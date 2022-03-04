Worldwide Warehouse Robot Industry to 2028 - Track Key Developments and Identify Market Opportunities
Warehouse robotics market consists of robots that are used in warehouses. These include cartesian robots, cylindrical robots, mobile robots, parallel robots, SCARA robots and stationery articulated robots. The global market for warehouse robots is estimated at 4.0 billion USD in 2021. The market is projected to reach 8.9 billion USD by 2028, growing at a CAGR of 11.9% over the forecast period.
Regions and Countries
Asia-Pacific has the largest share of the global warehouse robotics market, 47% in 2021. China, Japan and South Korea have established an automation technology base which makes it easy to adopt warehouse robotics which is contributing to the growth of warehouse robotics market in the APAC region.
Warehouse Robot Types, Applications and End Users
Automotive and transportation end user vertical takes up the largest share of the market (28%). When it comes to the types of warehouse robots, mobile robots segment takes up the largest share (35%) of the market. Warehouse robotics market is split quite evenly into different application areas. Packaging is the most common usage area of warehouse robotics taking 28% of the market. Transportation is the fastest growing application area with 12.8% CAGR.
