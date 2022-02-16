U.S. markets close in 3 hours 20 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,435.71
    -35.36 (-0.79%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,693.33
    -295.51 (-0.84%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,955.96
    -183.80 (-1.30%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,068.40
    -8.07 (-0.39%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    94.51
    +2.44 (+2.65%)
     

  • Gold

    1,870.20
    +14.00 (+0.75%)
     

  • Silver

    23.53
    +0.19 (+0.83%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1379
    +0.0016 (+0.14%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.0430
    -0.0020 (-0.10%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3583
    +0.0041 (+0.30%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    115.4440
    -0.1520 (-0.13%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    43,588.93
    -409.99 (-0.93%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,002.12
    -12.26 (-1.21%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,603.78
    -5.14 (-0.07%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,460.40
    +595.21 (+2.22%)
     

Worldwide Water Pipeline Leak Detection System Industry to 2027 - Featuring NEC, Xylem and ABB Among Others

·6 min read

DUBLIN, Feb. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Water Pipeline Leak Detection System Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Research and Markets Logo
Research and Markets Logo

The global water pipeline leak detection system market reached a value of US$ 2.1 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, the publisher expects the market to reach US$ 3.1 Billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 6.8% during 2022-2027. Keeping in mind the uncertainties of COVID-19, they are continuously tracking and evaluating the direct as well as the indirect influence of the pandemic on different end use sectors. These insights are included in the report as a major market contributor

Water pipeline leak detection equipment is used for the detection and determination of leak location in a pipeline. The water pipeline leakage can be identified by using acoustic and non-acoustic devices. Various sensors and data collectors are placed within the water pipeline network that transmit the data to the network management centre, which are helpful in identifying the leakage area. Moreover, the equipment also helps in reducing the cost of water supply, as utilities can cut down the expenditure incurred on water wastage due to a leak. Owing to this, water pipeline leak detection systems find wide applications across the residential, commercial, and industrial sectors

The increasing demand for water pipeline leak detection systems can be attributed to the rising environmental concerns towards water scarcity catalysed by the growing global population. Furthermore, rapid urbanization, particularly across developing regions such as India and China has led to the rising development of both residential and commercial spaces, thereby augmenting the need for water pipeline leak detection solutions.

Additionally, new residential and non-residential construction activities, along with several renovations of the depleting infrastructures have also augmented the market growth. Furthermore, growing investment towards the expansion of water pipeline coupled with the increasing number of water treatment plants in developing regions such as the Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Latin America is also driving the growth of the water leak detection equipment market.

Besides this, the implementation of stringent government norms for reducing water wastage, along with the rising expenditure of water treatment and transmission companies on maintenance is also positively influencing the market growth. Various technological advancements have also led to the introduction of smart water metering and rising usage of Internet-of-Things (IoT) based monitoring systems. These factors are further driving the growth of the market

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined with some of the key players being NEC Corporation, Xylem, Inc., SPX Corporation, Mueller Water Products Inc, Gutermann AG., 3M Company, ABB Ltd., Badger Meter Inc., Perma-Pipe International Holdings, Inc.

Key Question Answered in this Report:
1. What is the expected growth rate of the global water pipeline leak detection system market?
2. What are the key factors driving the global water pipeline leak detection system market?
3. What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the global water pipeline leak detection system market?
4. What is the breakup of the global water pipeline leak detection system market based on the equipment?
5. What is the breakup of the global water pipeline leak detection system market based on the pipe type?
6. What is the breakup of the global water pipeline leak detection system market based on the end-use?
7. What are the key regions in the global water pipeline leak detection system market?
8. Who are the key companies/players in the global water pipeline leak detection system market?

Key Topics Covered:

1 Preface

2 Scope and Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Introduction
4.1 Overview
4.2 Key Industry Trends

5 Global Water Pipeline Leak Detection System Market
5.1 Market Overview
5.2 Market Performance
5.3 Impact of COVID-19
5.4 Market Forecast

6 Market Breakup by Technology
6.1 Ultrasonic
6.1.1 Market Trends
6.1.2 Market Forecast
6.2 Smart Ball
6.2.1 Market Trends
6.2.2 Market Forecast
6.3 Magnetic Flux
6.3.1 Market Trends
6.3.2 Market Forecast
6.4 Fiber Optic
6.4.1 Market Trends
6.4.2 Market Forecast
6.5 Others
6.5.1 Market Trends
6.5.2 Market Forecast

7 Market Breakup by Equipment
7.1 Acoustic
7.1.1 Market Trends
7.1.2 Market Forecast
7.2 Non-Acoustic
7.2.1 Market Trends
7.2.2 Market Forecast

