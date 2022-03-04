Worldwide Warehouse Robot Industry to 2028 - Track Key Developments and Identify Market Opportunities

Company Logo

Dublin, March 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Warehouse Robot Market, 2020-2028 (Countries, Regions, Robot Types, Applications, End User Industries)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Warehouse robotics market consists of robots that are used in warehouses. These include cartesian robots, cylindrical robots, mobile robots, parallel robots, SCARA robots and stationery articulated robots. The global market for warehouse robots is estimated at 4.0 billion USD in 2021. The market is projected to reach 8.9 billion USD by 2028, growing at a CAGR of 11.9% over the forecast period.



Regions and Countries

Asia-Pacific has the largest share of the global warehouse robotics market, 47% in 2021. China, Japan and South Korea have established an automation technology base which makes it easy to adopt warehouse robotics which is contributing to the growth of warehouse robotics market in the APAC region.



Warehouse Robot Types, Applications and End Users

Automotive and transportation end user vertical takes up the largest share of the market (28%). When it comes to the types of warehouse robots, mobile robots segment takes up the largest share (35%) of the market. Warehouse robotics market is split quite evenly into different application areas. Packaging is the most common usage area of warehouse robotics taking 28% of the market. Transportation is the fastest growing application area with 12.8% CAGR.



This research offers the most up-to-date industry data on the actual market situation, and future outlook of the warehouse robot market in the world and in different regions and countries. The research includes data and forecasts from 2020 until 2028 which makes it an invaluable resource for industry executives, marketing, sales and product managers, consultants, analysts, and other people looking for key industry data in a readily accessible format.



The research helps answering the following questions:

Story continues

What is the warehouse robot market size in the world and in different regions and countries?

How are the markets divided into different robot types, applications and end user industry verticals?

How are the overall markets, different segments, regions and countries growing?

How are the markets predicted to develop in the future?

The latest industry data included in this research for the global, regional and country markets:

Overall warehouse robot market size, 2020-2028

Market size by applications, robot types and end user industries, 2020-2028

Growth rates of the overall market and different segments, 2020-2028

Regions and countries included in in this research:

World

Asia-Pacific: China, India, Japan, South Korea

Europe: France, Germany, Italy, Russia, United Kingdom

Northern America: Canada, Mexico, United States

Market data is given for the following segments:

Robot types:

Articulated Robots

Cartesian Robots

Cylindrical Robots

Mobile Robots

Parallel Robots

SCARA Robots

Applications:

Assembling-Dissembling

Packaging

Pick & Place

Transportation

End user industries:

Automotive & Transportation

Electrical & Electronics

Food & Beverages

Healthcare

E-commerce and Retail

Other Industries

Among the key reasons to purchase include the following:

Gain an outlook of the market development and future outlook of the warehouse robot industry to 2028

Track industry developments and identify market opportunities

Plan and develop marketing, market-entry, market expansion, and other business strategies

Save time and money with the readily accessible key market data included in this industry research. The data is clearly presented and can be easily incorporated into presentations and internal reports.

Key Topics Covered:



1. Warehouse Robots Market



2. World

Overall Market

Application

End User Industry

Type

3. Asia-Pacific

Overall Market

Application

End User Industry

Type

4. China

Overall Market

Application

End User Industry

Type

5. India

Overall Market

Application

End User Industry

Type

6. Japan

Overall Market

Application

End User Industry

Type

7. South Korea

Overall Market

Application

End User Industry

Type

8. Europe

Overall Market

Application

End User Industry

Type

9. France

Overall Market

Application

End User Industry

Type

10. Germany

Overall Market

Application

End User Industry

Type

11. Italy

Overall Market

Application

End User Industry

Type

12. Russia

Overall Market

Application

End User Industry

Type

13. United Kingdom

Overall Market

Application

End User Industry

Type

14. Northern America

Overall Market

Application

End User Industry

Type

15. Canada

Overall Market

Application

End User Industry

Type

16. Mexico

Overall Market

Application

End User Industry

Type

17. United States

Overall Market

Application

End User Industry

Type

18. Further Insights

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/mgve7k

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



