The Worldwide Visual Effects Industry is Expected to Reach $15.5 Billion by 2027 at a 8.31% CAGR

Research and Markets
·7 min read
Company Logo
Company Logo

Global Visual Effects Market

Global Visual Effects Market
Global Visual Effects Market

Dublin, Oct. 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Visual Effects Market Size, Trends And Growth Opportunity, By Product ,By Application, By Region and Forecast to 2027." report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Visual Effects Market was valued at US$9.2 billion in 2021 and it is expected to reach at US$15.5 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 8.31% during forecast period 2022-2027.

Visual effects, also referred to as VFX, are added special effects to a film or video that can't be produced by a live-action shot. They are frequently used to produce environments, objects, creatures, and monsters that look realistic. These visual effects are commonly utilised in TV shows, movies, video games, advertisements, and other forms of media. They are essential to the making of films because they make it possible to create appealing effects.

Market Drivers

One of the major drivers of the global VFX industry's expansion is the development of augmented reality (AR). There is an increasing need for creativity in visual effects for novel experiences like augmented reality (AR). The need for high-definition (HD) VFX experiences by consumers will saturate the VFX market in the upcoming years with opportunities.

As more consumers use digital video streaming services like Netflix and Amazon Prime Video, the importance of high-quality programming and visual effects is increasing. The popularity of smart gadgets like tablets, laptops, smartphones, and HDTVs is promoting the expansion of online video streaming services.

Market Restraints

The high price and investment required will slow the rate of market expansion. The low filmmaking budgets in the Bollywood sector will impede the market's expansion. Avatar, Terminator, and any Marvel or DC movie are examples of challenging to make movies.

Market Segmentation

The global visual effects market segmented into product and application. On the basis of product it segmented into matte painting, simulation fx, compositing, motion capture, 3D scanning, character and creature animation, concept art, previs/pre-visualization and others. On the basis of application it segmented into movies, advertisements, TV shows and gaming.

Regional Analysis

The global visual effects systems market segmented into five regions North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa. Due to factors like ageing infrastructure, increasing corporate focus on R&D breakthroughs, and technological advancements, North America is prospering in its control of the worldwide visual effects industry. Asia-Pacific is predicted to have the highest CAGR during the projection period. The region's expansion is linked to the Bollywood industry's growing use of visual effects technology.

Key Players

Various key players are listed in this report such as Blackmagic Design Pty. Ltd. (Australia), Foundry Visionmongers Ltd (U.K.), ZOIC STUDIOS (U.S.), Animal Logic. (Australia), RE:Vision Effects, Inc. (U.S.), Worldwide FX (Bulgaria), Video Copilot and Final Image Inc. (U.S.), Red Giant Software (U.S.), 3DAR LTDA. (U.S.), BORIS FX, INC. (U.S.).

Market Taxonomy

By Product

  • Painting

  • Simulation FX

  • Compositing

  • Motion Capture

  • 3D Scanning

  • Character And Creature Animation

  • Concept Art

  • Previs/Pre-Visualization

  • Others

By Application

  • Movies

  • Advertisements

  • TV shows

  • Gaming

Key Question Addressed by the Report

  • What are the Key Opportunities in Global Visual Effects Market?

  • What will be the growth rate from 2022 to 2027?

  • Which segment/region will have highest growth?

  • What are the factors that will impact/drive the Market?

  • What is the role of key players in the value chain?

  • What is the competitive Landscape in the industry?

