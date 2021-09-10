U.S. markets close in 2 hours 43 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,496.49
    +3.21 (+0.07%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,884.28
    +4.90 (+0.01%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    15,267.34
    +19.08 (+0.13%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,251.28
    +2.15 (+0.10%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    69.56
    +1.42 (+2.08%)
     

  • Gold

    1,794.30
    -5.70 (-0.32%)
     

  • Silver

    23.94
    -0.23 (-0.96%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1819
    -0.0010 (-0.08%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.3410
    +0.0420 (+3.23%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3851
    +0.0012 (+0.09%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.9230
    +0.1930 (+0.18%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    45,488.11
    -1,670.04 (-3.54%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,158.35
    -47.40 (-3.93%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,029.20
    +4.99 (+0.07%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    30,381.84
    +373.65 (+1.25%)
     

Worldwide Wicketed Bags Industry to 2028 - Growing Application in Personal Care and Hygiene Products Presents Opportunities

·9 min read

DUBLIN, Sept. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Wicketed Bags Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis by Type (Loose Flap, Bottom Gusset, Side Gusset, and Others) and Application (Food, Pharmaceuticals, Personal Care and Cosmetic Products, Industrial Goods, and Others)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Research and Markets Logo
Research and Markets Logo

The global wicketed bags market was valued at US$ 783.34 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 1,045.62 million by 2028; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.2% from 2021 to 2028.

Wicketed bags are held together on a wicket (thin metal bar). The wicket makes it easy to dispense bags and package various items. The bags enhance the aesthetic appeal of a product and can augment product dispensing, along with durable packaging. Wicketed bags are largely used in many end-use industries due to their properties such as high tear resistance, tensile and break strength, transparency, eco-friendly, and durability. They are extensively utilized for packaging bakery food products, fruits, ice, vegetables, baby diapers, meat, and feminine hygiene products. It has been also used for semi-automatic, automatic, and manual load industrial applications.

Based on type, the wicketed bags market is segmented into loose flap, bottom gusset, side gusset, and others. The bottom gusset segment led the market with the largest share in 2020. Bottom-gusset bags are basically designed to contain larger and three-dimensional-shaped products. A bottom fold allows this bag to square off also creates a form-fitting and flat-surface bag end. Wicketed bag with bottom gusset is made of polyethylene. It is very transparent and glossy owing to the use of special polymers. It also comes with a perforation for easy opening, along with a strap handle to carry. The wicket in the bags makes it easier to bundle and be utilized on an automatic/semi-automatic filling line at the buyer's end. These bags have multiple usages in the packaging of grocery, clothing, and sanitary products. They have features such as proper fitting, a flat end that provides an additional printing area, a fold (gusset) on the bottom, horizontal or vertical orientation for retail display. Rather than lying flat, these types of bags stand upright and tend to be versatile in case of size and shape. In addition, the overall size of a bottom gusset bag is usually large, even if they're handling the same volume of product. Bottom gusset bags are usually used for confectionary packaging, pet food packaging, and coffee packaging.

The global wicketed bags market is segmented into five main regions-North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA), and South America (SAM). In 2020, Asia Pacific accounted for the largest share of the global wicketed bags market during the forecast period. The rising demand for food and personal hygiene products in nations, such as India and China, have contributed to the growth of wicketed bags market in Asia Pacific. Furthermore, the growing population, rising disposable income levels of the population, and substantial economic conditions are encouraging a consumer to spend more on consumer products, which is expected to drive the demand for wicketed bags across the region during the forecast period.

Impact of the COVID-19 Pandemic on the Wicketed Bags Market

The ongoing pandemic has drastically altered the status of the plastic industry and has also impacted the growth of the wicketed bags market. The COVID-19 outbreak has further distorted operational efficiency and disrupted the value chains due to the sudden closure of national and international boundaries, creating revenue loss and damage. The disruptive value chain has had a negative impact on the raw material supply, which, in turn, is impacting the growth of the wicketed bags market. However, as the economies are planning to revive their operations, the demand for wicketed bags is presumed to rise globally. The packaging industry is a dynamically growing contributor to this demand since consumers are inclined toward ordering food products and other goods online. Moreover, the food and pharmaceutical segments are likely to bring growth opportunities for the market as wicketed bags are highly used in the packaging of food, personal hygiene, and pharmaceutical products. The corporate sectors have also resumed their operations with the imposition of several safety measures such as ensuring limited direct contact with visitors, strengthening and communicating proper hygiene practices, conducting complete sanitations, and eliminating personnel contact during shift changes.

