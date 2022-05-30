U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,158.24
    +100.40 (+2.47%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,212.96
    +575.76 (+1.76%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    12,131.13
    +390.43 (+3.33%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,887.90
    +49.66 (+2.70%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    115.50
    +0.43 (+0.37%)
     

  • Gold

    1,860.90
    +3.60 (+0.19%)
     

  • Silver

    22.09
    -0.00 (-0.00%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0764
    +0.0025 (+0.24%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.7430
    -0.0130 (-0.47%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2642
    +0.0011 (+0.09%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    127.3220
    +0.2370 (+0.19%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    30,605.45
    +1,496.74 (+5.14%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    667.99
    +38.49 (+6.11%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,600.21
    +14.75 (+0.19%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,369.43
    +587.75 (+2.19%)
     

Worldwide Warehouse Automation Industry Report to 2027 - Post Pandemic the Most Important Trends Have Been E-Grocery Growth, Micro-Fulfilment Centers, Dark Stores and Automated Cold Storages

·10 min read

DUBLIN, May 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Warehouse Automation Market - By Technology (AGV/AMR, ASRS, Conveyors, Sortation, Order Picking, AIDC, Palletizing and WMS/WES/WCS), By Industry (E-commerce, Grocery, Apparel, F&B, Pharma), By Regions" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Research_and_Markets_Logo
Research_and_Markets_Logo

According to this report the global warehouse automation market is expected to touch the mark of $41 Billion by 2027, at a CAGR of almost 15% between 2022 and 2027. 

Year 2021 witnessed a huge order intake for warehouse automation companies but revenue growth was limited due to supply chain constraints. As a result, industry has also entered in 2022 with a record order backlog which is great sign for the future potential of this market. Order intake has been led by Dematic with more than $5 Billion in 2021 followed by Honeywell Intelligrated (~50% YoY growth) and Daifuku (~30% YoY growth).

The growth of this market can be attributed to the growth in the e-commerce industry, multichannel distribution channels, e-grocery penetration with dark stores & ultrafast delivery services, globalization of supply chain networks, emergence of autonomous mobile robots and rising need for same day / same hour delivery. The boom in e-commerce is compounding the major labour challenges faced by the $5T global logistics industry. Not only are shipment volumes growing rapidly, but online retail also typically requires more logistical work per item than brick & mortar retail. Indeed, online purchases require individual picking packing and shipping, as opposed to the bulk transportation models of traditional brick & mortar retail.

Our 3rd version of this market study is having a detailed market analysis of more than 650+ players (part of our exclusive Market Map), 10 solutions, 7 industries and 30 countries along with 550 pages, 355 Market Tables, 293 Exhibits and 134 Company Profiles. Analysis is validated through 100+ in-depth interviews across the value chain with components and technology providers, system integrators & manufacturers, software and services providers, and end-user industry verticals.

Of course, the push to automate the warehouses was in full force before the Covid-19 but global pandemic forced the companies to change their strategy w.r.t warehouse automation from "good to have" category to "must to have" if they have to sustain in this industry. One of the learnings from the COVID-19 pandemic is that mega-trends like aging population, globalisation, health & safety, mobility, green logistics, autonomous world, urbanisation, individualisation and digitization need to be given more consideration and weight than in the past with a long-term vision so that we are ready with any challenge.

Post pandemic, most important and emerging trends have been eGrocery growth, Micro-Fulfilment Centers, Dark Stores and automated cold storages.

Huge investment for start-ups like Takeoff technologies, Fabric, Attabotics, Exotec Solutions, Hai Robotics, Addverb Technologies, SEER, Dexterity, Nuro, and Youibot are witnessing this growth along with presence of existing big players like Dematic, Honeywell Intelligrated, SSI Schafer, Knapp, Daifuku, Muratec, AutoStore, and Toyota Advance Logistics. Retailers such as Walmart, Kroger, Coop, Woolworths, Amazon, Ocado, Meijer, Carrefour, H-E-B, Albertsons, and Ahold Delhaize have already started adopting and implementing these new technologies during pandemic.

Apart this, piece picking players such as Righthand Robotics, Nimble, Fizyr, Kindred, Covariant, OSARO, Plus One Robotics, Berkshire Grey, and AWL have established a new attractive capability for order picking in ecommerce fulfillment as picking is least automated process in existing warehouses.

