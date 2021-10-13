U.S. markets open in 2 hours 24 minutes

Worldwide Wearable Pulse Oximeter Industry to 2026 - Rising Adoption of Smartphones and Integration With Wearable Health Care Devices Presents Opportunities

Research and Markets
·7 min read

Dublin, Oct. 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Wearable Pulse Oximeter Market Research Report by Product, End-user, and Region - Global Forecast to 2026 - Cumulative Impact of COVID-19" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Wearable Pulse Oximeter Market size was estimated at USD 547.15 million in 2020, is expected to reach USD 590.23 million in 2021, and projected to grow at a CAGR of 8.21% reaching USD 878.57 million by 2026.

Market Statistics

The report provides market sizing and forecast across five major currencies - USD, EUR GBP, JPY, and AUD. It helps organization leaders make better decisions when currency exchange data is readily available. In this report, the years 2018 and 2019 are considered historical years, 2020 as the base year, 2021 as the estimated year, and years from 2022 to 2026 are considered the forecast period.

Market Segmentation & Coverage

This research report categorizes the Wearable Pulse Oximeter to forecast the revenues and analyze the trends in each of the following sub-markets:

  • Based on Product, the market was studied across Fingertip Oximeter, Ring-type Oximeter, and Wrist Oximeter.

  • Based on End-user, the market was studied across Ambulatory Surgical Center, Clinic, Home Care Setting, and Hospital.

  • Based on Region, the market was studied across Americas, Asia-Pacific, and Europe, Middle East & Africa. The Americas is further studied across Argentina, Brazil, Canada, Mexico, and United States. The United States is further studied across California, Florida, Illinois, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, and Texas. The Asia-Pacific is further studied across Australia, China, India, Indonesia, Japan, Malaysia, Philippines, Singapore, South Korea, Taiwan, and Thailand. The Europe, Middle East & Africa is further studied across France, Germany, Italy, Netherlands, Qatar, Russia, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Spain, United Arab Emirates, and United Kingdom.

Competitive Strategic Window

The Competitive Strategic Window analyses the competitive landscape in terms of markets, applications, and geographies to help the vendor define an alignment or fit between their capabilities and opportunities for future growth prospects. It describes the optimal or favorable fit for the vendors to adopt successive merger and acquisition strategies, geography expansion, research & development, and new product introduction strategies to execute further business expansion and growth during a forecast period.

FPNV Positioning Matrix

The FPNV Positioning Matrix evaluates and categorizes the vendors in the Wearable Pulse Oximeter Market based on Business Strategy (Business Growth, Industry Coverage, Financial Viability, and Channel Support) and Product Satisfaction (Value for Money, Ease of Use, Product Features, and Customer Support) that aids businesses in better decision making and understanding the competitive landscape.

Market Share Analysis

The Market Share Analysis offers the analysis of vendors considering their contribution to the overall market. It provides the idea of its revenue generation into the overall market compared to other vendors in the space. It provides insights into how vendors are performing in terms of revenue generation and customer base compared to others. Knowing market share offers an idea of the size and competitiveness of the vendors for the base year. It reveals the market characteristics in terms of accumulation, fragmentation, dominance, and amalgamation traits.

Competitive Scenario

The Competitive Scenario provides an outlook analysis of the various business growth strategies adopted by the vendors. The news covered in this section deliver valuable thoughts at the different stage while keeping up-to-date with the business and engage stakeholders in the economic debate. The competitive scenario represents press releases or news of the companies categorized into Merger & Acquisition, Agreement, Collaboration, & Partnership, New Product Launch & Enhancement, Investment & Funding, and Award, Recognition, & Expansion. All the news collected help vendor to understand the gaps in the marketplace and competitor's strength and weakness thereby, providing insights to enhance product and service.

Company Usability Profiles

The report profoundly explores the recent significant developments by the leading vendors and innovation profiles in the Global Wearable Pulse Oximeter Market, including Abbott Laboratories Ltd, Apple, Inc., Becton, Dickinson and Company, Contec Medical Systems Co., Ltd., Fitbit, Inc., Garmin Ltd, Isansys Ltd., Masimo Corporation, MedIoTek Health Systems Pvt. Ltd., Medtronic PLC, Microchip Technology Inc., MTECGlobal co., Ltd., Nonin Medical Inc., Nordic Semiconductor ASA, Omron Healthcare, Inc., Oxitone Medical Ltd, PROACT Medical Ltd, True Wearables, Inc., Viatom Technology Co., Ltd., Vyaire Medical, Inc., and ZOLL Medical Corporation.

