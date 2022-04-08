Worldwide Veterinary Molecular Diagnostics Industry to 2027 - Featuring Thermo Fisher Scientific, Veterinary Molecular Diagnostics and Zoetis Among Others

Company Logo

Global Veterinary Molecular Diagnostics Market

Dublin, April 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Veterinary Molecular Diagnostics Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global veterinary molecular diagnostics market reached a value of US$ 581.4 Million in 2021. Looking forward, the publisher expects the market to reach a value of US$ 1,064.1 Million by 2027 exhibiting a CAGR of 9.40% during 2022-2027. Keeping in mind the uncertainties of COVID-19, we are continuously tracking and evaluating the direct as well as the indirect influence of the pandemic. These insights are included in the report as a major market contributor.



Veterinary molecular diagnostics assist clinicians in detecting, identifying, and genotyping a broad range of viral, bacterial, and vector-borne pathogens among animals using molecular-based methods, such as conventional and quantitative polymerase chain reaction (PCR). They require small amounts of a diverse spectrum of biological sample types, which further allow rapid and highly sensitive detection of nucleic acids and diagnosis of infectious diseases. At present, an array of molecular techniques of different complexity are used in veterinary health centers and research laboratories to facilitate the fast and specific diagnosis of animal diseases.



Veterinary Molecular Diagnostics Market Trends:

The escalating number of animal husbandry activities, along with the rising concerns about food safety, represents one of the major factors catalyzing the demand for veterinary molecular diagnostics for better diagnosis and treatment of livestock. Additionally, the outbreak of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) across the globe is driving the need for PCR testing to analyze the effect of the infection in animals.

Apart from this, the increasing pet ownership on account of the emerging nuclear family trends and inflating income levels, coupled with the rising pet humanization, is bolstering the market growth. This can also be attributed to the increasing uptake of pet insurance policies due to the growing concerns among pet parents about the well-being of their pets.

Moreover, governing agencies of numerous countries are supporting veterinary practices and commercial animal-production programs, which, in turn, is strengthening the adoption of veterinary molecular diagnostics around the world. Besides this, the introduction of advanced genotyping techniques, such as whole-genome sequencing (WGS), in confluence with the surging demand for customized reagents and kits, is anticipated to influence the market positively.



Key Market Segmentation:

The publisher provides an analysis of the key trends in each sub-segment of the global veterinary molecular diagnostics market, along with forecasts at the global, regional and country level from 2022-2027. Our report has categorized the market based on product, technology, animal type, disease type and end user.



Breakup by Product:

Kits and Reagents

Instruments

Software and Services

Breakup by Technology:

Real Time PCR

Microarray

DNA Sequencing

Breakup by Animal Type:

Companion Animal

Livestock Animal

Breakup by Disease Type:

Vector-borne Diseases

Respiratory Pathogens

Diarrhea Pathogens

Others

Breakup by End User:

Veterinary Hospitals

Clinical Laboratories

Research Institutes

Breakup by Region:

North America

United States

Canada

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

India

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Others

Europe

Germany

France

United Kingdom

Italy

Spain

Russia

Others

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Others

Middle East and Africa

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined along with the profiles of the key players being Biochek B.V., bioMerieux SA, HealthGene Corporation, Heska Corporation, IDEXX Laboratories Inc., INDICAL BIOSCIENCE GmbH, Ingenetix GmbH, NEOGEN Corporation, Qiagen N.V, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Veterinary Molecular Diagnostics Inc. and Zoetis Inc.