Analytical Insights

  • United States, China and Germany are the largest markets with more than 50% share for Warehouse Automation both with regards to demand as well as the presence of OEMs and System Integrators. Europe is a big hub for OEMs, with strong presence in Germany, Italy, France, Netherlands, and Spain. Western Europe is a big market accounting ~30% of the overall global market

  • Most of the fastest growing markets are concentrated in APAC, mainly in South Asia (India) and South-East Asia. Middle East is another exciting opportunity and is well suited in terms of geography with European players looking to expand their offerings in the region. Latin America is still under-penetrated with regards to automation; however, things are set to change and market is set to observe a high growth in Brazil and Mexico. Within Europe, Central and Eastern Europe is a fast-growing region, with Poland and Czech Republic emerging as logistics hub and showing good growth prospects. However, given the current geopolitical situation with Russia-Ukraine war, expansion and investment plans have been put on hold

  • AGV/AMR market is expected to be biggest market in 2027 with a CAGR of 40%. AMR (without any external support of optical tape, sensor or vision) is going to be main contributor in the warehouses due to high demand in e-commerce sector and its flexibility to deploy the robot without any major change in the existing warehouse infrastructure. However, it is a bit slow in terms of pick rate per hour as compared to ASRS but is preferred in small and medium warehouses due to lower cost and quick deployment. It is expected that AGVs/AMRs are going to have more than 24% market share by 2027 in overall warehouse automation market led by players like Seegrid, Balyo, Hai Robotics, Geek+, GreyOrange, HikRobot, Quicktron, Locus Robotics, Fetch Robotics (Zebra), 6 River Systems, Teradyne (MiR, AutoGuide Mobile Robots), Rocla, JBT, ek-robotics, Omron etc

  • The Grocery industry is one of the most challenging and attractive industries from a logistics perspective. Grocery distributors ship high cubic volumes of merchandise to retail stores with frequent deliveries to ensure product freshness. Grocery distribution center operations are amongst the most labour intensive of any industry. Higher automation driven by online grocery, micro-fulfillment centers (MFC) and ultrafast deliveries is going to be biggest opportunity in next 5 years led by different type of solution providers as AutoStore, Takeoff Technologies, Exotec, Fabric, Attabotics, OPEX, Dematic, Geekplus, and Urbx Logistics. It will witness an opportunity worth ~$7B by 2027 with ~19% growth rate. We have already witnessed these partnerships in last 2 years such as Ocado and Kroger in USA, Takeoff Technologies and Majid Al Futtaim in Middle East, Dematic and Coop in Denmark, Walmart and Symbotic in USA etc

Key Highlights

  • Warehouse Automation equipment suppliers and industry consultants expect broadly double-digit growth in sales driven by demographic changes, increased penetration in e-commerce and the advent of the Industrial IoT, that will drive demand for data analytics, 5G, digital services and automated operations in post-pandemic era

  • Competitive landscape - There are 12 large players having annual revenue of more than $1B and 15-20 medium-size companies with revenue between $200M and $1B operating in the material handling equipment space capable of delivering comprehensive automated warehouse solutions. Top 10 large companies (including Dematic, Daifuku, SSI Schaefer, Honeywell Intelligrated, Knapp, Toyota Advance Logistics, Muratec, Beumer Group, MHS Global, Witron) are capturing more than 50% of market share although lots of start-ups are emerging in new categories like AMRs, Cube based ASRS, Picking Robots, Micro-Fulfillment, Autonomy Service Providers etc

  • Services, both MRO and Digital, importance is increasing - Over the time as the installed base of automated warehouse solutions grows, industry players expect an increase in revenues from services and maintenance, which would have a positive impact on profitability as the service business typically has 15-20% operating margins, versus 3-5% margins for new equipment. It is expected to be $10B opportunity by 2027 including digital services

  • Business models are also changing considering the real time pain points of end-users for high capex. Businesses are increasingly intrigued with RaaS (Robotics As a Service) because of its flexibility, scalability, and lower cost of entry than traditional robotics programs. The business model for picker-as-a-service is usually on a per-pick basis, ranging from 6 cents to 10 cents per pick, while AMR-as-a-service is usually leased on a monthly basis, from US$750 per robot per month to several thousands of dollars per month, depending on the commitment period