The report provides insights on the following pointers:
1. Market Penetration: Provides comprehensive information on the market offered by the key players
2. Market Development: Provides in-depth information about lucrative emerging markets and analyze penetration across mature segments of the markets
3. Market Diversification: Provides detailed information about new product launches, untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments
4. Competitive Assessment & Intelligence: Provides an exhaustive assessment of market shares, strategies, products, certification, regulatory approvals, patent landscape, and manufacturing capabilities of the leading players
5. Product Development & Innovation: Provides intelligent insights on future technologies, R&D activities, and breakthrough product developments

The report answers questions such as:
1. What is the market size and forecast of the Global Wearable Pulse Oximeter Market?
2. What are the inhibiting factors and impact of COVID-19 shaping the Global Wearable Pulse Oximeter Market during the forecast period?
3. Which are the products/segments/applications/areas to invest in over the forecast period in the Global Wearable Pulse Oximeter Market?
4. What is the competitive strategic window for opportunities in the Global Wearable Pulse Oximeter Market?
5. What are the technology trends and regulatory frameworks in the Global Wearable Pulse Oximeter Market?
6. What is the market share of the leading vendors in the Global Wearable Pulse Oximeter Market?
7. What modes and strategic moves are considered suitable for entering the Global Wearable Pulse Oximeter Market?

Key Topics Covered:

1. Preface

2. Research Methodology

3. Executive Summary

4. Market Overview
4.1. Introduction
4.2. Cumulative Impact of COVID-19

5. Market Dynamics
5.1. Introduction
5.2. Drivers
5.2.1. Rising need for continuous monitoring of patients in critical conditions
5.2.2. Growing incidence of pulmonary and cardiovascular diseases
5.2.3. Rapid growth in the elderly population and increased number of surgical procedures
5.3. Restraints
5.3.1. Unfavorable reimbursement scenario and lack of awareness and training
5.4. Opportunities
5.4.1. Introduction of technologically efficient and precise wireless pulse oximeters
5.4.2. Rising adoption of smartphones and integration with wearable health care devices
5.4.3. Investments in the medical research and disease testing
5.5. Challenges
5.5.1. Stringent safety regulations in approval process

6. Wearable Pulse Oximeter Market, by Product
6.1. Introduction
6.2. Fingertip Oximeter
6.3. Ring-type Oximeter
6.4. Wrist Oximeter

7. Wearable Pulse Oximeter Market, by End-user
7.1. Introduction
7.2. Ambulatory Surgical Center
7.3. Clinic
7.4. Home Care Setting
7.5. Hospital

8. Americas Wearable Pulse Oximeter Market
8.1. Introduction
8.2. Argentina
8.3. Brazil
8.4. Canada
8.5. Mexico
8.6. United States

9. Asia-Pacific Wearable Pulse Oximeter Market
9.1. Introduction
9.2. Australia
9.3. China
9.4. India
9.5. Indonesia
9.6. Japan
9.7. Malaysia
9.8. Philippines
9.9. Singapore
9.10. South Korea
9.11. Taiwan
9.12. Thailand

10. Europe, Middle East & Africa Wearable Pulse Oximeter Market
10.1. Introduction
10.2. France
10.3. Germany
10.4. Italy
10.5. Netherlands
10.6. Qatar
10.7. Russia
10.8. Saudi Arabia
10.9. South Africa
10.10. Spain
10.11. United Arab Emirates
10.12. United Kingdom

11. Competitive Landscape
11.1. FPNV Positioning Matrix
11.1.1. Quadrants
11.1.2. Business Strategy
11.1.3. Product Satisfaction
11.2. Market Ranking Analysis
11.3. Market Share Analysis, by Key Player
11.4. Competitive Scenario
11.4.1. Merger & Acquisition
11.4.2. Agreement, Collaboration, & Partnership
11.4.3. New Product Launch & Enhancement
11.4.4. Investment & Funding
11.4.5. Award, Recognition, & Expansion

12. Company Usability Profiles
12.1. Abbott Laboratories Ltd.
12.2. Apple, Inc.
12.3. Becton, Dickinson and Company
12.4. Contec Medical Systems Co., Ltd.
12.5. Fitbit, Inc.
12.6. Garmin Ltd.
12.7. Isansys Ltd.
12.8. Masimo Corporation
12.9. MedIoTek Health Systems Pvt. Ltd.
12.10. Medtronic PLC
12.11. Microchip Technology Inc.
12.12. MTECGlobal co., Ltd.
12.13. Nonin Medical Inc.
12.14. Nordic Semiconductor ASA
12.15. Omron Healthcare, Inc.
12.16. Oxitone Medical Ltd.
12.17. PROACT Medical Ltd.
12.18. True Wearables, Inc.
12.19. Viatom Technology Co., Ltd.
12.20. Vyaire Medical, Inc.
12.21. ZOLL Medical Corporation

13. Appendix

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/a3h2b6

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900


