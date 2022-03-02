U.S. markets close in 5 hours

Worldwide Window Films Industry to 2030 - Featuring 3M, Avery Dennison Corporation and Armolan Greece Among Others

·4 min read

DUBLIN, March 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Window Films Market Analysis: Plant Capacity, Production, Operating Efficiency, Technology, Demand & Supply, End-User Industries, Distribution Channel, Regional Demand, 2015-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Research and Markets Logo
Research and Markets Logo

The global window films demand stood at 1.314 Million Tonnes in 2020 and is forecast to reach 1.915 Million Tonnes by 2030, growing at a healthy CAGR of 3.79% until 2030.

Window films are polymer films that are applied onto windows of automotive or buildings to protect from UV rays and reduce glare. They are of several types including UV blocking films, decorative films, privacy films, safety and security films, insulating films, and others. Major end-use industries for window films are automotive, building and construction, and marine. Increasing demand from automotive and construction is expected to drive the demand for window films during the forecast period. Demand growth from other sectors includes the marine sector. Application of window films requires technical expertise therefore the requirement of technical expertise is expected to hinder the demand growth for window films for the forecast period. Furthermore, the growing demand for smart glass is also expected to hinder the demand growth for window films.

In 2020, the spread of COVID-19 in major global economies caused nationwide lockdowns which had an impact on a number of industries. Automotive and construction were among the most affected industries during the pandemic. This had an impact on the demand for window films for the first half of 2020. The demand for window films fell during the coronavirus pandemic due to the reduction of demand from the automotive and construction sector coupled with the logistical constraints that came with the coronavirus pandemic.

Region-wise, Asia-pacific region holds the major share of global demand for window films due to the increasing demand of application industries such as automotive and construction. Moreover, increasing population and subsequent urbanization in economies like India and China coupled with the growing number of industries using window films is another factor influencing demand growth in the Asia Pacific region. Moreover, increasing efforts towards the reduction of carbon footprint by applying cooling films in buildings is also another factor propelling the demand for window films in Asia-Pacific.

Years Considered for this Report:

  • Historical Period: 2015-2019

  • Base Year: 2020

  • Estimated Year: 2021

  • Forecast Period: 2022-2030

This report will be delivered on an online digital platform with one-year subscription and quarterly update.

Objective of the Study:

  • To assess the demand-supply scenario of window films which covers production, demand and supply of window films market globally.

  • To analyse and forecast the market size of window films .

  • To classify and forecast global window films market based on technology, end-use and regional distribution.

  • To identify drivers and challenges for global window films market.

  • To examine competitive developments such as expansions, new product launches, mergers & acquisitions, etc., in global window films market.

  • To identify and analyse the profile of leading players involved in the manufacturing of window films.

Major players for window films globally include 3M, Avery Dennison Corporation, Armolan Greece, Eastman Chemical Company, Johnson Window Films, Inc, Hyosung Chemical, Lintec Corporation, Rayno Window Film, Saint-Gobain, American Standard Window Film, Toray Plastics, Garware Suncontrol, Reflective Window Films.

Report Scope:

In this report, global window films market has been segmented into following categories, in addition to the industry trends which have also been detailed below

  • Market, by Type-UV Blocking Films, Decorative Films, Privacy Films, Safety and Security Films, Insulating Films

  • Market, by End Use- Automotive, Construction, and Marine.

  • Market, by Sales Channel-Direct/Institutional Sales, Indirect Sales

  • Market, by Region-North America, APAC, Europe, MEA, South America

Key Topics Covered:

1. Global Window films Market Outlook, 2015-2030
1.1. Capacity, By Volume
1.1.1. By Company
1.2. Production, By Volume
1.2.1. By Company
1.3. Operating Efficiency
1.3.1. By Company

2. Global Window films Demand Outlook, 2015-2030, By Volume
2.1. By Type
2.2. By End Use
2.3. By Region
2.4. By Company

3. North America Window films Market Outlook, 2015-2030

4. North America Window films Demand Outlook, 2015-2030, By Volume

5. Asia Pacific Window films Market Outlook, 2015-2030

6. Asia Pacific Window films Demand Outlook, 2015-2030, By Volume

7. Europe Window films Market Outlook, 2015-2030

8. Europe Window films Demand Outlook, 2015-2030, By Volume

9. MEA Window films Market Outlook, 2015-2030

10. MEA Window films Demand Outlook, 2015-2030, By Volume

11. South America Window films Market Outlook, 2015-2030

12. South America Window films Demand Outlook, 2015-2030, By Volume

13. By Region

13. News and Deals

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/v1txta

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/worldwide-window-films-industry-to-2030---featuring-3m-avery-dennison-corporation-and-armolan-greece-among-others-301494121.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