  • Industry Consolidation - The past 5 years have seen an increase in consolidation amongst material handling equipment providers as traditional players see acquisition of technology leaders as an increasingly attractive way of positioning themselves in response to changing market trends. Acquisitions like Zebra (Fetch Robotics), ABB (ASTI), Toyota (Vanderlande, Bastian Solutions, ViaStore), Murata Machinery (Cimcorp), Locus Robotics (Waypoint), Hitachi (JR Automation), KPI Solutions (Kuecker Logistics Group, Pulse Integration, QC Software), Ocado (Kindred, Haddington Dynamics), Element Logic (SDI), Honeywell (Intelligrated, Transnorm), Korber (Cohesio Group, Siemens Logistics, HighJump), Teradyne (MiR, Energid, AutoGuide Mobile Robots), Jungheinrich (Arculus), KION (Dematic), KUKA (Swisslog) are just some of the examples of this consolidation

What will you get in this report?

  • 550 Pages and 293 Exhibits Market Report for 7 major Industry Verticals and 10 Technologies

  • A bottom-up analysis of Warehouse Automation market for 20+ countries and regions

  • In-depth analysis of 600 companies in the ecosystem with more than 130 company profiles

  • Focus Group Discussion with 100+ key industry stakeholders across the value chain to collect the first-hand information to validate our analysis

  • Excel file with a pivot modelling and 350+ market tables including forecast till 2027

  • 2 Analyst Sessions to brainstorm further

  • Investment details of 2019-21 with 150+ M&A and 750+ funding deals Exclusive Market Map (650 Players across 15+ categories)

Key Topics Covered:

1 Warehouse Automation

2 Warehouse Automation Technology Breakdown
2.1 Warehouse Management System (Wms), Warehouse Execution Systems (Wes) and Warehouse Control Systems (Wcs)
2.1.1 Warehouse Management System (Wms)
2.1.1.1 Entry Functions
2.1.1.2 Location Functions
2.1.1.3 Stock Control Functions
2.1.1.4 Exit Functions
2.1.2 Warehouse Control System (Wcs)
2.1.3 Warehouse Execution System (Wes)
2.2 Automatic Identification and Data Capture
2.3 Conveyors, Sorting and Overhead Systems
2.4 Autonomous Guided Vehicles (Agvs) and Autonomous Mobile Robots (Amrs)
2.5 Automated Storage and Retrieval System (As/Rs) or Pallet Rack
2.6 Palletizing/Depalletizing Systems
2.7 Order Picking
2.7.1 Currently Available Technologies Are Capable of Delivering Fully Automated Picking Solutions
2.7.2 Small-Scale Automation Solutions Exist But Are Unlikely to Provide Sustainable Profits

3 Warehouse Automation Business Model, Drivers and Trends

4 Covid-19 Pandemic - Impact on Warehouse Automation

5 Warehouse Automation Drivers and Trends

6 Warehouse Automation Market, by Technology

7 Warehouse Automation Market, by End-User Industry

8 Warehouse Automation Market Share, by Country

9 Warehouse Automation Developments - Major Customers
9.1 Amazon
9.1.1 The Expanding (Accelerating) Role of Robot-Enabled Fulfilment
9.1.2 The Benefits of Automation/Robotics
9.1.3 There is Still More Room for Improvement
9.1.4 Automation Beyond Amazon'S Traditional Retail Operations
9.1.5 Amazon - Last Mile Delivery (Scout and Prime Air Drone)
9.1.6 Amazon Small Delivery Hubs - Urban Warehouses
9.1.7 Expansion Plan
9.2 Jd. Com
9.2.1 Warehouse Automaton
9.2.2 Delivery Drones
9.2.3 Autonomous Delivery Robots
9.3 Walmart
9.3.1 Alphabot Micro-Fulfilment Centre
9.3.2 Walmart Consolidation Centres
9.3.3 Last Mile Delivery
9.4 Tesco
9.5 Kroger
9.6 Ocado
9.6.1 Ocado Smart Platform (Osp)
9.6.2 Ocado is Distributing and Licensing Its Technology to Other Retailers
9.7 Asos
9.8 Zalando