8 Market Breakup by Pipe Type
8.1 Plastic Pipes
8.1.1 Market Trends
8.1.2 Market Forecast
8.2 Ductile Iron Pipes
8.2.1 Market Trends
8.2.2 Market Forecast
8.3 Stainless Steel Pipes
8.3.1 Market Trends
8.3.2 Market Forecast
8.4 Aluminium Pipes
8.4.1 Market Trends
8.4.2 Market Forecast
8.5 Others
8.5.1 Market Trends
8.5.2 Market Forecast

9 Market Breakup by End-Use
9.1 Industrial
9.1.1 Market Trends
9.1.2 Market Forecast
9.2 Residential
9.2.1 Market Trends
9.2.2 Market Forecast
9.3 Commercial
9.3.1 Market Trends
9.3.2 Market Forecast
9.4 Municipal
9.4.1 Market Trends
9.4.2 Market Forecast

10 Market Breakup by Region

11 SWOT Analysis

12 Value Chain Analysis

13 Porters Five Forces Analysis

14 Competitive Landscape
14.1 Market Structure
14.2 Key Players
14.3 Profiles of Key Players
14.3.1 Mueller Water Products Inc
14.3.1.1 Company Overview
14.3.1.2 Product Portfolio
14.3.1.3 Financials
14.3.1.4 SWOT Analysis
14.3.2 NEC Corporation
14.3.2.1 Company Overview
14.3.2.2 Product Portfolio
14.3.2.3 Financials
14.3.2.4 SWOT Analysis
14.3.3 Xylem, Inc.
14.3.3.1 Company Overview
14.3.3.2 Product Portfolio
14.3.4 SPX Corporation
14.3.4.1 Company Overview
14.3.4.2 Product Portfolio
14.3.4.3 Financials
14.3.4.4 SWOT Analysis
14.3.5 Gutermann AG.
14.3.5.1 Company Overview
14.3.5.2 Product Portfolio
14.3.6 Badger Meter Inc.
14.3.6.1 Company Overview
14.3.6.2 Product Portfolio
14.3.6.3 Financials
14.3.7 ABB Ltd.
14.3.7.1 Company Overview
14.3.7.2 Product Portfolio
14.3.7.3 Financials
14.3.7.4 SWOT Analysis
14.3.8 3M Company
14.3.8.1 Company Overview
14.3.8.2 Product Portfolio
14.3.9 Perma-Pipe International Holdings, Inc
14.3.9.1 Company Overview
14.3.9.2 Product Portfolio
14.3.9.3 Financials

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/mjrh1d

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/worldwide-water-pipeline-leak-detection-system-industry-to-2027---featuring-nec-xylem-and-abb-among-others-301483746.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

Recommended Stories

  • Why Nvidia Stock Dropped on Earnings Day

    This afternoon, at 4 p.m. ET, the biggest name in graphics semiconductor chips will report its sales and profits for fiscal Q4 2021, and for the whole year as well. Wall Street has told investors that Nvidia grew its sales 48% in Q4, and grew its earnings 58%. If true, that would be pretty incredible growth, and some analysts think Nvidia may have done even better than this, with investment bank Piper Sandler, for example, saying yesterday that the company will probably beat expectations -- and raise guidance as well.

  • Here's Why Upstart Holdings Stock Is Skyrocketing Today

    Stellar fourth-quarter results and a new stock buyback plan boosted Upstart's share price today.

  • Why Shopify Stock Cratered on Wednesday

    Shares of Shopify (NYSE: SHOP) got crushed on Wednesday, tumbling as much as 18.4%. For the fourth quarter, Shopify generated revenue of $1.38 billion, up 41% year over year. At the same time, subscription revenue of $351.2 million climbed 26%.

  • Billionaire Ray Dalio Places Bet on 3 “Strong Buy” Stocks

    The stock market appears to be making a transition in the these first few months of 2022, from last year’s bullish trend to a slower pace of growth this year. Headwinds are mounting – the pandemic is stubbornly persistent, inflation is high and trending higher, the Fed is getting set to raise interest rates in response, the list goes on – and so it’s natural for retail investors and experts alike to go looking for investing advice. And one source of advice is the circle of market gurus, the hedg

  • Meta’s stock plummeted because it lied about the ‘value of the company’: Frances Haugen

    Facebook whistleblower Frances Haugen joins 'Influencers with Andy Serwer' to discuss the reasons behind Meta's Wall Street troubles.

  • Is SoFi Technologies (SOFI) Still a Great Invesment?

