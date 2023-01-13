U.S. markets open in 1 hour 53 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,975.25
    -28.25 (-0.71%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,118.00
    -201.00 (-0.59%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,440.50
    -93.75 (-0.81%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,876.00
    -9.80 (-0.52%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    78.81
    +0.42 (+0.54%)
     

  • Gold

    1,900.30
    +1.50 (+0.08%)
     

  • Silver

    23.75
    -0.25 (-1.06%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0806
    -0.0049 (-0.45%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.4490
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    19.08
    -2.01 (-9.53%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2172
    -0.0044 (-0.36%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    128.7910
    -0.5220 (-0.40%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    18,907.17
    +690.76 (+3.79%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    441.01
    +10.89 (+2.53%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,823.69
    +29.65 (+0.38%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,119.52
    -330.30 (-1.25%)
     

The Worldwide Wi-Fi 6 Industry is Estimated to Reach $64.1 Billion by 2031 at a 19.6% CAGR

Research and Markets
·10 min read
Company Logo
Company Logo

Dublin, Jan. 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Wi-Fi 6 Market By Component, By Enterprise Size, By Location, By Industry Vertical: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2031" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

According to this report the wi-fi 6 market size was valued at $10.9 billion in 2021, and is estimated to reach $64.1 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 19.6% from 2022 to 2031.

Wi-Fi 6, also known as 802.11ax is the newest version of Wi-Fi. It is expected to connect to the internet, in the same basic way, but using a number of new technologies for quick and more effective connection. It is intended to promote efficiency, decrease congestion, and boost speed in instances where a lot of bandwidth is being used. In the same transmission window, a Wi-Fi 6 router can broadcast various signals. This prevents each device from having to wait for a turn as the router distributes data throughout the network, allowing the router to communicate with several devices with a single transfer.

Moreover, the Wi-Fi 6 standard enhances preceding Wi-Fi standards' positive aspects while also increasing productivity, adaptability, and scalability. These improvements increase the speed and capacity of both, new and old networks for next-generation applications. Wi-Fi 6 achieves this by encoding data more effectively, leading to better output. In addition, Wi-Fi 6 doubles the channel width and widens the Wi-Fi range from 80 MHz to 160 MHz, enabling a speedier connection between router and the device.

Factors such as need to manage customer traffic and customer movement to boost productivity have accelerated the need for Wi-Fi 6 globally. In addition, increase on emphasis on customer service across major industry verticals has further boosted the Wi-Fi 6 market growth.

However, high initial set-up cost of Wi-Fi 6s restricted the market growth. On the other hand, with many SMEs entering the market and providing advance solutions for Wi-Fi 6 is expected to create greater opportunities during the forecast period. One of the key factors driving the global Wi-Fi 6 market is the adoption of digital transformation initiatives among companies. When businesses use Wi-Fi 6, it reduces the cost of installing a connection that requires a physical connection. Small businesses can compete with large businesses because flexibility is provided by mobilizing people and corporate processes to compete without sacrificing employee efficiency or productivity.

Moreover, factors such as increase in the number of smartphones and increase in Wi-Fi enabled devices is also boosting the market growth. However, security issues along with range of Wi-Fi 6, which is less than that of the 5 Ghz network hampers the market growth.

The Wi-Fi 6 market is segmented on the basis of offering, enterprise size, location type, industry vertical, and region. On the basis of offering, the market is segmented into solution and services. On the basis of solutions, the market is segmented into hardware and software. By service, the market is segmented into professional services and managed services. Further, professional services is fragmented into training and education, integration and deployment and support and maintenance.

By location type, the market is fragmented into outdoor and indoor. On the basis of enterprise size, the market is bifurcated into large enterprises and SMEs. Depending on industry vertical, it is segregated into IT & telecom, healthcare, retail & e-commerce, IT & telecom, travel & hospitality, manufacturing, government, and others. Region-wise, it is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

Some of the major players in the market are Apple Inc., Aruba Networks, Asustek Computer Inc., AT&T, Broadcom, Cisco Systems, Fortinet Inc., Hewlett-Packard Company, Huawei Technologies, Intel Corporation, Juniper Networks, Linksys Holdings, Inc., Microsoft Corporation, NXP Semiconductors, Qualcomm Inc., Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd, and Sterlite Technologies Limited. These players have adopted various strategies to increase their market penetration and strengthen their position in the industry.

Key Benefits For Stakeholders

  • This report provides a quantitative analysis of the market segments, current trends, estimations, and dynamics of the wi-fi 6 market analysis from 2021 to 2031 to identify the prevailing wi-fi 6 market opportunities.

  • The market research is offered along with information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities.