10 Competitive Landscape

11 Emerging Technologies

12 Company Profiles

13 Agv & Amr - Key Players

14 Autonomy Service Providers (Asp)

15 Machine Vision & Imaging

16 Battery & Chargers

17 Motion Control

18 Piece Picking Robots

19 Warehouse Management System Providers

20 Automatic Identification and Data Capture (Aidc)

21 Warehouse Drones

22 Delivery Robots

23 Research Methodology

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/hrgzf0

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/worldwide-warehouse-automation-industry-report-to-2027---post-pandemic-the-most-important-trends-have-been-e-grocery-growth-micro-fulfilment-centers-dark-stores-and-automated-cold-storages-301557215.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

Recommended Stories

  • Artificial Intelligence Stocks To Buy And Watch: AI Software Market Booms

    When looking for the best artificial intelligence stocks to buy, identify companies using AI technology to improve products or gain a strategic edge, such as Google, Microsoft and Nvidia.

  • Oil prices climb to over 2-month highs ahead of EU meeting on Russia sanctions

    LONDON (Reuters) -Oil prices rose on Monday, hitting their highest in more than two months, as traders waited to see whether a planned European Union meeting would reach an agreement on banning Russian oil imports. U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures jumped 62 cents, or 0.5%, to $115.69 a barrel, extending solid gains made last week. The EU is due to meet on Monday and Tuesday to discuss a sixth package of sanctions against Russia for its invasion of Ukraine, actions which Moscow calls a "special military operation".

  • Analysis-How the Ukraine conflict is reshaping global oil markets

    Russia's invasion of Ukraine has reconfigured the global oil market, with African suppliers stepping in to meet European demand and Moscow, stung by Western sanctions, increasingly tapping risky ship-to-ship transfers to get its crude to Asia. The reroutings mark the biggest supply-side shakeup of the global oil trade since the U.S. shale revolution altered the shape of the market around a decade ago and suggest Russia will be able to navigate a European Union (EU) oil ban, provided Asia and China continue to buy its crude.

  • Is Google A Buy Or Sell As Stock Split Approaches?

    Here's what a fundamental and technical analysis says about Google stock. GOOGL stock buybacks remain high as web search and YouTube advertising rebound. But cloud computing growth is key.

  • Costco Stock: Here's Why You Should Own Shares

    Inflation and supply chain issues have cast a dark shadow over retail stocks. Never mind that people still need to eat even when prices go up, Target stock has dropped 26.9% over the past month and Walmart shares are down 16% during that same time period. Walmart and Target have leverage when it comes to the supply chain.

  • Meta’s German Oculus Blockade Has Startups Facing Harsh Reality

    (Bloomberg) -- Meta Platforms Inc.’s ongoing battle with German regulators has created a stumbling block for the country’s nascent virtual reality industry.Most Read from BloombergElizabeth Holmes Urges Judge to Overturn Verdict and Acquit HerWalmart, Gap and Others Amass $45 Billion in Extra Stuff to SellElon Musk Says Bill Gates Has ‘Multi-Billion Dollar’ Tesla Short PositionStocks Gain as China Virus Easing Spurs Optimism: Markets WrapGoldman Says Bull Market in Battery Metals Is Finished for

  • Shanghai Lockdowns Slam Japanese Automakers’ Production in China

    (Bloomberg) -- Japan’s top three automakers saw their output in China slashed by double digits in April, highlighting the toll Shanghai’s lockdown is taking on manufacturers operating in the world’s biggest car-producing nation.Most Read from BloombergElizabeth Holmes Urges Judge to Overturn Verdict and Acquit HerWalmart, Gap and Others Amass $45 Billion in Extra Stuff to SellElon Musk Says Bill Gates Has ‘Multi-Billion Dollar’ Tesla Short PositionStocks Gain as China Virus Easing Spurs Optimism

  • Oil prices: Brent crude tops $120 a barrel as China eases COVID curbs

    The IEA warned last week that prices could rise further if demand in China picks up.

  • Where Will Nintendo Be in 5 Years?

