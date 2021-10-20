U.S. markets open in 8 hours 38 minutes

Worldwide Webb Acquisition Corp. Announces Pricing of $200,000,000 Initial Public Offering

·3 min read

OREM, Utah, Oct. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Worldwide Webb Acquisition Corp. (the "Company") announced today that it priced its initial public offering of 20,000,000 units at $10.00 per unit. The units will be listed on the Nasdaq Global Market (the "Nasdaq") and trade under the ticker symbol "WWAC.U" beginning on October 20, 2021. Each unit consists of one Class A ordinary share and one-half of one redeemable warrant. Each whole warrant entitles the holder thereof to purchase one Class A ordinary share at a price of $11.50 per share. Only whole warrants are exercisable. Once the securities comprising the units begin separate trading, the Class A ordinary shares and redeemable warrants are expected to be listed on the Nasdaq under the symbols " WWAC" and " WWAC.WS," respectively.

The Company is a blank check company formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The Company is led by Executive Chairman Tony Pearce, Executive Vice Chairman Terry Pearce and Daniel Webb, Chief Executive Officer, Chief Financial Officer and a Director. The Company's objective is to identify and accelerate a market-leading, differentiated internet company within its target sectors of interest, including direct-to-consumer brands, Amazon centric, online marketplaces, food tech, new media, digital health, software-as-a-service, fin tech, and any adjacent industries undergoing technology-driven transformations, that offer high-quality revenue streams and attractive organic and inorganic growth opportunities.

BofA Securities and J.P. Morgan are acting as the book-running managers. The Company has granted the underwriters a 45-day option to purchase up to an additional 3,000,000 units at the initial public offering price to cover over-allotments, if any.

The offering is being made only by means of a prospectus. When available, copies of the prospectus may be obtained from BofA Securities at NC1-004-03-43, 200 North College Street, 3rd floor, Charlotte NC 28255-0001, Attn: Prospectus Department, or email dg.prospectus_requests@bofa.com or from J.P. Morgan Securities LLC at c/o Broadridge Financial Solutions, 1155 Long Island Avenue, Edgewood, NY 11717, by telephone: 1-866-803-9204, or by email at prospectus-eq_fi@jpmchase.com.

The registration statement relating to the securities became effective on October 19, 2021. This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains statements that constitute "forward-looking statements," including with respect to the proposed initial public offering and the anticipated use of the net proceeds. No assurance can be given that the offering discussed above will be completed on the terms described, or at all, or that the net proceeds of the offering will be used as indicated. Forward-looking statements are subject to numerous conditions, many of which are beyond the control of the Company, including those set forth in the Risk Factors section of the Company's preliminary prospectus for the Company's offering filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"). Copies of these documents are available on the SEC's website, www.sec.gov. The Company undertakes no obligation to update these statements for revisions or changes after the date of this release, except as required by law.

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/worldwide-webb-acquisition-corp-announces-pricing-of-200-000-000-initial-public-offering-301404178.html

SOURCE Worldwide Webb Acquisition Corp.

