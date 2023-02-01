The Worldwide Viral Clearance Industry is Expected to Reach $1.1 Billion by 2027: Increase in the Prevalence of Chronic Diseases Drives Growth

DUBLIN, Feb. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Viral Clearance Market (2022-2027) by Method, Product, Applications, End-user, and Geography, with Competitive Analysis, Impact of COVID-19, and Ansoff Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Viral Clearance Market is estimated to be worth USD 532.9 million in 2022, and is expected to reach USD 1,114.46 million by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 15.9%.

Market dynamics are forces that impact the prices and behaviors of the stakeholders. These forces create pricing signals which result from the changes in the supply and demand curves for a given product or service. Forces of Market Dynamics may be related to macro-economic and micro-economic factors.

There are dynamic market forces other than price, demand, and supply. Human emotions can also drive decisions, influence the market, and create price signals. As the market dynamics impact the supply and demand curves, decision-makers aim to determine the best way to use various financial tools to stem various strategies for speeding the growth and reducing the risks.

The Competitive Quadrant

The report includes the Competitive Quadrant, a proprietary tool to analyze and evaluate the position of companies based on their Industry Position score and Market Performance score. The tool uses various factors for categorizing the players into four categories. Some of these factors considered for analysis are financial performance over the last 3 years, growth strategies, innovation score, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, etc.

Ansoff Analysis

The report presents a detailed Ansoff matrix analysis for the Global Viral Clearance Market. Ansoff Matrix, also known as Product/Market Expansion Grid, is a strategic tool used to design strategies for the growth of the company. The matrix can be used to evaluate approaches in four strategies viz. Market Development, Market Penetration, Product Development and Diversification. The matrix is also used for risk analysis to understand the risk involved with each approach.

The Global Viral Clearance Market is analyzed using the Ansoff Matrix to provide the best approaches a company can take to improve its market position.

Based on the SWOT analysis conducted on the industry and industry players, suitable strategies have been devised for market growth.

Market Dynamics

Drivers

Growing Government Support for Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Industries

Possibility of Cell Culture Contamination

Increase in the Prevalence of Chronic Diseases

Rising Number of New Drug Launches

Restraints

High Costs Associated With the Manufacture of Biosimilar Products

Time-intensive Drug Development Process

Opportunities

Increasing Pharmaceutical Outsourcing

Strong R&D Investments in the Life Sciences Industry

Challenges

Dearth of Skilled Professionals

High Degree of Consolidation to Act as a Major Barrier for New Entrants

Market Segmentation



The Global Viral Clearance Market is segmented based on Method, Product, Applications, End-user, and Geography.

By Method, the market is classified into Pasteurization and Solvent Detergent Method.

By Product, the market is classified into Kits & Reagents, Services, and Viral Inactivation Systems & Accessories.

By Applications, the market is classified into Blood & Blood Products, Cellular & Gene Therapy Products, Stem Cell Products, Tissues & Tissue Products, and Vaccines & Therapeutic.

By End-user, the market is classified into Academic Research Institutes, Contract Research Organizations, and Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies.

By Geography, the market is classified into Americas, Europe, Middle-East & Africa, and Asia-Pacific.

Companies Mentioned

Agilent Technologies, Inc.

Avance Biosciences Inc.

Becton, Dickinson and Co.

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc.

Clean Cells Inc.

Danaher Corp.

Eppendorf SE

Eurofins Scientific SE

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.

General Electric Co.

HiMedia Laboratories

Lonza Group AG

Merck Group

Novogene Co. Ltd.

Parker Hannifin Corp.

Pfizer Inc.

PromoCell GmbH

Rad Source Technologies, Inc.

Sartorius AG