    RiverPark Funds, an investment management firm, published its “RiverPark Large Growth Fund” third quarter 2021 investor letter – a copy of which can be downloaded here. The RiverPark Large Growth Fund (the “Fund”) returned -3.23% for the third quarter of 2021, while its benchmarks, the S&P 500 Total Return Index (“S&P”) advanced 0.58%, the Russell […]

  • Sage's stock falls 11% on new clinical data for experimental depression drug

    Shares of Sage Therapeutics Inc. tumbled 11.2% in premarket trading on Wednesday after Wall Street raised questions about the durability of the experimental treatment for major depressive disorder that Sage is developing with Biogen Inc. . Biogen's stock was up 0.7% in premarket trading. The companies had announced Monday morning that zuranolone met the primary endpoint in a Phase 3 clinical trial; however, some analysts still have concerns about the commercial appeal of the drug, if it is appro

  • Blackstone to Buy Preferred Apartment in $5.8 Billion Deal

    (Bloomberg) -- Blackstone Inc. is buying apartment owner Preferred Apartment Communities Inc. in a deal valued at $5.8 billion, extending its bet on rental housing across Sun Belt states. Most Read from BloombergElon Musk Donated $5.7 Billion of Tesla Shares to CharityTrump's Accountants Just Quit. What Took So Long?Stocks Under Pressure Amid Ukraine, Fed-Hike Angst: Markets WrapU.S. Offers Support After Banks Face Cyber Hit: Ukraine UpdateU.S. Accuses Zero Hedge of Spreading Russian PropagandaB

  • ‘My partner is afraid to marry me because of my debt.’ I’m 35 and have $380K in student loans from two master’s degrees. What should I do?

    Need help getting out of student loan debt or other debt? Answer: Though this issue likely seems insurmountable, and you’re scared about what happens when your student loan payments may resume in May, don’t panic: You’re already doing some things right, like getting on the income-based repayment program, which no doubt, has lowered your payments already. Anna Helhoski, student loan expert at NerdWallet, advises that you “stay on it,” adding that “after 20 or 25 years, depending on your debt, your loans will be forgiven.”

  • Why QuantumScape Shares Popped Ahead of Tomorrow's Update

    Wednesday's question-and-answer session could provide insight into the company's path to commercialization.

  • Shopify Sees a Sales Slowdown in the First Half of 2022. The Stock Is Sinking.

    The e-commerce giant reported fourth-quarter earnings on Wednesday. While earnings beat expectations, soft revenue guidance sent the stock lower.

  • Why Ternium Stock Is Tumbling Today

    Shares of Ternium (NYSE: TX) tumbled more than 12% by 11 a.m. ET on Wednesday. Weighing on the steelmaker were its fourth-quarter results and outlook for 2022. Ternium reported solid fourth-quarter results.

  • Should You Buy Affirm Holdings on the Dip?

    The company's buy now, pay later business is a lot more popular with consumers than investors right now.

  • Do Institutions Own Matterport, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTTR) Shares?

    If you want to know who really controls Matterport, Inc. ( NASDAQ:MTTR ), then you'll have to look at the makeup of its...

  • Lucid Motors faces some growing pains in Casa Grande after rapid expansion

    EV maker Lucid Motors now employs 2,000 people in Arizona, most of whom live and work around its Casa Grande production facilities. The company wants to hire an additional 1,000 people by year's end, but it warns that housing and basic services in the area may soon be strained.

  • Why Virgin Galactic Stock Just Dropped 4%

    One day after the stock of Virgin Galactic Holdings (NYSE: SPCE) went to the moon on news that it has reopened ticket sales at a much higher price, shares of the space tourism company are losing a bit of altitude on Wednesday, down 4.3% as of 11:20 a.m. ET. As my fellow Motley Fool contributor Matthew Frankel reported yesterday, Virgin Galactic announced on Tuesday that it will reopen ticket sales to the general public today, at $450,000 per ticket. And, in a bit of new news, it will require would-be space tourists to put down a $150,000 deposit per ticket up front. Virgin Galactic also confirmed that it is aiming to start commercial service later this year, although it did not give a specific date.

  • Roblox misses on Q4 earnings despite revenue jumping 83%

    Roblox reported its Q4 earnings after the bell on Tuesday, missing Wall Street's expectations.

  • Here Are The 8 High-Dividend Stocks Everyone Is Racing To Buy

    The race is on to add dividends to stock portfolios. But investors are still being picky in the S&P 500 — and know what they're looking for.

  • Will Novavax Stock Ever Hit $300 Again?

    On Feb. 8 of last year, shares of the coronavirus vaccine developer Novavax (NASDAQ: NVAX) commanded a price near $319, with the market's fervor for its jab feeding more and more into the hype. Given that its coronavirus vaccine is Novavax's only product on the market, sales of the jab are the single biggest factor in its share price.

  • Earnings: Paramount mixed, Kraft Heinz and Shopify top estimates

    Yahoo Finance takes a look at earnings reports that came out on Wednesday morning.