Elite, LLC, Genus PLC, Genus Plc. (ABS Global), Hendrix Genetics, IMV TECHNOLOGIES, Merck & Co., Inc., Neogen Corporation, PBS Animal Health Company, Revival Animal Health, Santa Cruz Biotechnology, Inc., Select Sires, Semex, Swine Genetics, and Zoetis.

The report provides insights on the following pointers:
1. Market Penetration: Provides comprehensive information on the market offered by the key players
2. Market Development: Provides in-depth information about lucrative emerging markets and analyze penetration across mature segments of the markets
3. Market Diversification: Provides detailed information about new product launches, untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments
4. Competitive Assessment & Intelligence: Provides an exhaustive assessment of market shares, strategies, products, certification, regulatory approvals, patent landscape, and manufacturing capabilities of the leading players
5. Product Development & Innovation: Provides intelligent insights on future technologies, R&D activities, and breakthrough product developments

The report answers questions such as:
1. What is the market size and forecast of the Global Veterinary Artificial Insemination Market?
2. What are the inhibiting factors and impact of COVID-19 shaping the Global Veterinary Artificial Insemination Market during the forecast period?
3. Which are the products/segments/applications/areas to invest in over the forecast period in the Global Veterinary Artificial Insemination Market?
4. What is the competitive strategic window for opportunities in the Global Veterinary Artificial Insemination Market?
5. What are the technology trends and regulatory frameworks in the Global Veterinary Artificial Insemination Market?
6. What is the market share of the leading vendors in the Global Veterinary Artificial Insemination Market?
7. What modes and strategic moves are considered suitable for entering the Global Veterinary Artificial Insemination Market?

Key Topics Covered:

1. Preface

2. Research Methodology

3. Executive Summary

4. Market Overview

5. Market Insights
5.1. Market Dynamics
5.1.1. Drivers
5.1.1.1. Proliferating animal husbandry and fishery industry
5.1.1.2. Rising burden of venereal diseases in animals
5.1.1.3. Developments in the veterinary artificial insemination technique
5.1.2. Restraints
5.1.2.1. Negative impact on genetic diversity
5.1.3. Opportunities
5.1.3.1. Increasing number of veterinary care centers in developing countries
5.1.3.2. Increasing owner expenditure on improving animal productivity
5.1.4. Challenges
5.1.4.1. Stringent regulatory policies
5.2. Cumulative Impact of COVID-19

6. Veterinary Artificial Insemination Market, by Products
6.1. Introduction
6.2. Normal Semen
6.3. Sexed Semen

7. Veterinary Artificial Insemination Market, by Animal Type
7.1. Introduction
7.2. Canine
7.3. Cattle
7.4. Sheep
7.5. Swine

8. Veterinary Artificial Insemination Market, by End-user
8.1. Introduction
8.2. Veterinary Clinics
8.3. Veterinary Hospitals

9. Americas Veterinary Artificial Insemination Market
9.1. Introduction
9.2. Argentina
9.3. Brazil
9.4. Canada
9.5. Mexico
9.6. United States

10. Asia-Pacific Veterinary Artificial Insemination Market
10.1. Introduction
10.2. Australia
10.3. China
10.4. India
10.5. Indonesia
10.6. Japan
10.7. Malaysia
10.8. Philippines
10.9. Singapore
10.10. South Korea
10.11. Taiwan
10.12. Thailand

11. Europe, Middle East & Africa Veterinary Artificial Insemination Market
11.1. Introduction
11.2. France
11.3. Germany
11.4. Italy
11.5. Netherlands
11.6. Qatar
11.7. Russia
11.8. Saudi Arabia
11.9. South Africa
11.10. Spain
11.11. United Arab Emirates
11.12. United Kingdom

12. Competitive Landscape
12.1. FPNV Positioning Matrix
12.1.1. Quadrants
12.1.2. Business Strategy
12.1.3. Product Satisfaction
12.2. Market Ranking Analysis
12.3. Market Share Analysis, By Key Player
12.4. Competitive Scenario
12.4.1. Merger & Acquisition
12.4.2. Agreement, Collaboration, & Partnership
12.4.3. New Product Launch & Enhancement
12.4.4. Investment & Funding
12.4.5. Award, Recognition, & Expansion

13. Company Usability Profiles
13.1. Agtech, Inc.
13.2. Animal Genetics
13.3. Bovine Elite, LLC
13.4. Genus PLC
13.5. Genus Plc. (ABS Global)
13.6. Hendrix Genetics
13.7. IMV TECHNOLOGIES
13.8. Merck & Co., Inc.
13.9. Neogen Corporation
13.10. PBS Animal Health Company
13.11. Revival Animal Health
13.12. Santa Cruz Biotechnology, Inc.
13.13. Select Sires
13.14. Semex
13.15. Swine Genetics
13.16. Zoetis

14. Appendix

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/eofmz0

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716




View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/worldwide-veterinary-artificial-insemination-industry-to-2027---increasing-owner-expenditure-on-improving-animal-productivity-presents-opportunities-301492917.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