  • Porter's five forces analysis highlights the potency of buyers and suppliers to enable stakeholders make profit-oriented business decisions and strengthen their supplier-buyer network.

  • In-depth analysis of the wi-fi 6 market segmentation assists to determine the prevailing market opportunities.

  • Major countries in each region are mapped according to their revenue contribution to the global market.

  • Market player positioning facilitates benchmarking and provides a clear understanding of the present position of the market players.

  • The report includes the analysis of the regional as well as global wi-fi 6 market trends, key players, market segments, application areas, and market growth strategies.

Key Topics Covered:

CHAPTER 1: INTRODUCTION

CHAPTER 2: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

CHAPTER 3: MARKET OVERVIEW
3.1. Market definition and scope
3.2. Key findings
3.2.1. Top investment pockets
3.3. Porter's five forces analysis
3.4. Top player positioning
3.5. Market dynamics
3.5.1. Drivers
3.5.2. Restraints
3.5.3. Opportunities
3.6. COVID-19 Impact Analysis on the market

CHAPTER 4: WI-FI 6 MARKET, BY COMPONENT
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 Market size and forecast
4.2 Solution
4.2.1 Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities
4.2.2 Market size and forecast, by region
4.2.3 Market analysis by country
4.3 Service
4.3.1 Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities
4.3.2 Market size and forecast, by region
4.3.3 Market analysis by country
4.3.4 Service Wi-Fi 6 Market by Service Type
4.3.4.1 Professional Market size and forecast, by region
4.3.4.2 Professional Market size and forecast, by country
4.3.4.3 Managed Market size and forecast, by region
4.3.4.4 Managed Market size and forecast, by country

CHAPTER 5: WI-FI 6 MARKET, BY ENTERPRISE SIZE
5.1 Overview
5.1.1 Market size and forecast
5.2 Large Enterprises
5.2.1 Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities
5.2.2 Market size and forecast, by region
5.2.3 Market analysis by country
5.3 SMEs
5.3.1 Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities
5.3.2 Market size and forecast, by region
5.3.3 Market analysis by country

CHAPTER 6: WI-FI 6 MARKET, BY LOCATION
6.1 Overview
6.1.1 Market size and forecast
6.2 Outdoor
6.2.1 Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities
6.2.2 Market size and forecast, by region
6.2.3 Market analysis by country
6.3 Indoor
6.3.1 Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities
6.3.2 Market size and forecast, by region
6.3.3 Market analysis by country

CHAPTER 7: WI-FI 6 MARKET, BY INDUSTRY VERTICAL
7.1 Overview
7.1.1 Market size and forecast
7.2 IT and Telecom
7.2.1 Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities
7.2.2 Market size and forecast, by region
7.2.3 Market analysis by country
7.3 Education
7.3.1 Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities
7.3.2 Market size and forecast, by region
7.3.3 Market analysis by country
7.4 Retail and E Commerce
7.4.1 Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities
7.4.2 Market size and forecast, by region
7.4.3 Market analysis by country
7.5 Healthcare
7.5.1 Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities
7.5.2 Market size and forecast, by region
7.5.3 Market analysis by country
7.6 Government
7.6.1 Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities
7.6.2 Market size and forecast, by region
7.6.3 Market analysis by country
7.7 Travel and Hospitality
7.7.1 Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities
7.7.2 Market size and forecast, by region
7.7.3 Market analysis by country
7.8 Transportation and Hospitality
7.8.1 Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities
7.8.2 Market size and forecast, by region
7.8.3 Market analysis by country
7.9 Manufacturing
7.9.1 Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities
7.9.2 Market size and forecast, by region
7.9.3 Market analysis by country
8.0 Other
8.0.1 Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities
8.0.2 Market size and forecast, by region
8.0.3 Market analysis by country

CHAPTER 8: WI-FI 6 MARKET, BY REGION

CHAPTER 9: COMPANY LANDSCAPE
9.1. Introduction
9.2. Top winning strategies
9.3. Product Mapping of Top 10 Player
9.4. Competitive Dashboard
9.5. Competitive Heatmap
9.6. Key developments

