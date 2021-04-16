Worldwide In Vitro Diagnostics Industry to 2025 - Impact of Chronic Diseases
The scope of this study is global. The research analyzes each market and its applications, regulatory environment, technologies involved, market projections and market shares. The emerging markets discussed include countries such as India, China, Korea, Taiwan, Africa, Australia, Brazil and Russia, among others. The report also examines IVD market drivers, as well as restraints and challenges affecting its growth. Further, the report also highlights the emerging products and technologies and associated start-ups that are likely to accelerate the growth of the IVD industry through their best practices in the research and development of IVDs. Excluded from this study is diagnostic testing such as imaging, veterinary diagnostics and their associated products.
This study will provide information on these areas:
Structure and current market size of the IVD market as outlined with forecasts through 2025.
Impact of chronic diseases, growing and aging populations.
Current technology and product suppliers and key innovations.
A look at the IVD industry and trends affecting the market.
Markets by each segment (immunochemistry, molecular diagnostics, POC tests, clinical microbiology, hematology and tissue diagnostics).
A global overview showing market data for North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Latin America, Africa and the Middle East (LAAM).
Emerging opportunities and potential investment opportunity areas for IVD.
Technology patent trends relating to IVD.
Profiles for more than 20 companies in the industry with significant contributions and market shares.
Report Includes:
47 data tables and 21 additional tables
An overview of the global market for in vitro diagnostics (IVD) within the industry
Analyses of global market trends, with data from 2019-2020, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2025
Assessment of market dynamics such as drivers, restraints, opportunities, and identification of growth-inhibiting areas that affect the global market
Evaluation of market size and forecast, and technological advancements within the industry; and market share analysis of the global IVD market by application, segment and region
A look at how the rise in the number of diseases like respiratory infections, hospital-acquired infections (HAI), and sexually transmitted diseases are creating a constant need for IVD testing in hospitals and laboratories
Coverage of technologies such as IVD for neglected infectious diseases, chemistry-based portable analysis and discussion on advantages of microfluidic platform based POC tests
Detailed description on COVID-9 pandemic, including symptoms, and progression; information on coronavirus disease 2019 testing basics and impact analysis of COVID-19 on the IVD market
Comprehensive company profiles of major market players, including Abbott Diagnostics Inc., Beckman Coulter, Becton, Dickinson and Co., Bio-Rad Laboratories, Roche Diagnostics, Siemens Healthcare and Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.
IVDs are of significant value to the general public, as they are deemed not only as indispensable tools of medical diagnoses but also as decision-making aids for disease prevention and timely treatment to enhance well-being and keep healthcare costs under check. In addition, IVDs are also one of the vital aids that address the needs of governments, payers and patients by delivering optimal, individualized and affordable treatments.
These factors and rapid technological developments should drive the growth of the IVD market in the next five years. The market is also expected to be driven by the aging demographics of the developed world, the rising demand and improving healthcare infrastructure in the developing world and, most importantly, the shift from curative to preventive healthcare for both infectious and chronic diseases such as diabetes. Further, two emerging segments of IVDs companion diagnostics and next-generation sequencing techniques - are expected to contribute to the market growth of IVDs through the decade.
Global Market Trends
The most significant market trend during 2020 was the origin and global spread of COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus. Originating in late 2019 in China, the virus quickly became a global pandemic. Global health organizations and diagnostic manufacturers quickly developed and approved tests for the virus. This effort overwhelmed all other trends in 2020. One effect of this activity was a complete halt of merger and acquisition activity among major diagnostic manufacturers in 2020.
Because of its large population and its position as a medical technology innovation hub, North America is the global leader in terms of IVD utilization. It remains the largest market. The emerging markets of India, China, Russia and Brazil are poised to grow at double-digit growth rates due to rising incomes, growing healthcare budgets and heightened health awareness among the population.
