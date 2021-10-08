U.S. markets open in 4 hours 19 minutes

Worldwide Veterinary Dietary Supplements Industry to 2028 - Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report

Research and Markets
·9 min read

Dublin, Oct. 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Veterinary Dietary Supplements Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by Animal Type (Livestock, Companion), by Application, by Type, by Dosage Form, by Distribution Channel, by Region, and Segment Forecasts, 2021-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global veterinary dietary supplements market size is anticipated to reach USD 3.2 billion by 2028. The market is expected to expand at a lucrative CAGR of 8.2% from 2021 to 2028. The key factors fueling the market growth include increasing population of companion and livestock animals, pet health concerns, prevalence of chronic disorders, and use of e-commerce channels.

Joint health and skin and coat health supplements have been the most purchased veterinary supplements. COVID-19 pandemic, however, disrupted trends in market with a surge in demand for digestive health and immunity-boosting supplements. The COVID-19 outbreak accelerated awareness among pet owners of condition-specific supplements with stress-reducing, immune-supporting, and calming outcomes. The pandemic also catalyzed the steady transition from brick-and-mortar purchases to e-commerce channels. The dramatic shift to online purchasing is expected to continue over the forecast period.

According to a 2021 study published in the U.S. National Library of Medicine, about 10 to 33% of cats and dogs are given dietary supplements in the U.S. Amongst these, joint and digestive health supplements have been the most popular along with cognition, skin and coat, and cardiovascular health supplements. The average lifespan of pets has also increased over the past few decades which makes them susceptible to chronic conditions such as joints disorders, liver problems, and cardiovascular diseases. According to a review article published in the Journal of Feline Medicine and Surgery, aged pets including cats older than 11 years comprise a significant proportion of the companion animal veterinarian's patient population. These factors are estimated to contribute to the market growth in the coming years.

The market is highly competitive owing to acquisitions, launch of new products, and collaborations by key market participants. In August 2020, Manna Pro Products LLC- a leading provider of veterinary feeds, supplements, and treats, acquired a premium dog product company- Doggie Dailies to strengthen its presence in the market. In addition, Whitebridge Pet Brands, a pet food company, acquired a pet supplements, food, and treats company called Grizzly Pet Products in March 2021. This added to Whitebridge Pet Brands' lineup of animal health companies. The previous acquisitions included Dogswell, a functional jerky brand for canines, Cardinal Pet Care specializing in pet botanics, PetPlay, Inc., and Crazy Dog training treats.

Veterinary Dietary Supplements Market Report Highlights

  • The companion animals segment dominated the market in 2020 and is also projected to grow the fastest from 2021 to 2028. The increasing pet population and expenditure is estimated to propel segment growth over the forecast period

  • The livestock animals' segment is estimated to grow notably over the forecast period due to increasing use of supplements by livestock operations facilities and feed manufacturers to enhance the value of their products

  • Dogs accounted for 42.2% of the companion animal segment due to increasing availability of canine supplements and growing preference for dogs as pets

  • The joint health support segment accounted for the highest revenue share of 21.9% in 2020 due to rising incidence of chronic orthopedic disorders

  • The multivitamins and minerals segment held revenue share of 27.4% in 2020 while the CBD segment is expected to witness a CAGR of 11.0% in the next few years

  • In 2020, the gummies and chewables segment accounted for the largest revenue share while the powders segment is anticipated to witness the highest CAGR over the forecast period

  • The offline channels segment comprising pet specialty stores, retail, and others, held the largest revenue share of the market in 2020

Key Topics Covered:

Chapter 1 Methodology and Scope

Chapter 2 Executive Summary

Chapter 3 Veterinary Dietary Supplements Market Variables, Trends & Scope
3.1 Market Lineage Outlook
3.1.1. Parent Market Outlook
3.1.2. Related/Ancillary Market Outlook
3.2. Penetration & Growth Prospect Mapping, 2020
3.3 Veterinary Dietary Supplements Market Dynamics
3.3.1 Market driver analysis
3.3.1.1. Increasing pet population and humanization
3.3.1.2. Increasing premiumization of pet products
3.3.1.3. Rising prevalence of chronic conditions in livestock and companion animals
3.3.1.4. Rising demand for organic pet supplements
3.3.1.5 Need to boost profitability while protecting health of livestock animals
3.3.2 Market restraint analysis
3.3.2.1. Lack of standardized regulations
3.3.2.2. Lack of adequate research
3.3.2.3. Lack of awareness about pet supplements and their benefits in developing markets
3.3.3. Market opportunity analysis
3.3.4. Market challenge analysis
3.4 Veterinary Dietary Supplements Market Analysis Tools: Porters
3.4.1 Supplier Power
3.4.2. Buyer Power
3.4.3. Substitution Threat
3.4.4. Threat of New Entrants
3.4.5. Competitive Rivalry
3.5 Veterinary Dietary Supplements Industry Analysis - PEST (Political & Legal, Economic, Social, and Technological)
3.5.1 Political/Legal Landscape
3.5.2 Economic Landscape
3.5.3 Social Landscape
3.5.4 Technology Landscape
3.6 Livestock and Companion Animal Population, by Country

Chapter 4 COVID-19 Impact Analysis
4.1 COVID-19 Prevalence Analysis
4.2. Impact of COVID-19 on Veterinary Dietary Supplements Market
4.3. Strategies implemented by companies

Chapter 5 Veterinary Dietary Supplements Market: Segment Analysis, By Animal Type, 2016 - 2028 (USD Million)
5.1 Animal Type Market Share Analysis, 2020 & 2028
5.2 Veterinary Dietary Supplements market, by Animal Type, 2016 to 2028
5.3 Livestock Animals
5.3.1 Livestock Animals market, 2016 - 2028 (USD Million)
5.4 Companion Animals
5.4.1 Companion Animals market, 2016 - 2028 (USD Million)
5.4.2. Cats
5.4.2.1 Cats market, 2016 - 2028 (USD Million)
5.4.3 Dogs
5.4.3.1 Dogs market, 2016 - 2028 (USD Million)
5.4.4 Horses
5.4.4.1 Horses market, 2016 - 2028 (USD Million)
5.4.5 Others
5.4.5.1 Others market, 2016 - 2028 (USD Million)

Chapter 6 Veterinary Dietary Supplements Market: Segment Analysis, By Application, 2016 - 2028 (USD Million)
6.1 Application Market Share Analysis, 2020 & 2028
6.2 Veterinary Dietary Supplements market, by Application, 2016 to 2028
6.3 Joint Health Support
6.3.1 Joint Health Support market, 2016 - 2028 (USD Million)
6.4 Calming/ Stress/ Anxiety
6.4.1 Calming/ Stress/ Anxiety market, 2016 - 2028 (USD Million)
6.5 Digestive Health
6.5.1 Digestive Health market, 2016 - 2028 (USD Million)
6.6 Immunity Support
6.6.1 Immunity Support market, 2016 - 2028 (USD Million)
6.7 Skin & Coat Health
6.7.1 Skin & Coat Health market, 2016 - 2028 (USD Million)
6.8 Energy and Electrolytes
6.8.1 Energy and Electrolytes market, 2016 - 2028 (USD Million)
6.9 Others
6.9.1 Others market, 2016 - 2028 (USD Million)

Chapter 7 Veterinary Dietary Supplements Market: Segment Analysis, By Type, 2016 - 2028 (USD Million)
7.1 Type Market Share Analysis, 2020 & 2028
7.2 Veterinary Dietary Supplements Market, by Type, 2016 to 2028
7.3 Omega 3 Fatty Acids
7.3.1 Omega 3 Fatty Acids market, 2016 - 2028 (USD Million)
7.4 Proteins & Peptides
7.4.1 Proteins & Peptides market, 2016 - 2028 (USD Million)
7.5 CBD
7.5.1 CBD market, 2016 - 2028 (USD Million)
7.6 Multivitamins & Minerals
7.6.1 Multivitamins & Minerals market, 2016 - 2028 (USD Million)
7.7 Probiotics & Prebiotics
7.7.1 Probiotics & Prebiotics market, 2016 - 2028 (USD Million)
7.8 Others
7.8.1 Others market, 2016 - 2028 (USD Million)