Key Topics Covered:

1 Introduction

2 Research Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Global Visual Effects Market Outlook
4.1 Overview
4.2 Market Dynamics
4.2.1 Drivers
4.2.2 Restraints
4.2.3 Opportunities
4.3 Porters Five Force Model
4.4 Value Chain Analysis

5 Global Visual Effects Market, By Product
5.1 Y-o-Y Growth Comparison, By Product
5.2 Global Visual Effects Market Share Analysis, By Product
5.3 Global Visual Effects Market Size and Forecast, By Product
5.3.1 Matte Painting
5.3.2 Simulation FX
5.3.3 Compositing
5.3.4 Motion Capture
5.3.5 3d Scanning
5.3.6 Character and Creature Animation
5.3.7 Concept Art
5.3.8 Previs/Pre-Visualization
5.3.9 Others

6 Global Visual Effects Market, By Application
6.1 Y-o-Y Growth Comparison, By Application
6.2 Global Visual Effects Market Share Analysis, By Application
6.3 Global Visual Effects Market Share Analysis, By Application
6.3.1 Movies
6.3.2 Advertisements
6.3.3 TV shows
6.3.4 Gaming

7 Global Visual Effects Market, By Region
7.1 Global Visual Effects Market Share Analysis, By Region
7.2 Global Visual Effects Market Share Analysis, By Region

8 North America Visual Effects Analysis and Forecast (2022-2027)

9 Europe Visual Effects Market Analysis and Forecast (2022-2027)

10 Asia Pacific Visual Effects Market Analysis and Forecast (2022-2027)

11 Latin America Visual Effects Market Analysis and Forecast (2022-2027)

12 Middle East Visual Effects Market Analysis and Forecast (2022-2027)

13 Competitive Analysis
13.1 Competition Dashboard
13.2 Market share Analysis of Top Vendors
13.3 Key Development Strategies

14 Company Profiles
14.1. Blackmagic Design Pty. Ltd. (Australia)
14.1.1 Overview
14.1.2 Offerings
14.1.3 Key Financials
14.1.4 Business Segment & Geographic Overview
14.1.5 Key Market Developments
14.1.6 Key Strategies
14.2. Foundry Visionmongers Ltd (U.K.)
14.2.1 Overview
14.2.2 Offerings
14.2.3 Key Financials
14.2.4 Business Segment & Geographic Overview
14.2.5 Key Market Developments
14.2.6 Key Strategies
14.3. ZOIC STUDIOS (U.S.)
14.3.1 Overview
14.3.2 Offerings
14.3.3 Key Financials
14.3.4 Business Segment & Geographic Overview
14.3.5 Key Market Developments
14.3.6 Key Strategies
14.4. Animal Logic. (Australia)
14.4.1 Overview
14.4.2 Offerings
14.4.3 Key Financials
14.4.4 Business Segment & Geographic Overview
14.4.5 Key Market Developments
14.4.6 Key Strategies
14.5. RE: Vision Effects, Inc. (U.S.)
14.5.1 Overview
14.5.2 Offerings
14.5.3 Key Financials
14.5.4 Business Segment & Geographic Overview
14.5.5 Key Market Developments
14.5.6 Key Strategies
14.6. Worldwide FX (Bulgaria)
14.1 Overview
14.6.2 Offerings
14.6.3 Key Financials
14.6.4 Business Segment & Geographic Overview
14.6.5 Key Market Developments
14.6.6 Key Strategies
14.7. Video Copilot and Final Image Inc. (U.S.)
14.7.1 Overview
14.7.2 Offerings
14.7.3 Key Financials
14.7.4 Business Segment & Geographic Overview
14.7.5 Key Market Developments
14.7.6 Key Strategies
14.8. Red Giant Software (U.S.)
14.8.1 Overview
14.8.2 Offerings
14.8.3 Key Financials
14.8.4 Business Segment & Geographic Overview
14.8.5 Key Market Developments
14.8.6 Key Strategies
14.9. 3DAR LTDA. (U.S.)
14.9.1 Overview
14.9.2 Offerings
14.9.3 Key Financials
14.9.4 Business Segment & Geographic Overview
14.9.5 Key Market Developments
14.9.6 Key Strategies
14.10. BORIS FX, INC. (U.S.)
14.10.1 Overview
14.10.2 Offerings
14.10.3 Key Financials
14.10.4 Business Segment & Geographic Overview
14.10.5 Key Market Developments
14.10.6 Key Strategies

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/mthmv1

Attachment

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900


