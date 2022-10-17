U.S. markets closed

The Worldwide Waterproof Tapes Industry is Expected to Reach $21.3 Billion by 2027

·6 min read

DUBLIN, Oct. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Waterproof Tapes Market by Resin (Acrylic, Silicone, Butyl), Substrate Type (Plastic, Metal, Rubber), End-Use Industry (Electrical & Electronics, Automotive, Building & Construction, Healthcare, Packaging) and Region - Global Forecast to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Research_and_Markets_Logo
Research_and_Markets_Logo

The waterproof tapes market is projected to grow from USD 15.5 billion in 2022 to USD 21.3 billion by 2027, at a CAGR of 6.6% between 2022 and 2027.

The restraints related to the use of waterproof tapes market is slow growth of end-use industries in some countries.

The Electrical & electronics segment is estimated to be the largest segment of the waterproof tapes market.

Waterproof tapes offer excellent resistance to moisture and ultraviolet exposure, and it is intended for both indoor and weather-exposed outdoor applications such as waterproof electrical connections near pools and hot tubs. Waterproof tapes are used for insulation of the joints and terminations of various rubber and plastic cables. They are also used for repairing of damaged insulation portions of various cables.

In this industry, waterproof tapes find applications in harnessing wires and cables, protective jacketing for high voltage cable splices and repairs, primary electrical insulation for all wires and cables, and electrical insulation for transformers, motors, coils, and tubes.

The Asia Pacific is forecasted to be the fastest-growing Waterproof tapes market during the forecast period.

The healthcare sector in the Asia Pacific has been growing at a rapid pace due to evolving demographic trends, growing consumer expectations, and technological advancements. Together, these elements might make it possible for governments, taxpayers, doctors, and patients to rethink how healthcare is managed and delivered.

Consumer-focused health ecosystems are developing in Asia at an unprecedented rate and scale in response to the aforementioned trends. Furthermore, consumers demand high-quality waterproof tapes that are used in the healthcare sector but at an economical price, so manufacturers are focusing on minimizing miscellaneous expenses to lower the operating cost while manufacturing the end product.

As a result, profit margins and sales of waterproof tapes in the healthcare division achieved great heights over the historical period.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Introduction

2 Research Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Premium Insights
4.1 Significant Opportunities for Players in the Waterproof Tapes Market Between 2022 and 2027
4.2 Waterproof Tapes Market, by Resin Type
4.3 Waterproof Tapes Market, by Substrate Type
4.4 Asia-Pacific: Waterproof Tapes Market, by End-use Industry and Country
4.5 Waterproof Tapes Market: Developed vs. Developing Countries
4.6 Waterproof Tapes Market, by Region

5 Market Overview
5.1 Introduction
5.2 Market Dynamics
5.2.1 Drivers
5.2.1.1 Growing Demand from Electrical & Electronics and Building & Construction Industries
5.2.1.2 Capacity Expansion for Increasing Demand
5.2.1.3 Sales Through E-Commerce Platforms Gaining Rapid Momentum
5.2.1.4 Strategic Partnership and Inorganic Approach Toward Growth
5.2.1.5 Superior Properties of Waterproof Tapes
5.2.2 Restraints
5.2.2.1 Impact of COVID-19 and the Russia-Ukraine War
5.2.2.2 Slow Growth of End-use Industries in Some Countries
5.2.3 Opportunities
5.2.3.1 Establishing Authenticity Through Various Certifications
5.2.3.2 Increase in Public-Private Partnerships in Operational Markets of End-use Industries
5.2.3.3 Growing Healthcare Industry in Emerging Economies
5.2.4 Challenges
5.2.4.1 Low Product Differentiation
5.3 Porter's Five Forces Analysis
5.4 Key Stakeholders & Buying Criteria
5.4.1 Key Stakeholders in Buying Process
5.4.2 Buying Criteria
5.5 Macroeconomic Overview and Key Trends
5.6 Value Chain Analysis
5.7 Average Pricing Analysis
5.8 Waterproof Tapes Ecosystem and Interconnected Markets
5.8.1 Impact of Trends and Technology Disruptions on Manufacturers of Waterproof Tapes: Yc and Ycc Shift
5.9 Trade Analysis
5.10 Patent Analysis
5.10.1 Methodology
5.10.2 Publication Trends
5.10.3 Top Jurisdiction
5.10.4 Top Applicants
5.11 Case Study Analysis
5.11.1 Case Study 1:
5.11.2 Case Study 2:
5.11.3 Case Study 3:
5.12 Technology Analysis
5.13 Key Conferences & Events in 2022-2023
5.14 Tariff and Regulatory Landscape
5.14.1 Regulatory Bodies, Government Agencies, and Other Organizations