Key Topics Covered:
Chapter 1 Introduction
Study Goals and Objectives
Reasons for Doing This Study
Intended Readership
Scope of Report
Methodology
Geographic Breakdown
Analyst's Credentials
Custom Research
Related Reports
Chapter 2 Summary and Highlights
Global Market Trends
Chapter 3 Market Landscape
COVID-19 Global Pandemic
Coronavirus Disease 2019 Testing Basics
Diagnostic Tests with Alternative Options
Molecular Diagnostic Tests
Increasing Access to Testing
Antigen Tests
Antibody (Serology) Tests
In Vitro Diagnostic Testing EUAs
Diagnostic Tests
Serology/Antibody Tests
Tests for the Management of COVID-19 Patients
Market Overview and Segmentation
Key Findings
Factors Influencing the Global IVD Market
Drivers
Challenges
Regulatory Landscape
IVD Regulations in North America
IVD Regulations in Europe
IVD Regulations in Asia-Pacific
IVD Regulations in LAAM (Latin America, Africa and Middle East)
Chapter 4 Global Market for IVD by Product Segment
Immunochemistry
POC IVD
Molecular Diagnostic Testing
Hematology
Clinical Microbiology
Tissue Diagnostic Testing
Trends in IVD Segments
Competitive Structure
Market Share Analysis
Chapter 5 Global Market for Immunochemistry Testing
Blood Gas, Electrolytes and Metabolites (BGEM)
Endocrine
Infectious Diseases
Cancer
Urinalysis
Diabetes
Cardiology
Blood Screening
Others
FDA Product Approvals in 2020
Chapter 6 Global Market for POC Testing
Glucose Testing
BGEM
Cardiac Marker Testing
Infectious Disease Testing
Pregnancy and Fertility Testing
Drug and Alcohol Abuse Testing
Hematology and Hemostasis Testing
Cholesterol Testing
Urine Chemistry Testing
Tumor Marker Testing
Other Types of POC Testing
FDA Product Approvals in 2020
Chapter 7 Global Market for Hematology Testing
Routine Hematology Tests
Hemostasis
FDA Product Approvals in 2020
Chapter 8 Global Market for Molecular Diagnostic Testing
Infectious Diseases
Blood Screening
Oncology
Genetic Testing
Others (Companion Diagnostics, Prenatal Genetic Tests and Rare Diseases)
FDA Product Approvals in 2020
Chapter 9 Global Market for Clinical Microbiology Testing
Blood Culture
General Culture (Urine/Saliva/Stool/Sputum/CSF and Other Body Fluids)
Identification and Antibiotic Susceptibility Testing
FDA Product Approvals in 2020
Chapter 10 Global Market for Tissue Diagnostic Testing
Cancer Diagnosis
Tissue Typing
Pathogen Detection
Chapter 11 Regional Analysis
Introduction
North America
Europe
Asia-Pacific
LAAM
International Health Expenditure and Trends
North America
Europe
Western Europe
Central and Eastern Europe
Asia-Pacific
Latin America, Africa and Middle East (LAAM)
Chapter 12 Market Trends
End Users
Trends
Product Categories
Trends
Technology Trends
Industry Developments
Opportunities
IVD for Neglected Infectious Diseases
Portable Devices Compatible with Simple Detection Platforms
Chemistry-Based Portable Analyzers
Improved Sample Preservation Technologies
New Detection Technologies
Alternative Technologies to PCR
Key Biomarkers for Diseases of the Developing World
Microfluidic Platform-based POC Tests for Remote Settings
Combining Multiple Detection Technologies into a Single Instrument
Chapter 13 Mergers and Acquisitions
Chapter 14 Patent Review
Coronavirus COVID-19 Diagnostics
Chapter 15 Company Profiles
Abbott Diagnostics Inc.
Alere San Diego Inc.
Ascensia Diabetes Care
Beckman Coulter (Part Of Danaher)
Becton Dickinson And Co.
Biomerieux
Bio-Rad
Danaher Corp.
Elitech Group
Hologic Inc.
Instrumentation Laboratory
Kementec A/S
Ortho Clinical Diagnostics
Roche Diagnostics Corp.
Quidel Corp.
Siemens Healthcare Diagnostics Inc.
Sysmex
Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.
Transasia Bio-Medicals
Werfen Group
Chapter 16 Appendix
