Worldwide Windows and Doors Industry to 2030 - Players Include Anderson Corporation, Atrium and Horton Automatics Among Others

The global windows and doors market size was $217,900.0 million in 2020 and is expected to reach $356,483.6 million by 2030, registering a CAGR of 4.9% from 2021 to 2030.



Rapid urbanization and industrialization drives the demand for new residential & commercial construction activities, which is expected to upsurge the demand for windows and doors products, thereby driving the growth of the global windows and doors market. For instance, the German construction industry grew by 2.8% in 2021 and is projected to grow at a rate of 2.3% between 2022 and 2025.

In addition, rise in disposable income of the population in various nations such as India, China, and Brazil is expected to drive the adoption of eco-friendly windows & doors in residential & commercial construction activities, thus strengthening the growth of the global windows and doors market. For instance, the disposable income of the U.S. registered a growth of 0.3% from 2020 to 2021. Furthermore, surge in spending on residential and commercial construction activities is expected to fuel the windows and doors market.



The market growth is driven by factors such as advancements by market players producing ecofriendly windows & doors, rise in consumer spending on home improvement, and surge in residential & non-residential construction.



Technological innovation by market players producing ecofriendly windows & doors is expected to propel the windows and doors market growth. For instance, Tiltco, a Canada-based window & door producer, manufactures unplasticized PVC, which offers benefits during the manufacturing process such as less maintenance, lowest production energy requirements, minimal raw material requirements, and least emissions. Milgard manufactures energy-efficient doors and windows designed to cater to thermal and solar requirements, thus fueling the market growth.



Major players such as JELD-WEN Inc., Masco Corporation, Lixil Corporation and others have adopted acquisition as the key developmental strategy to improve the product portfolio. For instance, in March 2020, Masco acquired SmarTap A.Y. Ltd, which is a developer of smart bathing system that monitors and controls the temperature and flow of water. This acquisition aims to improve the product portfolio of the company.



However, high price packages for ecofriendly doors and windows are anticipated to hamper the growth of the market. Conversely, surge in construction of buildings is anticipated to provide lucrative opportunities for the growth of the global windows and doors market.



The global windows and doors market is segmented on the basis of product material, mechanism, end-user, and region. Based on product, the market is fragmented into windows and doors. The windows segment dominated the market in 2020. Based on material, the market is divided into wood, metal, and plastic. The metal segment dominated the market in 2020. Based on mechanism, the market is divided into swinging, sliding, folding, revolving, & others. The sliding segment dominated the market in 2020. Based on end-user, the market is divided into residential and non-residential. The residential segment dominated the market in 2020.



Regionally, the market is analyzed across North America (the U.S., Canada, and Mexico), Europe (Germany, France, the UK, Italy, and rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, and rest of Asia-Pacific), and LAMEA (Latin America, the Middle East, and Africa). Asia-Pacific generated the highest revenue in 2020.

The key players profiled in the market report include Anderson Corporation, Atrium Corporation, Horton Automatics, JELD-WEN Inc, Lixil Group Corporation, Marvin Windows and Doors, Inc., MI Windows and Doors, Masco Corporation, Pella Corporation, YKK Corporation.



Key Benefits

The report provides an extensive analysis of the current and emerging global windows and doors market trends and dynamics

In-depth market analysis is conducted by global windows and doors market estimations for the key market segments between 2020 and 2030

Extensive analysis of the global windows and doors market is conducted by following key product positioning and monitoring of the top competitors within the market framework

A comprehensive analysis of all the regions is provided to determine the prevailing opportunities

The global windows and doors market forecast analysis from 2021 to 2030 is included in the report

The key market players within market are profiled in this report and their strategies are analyzed thoroughly, which help understand the competitive outlook of the global windows and doors market