6 Waterproof Tapes Market, by Resin Type
6.1 Introduction
6.2 Acrylic
6.2.1 Heavy Duty and Long-Term Bonding
6.3 Silicone
6.3.1 Largest Resin Type in Market
6.4 Butyl
6.4.1 Low Cost, Toxicity, and Surface Tension Properties
6.5 Others

7 Waterproof Tapes Market, by Substrate Type
7.1 Introduction
7.2 Plastic
7.2.1 Largest Substrate Type in Market
7.3 Metal
7.3.1 Automotive Industry to Drive Market
7.4 Rubber
7.4.1 Increase in Use of Rubber in Various End-use Industries
7.5 Others

8 Waterproof Tapes Market, by End-use Industry
8.1 Introduction
8.2 Automotive
8.2.1 Rising Vehicle Production
8.3 Healthcare
8.3.1 Fastest-Growing End-use Industry in Market
8.4 Building & Construction
8.4.1 Development of New Infrastructure in Emerging Countries
8.5 Electrical & Electronics
8.5.1 Rise in Demand for Electronic Devices
8.6 Packaging
8.6.1 Improved Lifestyle and Changing Food Habits
8.7 Others

9 Waterproof Tapes Market, by Region

10 Competitive Landscape
10.1 Overview
10.2 Company Evaluation Quadrant Matrix: Definitions and Methodology, 2021
10.2.1 Stars
10.2.2 Emerging Leaders
10.2.3 Participants
10.2.4 Pervasive Players
10.3 Strength of Product Portfolio
10.4 SME Matrix, 2021
10.4.1 Responsive Companies
10.4.2 Progressive Companies
10.4.3 Starting Blocks
10.4.4 Dynamic Companies
10.5 Competitive Benchmarking
10.6 Market Share Analysis
10.7 Market Ranking Analysis
10.8 Revenue Analysis
10.9 Competitive Situations and Trends

11 Company Profiles
11.1 Major Players
11.1.1 3M Company
11.1.2 Nitto Denko Corporation
11.1.3 Tesa SE
11.1.4 Johnson & Johnson
11.1.5 Henkel AG & Co. KGaA
11.1.6 Medline Industries, Lp
11.1.7 Furukawa Electric Co. Ltd.
11.1.8 Avery Dennison Corporation
11.1.9 Scapa Group PLC
11.1.10 Teraoka Seisakusho Co. Ltd.
11.2 Other Key Companies
11.2.1 Asian Paints Ltd.
11.2.2 Shurtape Technologies LLC
11.2.3 A.B.E. Construction Chemicals
11.2.4 Tapespec
11.2.5 Heskins LLC
11.2.6 Gebruder Jaeger GmbH
11.2.7 Advance Tapes International
11.2.8 Dukal LLC
11.2.9 Isoltema Group
11.2.10 Metalnastri Srl
11.2.11 Chowgule Construction Chemicals
11.2.12 Shanghai Richeng Electronic
11.2.13 Btm
11.2.14 Permatex
11.2.15 Ppm Industries Spa

12 Adjacent/Related Markets

13 Appendix

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/7hsdgt

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com

 

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

 

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

 

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/the-worldwide-waterproof-tapes-industry-is-expected-to-reach-21-3-billion-by-2027--301650890.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

