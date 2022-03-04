U.S. markets open in 3 hours 36 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,330.75
    -28.50 (-0.65%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,508.00
    -230.00 (-0.68%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    13,950.75
    -79.75 (-0.57%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,012.10
    -18.50 (-0.91%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    109.91
    +2.24 (+2.08%)
     

  • Gold

    1,948.20
    +12.30 (+0.64%)
     

  • Silver

    25.36
    +0.15 (+0.61%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1005
    -0.0066 (-0.59%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.8440
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    33.34
    +2.60 (+8.46%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3312
    -0.0034 (-0.26%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    115.3720
    -0.0890 (-0.08%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    41,723.48
    -1,641.93 (-3.79%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    934.34
    -42.34 (-4.33%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,034.51
    -204.34 (-2.82%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    25,985.47
    -591.80 (-2.23%)
     

Worldwide Warehouse Robot Industry to 2028 - Track Key Developments and Identify Market Opportunities

Research and Markets
·4 min read
Company Logo
Company Logo

Dublin, March 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Warehouse Robot Market, 2020-2028 (Countries, Regions, Robot Types, Applications, End User Industries)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Warehouse robotics market consists of robots that are used in warehouses. These include cartesian robots, cylindrical robots, mobile robots, parallel robots, SCARA robots and stationery articulated robots. The global market for warehouse robots is estimated at 4.0 billion USD in 2021. The market is projected to reach 8.9 billion USD by 2028, growing at a CAGR of 11.9% over the forecast period.

Regions and Countries

Asia-Pacific has the largest share of the global warehouse robotics market, 47% in 2021. China, Japan and South Korea have established an automation technology base which makes it easy to adopt warehouse robotics which is contributing to the growth of warehouse robotics market in the APAC region.

Warehouse Robot Types, Applications and End Users

Automotive and transportation end user vertical takes up the largest share of the market (28%). When it comes to the types of warehouse robots, mobile robots segment takes up the largest share (35%) of the market. Warehouse robotics market is split quite evenly into different application areas. Packaging is the most common usage area of warehouse robotics taking 28% of the market. Transportation is the fastest growing application area with 12.8% CAGR.

This research offers the most up-to-date industry data on the actual market situation, and future outlook of the warehouse robot market in the world and in different regions and countries. The research includes data and forecasts from 2020 until 2028 which makes it an invaluable resource for industry executives, marketing, sales and product managers, consultants, analysts, and other people looking for key industry data in a readily accessible format.

The research helps answering the following questions:

  • What is the warehouse robot market size in the world and in different regions and countries?

  • How are the markets divided into different robot types, applications and end user industry verticals?

  • How are the overall markets, different segments, regions and countries growing?

  • How are the markets predicted to develop in the future?

The latest industry data included in this research for the global, regional and country markets:

  • Overall warehouse robot market size, 2020-2028

  • Market size by applications, robot types and end user industries, 2020-2028

  • Growth rates of the overall market and different segments, 2020-2028

Regions and countries included in in this research:

  • World

  • Asia-Pacific: China, India, Japan, South Korea

  • Europe: France, Germany, Italy, Russia, United Kingdom

  • Northern America: Canada, Mexico, United States

Market data is given for the following segments:

Robot types:

  • Articulated Robots

  • Cartesian Robots

  • Cylindrical Robots

  • Mobile Robots

  • Parallel Robots

  • SCARA Robots

Applications:

  • Assembling-Dissembling

  • Packaging

  • Pick & Place

  • Transportation

End user industries:

  • Automotive & Transportation

  • Electrical & Electronics

  • Food & Beverages

  • Healthcare

  • E-commerce and Retail

  • Other Industries

Among the key reasons to purchase include the following:

  • Gain an outlook of the market development and future outlook of the warehouse robot industry to 2028

  • Track industry developments and identify market opportunities

  • Plan and develop marketing, market-entry, market expansion, and other business strategies

  • Save time and money with the readily accessible key market data included in this industry research. The data is clearly presented and can be easily incorporated into presentations and internal reports.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Warehouse Robots Market