CHAPTER 10: COMPANY PROFILES
10.1 Apple Inc.
10.1.1 Company overview
10.1.2 Company snapshot
10.1.3 Operating business segments
10.1.4 Product portfolio
10.1.5 Business performance
10.1.6 Key strategic moves and developments
10.2 Aruba Networks
10.2.1 Company overview
10.2.2 Company snapshot
10.2.3 Operating business segments
10.2.4 Product portfolio
10.2.5 Business performance
10.2.6 Key strategic moves and developments
10.3 Asustek Computer Inc.
10.3.1 Company overview
10.3.2 Company snapshot
10.3.3 Operating business segments
10.3.4 Product portfolio
10.3.5 Business performance
10.3.6 Key strategic moves and developments
10.4 AT&T
10.4.1 Company overview
10.4.2 Company snapshot
10.4.3 Operating business segments
10.4.4 Product portfolio
10.4.5 Business performance
10.4.6 Key strategic moves and developments
10.5 Broadcom
10.5.1 Company overview
10.5.2 Company snapshot
10.5.3 Operating business segments
10.5.4 Product portfolio
10.5.5 Business performance
10.5.6 Key strategic moves and developments
10.6 Cisco Systems
10.6.1 Company overview
10.6.2 Company snapshot
10.6.3 Operating business segments
10.6.4 Product portfolio
10.6.5 Business performance
10.6.6 Key strategic moves and developments
10.7 Fortinet Inc.
10.7.1 Company overview
10.7.2 Company snapshot
10.7.3 Operating business segments
10.7.4 Product portfolio
10.7.5 Business performance
10.7.6 Key strategic moves and developments
10.8 Hewlett-Packard Company
10.8.1 Company overview
10.8.2 Company snapshot
10.8.3 Operating business segments
10.8.4 Product portfolio
10.8.5 Business performance
10.8.6 Key strategic moves and developments
10.9 Huawei Technologies
10.9.1 Company overview
10.9.2 Company snapshot
10.9.3 Operating business segments
10.9.4 Product portfolio
10.9.5 Business performance
10.9.6 Key strategic moves and developments
10.10 Intel Corporation
10.10.1 Company overview
10.10.2 Company snapshot
10.10.3 Operating business segments
10.10.4 Product portfolio
10.10.5 Business performance
10.10.6 Key strategic moves and developments
10.11 Juniper Networks
10.11.1 Company overview
10.11.2 Company snapshot
10.11.3 Operating business segments
10.11.4 Product portfolio
10.11.5 Business performance
10.11.6 Key strategic moves and developments
10.12 Linksys Holdings, Inc.
10.13 Microsoft Corporation
10.14 NXP Semiconductors
10.15 Qualcomm Inc.
10.16 Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd
10.17 Sterlite Technologies Limited

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/6gc0o8

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900


Recommended Stories

  • Tesla stock sinks on fresh Model 3 and Model Y price cuts

    So much for that Tesla stock (TSLA) bounce.

  • Smart Investors Are Watching These 2 Fast-Moving Stocks Right Now

    One company has celestial aspirations, while the other is looking to get back its positive momentum.

  • JPMorgan Profit Jumps, But Bank Now Predicting Mild Recession

    Bank earnings are on tap and the nation’s biggest bank, JPMorgan Chase Co., says its profits on lending soared. But it is now officially expecting a mild recession. + Revenue rose 18% to $34.55 billion. Wall Street was looking for $34.35 billion, according to FactSet. + Profit rose 6% to $11 billion, or $3.57 per share. Analysts expected $3.08 per share. + The bank set aside $1.4 billion for potential loan-losses, as the bank said it is now anticipating a mild recession. A year ago, $1.8 billion

  • 3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Avoid Like the Plague in 2023

    Pretty much all Warren Buffett has done is win since becoming CEO of Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A)(NYSE: BRK.B) in 1965. Including the 4% gain for Berkshire's Class A shares (BRK.A) in 2022, the Oracle of Omaha has overseen a greater than 3,700,000% aggregate return for his shareholders since taking the reins. With approximately four dozen securities in Berkshire Hathaway's investment portfolio, some are bound to underperform.

  • Wells Fargo Says Regulatory Settlement Hit Earnings

    Wells Fargo Co.’s earnings just landed. The bank took a big charge tied to [a $3.7 billion settlement](https://www.wsj.com/articles/wells-fargo-reaches-3-7-billion-deal-with-regulators-over-consumer-banking-11671546132?mod=article_inline) with the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau late last year to settle allegations that it harmed more than 16 million people with deposit accounts, auto loans and mortgages. + The bank earned $2.86 billion, down 50% from $5.75 billion in the [year-earlier quar

  • Bank of America revenue jumps 11% on higher net interest income

    MARKET PULSE Bank of America Corp (BAC) stock rose 0.3% in premarket trades Friday after the financial firm beat its earnings and revenue targets as it benefitted from higher interest rates on its loans.

