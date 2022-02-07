U.S. markets open in 2 hours 27 minutes

Worldwide Warranty Management Software Industry to 2031 - by Component, Deployment, Industry and Region

Research and Markets
·8 min read

The Global Warranty Management Software Market

Dublin, Feb. 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Warranty Management Software" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

A latest study collated and published by the publisher analyzes the historical and present-day scenario of the global warranty management software market, to accurately gauge its potential future development. The study presents detailed information about the important growth factors, restraints, and key trends that are creating the landscape for the future growth of the warranty management software market, to identify the opportunistic avenues of the business potential for stakeholders. The report also provides insightful information about how the warranty management software market is expected to progress during the forecast period, 2021-2031.

The report offers intricate dynamics about the different aspects of the warranty management software market that aids companies operating in the market in making strategic development decisions. The publisher's study elaborates on the significant changes that are highly anticipated to configure the growth of the warranty management software market during the forecast period. It also includes a key indicator assessment to highlight the growth prospects of the warranty management software market, and estimates statistics related to the market progress in terms of value (US$ Mn).

The study covers a detailed segmentation of the warranty management software market, along with country analysis, key information, and a competitive outlook. The report mentions the company profiles of key players that are currently dominating the warranty management software market, wherein various development, expansion, and winning strategies practiced and executed by leading players have been presented in detail.

Key Questions Answered in the publisher's Report on Warranty Management Software Market

The report provides detailed information about the warranty management software market on the basis of comprehensive research on various factors that play a key role in accelerating the growth potential of the market. Information mentioned in the report answers path-breaking questions for companies that are currently functioning in the market and are looking for innovative ways to create a unique benchmark in the warranty management software market, so as to help them make successful strategies and take target-driven decisions.

  • Which regions will continue to remain the most profitable regional markets for warranty management software market players?

  • Which factors will induce a change in demand for warranty management software during the assessment period?

  • How will changing trends impact the warranty management software market?

  • How will COVID-19 impact the warranty management software market?

  • How can market players capture low-hanging opportunities in the warranty management software market in developed regions?

  • Which companies are leading the warranty management software market?

  • What are the winning strategies of stakeholders in the warranty management software market to upscale their position in this landscape?

  • What will be the Y-o-Y growth of the warranty management software market between 2021 and 2031?

  • What are the winning imperatives of market frontrunners in the warranty management software market?

Key Topics Covered:

1. Preface
1.1. Market Introduction
1.2. Market Segmentation
1.3. Key Research Objectives

2. Assumptions and Research Methodology
2.1. Research Methodology
2.1.1. List of Primary and Secondary Sources
2.2. Key Assumptions for Data Modelling

3. Executive Summary - Global Warranty Management Software Market

4. Market Overview
4.1. Market Definition
4.2. Technology/ Product Roadmap
4.3. Market Factor Analysis
4.3.1. Forecast Factors
4.3.2. Ecosystem/ Value Chain Analysis
4.3.3. Market Dynamics (Growth Influencers)
4.3.3.1. Drivers
4.3.3.2. Restraints
4.3.3.3. Opportunities
4.3.3.4. Impact Analysis of Drivers and Restraints
4.4. COVID-19 Impact Analysis
4.4.1. Impact of COVID-19 on the Warranty Management Software Market
4.4.2. End-user Sentiment Analysis: Comparative Analysis on Spending
4.4.2.1. Increase in Spending
4.4.2.2. Decrease in Spending
4.4.3. Short Term and Long Term Impact on the Market
4.5. Market Opportunity Assessment - by Region (North America/ Europe/ Asia Pacific/ Middle East & Africa/ South America)
4.5.1. By Component
4.5.2. By Deployment
4.5.3. By Industry
4.6. Competitive Scenario and Trends
4.6.1. List of Emerging, Prominent and Leading Players
4.6.2. Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansions
4.7. Adoption Analysis of Warranty Management Software Market, by Aftermarket Service Provider

5. Global Warranty Management Software Market Analysis and Forecast
5.1. Market Revenue Analysis (US$ Mn), 2016-2031
5.1.1. Historic Growth Trends, 2015-2020
5.1.2. Forecast Trends, 2021-2031
5.2. Pricing Model Analysis/ Price Trend Analysis

6. Global Warranty Management Software Market Analysis, by Component
6.1. Overview and Definitions
6.2. Key Segment Analysis
6.3. Warranty Management Software Market Size (US$ Mn) Forecast, by Component, 2018 - 2031
6.3.1. Solution
6.3.1.1. Administration Management
6.3.1.2. Claims & Settlement Management
6.3.1.3. Recovery Management
6.3.1.4. Contract Management
6.3.1.5. Business Intelligence
6.3.1.6. Transaction Management
6.3.2. Services
6.3.2.1. System Integration & Customization
6.3.2.2. Consulting & Implementation
6.3.2.3. Support & Maintenance

7. Global Warranty Management Software Market Analysis, by Deployment
7.1. Overview and Definitions
7.2. Key Segment Analysis
7.3. Warranty Management Software Market Size (US$ Mn) Forecast, by Deployment, 2018 - 2031
7.3.1. Cloud-based
7.3.2. On-premise