    Nintendo (OTC: NTDOY) is one of the largest gaming companies in the world, and I think it fits all three of these criteria. The key to Nintendo's success in video games has been its combination of unique hardware devices and fantastic, in-house games from franchises like Mario, Zelda, and Animal Crossing. Its most recent hardware device, launched in 2017, is the Nintendo Switch.

  • 5G Stocks To Buy And Watch As Wireless Firms Move Beyond Smartphones

    The best 5G stocks to invest in will change as smartphone apps, enterprise services and the metaverse develop over time.

  • I retired at 50, went back to work at 53, and then a medical issue left me jobless: ‘There’s no such thing as a safe amount of money’

    “Retiring early is a dream for many people,” said Landon Tan, a certified financial planner. “But those years of not working diminish your chance of a successful retirement more than almost any other metric we toggle when making financial plans.” When planning to retire early, those extra years need to be considered — at the forefront of retirement, but also in the back end if you live longer than anticipated.

  • Volkswagen says supply-chain problems are easing even as some Audi buyers face year-long wait times

    Chairman Herbert Diess said Volkswagen is seeing a “clear improvement through summer” on the supply of microchips it needs for its vehicles.

  • I’m a 39-year-old single dad with $600,000 saved — I want to retire at 50 but don’t know how. What should I do?

    Although it is unfortunate that you do not have access to an employer-sponsored retirement plan, you’re far from alone. You mention having individual retirement accounts, but you could look into opening a Roth IRA, which is funded with after-tax dollars. “I would start there,” said Chris Hardy, a certified financial planner at Paramount Investment Advisors.

  • Cybersecurity Stocks To Buy And Watch As Earnings Reports Roll In

    The best cybersecurity stocks to own are changing amid a shift to remote work and cloud security. Now ransomware attacks are impacting budgets.

  • Software Growth Stocks To Buy, Watch Or Sell Amid Nasdaq Volatility

    The sell-off in software stocks continues. Some software growth stocks will surely rebound owing to revenue growth. But at what valuation?

  • Putin says he's willing to discuss resuming Ukrainian grain shipments

    Russia and Ukraine account for nearly a third of global wheat supplies, while Russia is also a key global fertilizer exporter and Ukraine is a major exporter of corn and sunflower oil. "For its part, Russia is ready to help find options for the unhindered export of grain, including the export of Ukrainian grain from Black Sea ports," the Kremlin said.

  • I’m 60, a school bus driver and bartender with $165,000 saved for retirement and a spender mentality – ‘is there any hope for me?’

    While doing this exercise, you may find you’re paying for stuff you actually have no use for, like a magazine or streaming service subscription, or you may find that you’ve been spending so much money on things you don’t care about that you’re not able to put money toward the stuff you actually care about, including your retirement savings. You might want to claim as early as you can to get extra cash flow, which would be 62, or you might find you can afford to hold out a little longer while you’re working, in which case, you’d see how much you’d get later.

  • Toyota misses April global production target due to COVID, parts shortage

    TOKYO (Reuters) -Japan's Toyota Motor Corp on Monday said it missed its global production target for April as COVID-19 outbreaks and a parts shortage slowed its post-pandemic recovery. The world's largest automaker by sales produced 692,259 vehicles last month, a 9.1% drop from the same month last year, and falling short of an earlier plan of making about 750,000 vehicles worldwide. Toyota last week downgraded its global production plan for June to around 800,000 vehicles due to the impact of COVID-19 containment measures in China and signalled the possibility of lowering its full-year output plan of 9.7 million vehicles.

  • What's the Environmental Impact of Cryptocurrency?

    Cryptocurrency mining requires massive amounts of energy. Find out why cryptocurrency mining is so energy intensive and learn about alternatives to crypto mining.

  • Tata Motors looks to buy Ford India plant in electric vehicle push

    BENGALURU (Reuters) -Indian automaker Tata Motors Ltd has signed an agreement to potentially buy a Ford Motor manufacturing facility in the western state of Gujarat as it looks to ramp up its production of electric vehicles. The owner of Jaguar Land Rover already dominates India's fledgling electric car market, which the government is trying to grow by offering companies billions of dollars in incentives. Tata said it would invest in new machinery and equipment at the plant through its electric mobility unit and expects the facility to have a production capacity of 300,000 units each year after the works complete.