Reasons to Buy

  • Highlights key business priorities in order to assist companies to realign their business strategies.

  • The key findings and recommendations highlight crucial progressive industry trends in the global wicketed bags market, thereby allowing players to develop effective long-term strategies.

  • Develop/modify business expansion plans by using substantial growth offering developed and emerging markets.

  • Scrutinize in-depth the market trends and outlook coupled with the factors driving the market, as well as those hindering it.

  • Enhance the decision-making process by understanding the strategies that underpin commercial interest with respect to products, segmentation and industry verticals.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Introduction

2. Key Takeaways

3. Research Methodology

4. Wicketed Bags Market Landscape
4.1 Market Overview
4.2 PEST Analysis
4.2.1 North America
4.2.2 Europe
4.2.3 APAC
4.2.4 MEA
4.2.5 SAM
4.3 Expert Opinion

5. Wicketed Bags Market - Key Market Dynamics
5.1 Market Drivers
5.1.1 Increasing Demand for Convenience and Processed Food
5.1.2 Growing Demand for Flexible Packaging
5.2 Market Restraints
5.2.1 Challenges in Plastic Bag Recycling
5.3 Market Opportunities
5.3.1 Growing Application in Personal Care and Hygiene Products
5.4 Future Trends
5.4.1 Rising Demand for Bio-Based Packaging
5.5 Impact Analysis

6. Wicketed Bags - Global Market Analysis
6.1 Wicketed Bags Market Overview
6.2 Wicketed Bags Market - Revenue Forecasts to 2028 (US$ Mn)
6.3 Market Positioning

7. Wicketed Bags Market Analysis - By Type
7.1 Overview
7.2 Wicketed Bags Market, By Type (2020 and 2028)
7.3 Loose Flap
7.3.1 Overview
7.3.2 Loose Flap: Wicketed Bags Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Mn)
7.4 Bottom Gusset
7.4.1 Overview
7.4.2 Bottom Gusset: Wicketed Bags Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Mn)
7.5 Side Gusset
7.5.1 Overview
7.5.2 Side Gusset: Wicketed Bags Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Mn)
7.6 Others
7.6.1 Overview
7.6.2 Others: Wicketed Bags Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Mn)

8. Wicketed Bags Market Analysis - By Application
8.1 Overview
8.2 Wicketed Bags Market, By Application (2020 and 2028)
8.3 Food
8.3.1 Overview
8.3.2 Food: Wicketed Bags Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Mn)
8.4 Pharmaceutical
8.4.1 Overview
8.4.2 Pharmaceutical: Wicketed Bags Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Mn)
8.5 Personal Care and Cosmetic Products
8.5.1 Overview
8.5.2 Personal Care and Cosmetic Products: Wicketed Bags Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Mn)
8.6 Industrial Goods
8.6.1 Overview
8.6.2 Industrial Goods: Wicketed Bags Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Mn)
8.7 Others
8.7.1 Overview
8.7.2 Others: Wicketed Bags Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Mn)

9. Wicketed Bags Market - Geographic Analysis

10. Impact COVID-19 Pandemic on Global Wicketed Bags Market
10.1 Impact of COVID-19 on Wicketed Bags Market
10.2 North America: Impact Assessment of COVID-19 Pandemic
10.3 Europe: Impact Assessment of COVID-19 Pandemic
10.4 Asia Pacific: Impact Assessment of COVID-19 Pandemic
10.5 Middle East & Africa: Impact Assessment of COVID-19 Pandemic
10.6 South America: Impact Assessment of COVID-19 Pandemic

