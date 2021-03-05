Worldwide Video on Demand Industry to 2025 - Players Include Akamai Technologies, Amazon and Comcast Among Others
In this report, the market has been segmented based on solution, monetization model and geography. The report provides an overview of the global video-on-demand market and analyzes market trends. Using 2019 as the base year, the report provides estimated market data for the forecast period, 2020-2025. Revenue forecasts for this period are segmented based on solution, delivery model, application, industry vertical, and geography. Market values have been estimated based on the total revenue of VoD solution providers.
The report covers the market for video on demand with regard to the user base, across different regions. It also highlights major trends and challenges that will affect the market and the vendor landscape. The report estimates the global market for video on demand in 2019 and provides projections for the expected market size through 2025.
Report Includes:
35 data tables and 20 additional tables
An overview of the global video-on-demand market and solutions
Estimation of the market size and analyses of global market trends, with data from 2019, estimates for 2020 and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2025
Highlights of quantitative and qualitative data of the video-on-demand market by solution, delivery model, application, industry vertical and region
Coverage of evolution and major developments in video-on-demand market and discussion on effect of digitalisation on entertainment industry
Identification of market drivers, restraints and other forces impacting the global video-on-demand market and evaluation of current market trends, market size, market forecast, and technological advancements within the industry
Impact analysis of COVID-19 on the video-on-demand market
Market share analysis of the key companies of the industry and coverage of events like mergers & acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations or partnerships, and other key market strategies
Profiles of the major companies of the industry, including Akamai Technologies, Amazon Inc., Comcast Corp., Netflix Inc., The Walt Disney Co. and Verizon Communications Inc.
Key Topics Covered:
Chapter 1 Introduction
Introduction
Study Goals and Objectives
Scope of Report
Reasons for Doing the Study
Intended Audiences
Information Sources
Methodology
Geographic Breakdown
Analyst's Credentials
Custom Research
Related Research Reports
Chapter 2 Summary and Highlights
Chapter 3 Video Gaming: Market Overview
Video on Demand on Cloud
Evolution of Video on Demand
Future of Video Industry
Video on Demand Infrastructure
Video Content Management System (CMS)
Content Delivery Network (CDN)
Robust Video Player
Payment system
Maintenance and Update
Impact of 5G on Video on Demand
Impact of COVID-19 on the Video-On-Demand Market
Competitive Landscape
Market Drivers
Growing Internet Penetration
Increasing Penetration of Smartphones and Smart TVs
The Rise of Cord-shaving and Cord-cutting
Market Restrains
Piracy Affecting the Video on Demand Market
Chapter 4 Market Breakdown by Solution
Introduction
Internet Protocol Television (IPTV)
Types of Internet Protocol Television
History of IPTV
Growth of IPTV Video on Demand
Pay-TV Video on Demand
Over-the-Top (OTT) Services
Chapter 5 Market Breakdown by Monetization Model
Introduction
Subscription Video on Demand (SVoD)
Examples of Successful SVoD Businesses
Transactional Video on Demand (TVoD)
Ad-based Video on Demand (AVoD)
Chapter 6 Market Breakdown by Region
Introduction
North America
U.S.
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
United Kingdom
France
Spain
Italy
Rest of Europe
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
India
Rest of Asia-Pacific
RoW
Chapter 7 Company Profiles
Akamai Technologies
Alphabet Inc. (Google Inc.)
Amazon Inc.
Apple Inc.
AT&T Inc.
Comcast Corp.
Indieflix Group Inc.
Iqiyi Inc.
Netflix Inc.
Roku Inc.
Tencent Holdings Ltd.
The Walt Disney Co.
Verizon Communications Inc.
