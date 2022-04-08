U.S. markets open in 1 hour 5 minutes

Worldwide Veterinary Molecular Diagnostics Industry to 2027 - Featuring Thermo Fisher Scientific, Veterinary Molecular Diagnostics and Zoetis Among Others

Research and Markets
·7 min read
Company Logo
Company Logo

Global Veterinary Molecular Diagnostics Market

Global Veterinary Molecular Diagnostics Market
Global Veterinary Molecular Diagnostics Market

Dublin, April 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Veterinary Molecular Diagnostics Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global veterinary molecular diagnostics market reached a value of US$ 581.4 Million in 2021. Looking forward, the publisher expects the market to reach a value of US$ 1,064.1 Million by 2027 exhibiting a CAGR of 9.40% during 2022-2027. Keeping in mind the uncertainties of COVID-19, we are continuously tracking and evaluating the direct as well as the indirect influence of the pandemic. These insights are included in the report as a major market contributor.

Veterinary molecular diagnostics assist clinicians in detecting, identifying, and genotyping a broad range of viral, bacterial, and vector-borne pathogens among animals using molecular-based methods, such as conventional and quantitative polymerase chain reaction (PCR). They require small amounts of a diverse spectrum of biological sample types, which further allow rapid and highly sensitive detection of nucleic acids and diagnosis of infectious diseases. At present, an array of molecular techniques of different complexity are used in veterinary health centers and research laboratories to facilitate the fast and specific diagnosis of animal diseases.

Veterinary Molecular Diagnostics Market Trends:

The escalating number of animal husbandry activities, along with the rising concerns about food safety, represents one of the major factors catalyzing the demand for veterinary molecular diagnostics for better diagnosis and treatment of livestock. Additionally, the outbreak of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) across the globe is driving the need for PCR testing to analyze the effect of the infection in animals.

Apart from this, the increasing pet ownership on account of the emerging nuclear family trends and inflating income levels, coupled with the rising pet humanization, is bolstering the market growth. This can also be attributed to the increasing uptake of pet insurance policies due to the growing concerns among pet parents about the well-being of their pets.

Moreover, governing agencies of numerous countries are supporting veterinary practices and commercial animal-production programs, which, in turn, is strengthening the adoption of veterinary molecular diagnostics around the world. Besides this, the introduction of advanced genotyping techniques, such as whole-genome sequencing (WGS), in confluence with the surging demand for customized reagents and kits, is anticipated to influence the market positively.

Key Market Segmentation:

The publisher provides an analysis of the key trends in each sub-segment of the global veterinary molecular diagnostics market, along with forecasts at the global, regional and country level from 2022-2027. Our report has categorized the market based on product, technology, animal type, disease type and end user.

Breakup by Product:

  • Kits and Reagents

  • Instruments

  • Software and Services

Breakup by Technology:

  • Real Time PCR

  • Microarray

  • DNA Sequencing

Breakup by Animal Type:

  • Companion Animal

  • Livestock Animal

Breakup by Disease Type:

  • Vector-borne Diseases

  • Respiratory Pathogens

  • Diarrhea Pathogens

  • Others

Breakup by End User:

  • Veterinary Hospitals

  • Clinical Laboratories

  • Research Institutes

Breakup by Region:

  • North America

  • United States

  • Canada

  • Asia-Pacific

  • China

  • Japan

  • India

  • South Korea

  • Australia

  • Indonesia

  • Others

  • Europe

  • Germany

  • France

  • United Kingdom

  • Italy

  • Spain

  • Russia

  • Others

  • Latin America

  • Brazil

  • Mexico

  • Others

  • Middle East and Africa

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined along with the profiles of the key players being Biochek B.V., bioMerieux SA, HealthGene Corporation, Heska Corporation, IDEXX Laboratories Inc., INDICAL BIOSCIENCE GmbH, Ingenetix GmbH, NEOGEN Corporation, Qiagen N.V, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Veterinary Molecular Diagnostics Inc. and Zoetis Inc.

Key Questions Answered in This Report:

  • How has the global veterinary molecular diagnostics market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?

  • What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the global veterinary molecular diagnostics market?

  • What are the key regional markets?

  • What is the breakup of the market based on the product?

  • What is the breakup of the market based on the technology?

  • What is the breakup of the market based on the animal type?

  • What is the breakup of the market based on the disease type?