11. Industry Landscape
11.1 Product Launch
11.2 Merger and Acquisition
11.3 Strategy and Business Planning

12. Company Profiles
12.1 St. Johns Packaging
12.1.1 Key Facts
12.1.2 Business Description
12.1.3 Products and Services
12.1.4 Financial Overview
12.1.5 SWOT Analysis
12.1.6 Key Developments
12.2 Berry Global Inc.
12.2.1 Key Facts
12.2.2 Business Description
12.2.3 Products and Services
12.2.4 Financial Overview
12.2.5 SWOT Analysis
12.2.6 Key Developments
12.3 Bischof + Klein SE & Co. KG
12.3.1 Key Facts
12.3.2 Business Description
12.3.3 Products and Services
12.3.4 Financial Overview
12.3.5 SWOT Analysis
12.3.6 Key Developments
12.4 Mondi
12.4.1 Key Facts
12.4.2 Business Description
12.4.3 Products and Services
12.4.4 Financial Overview
12.4.5 SWOT Analysis
12.4.6 Key Developments
12.5 LPS Industries
12.5.1 Key Facts
12.5.2 Business Description
12.5.3 Products and Services
12.5.4 Financial Overview
12.5.5 SWOT Analysis
12.5.6 Key Developments
12.6 PAC Worldwide Corporation
12.6.1 Key Facts
12.6.2 Business Description
12.6.3 Products and Services
12.6.4 Financial Overview
12.6.5 SWOT Analysis
12.6.6 Key Developments
12.7 UFlex Limited
12.7.1 Key Facts
12.7.2 Business Description
12.7.3 Products and Services
12.7.4 Financial Overview
12.7.5 SWOT Analysis
12.7.6 Key Developments
12.8 Coveris
12.8.1 Key Facts
12.8.2 Business Description
12.8.3 Products and Services
12.8.4 Financial Overview
12.8.5 SWOT Analysis
12.8.6 Key Developments
12.9 Maco PKG.
12.9.1 Key Facts
12.9.2 Business Description
12.9.3 Products and Services
12.9.4 Financial Overview
12.9.5 SWOT Analysis
12.9.6 Key Developments
12.10 Sonoco Products Company
12.10.1 Key Facts
12.10.2 Business Description
12.10.3 Products and Services
12.10.4 Financial Overview
12.10.5 SWOT Analysis
12.10.6 Key Developments

13. Appendix

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/tude0d

Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/worldwide-wicketed-bags-industry-to-2028---growing-application-in-personal-care-and-hygiene-products-presents-opportunities-301373383.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

Recommended Stories

  • Dealmaker Who Beat Topps for Baseball Cards Is Worth $8 Billion

    (Bloomberg) -- Michael Rubin was a freshman at Villanova University when he first displayed a knack for pulling off big deals. Using cash borrowed from a neighbor, he bought $200,000 of overstock sports equipment and soon resold it for a $75,000 profit. He’s been pouncing on opportunities ever since. Today, Rubin has a net worth of about $8 billion, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index. Seizing on the disruptive power of internet-based shopping, he has turned sports merchandiser Fanatic

  • These 2 Meme Stocks Have Legitimate Long-Term Upside

    Meme stocks have taken over the market in 2021. Described loosely as stocks with high short interest and/or gamma squeeze potential that become popular on social platforms like Twitter and Reddit, meme stocks are a whole new classification of stocks for investors to follow. While most meme stocks are downward-trending businesses trading at absurd valuations (like Gamestop and AMC Entertainment), a select few are actually strong companies that could be much larger five to 10 years from now.

  • Peloton rally continues, Kroger boosts guidance, AMC on the rise

    Yahoo Finance's Ines Ferre breaks down Friday’s trendy tickers.

  • More Strategists Say a Storm Is Brewing in the U.S. Stock Market

    (Bloomberg) -- Strategists from almost all the top Wall Street banks have come out this week with a nervous message about the U.S. stock market.The latest views hail from Deutsche Bank AG and Goldman Sachs Group Inc., and echo earlier pronouncements from Morgan Stanley, Citigroup Inc. and Bank of America Corp. While investment banks tend to be measured in their outlooks, there are common threads that underpin their predictions that the market is vulnerable. Valuations are at historical extremes,

  • Why Peloton Interactive Stock Jumped on Friday

    Shares of Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ: PTON) were up 5.9% as of 10:37 a.m. EDT on Friday after the company introduced its new branded apparel line on its website. Here's what to know about Peloton's apparel strategy. Peloton has been offering branded apparel for a while, but this announcement appears to be the first real effort to raise the bar.

  • Why Nio Stock Moved Higher Today

    Two days ago, Chinese electric vehicle maker Nio (NYSE: NIO) spooked investors by announcing a plan to raise up to $2 billion in a new stock offering. The market seemed to be surprised by the company's announcement on Wednesday of a secondary stock offering. After all, Nio already had $7.5 billion on its balance sheet as of June 30.