2. World

  • Overall Market

  • Application

  • End User Industry

  • Type

3. Asia-Pacific

  • Overall Market

  • Application

  • End User Industry

  • Type

4. China

  • Overall Market

  • Application

  • End User Industry

  • Type

5. India

  • Overall Market

  • Application

  • End User Industry

  • Type

6. Japan

  • Overall Market

  • Application

  • End User Industry

  • Type

7. South Korea

  • Overall Market

  • Application

  • End User Industry

  • Type

8. Europe

  • Overall Market

  • Application

  • End User Industry

  • Type

9. France

  • Overall Market

  • Application

  • End User Industry

  • Type

10. Germany

  • Overall Market

  • Application

  • End User Industry

  • Type

11. Italy

  • Overall Market

  • Application

  • End User Industry

  • Type

12. Russia

  • Overall Market

  • Application

  • End User Industry

  • Type

13. United Kingdom

  • Overall Market

  • Application

  • End User Industry

  • Type

14. Northern America

  • Overall Market

  • Application

  • End User Industry

  • Type

15. Canada

  • Overall Market

  • Application

  • End User Industry

  • Type

16. Mexico

  • Overall Market

  • Application

  • End User Industry

  • Type

17. United States

  • Overall Market

  • Application

  • End User Industry

  • Type

18. Further Insights

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/mgve7k

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900


Recommended Stories

  • Oil hits 10-year high and closes in on $120 a barrel

    It comes as the US has targeted Russia’s oil refining sector with sanctions, with the possibility that its oil and gas exports will be next on the list.

  • Tesla Receives a Permit That Will Scare Its Rivals

    Premium-electric-vehicle maker Tesla should see its wish to further increase production volumes come true.

  • How Much Does a $100,000 Annuity Pay Per Month?

    When building a retirement portfolio, you have many options to choose from. Stocks, bonds, mutual funds and exchange-traded funds (ETFs) can all be part of a basket of investments that will help you make sure you’re able to take care … Continue reading → The post How Much Does a $100,000 Annuity Pay Per Month? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Grain Markets Set for Supply Shock of a Lifetime, Economist Says

    (Bloomberg) -- Russia’s invasion of Ukraine could devastate global grain markets so deeply that it’s likely to be the biggest supply shock in living memory. Most Read from BloombergRussia’s Rating Cut to Junk; Talks on Tap: Ukraine UpdateChina Holds Talks With Ukraine, Further Edging Away From RussiaResignation Sets In as Russians Face Their New Economic RealityRussian Oligarchs’ Yachts Head for Maldives as Sanctions LeviedBillionaire Roman Abramovich Says He’s Selling Chelsea Football ClubThat’

  • China’s tech giants face a domestic backlash for plans to exit from Russia

    US and European firms have scrambled to comply with sweeping western sanctions issued in response to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. US sanctions prevent high-tech goods that use its components or software from being exported to Russia, even if they are made in foreign countries (consumer electronics are not supposed to be affected). China’s online influencers are already watching closely to see if the country’s tech giants appear to be complying with sanctions.

  • How Apple, Big Tech benefit from taking on Russia

    Big tech could build consumer trust and improve recruiting by standing against Russia.

  • German carmakers warn fallout from Ukraine invasion on production to get worse

    FRANKFURT (Reuters) -German carmakers association VDA said that the fallout from Russia's invasion of Ukraine was disrupting transport routes as well as financial transactions and that it was bracing for shortages in a range of raw materials. It said the impact from the conflict on shipping, rail and air freight was compounding problems in the supply chain at a time when inventory levels were already low. "In the long term, the car industry is facing shortages and higher prices of raw materials," VDA said.

  • Pressure grows on Biden to ban U.S. imports of Russian oil

    A bipartisan group of U.S. senators introduced a bill on Thursday to ban U.S. imports of Russian oil, saying the shipments could be replaced by boosting output in North America and other places. The bill would have to pass the Senate and House and be signed by President Joe Biden to become law, but the White House has indicated reluctance to support moves that could increase the price of gasoline at a time when inflation is already high. The bill, Banning Russian Energy Imports Act, is intended to punish President Vladimir Putin over his invasion of Ukraine and is sponsored by 18 senators in the 100-member chamber, including Joe Manchin, a conservative Democrat, and Lisa Murkowski, a Republican.

  • I’m 60, have ‘well into seven figures’ saved and my only debt is a $60K HELOC. Do I need a financial adviser to help, or can I navigate this myself?

