Worldwide Warehouse Robotics Industry to 2027 - Featuring Fetch Robotics, Honeywell International and Siemens Among Others

DUBLIN, May 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Warehouse Robotics Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global warehouse robotics market reached a value of US$ 5.04 billion in 2021. Looking forward, the market is projected to reach a value of US$ 11.3 billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 13.20% during 2022-2027. Keeping in mind the uncertainties of COVID-19, the analyst is continuously tracking and evaluating the direct as well as the indirect influence of the pandemic on different End-use industries. These insights are included in the report as a major market contributor.

Warehouse robotics is a computer-controlled solution used for transportation of materials and streamlining and automating warehouse processes. It utilizes specialized machines and software solutions for pick-place, packing, transportation, packaging and palletizing of material and products with enhanced accuracy. Warehouse robotics includes industrial robots, sortation, conveyors, autonomous mobile robots (AMR) and automated storage and retrieval systems (AS/RS).

They use computer systems, onboard sensors, magnetic strips, infrared cameras and integrated maps to navigate workspaces, identify obstacles, avoid collisions and deliver inventory around the warehouse. These robots aid in minimizing redundant processes and are not prone to fatigue and frequent wear and tear. As a result, warehouse robotics finds extensive applications across various industries, including food and beverage, automotive, pharmaceutical and retail.

Warehouse Robotics Market Trends

Significant growth in the e-commerce industry across the globe is among the key factors creating a positive outlook for the market. Warehouse robotics offers enhanced convenience to the consumers by minimizing overall business and operational costs and human errors in product deliveries.

Moreover, the widespread adoption of AS/RS systems across industries is providing a thrust to the market growth. The system operates through cranes and shuttles on fixed tracks to facilitate speedy retrieval and placement of products in aisles and vertical columns. Additionally, various technological advancements, such as the integration of connected devices with the Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT), cloud computing and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions, are acting as other growth-inducing factors.

These technologies offer improved object perception and positioning that facilitate efficient material batching, picking, ordering, packaging, warehouse security and inspection. Other factors, including the increasing automation across industries, along with the rapid modernization of existing small and medium-scale warehouses, are anticipated to drive the market toward growth.

Competitive Landscape

The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined along with the profiles of the key players being ABB Ltd., Amazon.com Inc., Fanuc Corp., Fetch Robotics Inc., Honeywell International Inc., Kuka AG, Locus Robotics, Omron Corporation, Siemens AG., Yamaha Motor Co. Ltd. and Yaskawa Electric Corp.

Key Questions Answered in This Report

  • How has the global warehouse robotics market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?

  • What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the global warehouse robotics market?

  • What are the key regional markets?

  • What is the breakup of the market based on the type?

  • What is the breakup of the market based on the function?

  • What is the breakup of the market based on the End-user?

  • What are the various stages in the value chain of the industry?

  • What are the key driving factors and challenges in the industry?

  • What is the structure of the global warehouse robotics market and who are the key players?

  • What is the degree of competition in the industry?

Key Topics Covered:

1 Preface

2 Scope and Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Introduction
4.1 Overview
4.2 Key Industry Trends

5 Global Warehouse Robotics Market
5.1 Market Overview
5.2 Market Performance
5.3 Impact of COVID-19
5.4 Market Forecast

6 Market Breakup by Type
6.1 Articulated
6.1.1 Market Trends
6.1.2 Market Forecast
6.2 Gantry
6.2.1 Market Trends
6.2.2 Market Forecast
6.3 Automated Storage and Retrieval System (ASRS)
6.3.1 Market Trends
6.3.2 Market Forecast
6.4 Mobile
6.4.1 Market Trends
6.4.2 Market Forecast
6.5 Others
6.5.1 Market Trends
6.5.2 Market Forecast

7 Market Breakup by Function
7.1 Storage
7.1.1 Market Trends
7.1.2 Market Forecast
7.2 Trans-shipments
7.2.1 Market Trends
7.2.2 Market Forecast
7.3 Packaging
7.3.1 Market Trends
7.3.2 Market Forecast
7.4 Others
7.4.1 Market Trends
7.4.2 Market Forecast

8 Market Breakup by End User
8.1 Food and Beverages
8.1.1 Market Trends
8.1.2 Market Forecast
8.2 Automotive
8.2.1 Market Trends
8.2.2 Market Forecast
8.3 Retail
8.3.1 Market Trends
8.3.2 Market Forecast
8.4 Electronics and Electrical
8.4.1 Market Trends
8.4.2 Market Forecast
8.5 Pharmaceuticals
8.5.1 Market Trends
8.5.2 Market Forecast
8.6 Others
8.6.1 Market Trends
8.6.2 Market Forecast

9 Market Breakup by Region

10 SWOT Analysis

11 Value Chain Analysis

12 Porters Five Forces Analysis

13 Price Analysis

14 Competitive Landscape
14.1 Market Structure
14.2 Key Players
14.3 Profiles of Key Players
14.3.1 ABB Ltd.
14.3.1.1 Company Overview
14.3.1.2 Product Portfolio
14.3.1.3 Financials
14.3.1.4 SWOT Analysis
14.3.2 Amazon.com Inc.
14.3.2.1 Company Overview
14.3.2.2 Product Portfolio
14.3.2.3 Financials
14.3.2.4 SWOT Analysis
14.3.3 Fanuc Corp.
14.3.3.1 Company Overview
14.3.3.2 Product Portfolio
14.3.3.3 Financials
14.3.3.4 SWOT Analysis
14.3.4 Fetch Robotics Inc.
14.3.4.1 Company Overview
14.3.4.2 Product Portfolio
14.3.5 Honeywell International Inc.
14.3.5.1 Company Overview
14.3.5.2 Product Portfolio
14.3.5.3 Financials
14.3.5.4 SWOT Analysis
14.3.6 Kuka AG
14.3.6.1 Company Overview
14.3.6.2 Product Portfolio
14.3.6.3 Financials
14.3.6.4 SWOT Analysis
14.3.7 Locus Robotics
14.3.7.1 Company Overview
14.3.7.2 Product Portfolio
14.3.8 Omron Corporation
14.3.8.1 Company Overview
14.3.8.2 Product Portfolio
14.3.8.3 Financials
14.3.8.4 SWOT Analysis
14.3.9 Siemens AG.
14.3.9.1 Company Overview
14.3.9.2 Product Portfolio
14.3.9.3 Financials
14.3.10 Yamaha Motor Co. Ltd.
14.3.10.1 Company Overview
14.3.10.2 Product Portfolio
14.3.10.3 Financials
14.3.10.4 SWOT Analysis
14.3.11 Yaskawa Electric Corp.
14.3.11.1 Company Overview
14.3.11.2 Product Portfolio
14.3.11.3 Financials

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/hnvokk

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/worldwide-warehouse-robotics-industry-to-2027---featuring-fetch-robotics-honeywell-international-and-siemens-among-others-301545197.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

