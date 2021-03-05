U.S. markets closed

Worldwide Video on Demand Industry to 2025 - Players Include Akamai Technologies, Amazon and Comcast Among Others

·4 min read

DUBLIN, March 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Video On Demand: Solutions and Global Markets" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Research and Markets Logo
Research and Markets Logo

In this report, the market has been segmented based on solution, monetization model and geography. The report provides an overview of the global video-on-demand market and analyzes market trends. Using 2019 as the base year, the report provides estimated market data for the forecast period, 2020-2025. Revenue forecasts for this period are segmented based on solution, delivery model, application, industry vertical, and geography. Market values have been estimated based on the total revenue of VoD solution providers.

The report covers the market for video on demand with regard to the user base, across different regions. It also highlights major trends and challenges that will affect the market and the vendor landscape. The report estimates the global market for video on demand in 2019 and provides projections for the expected market size through 2025.

Report Includes:

  • 35 data tables and 20 additional tables

  • An overview of the global video-on-demand market and solutions

  • Estimation of the market size and analyses of global market trends, with data from 2019, estimates for 2020 and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2025

  • Highlights of quantitative and qualitative data of the video-on-demand market by solution, delivery model, application, industry vertical and region

  • Coverage of evolution and major developments in video-on-demand market and discussion on effect of digitalisation on entertainment industry

  • Identification of market drivers, restraints and other forces impacting the global video-on-demand market and evaluation of current market trends, market size, market forecast, and technological advancements within the industry

  • Impact analysis of COVID-19 on the video-on-demand market

  • Market share analysis of the key companies of the industry and coverage of events like mergers & acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations or partnerships, and other key market strategies

  • Profiles of the major companies of the industry, including Akamai Technologies, Amazon Inc., Comcast Corp., Netflix Inc., The Walt Disney Co. and Verizon Communications Inc.

Key Topics Covered:

Chapter 1 Introduction

  • Introduction

  • Study Goals and Objectives

  • Scope of Report

  • Reasons for Doing the Study

  • Intended Audiences

  • Information Sources

  • Methodology

  • Geographic Breakdown

  • Analyst's Credentials

  • Custom Research

  • Related Research Reports

Chapter 2 Summary and Highlights

Chapter 3 Video Gaming: Market Overview

  • Video on Demand on Cloud

  • Evolution of Video on Demand

  • Future of Video Industry

  • Video on Demand Infrastructure

  • Video Content Management System (CMS)

  • Content Delivery Network (CDN)

  • Robust Video Player

  • Payment system

  • Maintenance and Update

  • Impact of 5G on Video on Demand

  • Impact of COVID-19 on the Video-On-Demand Market

  • Competitive Landscape

  • Market Drivers

  • Growing Internet Penetration

  • Increasing Penetration of Smartphones and Smart TVs

  • The Rise of Cord-shaving and Cord-cutting

  • Market Restrains

  • Piracy Affecting the Video on Demand Market

Chapter 4 Market Breakdown by Solution

  • Introduction

  • Internet Protocol Television (IPTV)

  • Types of Internet Protocol Television

  • History of IPTV

  • Growth of IPTV Video on Demand

  • Pay-TV Video on Demand

  • Over-the-Top (OTT) Services

Chapter 5 Market Breakdown by Monetization Model

  • Introduction

  • Subscription Video on Demand (SVoD)

  • Examples of Successful SVoD Businesses

  • Transactional Video on Demand (TVoD)

  • Ad-based Video on Demand (AVoD)

Chapter 6 Market Breakdown by Region

  • Introduction

  • North America

  • U.S.

  • Canada

  • Mexico

  • Europe

  • Germany

  • United Kingdom

  • France

  • Spain

  • Italy

  • Rest of Europe

  • Asia-Pacific

  • China

  • Japan

  • South Korea

  • India

  • Rest of Asia-Pacific

  • RoW

Chapter 7 Company Profiles

  • Akamai Technologies

  • Alphabet Inc. (Google Inc.)

  • Amazon Inc.

  • Apple Inc.

  • AT&T Inc.

  • Comcast Corp.

  • Indieflix Group Inc.

  • Iqiyi Inc.

  • Netflix Inc.

  • Roku Inc.

  • Tencent Holdings Ltd.

  • The Walt Disney Co.

  • Verizon Communications Inc.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ibzify

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Cision
Cision

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/worldwide-video-on-demand-industry-to-2025---players-include-akamai-technologies-amazon-and-comcast-among-others-301241483.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

