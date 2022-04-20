U.S. markets open in 1 hour 45 minutes

The Worldwide Wet Vacuum Cleaner Industry is Expected to Reach $1.34 Billion by 2027

·6 min read

DUBLIN, April 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Wet Vacuum Cleaner Market (2022-2027) by Type, System Type, Application, Geography, Competitive Analysis and the Impact of Covid-19 with Ansoff Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Research_and_Markets_Logo
Research_and_Markets_Logo

The Global Wet Vaccum Cleaner Market is estimated to be USD 1.1 Bn in 2022 and is expected to reach USD 1.34 Bn by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 4.02%.

Market dynamics are forces that impact the prices and behaviors of the Global Wet Vaccum Cleaner Market stakeholders. These forces create pricing signals which result from the changes in the supply and demand curves for a given product or service. Forces of Market Dynamics may be related to macro-economic and micro-economic factors. There are dynamic market forces other than price, demand, and supply. Human emotions can also drive decisions, influence the market, and create price signals.

As the market dynamics impact the supply and demand curves, decision-makers aim to determine the best way to use various financial tools to stem various strategies for speeding the growth and reducing the risks.

Market Segmentation

  • The Global Wet Vaccum Cleaner Market is segmented based on Type, System Type, Application, and Geography.

  • Type, the market is classified into Wired and Cordless.

  • System Type, the market is classified into Automatic and Semi-Automatic.

  • Application, the market is classified into Household and Commercial.

  • Geography, the market is classified into - Americas, - Europe, - Middle-East & Africa, and Asia-Pacific.

Company Profiles

The report provides a detailed analysis of the competitors in the market. It covers the financial performance analysis for the publicly listed companies in the market. The report also offers detailed information on the companies' recent development and competitive scenario. Some of the companies covered in this report are Alfred Karcher SE & Co., Altomech Private Limited, Balzano, Bissell Inc, Craftsman, Delfinvacuums Hako Gmbh, etc.

Countries Studied

  • America (Argentina, Brazil, Canada, Chile, Colombia, Mexico, Peru, United States, Rest of - Americas)

  • Europe (Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Italy, Netherlands, Norway, Poland, Russia, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, United Kingdom, Rest of - Europe)

  • Middle-East and Africa (Egypt, Israel, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, United Arab Emirates, Rest of MEA.

  • Asia-Pacific (Australia, Bangladesh, China, India, Indonesia, Japan, Malaysia, Philippines, Singapore, South Korea, Sri Lanka, Thailand, Taiwan, Rest of Asia-Pacific)

Competitive Quadrant

The report includes Competitive Quadrant, a proprietary tool to analyze and evaluate the position of companies based on their Industry Position score and Market Performance score. The tool uses various factors for categorizing the players into four categories. Some of these factors considered for analysis are financial performance over the last 3 years, growth strategies, innovation score, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, etc.

Why buy this report?

  • The report offers a comprehensive evaluation of the Global Wet Vaccum Cleaner Market. The report includes in-depth qualitative analysis, verifiable data from authentic sources, and projections about market size. The projections are calculated using proven research methodologies.

  • The report has been compiled through extensive primary and secondary research. The primary research is done through interviews, surveys, and observation of renowned personnel in the industry.

  • The report includes an in-depth market analysis using Porter's 5 forces model and the Ansoff Matrix. In addition, the impact of Covid-19 on the market is also featured in the report.

  • The report also includes the regulatory scenario in the industry, which will help you make a well-informed decision. The report discusses major regulatory bodies and major rules and regulations imposed on this sector across various geographies.