8. Global Warranty Management Software Market Analysis, by Industry
8.1. Overview and Definitions
8.2. Key Segment Analysis
8.3. Warranty Management Software Market Size (US$ Mn) Forecast, by Industry, 2018 - 2031
8.3.1. Manufacturing
8.3.2. Automotive
8.3.3. Healthcare
8.3.4. Aerospace and Defense
8.3.5. Food and Beverages
8.3.6. Consumer Goods
8.3.7. Consumer Electronics
8.3.8. Others

9. Global Warranty Management Software Market Analysis and Forecast, By Region
9.1. Key Findings
9.2. Warranty Management Software Market Size (US$ Mn) Forecast, by Region, 2018 - 2031
9.2.1. North America
9.2.2. Europe
9.2.3. Asia Pacific
9.2.4. Middle East & Africa
9.2.5. South America

10. North America Warranty Management Software Market Analysis

11. Europe Warranty Management Software Market Analysis and Forecast

12. APAC Warranty Management Software Market Analysis and Forecast

13. Middle East & Africa (MEA) Warranty Management Software Market Analysis and Forecast

14. South America Warranty Management Software Market Analysis and Forecast

15. Competition Landscape
15.1. Market Competition Matrix, by Leading Players
15.2. Market Revenue Share Analysis (%), by Leading Players (2020)

16. Company Profiles
16.1. ServicePower
16.1.1. Business Overview
16.1.2. Product Portfolio
16.1.3. Geographical Footprint
16.1.4. Revenue and Strategy
16.2. Caspio, Inc.
16.2.1. Business Overview
16.2.2. Product Portfolio
16.2.3. Geographical Footprint
16.2.4. Revenue and Strategy
16.3. Clyde Technologies, Inc
16.3.1. Business Overview
16.3.2. Product Portfolio
16.3.3. Geographical Footprint
16.3.4. Revenue and Strategy
16.4. Evia Information Systems Pvt. Ltd.
16.4.1. Business Overview
16.4.2. Product Portfolio
16.4.3. Geographical Footprint
16.4.4. Revenue and Strategy
16.5. Industrial and Financial Systems (IFS) AB
16.5.1. Business Overview
16.5.2. Product Portfolio
16.5.3. Geographical Footprint
16.5.4. Revenue and Strategy
16.6. Infosys Limited
16.6.1. Business Overview
16.6.2. Product Portfolio
16.6.3. Geographical Footprint
16.6.4. Revenue and Strategy
16.7. Intellinet Systems
16.7.1. Business Overview
16.7.2. Product Portfolio
16.7.3. Geographical Footprint
16.7.4. Revenue and Strategy
16.8. International Business Machines (IBM) Corporation
16.8.1. Business Overview
16.8.2. Product Portfolio
16.8.3. Geographical Footprint
16.8.4. Revenue and Strategy
16.9. Mize Inc. (Syncron AB)
16.9.1. Business Overview
16.9.2. Product Portfolio
16.9.3. Geographical Footprint
16.9.4. Revenue and Strategy
16.10. NeuroTags
16.10.1. Business Overview
16.10.2. Product Portfolio
16.10.3. Geographical Footprint
16.10.4. Revenue and Strategy
16.11. Oracle Corporation
16.11.1. Business Overview
16.11.2. Product Portfolio
16.11.3. Geographical Footprint
16.11.4. Revenue and Strategy
16.12. Pegasystems Inc.
16.12.1. Business Overview
16.12.2. Product Portfolio
16.12.3. Geographical Footprint
16.12.4. Revenue and Strategy
16.13. PTC Inc.
16.13.1. Business Overview
16.13.2. Product Portfolio
16.13.3. Geographical Footprint
16.13.4. Revenue and Strategy
16.14. SalesBabu Business Solutions Pvt. Ltd
16.14.1. Business Overview
16.14.2. Product Portfolio
16.14.3. Geographical Footprint
16.14.4. Revenue and Strategy
16.15. SAP SE
16.15.1. Business Overview
16.15.2. Product Portfolio
16.15.3. Geographical Footprint
16.15.4. Revenue and Strategy
16.16. ServiceMax
16.16.1. Business Overview
16.16.2. Product Portfolio
16.16.3. Geographical Footprint
16.16.4. Revenue and Strategy
16.17. Speridian
16.17.1. Business Overview
16.17.2. Product Portfolio
16.17.3. Geographical Footprint
16.17.4. Revenue and Strategy
16.18. Tavant Technologies, Inc.
16.18.1. Business Overview
16.18.2. Product Portfolio
16.18.3. Geographical Footprint
16.18.4. Revenue and Strategy
16.19. Tract Systems
16.19.1. Business Overview
16.19.2. Product Portfolio
16.19.3. Geographical Footprint
16.19.4. Revenue and Strategy
16.20. Wipro Limited
16.20.1. Business Overview
16.20.2. Product Portfolio
16.20.3. Geographical Footprint
16.20.4. Revenue and Strategy

17. Key Takeaways

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/6bf1l7

Attachment

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900