    My question is, do I need to retain a financial advisor for a 1% fee or can I navigate my retirement financially with an accountant only? Answer: Firstly, understand the differences in what an accountant can do for you, and what a financial adviser can. “An accountant could help with taxes, but is unlikely to address anything else,” says Julia Kramer, certified financial behavior specialist and certified public accountant at Signature Financial Planning.

  • Bitcoin and Ether Dips Supported, BNB Could Surge To $500

    Bitcoin price remains supported above $42,900, ether price is signaling fresh increase, and BNB could rally towards $500 in the near future.

  • Why Nio Stock Is Crashing Today

    Shares of Nio (NYSE: NIO) were tumbling again Thursday after sliding Wednesday. Traders are likely reacting to recent news about supply chain problems at Ford and Rivian Automotive. The Chinese electric vehicle company's stock price was down by 8.6% as of 2:22 p.m. ET.

  • Markets set for biggest weekly gains in years as Russia-Ukraine war hits supplies

    Commodity markets were on track on Friday for their biggest weekly gains in years as the shuttering of Ukrainian ports and sanctions against Russia sent energy, crop and metal buyers scrambling for replacement supplies. Russia is one of the world's biggest exporters of key raw materials, from natural gas and crude oil to aluminium and wheat, so the possible exclusion of supplies from the country due to sanctions has sent traders and importers into a frenzy. "We are seeing the commodity 'melt-up' continue with no sign of a let-up," ED&F Man Capital Markets wrote in a note.

  • New Jersey city votes to halt licenses of gas stations tied to Russia's Lukoil

    Reflecting growing animosity across the United States toward Russia after its invasion of Ukraine, lawmakers in New Jersey's largest city have voted to suspend the licenses of gas stations branded with the name of a major oil company based in Moscow. The Newark City Council passed a resolution 8-0 on Wednesday urging the city to suspend all licenses of two local Lukoil gasoline stations to show support for Ukraine. "This is a step on the city side to do what the rest of the world is doing to impose some pressure on Russia to stop this horrific invasion," said Council Member Anibal Ramos, who represents a part of Newark where many Ukrainian-Americans live.

  • As world scrambles for oil, Canadian producers reluctant to spend on growth

    The world is scrambling for oil after Russia's invasion of Ukraine sent prices rocketing and upended global supply but producers in Canada, home to the world's third-largest reserves, have no plans to significantly boost output. Despite the surge in oil prices to 11-year highs, Canadian companies are wary of spending aggressively to grow oil production after the pain of 2020's pandemic-induced oil price collapse. Benchmark U.S. crude shot as high as $116 a barrel on Thursday on expectations that the market will be short of crude for months following sanctions on Moscow and major companies divesting Russian oil assets following the invasion of Ukraine.

  • Russian Sanctions May Cripple a Once Promising Car Market

    The auto industry might have to face a different kind of war, as the likelihood of another supply-chain crisis increases.

  • Here’s what will happen to U.S. food prices as wheat futures keep surging

    Russia and Ukraine grow about 14% of the world's wheat and account for about 28% of global wheat exports.

  • EV Startup Rivian Walks Back Price Increase, Apologizes to Customers

    Rivian’s chief executive said the company is trying to cope with rising costs of parts and materials, but it erred by applying price increases to existing orders.

  • Why Russian oil can’t find buyers even as crude nearly touches $120 a barrel

    The U.S. and its allies haven't aimed sanctions at Russia's energy exports yet, but buyers are already shying away from the country's crude even as prices soar.

  • JPMorgan Says $185 Oil Is in View If Russian Supply Hit Persists

    (Bloomberg) -- Brent crude could end the year at $185 a barrel if Russian supply continues to be disrupted, JPMorgan Chase & Co. wrote in a note Thursday. Most Read from BloombergUkraine Update: U.S. Sanctions Putin’s Spokesman and TycoonsRussia’s Rating Cut to Junk; Talks on Tap: Ukraine UpdateGerman Authorities Said to Deny Seizing Usmanov YachtChina Holds Talks With Ukraine, Further Edging Away From RussiaResignation Sets In as Russians Face Their New Economic RealityOil prices have skyrocket

  • Cathie Wood Watch: Ark Buys Zoom, Sells Key Entertainment Name

    Ark's Wednesday purchases included $12 million of Shopify and $10 million of Zoom. Ark sold a major entertainment provider.