  • What is the breakup of the market based on the end user?

  • What are the various stages in the value chain of the industry?

  • What are the key driving factors and challenges in the industry?

  • What is the structure of the global veterinary molecular diagnostics market and who are the key players?

  • What is the degree of competition in the industry?

Key Topics Covered:

1 Preface

2 Scope and Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Introduction
4.1 Overview
4.2 Key Industry Trends

5 Global Veterinary Molecular Diagnostics Market
5.1 Market Overview
5.2 Market Performance
5.3 Impact of COVID-19
5.4 Market Forecast

6 Market Breakup by Product
6.1 Kits and Reagents
6.1.1 Market Trends
6.1.2 Market Forecast
6.2 Instruments
6.2.1 Market Trends
6.2.2 Market Forecast
6.3 Software and Services
6.3.1 Market Trends
6.3.2 Market Forecast

7 Market Breakup by Technology
7.1 Real Time PCR
7.1.1 Market Trends
7.1.2 Market Forecast
7.2 Microarray
7.2.1 Market Trends
7.2.2 Market Forecast
7.3 DNA Sequencing
7.3.1 Market Trends
7.3.2 Market Forecast

8 Market Breakup by Animal Type
8.1 Companion Animal
8.1.1 Market Trends
8.1.2 Market Forecast
8.2 Livestock Animal
8.2.1 Market Trends
8.2.2 Market Forecast

9 Market Breakup by Disease Type
9.1 Vector-borne Diseases
9.1.1 Market Trends
9.1.2 Market Forecast
9.2 Respiratory Pathogens
9.2.1 Market Trends
9.2.2 Market Forecast
9.3 Diarrhea Pathogens
9.3.1 Market Trends
9.3.2 Market Forecast
9.4 Others
9.4.1 Market Trends
9.4.2 Market Forecast

10 Market Breakup by End User
10.1 Veterinary Hospitals
10.1.1 Market Trends
10.1.2 Market Forecast
10.2 Clinical Laboratories
10.2.1 Market Trends
10.2.2 Market Forecast
10.3 Research Institutes
10.3.1 Market Trends
10.3.2 Market Forecast

11 Market Breakup by Region

12 SWOT Analysis

13 Value Chain Analysis

14 Porters Five Forces Analysis

15 Price Analysis

16 Competitive Landscape
16.1 Market Structure
16.2 Key Players
16.3 Profiles of Key Players
16.3.1 Biochek B.V.
16.3.1.1 Company Overview
16.3.1.2 Product Portfolio
16.3.2 bioMerieux SA
16.3.2.1 Company Overview
16.3.2.2 Product Portfolio
16.3.2.3 Financials
16.3.2.4 SWOT Analysis
16.3.3 HealthGene Corporation
16.3.3.1 Company Overview
16.3.3.2 Product Portfolio
16.3.4 Heska Corporation
16.3.4.1 Company Overview
16.3.4.2 Product Portfolio
16.3.4.3 Financials
16.3.4.4 SWOT Analysis
16.3.5 IDEXX Laboratories Inc.
16.3.5.1 Company Overview
16.3.5.2 Product Portfolio
16.3.5.3 Financials
16.3.5.4 SWOT Analysis
16.3.6 INDICAL BIOSCIENCE GmbH
16.3.6.1 Company Overview
16.3.6.2 Product Portfolio
16.3.7 Ingenetix GmbH
16.3.7.1 Company Overview
16.3.7.2 Product Portfolio
16.3.8 NEOGEN Corporation
16.3.8.1 Company Overview
16.3.8.2 Product Portfolio
16.3.8.3 Financials
16.3.8.4 SWOT Analysis
16.3.9 Qiagen N.V
16.3.9.1 Company Overview
16.3.9.2 Product Portfolio
16.3.9.3 Financials
16.3.9.4 SWOT Analysis
16.3.10 Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.
16.3.10.1 Company Overview
16.3.10.2 Product Portfolio
16.3.10.3 Financials
16.3.10.4 SWOT Analysis
16.3.11 Veterinary Molecular Diagnostics Inc.
16.3.11.1 Company Overview
16.3.11.2 Product Portfolio
16.3.12 Zoetis Inc.
16.3.12.1 Company Overview
16.3.12.2 Product Portfolio
16.3.12.3 Financials
16.3.12.4 SWOT Analysis

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/na3ell

Attachment

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900


