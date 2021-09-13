U.S. markets open in 1 hour 51 minutes

Worldwide Vulnerability Management Industry to 2025 - Integrated Platform to Address End-to-End Vulnerability Management Workflow Presents Opportunities

Research and Markets
·4 min read

Dublin, Sept. 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Vulnerability Management Market Forecast to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Business operations and consumer engagements are rapidly moving to an environment that is permanently online and permanently connected. End consumers demand a user experience that enables them to switch between multiple applications and devices seamlessly.

However, a seamless customer experience across numerous applications requires an open network and easy accessibility to databases and applications. This, in turn, expands the attack surface of an enterprise by increasing exposure to cyber adversaries. A complex enterprise network with several applications, third-party integrations, devices, and the database has led to a rise in vulnerabilities.

The COVID-19 pandemic and the resulting work-from-home economy have expanded the attack surface of organizations. Organizations are placing a higher emphasis on protecting cloud-based applications, devices, and the human factor of security.

Vulnerability management has evolved significantly from its late 1990s origins as network scanners. Initially, these scanners were designed to probe servers for vulnerabilities and provided long lists of vulnerable endpoints.

Today, scan technology has expanded to include all network-attached endpoints, cloud-based applications, servers, and connected devices. Vulnerability management now has much more concise reporting. Ranking vulnerabilities in terms of risk is a vital triaging aspect of vulnerability management.

In the Global Vulnerability Management Market research, the publisher classifies two different VM product types:

  • Vulnerability Assessment: A platform or tool that scans the network, devices, applications, and other IT environments to discover vulnerabilities.

  • Vulnerability Prioritization & Remediation: A platform or tool that ingests vulnerability data, prioritizes the vulnerabilities based on risk level or other metrics, and provides remediation options.

This study focuses on market trends and the global growth outlook for VM solutions, with a deep-dive analysis of regions including

  • North America

  • EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa)

  • Asia Pacific (APAC)

  • Central and Latin America

Likewise, the study provides breakdowns by business size

  • Small and medium enterprises (SMEs) (1 to 1,000 employees)

  • Mid-size enterprises (1,001 to 5,000 employees)

  • Large enterprises (more than 5,000 employees)

Key Topics Covered:

1. Strategic Imperatives

  • Why is it Increasingly Difficult to Grow?

  • The Strategic Imperative 8

  • The Impact of the Top Three Strategic Imperatives on the Vulnerability Management Market

  • Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine

2. Growth Opportunity Analysis - Vulnerability Management Market

  • Vulnerability Management Market Scope of Analysis

  • Vulnerability Management Market Scope of Analysis (continued)

  • Market Segmentation

  • Key Growth Metrics for Vulnerability Management Market

  • Distribution Channels for Vulnerability Management Market

  • Growth Drivers for Vulnerability Management Market

  • Growth Driver Analysis for Vulnerability Management Market

  • Growth Driver Analysis for Vulnerability Management Market (continued)

  • Growth Restraints for Vulnerability Management Market

  • Growth Restraint Analysis for Vulnerability Management Market

  • Growth Restraint Analysis for Vulnerability Management Market (continued)

  • Forecast Assumptions - Vulnerability Management Market

  • Revenue Forecast - Vulnerability Management Market

  • Revenue Forecast by Product - Vulnerability Management Market

  • Revenue Forecast by Region - Vulnerability Management Market

  • Revenue Forecast by Business Size - Vulnerability Management Market

  • Revenue Forecast Analysis - Vulnerability Management Market

  • Revenue Forecast Analysis by Region - Vulnerability Management Market

  • Revenue Forecast Analysis by Business Size - Vulnerability Management Market

  • Pricing Trends Analysis - Vulnerability Management Market

  • Competitive Environment - Vulnerability Management Market

  • Revenue Share - Vulnerability Management Market

  • Revenue Share Analysis - Vulnerability Management Market

3. Growth Opportunity Analysis - Vulnerability Assessment

  • Key Growth Metrics for Vulnerability Assessment

  • Revenue Forecast - Vulnerability Assessment

  • Revenue Forecast by Business Size - Vulnerability Assessment

  • Revenue Forecast Analysis - Vulnerability Assessment

  • Revenue Forecast Analysis by Business Size - Vulnerability Assessment

4. Growth Opportunity Analysis - Vulnerability Prioritization and Remediation

  • Key Growth Metrics for Vulnerability Prioritization and Remediation

  • Revenue Forecast - Vulnerability Prioritization and Remediation

  • Revenue Forecast by Business Size - Vulnerability Prioritization and Remediation

  • Revenue Forecast Analysis - Vulnerability Prioritization and Remediation

  • Revenue Forecast Analysis by Business Size - Vulnerability Prioritization and Remediation

5. Insights for CISOs - Global Vulnerability Management Market

  • Noteworthy Trend - Emergence of Intelligent Vulnerability Management

  • Buying Guide - Asset Coverage/Visibility

  • Buying Guide - Vulnerability Scoring and Prioritization Methodology

  • Buying Guide - Compliance Support

  • Buying Guide - Deployment Model

  • Application Security for Dynamic Cloud-Native Environment

6. Growth Opportunity Universe - Vulnerability Management Market

  • Growth Opportunity 1: Integrated Platform to Address End-to-End Vulnerability Management Workflow, 2023

  • Growth Opportunity 2: Focus on Emerging Economies to Leverage Growing Demand and Achieve Revenue Growth, 2022

  • Growth Opportunity 3: Leverage MSSPs as a Revenue Source to Expand Customer Base, 2022

  • Growth Opportunity 4: Expand Asset Type Coverage to Non-conventional Environments to Ensure Sustained Revenue Growth, 2022

7. Next Steps

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/q9vyvy

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900