  • ‘The Only Way Is Up’: 2 ‘Strong Buy’ Stocks HSBC Predicts Will Surge Over 70%

    Overall, the December CPI report roughly met Street expectations, but there is still a lot of bearish commentary going around right now. Many financial prognosticators are forecasting another tough year for the stock market as the prospect of a recession looms large. However, that is certainly not the view of HSBC's Max Kettner. The strategist points out that the harbingers of doom are unlikely to be surprised by more negative developments with the markets already accounting for the fatalistic o

  • Wells Fargo profit falls 50% on higher reserves, costs

    (Reuters) -Wells Fargo & Co on Friday reported a 50% decline in profit for the fourth quarter as the bank racked up more than $3 billion in costs related to a fake accounts scandal and boosted loan loss reserves for a potential economic slowdown. Provision for credit losses was $957 million in the quarter, compared with a $452 million release a year earlier. Provision for credit losses in the quarter included a $397 million increase in the allowance for credit losses primarily reflecting loan growth, as well as a less favorable economic environment, the bank said.

  • Own GE HealthCare Stock? Here's What You Need to Know About the Spin-Off

    General Electric (NYSE: GE) has completed the first part of its breakup, and GE shareholders are now owners of GE HealthCare Technologies (NASDAQ: GEHC). But what should you make of the change, and are the shares worth selling, adding to, or initiating a new position in? Here's the lowdown.

  • If You Invested $1,000 in Novavax In 2020, This Is How Much You Would Have Today

    Novavax (NASDAQ: NVAX) has gone from being a relatively unknown healthcare company to being one of the most popular vaccine makers in the world today. On Jan. 2, 2020, shares of Novavax closed at $4.49.

  • Tesla faces delays in expanding its Shanghai gigafactory

    EV maker Tesla's Shanghai gigafactory expansion is reportedly delayed amid data concerns.

  • A millennial founder who sold her company to JP Morgan for $175 million allegedly paid a college professor $18K to fabricate 4 million accounts. Their email exchange is a doozy

    The two knew from the start they were working on fake accounts, according to a lawsuit filed by JP Morgan.

  • Bank of America Profit, Revenue Rise

    Bank of America Corp. is joining the fray with its fourth-quarter earnings this morning. Here are the highlights: + The nation’s second-largest bank earned $7.1 billion, up about 2% from $7.01 billion a [year earlier](https://www.wsj.com/articles/bank-of-americas-quarterly-profit-rises-28-11642593743). + That amounts to 85 cents per share. Analysts expected 77 cents, according to FactSet. + Revenue rose 11% to $24.5 billion. Analysts expected $24.17 billion. + The bank added $403 million to its

  • Why Lucid, ChargePoint, and QuantumScape Are All Jumping Over 20% This Week

    Electric vehicle (EV) stocks are soaring this week. EV maker Lucid Group (NASDAQ: LCID) was up by 30%, charging network company ChargePoint Holdings (NYSE: CHPT) was 24.1% above last Friday's closing price, and solid-state battery maker QuantumScape (NYSE: QS) was rising by 32.1% for the week, according to data provided by S&P Global Market Intelligence. Many growth stocks were rising this week as investors anticipated -- and received -- tamer inflation data that spurred hopes that the Federal Reserve would slow, or pause, interest rate hikes.

  • These 21 Stocks Expect Up To 1,220% Growth As New Uptrend Begins

    Oil stocks dominate this list of today's top growth stocks. Across all sectors, 21 firms have estimates of 100%-1,220% for 2022.

  • 3 High-Yield Dividend Stocks to Buy Now

    Let's discuss the prospects of three high-yield stocks, which are offering dividend yields above 5% and are attractively valued right now. Thanks to the high dividends of these stocks, their shareholders are adequately compensated while waiting for the stock prices to appreciate. Verizon Communications , which was created by the merger between Bell Atlantic and GTE in 2000, is one of the largest wireless carriers in the U.S. The company generates approximately 75% of its revenue from its wireless business and the remaining 25% from broadband and cable services.

  • Why Cryptocurrency Stocks Like Riot Blockchain Surged Higher Today

    Riot closed the day almost 15% higher, while Silvergate cruised to a nearly 13% increase. Riot and Silvergate are rather different animals. Silvergate is in many ways a traditional bank but is often lumped in with other crypto assets since its Silvergate Exchange Network (SEN) is a real-time payments platform that services users from cryptocurrency exchanges and institutions.

  • Great news for Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (LON:RR.): Insiders acquired stock in large numbers last year

    It is usually uneventful when a single insider buys stock. However, When quite a few insiders buy shares, as it...

  • UnitedHealth Stock Higher After Q4 Earnings Beat; Repeats 2023 Profit Forecast

    "We expect the efforts by the people of our company that led to strong performance in 2022 will define 2023 as well," said CEO Andrew Witty.

  • Ford stock falls, set to snap record win streak in wake of Tesla price cuts

    MARKET PULSE Shares of Ford Motor Co. (F) dropped 3.5% in premarket trading Friday, putting them on track for their first loss in 11 sessions, to snap a record-long win streak. The automaker’s stock had soared 22.