  • Downward Pressures and Flat Earnings Outweigh the AbbVie Inc.'s (NYSE:ABBV) Dividend Yield

    AbbVie Inc. (NYSE: ABBV) recently catered, as modest yearly gains almost got wiped out in a single session. Meanwhile, downward pressure continues as the price looks to test the support around US$100 for the third time this year. We will examine the dividend as the stock dips down below the P/E of 30 since a 4.8% yield is certainly interesting at the right price.

  • 15 Best Energy Stocks to Invest In Today

    In this article, we discuss the 15 best energy stocks to invest in today. You can skip our detailed analysis of the energy stocks and the industry’s future outlook and go directly to the 5 Best Energy Stocks to Invest In Today. Due to oil prices reaching their multiyear high and the growing trends of clean […]

  • Why Shares of Riskified Tumbled Today

    Shares of Riskified (NYSE: RSKD) fell today after the fraud management platform company reported its second-quarter results. The company's revenue and earnings in the quarter outpaced analysts' consensus estimates, but investors were disappointed that the company losses widened. Riskified's revenue grew 47% from the year-ago quarter to $55.7 million.

  • Couchbase Is No MongoDB

    The relational database, which stores data in neat rows and columns, has been the standard for decades. NoSQL databases, which usually store data in flexible documents, have emerged as a compelling alternative. Given the success of NoSQL pioneer MongoDB (NASDAQ: MDB), which is now worth around $32 billion following a blockbuster quarterly report, betting on smaller NoSQL database companies could make sense for investors convinced that NoSQL is the future.

  • Crypto crash: Here's why billionaire John Paulson's 'worthless' call might be right

    Is this week's crypto plunge a sign of things to come?

  • 3 Red-Hot Healthcare Stocks to Buy in September

    There is no shortage of stocks making big gains. Jason Hawthorne (Danaher): Danaher has been widely recognized for its operational excellence and decentralized model. In fact, its Danaher Business System was profiled in the Harvard Business Review in 2015.

  • Affirm soars after earnings beat

    Buy now, pay later service Affirm soars following its recent earnings release.&nbsp;

  • 3 Ultra-Popular Growth Stocks Expected to Increase Sales 559% to 809% by 2024

    These widely owned stocks could be some of the fastest-growing companies on the planet over the next four years.

  • Apple Erases Nearly $85 Billion in Value After App Store Ruling

    (Bloomberg) -- Apple Inc. shares sank on Friday, swiftly dropping to a session low after a federal judge ordered the company to change the way it operates its App Store, which would hurt the profitability of that business unit.The stock fell as much as 3.5% in its biggest intraday loss since May 4, with the decline erasing nearly $85 billion off the iPhone maker’s market capitalization. The size of the loss is bigger than all but 98 components of the S&P 500 Index.A federal judge granted an inju

  • 2 Growth Stocks Crushing Dogecoin as a Payment Solution

    Few people are using Dogecoin as a currency, and that's concerning for hopeful investors. These two payment stocks are definitely worth considering instead.

  • Why Echo Global Logistics Stock Is Soaring Today

    Shares of Echo Global Logistics (NASDAQ: ECHO) jumped more than 50% on Friday morning after the transportation company announced a deal to be acquired by private equity firm The Jordan Company (TJC). Echo is an asset-light transportation company providing freight brokerage and managed transportation solutions for large customers. The company is a go-between for shippers and transportation providers.

  • How A Dividend-Buyback Combo Could Lead Microsoft's Stock Higher

    As its reach in the cloud grows, Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT) is making sure shareholders get their cut. Mid-September tends to mark Microsoft's yearly dividend hike – usually by a nickel per quarter, per share, in recent years. If it keeps up that rate of spending, Microsoft could nearly exhaust the rest of its buyback balance by the end of September.

  • 10 Cloud Software Stocks with Strong Growth Potential

    In this article, we discuss the 10 cloud software stocks with strong growth potential. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to the 5 Cloud Software Stocks with Strong Growth Potential. Cloud software companies have registered explosive growth numbers over the past few years as more businesses embrace the […]

  • Cathie Wood Goes Dumpster Diving: 3 Beaten Down Stocks She Just Bought

    All of these stocks are more than 40% below their peaks, but at least one important investor thinks they can recover.