  • The report also contains the competitive analysis using Positioning Quadrants, the analyst's competitive positioning tool.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Report Description

2 Research Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Market Dynamics
4.1 Drivers
4.1.1 Increasing Disposable Income, Rising Hectic Schedules and Lack of Time for Traditional Way of Cleaning
4.1.2 Rapid Growth of Online Platform
4.1.3 Growing Demand for Energy-Efficient and Automated Solutions
4.1.4 Benefits of Industrial Wet Vacuum Cleaners
4.2 Restraints
4.2.1 Low Durability of The Household Vacuum Cleaners
4.2.2 High Energy Consumption of Cleaners
4.3 Opportunities
4.3.1 Rising Demand for Self-Drive Wet Vacuum Cleaners
4.3.2 Technological Advancements in Wet Vacuum Cleaners
4.4 Challenges
4.4.1 Dearth of Awareness in Remote Areas

5 Market Analysis
5.1 Regulatory Scenario
5.2 Porter's Five Forces Analysis
5.3 Impact of COVID-19
5.4 Ansoff Matrix Analysis

6 Global Wet Vaccum Cleaner Market, By Type
6.1 Introduction
6.2 Wired
6.3 Cordless

7 Global Wet Vaccum Cleaner Market, By System Type
7.1 Introduction
7.2 Automatic
7.3 Semi-Automatic

8 Global Wet Vaccum Cleaner Market, By Application
8.1 Introduction
8.2 Household
8.3 Commercial

9 Americas' Wet Vaccum Cleaner Market
9.1 Introduction
9.2 Argentina
9.3 Brazil
9.4 Canada
9.5 Chile
9.6 Colombia
9.7 Mexico
9.8 Peru
9.9 United States
9.10 Rest of Americas

10 Europe's Wet Vaccum Cleaner Market
10.1 Introduction
10.2 Austria
10.3 Belgium
10.4 Denmark
10.5 Finland
10.6 France
10.7 Germany
10.8 Italy
10.9 Netherlands
10.10 Norway
10.11 Poland
10.12 Russia
10.13 Spain
10.14 Sweden
10.15 Switzerland
10.16 United Kingdom
10.17 Rest of Europe

11 Middle East and Africa's Wet Vaccum Cleaner Market
11.1 Introduction
11.2 Egypt
11.3 Israel
11.4 Qatar
11.5 Saudi Arabia
11.6 South Africa
11.7 United Arab Emirates
11.8 Rest of MEA

12 APAC's Wet Vaccum Cleaner Market
12.1 Introduction
12.2 Australia
12.3 Bangladesh
12.4 China
12.5 India
12.6 Indonesia
12.7 Japan
12.8 Malaysia
12.9 Philippines
12.10 Singapore
12.11 South Korea
12.12 Sri Lanka
12.13 Thailand
12.14 Taiwan
12.15 Rest of Asia-Pacific

13 Competitive Landscape
13.1 Competitive Quadrant
13.2 Market Share Analysis
13.3 Strategic Initiatives
13.3.1 M&A and Investments
13.3.2 Partnerships and Collaborations
13.3.3 Product Developments and Improvements

14 Company Profiles
14.1 Alfred Karcher SE & Co.
14.2 Altomech Private Limited
14.3 Balzano
14.4 Bissell Inc
14.5 Craftsman
14.6 Delfinvacuums Hako Gmbh
14.7 DEWALT
14.8 Electrolux AB
14.9 Emerson Electric Co.
14.10 Eureka Forbes Ltd
14.11 ILIFE
14.12 iRobot Corporation
14.13 Karcher Cleaning System Pvt. Ltd
14.14 Koninklijke Philips N.V
14.15 Nilfisk Group
14.16 Shop-Vac Corporation
14.17 Snow Joe, LLC.
14.18 Tennant Company
14.19 Tineco Intelligent Technology
14.20 TTK Prestige Ltd.
14.21 Vacmaster
14.22 Xiaomi Inc.
14.23 Zhejiang Dongyi Magnetic Co., Ltd

15 Appendix

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/pzzuic

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/the-worldwide-wet-vacuum-cleaner-industry-is-expected-to-reach-1-34-billion-by-2027--301528899.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