Chapter 8 Veterinary Dietary Supplements Market: Segment Analysis, By Dosage Form, 2016 - 2028 (USD Million)
8.1 Dosage Form Market Share Analysis, 2020 & 2028
8.2 Veterinary Dietary Supplements Market, by Dosage Form, 2016 to 2028
8.3 Tablets & Capsules
8.3.1 Tablets & Capsules market, 2016 - 2028 (USD Million)
8.4 Gummies & Chewables
8.4.1 Gummies & Chewables market, 2016 - 2028 (USD Million)
8.5 Powders
8.5.1 Powders market, 2016 - 2028 (USD Million)
8.6 Liquids
8.6.1 Liquids market, 2016 - 2028 (USD Million)
8.7 Others
8.7.1 Others market, 2016 - 2028 (USD Million)

Chapter 9 Veterinary Dietary Supplements Market: Segment Analysis, By Distribution Channel, 2016 - 2028 (USD Million)
9.1 Distribution Channel Market Share Analysis, 2020 & 2028
9.2 Veterinary Dietary Supplements Market, by Distribution Channel, 2016 to 2028
9.3 Online/ E-commerce
9.3.1 Online/ E-commerce market, 2016 - 2028 (USD Million)
9.4 Offline
9.4.1 Offline market, 2016 - 2028 (USD Million)
9.5 Pet Specialty Stores
9.5.1 Pet Specialty Stores market, 2016 - 2028 (USD Million)
9.6 Retail
9.6.1 Retail market, 2016 - 2028 (USD Million)
9.7 Others
9.7.1 Others market, 2016 - 2028 (USD Million)

Chapter 10 Veterinary Dietary Supplements Market: Regional Market Analysis 2016 - 2028 (USD Million)

Chapter 11 Veterinary Dietary Supplements Market - Competitive Analysis
11.1 Market Participant Categorization
11.1.1. Company Market Position Analysis, heat map analysis
11.1.2. Synergy Analysis: Major Deals & Strategic Alliances
11.1.3. Market Leaders
11.1.4. Innovators
11.2. List of Key Companies

Chapter 12 Veterinary Dietary Supplements Market - Company Profiles
12.1 Boehringer Ingelheim
12.1.1 Company overview
12.1.2 Financial performance
12.1.3 Product benchmarking
12.1.4 Strategic initiatives
12.2 Virbac
12.2.1 Company overview
12.2.2 Financial performance
12.2.3 Product benchmarking
12.2.4 Strategic initiatives
12.3 Ark Naturals Company
12.3.1 Company overview
12.3.2 Financial performance
12.3.3 Product benchmarking
12.3.4 Strategic initiatives
12.4 Beaphar
12.4.1 Company overview
12.4.2 Financial performance
12.4.3 Product benchmarking
12.4.4 Strategic initiatives
12.5 FoodScience
12.5.1 Company overview
12.5.2 Financial performance
12.5.3 Product benchmarking
12.5.4 Strategic initiatives
12.6 NOW Foods
12.6.1 Company overview
12.6.2 Financial performance
12.6.3 Product benchmarking
12.6.4 Strategic initiatives
12.7 Nutramax Laboratories, Inc.
12.7.1 Company overview
12.7.2 Financial performance
12.7.3 Product benchmarking
12.7.4 Strategic initiatives
12.8 Nutri-Pet Research, Inc.
12.8.1 Company overview
12.8.2 Financial performance
12.8.3 Product benchmarking
12.8.4 Strategic initiatives
12.9 Ceva
12.9.1 Company overview
12.9.2 Financial performance
12.9.3 Product benchmarking
12.9.4 Strategic initiatives
12.10 Canna Companion
12.10.1 Company overview
12.10.2 Financial performance
12.10.3 Product benchmarking
12.10.4 Strategic initiatives
12.11 Nestle
12.11.1 Company overview
12.11.2 Financial performance
12.11.3 Product benchmarking
12.11.4 Strategic initiatives

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/16oghw

