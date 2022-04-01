U.S. markets close in 5 hours 38 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,527.21
    -3.20 (-0.07%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,647.13
    -31.22 (-0.09%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,212.33
    -8.19 (-0.06%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,087.26
    +17.14 (+0.83%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    100.47
    +0.19 (+0.19%)
     

  • Gold

    1,932.80
    -21.20 (-1.08%)
     

  • Silver

    24.83
    -0.30 (-1.19%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1041
    -0.0029 (-0.26%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.4300
    +0.1030 (+4.43%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3103
    -0.0037 (-0.28%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    122.8000
    +1.1120 (+0.91%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    45,667.53
    -855.50 (-1.84%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,068.87
    +28.60 (+2.75%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,544.42
    +28.74 (+0.38%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,665.98
    -155.45 (-0.56%)
     
JOBS:

March jobs: Payrolls rise 431,000; unemployment rate likely fell to 3.6%

Results came in lower than expected but the unemployment rate hovers near historic lows

Worldwide Wireless Audio Devices Industry to 2028 - Featuring HARMAN International, Logitech and Sonos Among Others

·6 min read

DUBLIN, April 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Wireless Audio Devices Market, by Technology, by Product, by Application, and by Region - Size, Share, Outlook, and Opportunity Analysis, 2021 - 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Research and Markets Logo
Research and Markets Logo

Wireless audio device uses platforms such as Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, infrared and radio frequency, and airplay for the music streaming from audio enabled device. Bluetooth connectivity system drives the adoption of wireless headphones as well as wireless speakers, and it allows to wirelessly connect the stereo system, or sound bar to a smartphone.

Market Dynamics

Increase in demand of the infotainment devices such as mobile phones, laptops, computers, sound bars, and advantages associated with wireless audio devices such as portability, remote accessibility, and compatibility with most of the infotainment devices, are boosting the demand of wireless audio devices, globally. In addition, increasing technological propagation of wireless audio products for a range of applications such as consumer, commercial, and automotive, are few factors that are boosting the adoption of wireless audio devices.

For instance, according to analysis in year 2016, the total number of shipments for laptops globally was around 155 million, which got increased up to 220 million in year 2020, and it is expected that by the year 2025 globally the total number of laptops shipments will be increased up to 270 million, which is expected to increase adoption wireless audio devices over the forecast period.

Wireless audio devices need to comply with various emission regulations set by the various regulatory bodies across the globe, furthermore, several negative impacts on children such as hearing loss or headache, owing to usage of wireless audio device for a longer period of time, is expected to hamper the growth of wireless audio devices over the forecast period.

Market Taxonomy

This report segments the global wireless audio devices market on the basis of technology, application, product, and region. On the basis of technology, the global wireless audio devices market is segmented into Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, airplay, and others (Sonos and SKAA). On the basis of product, the global wireless audio devices market is segmented into wireless speaker systems, headphones, sound bars, microphones, and others. On the basis of application, the global wireless audio devices market is segmented into automotive, home application, and commercial application. On the basis of region, global wireless audio devices market is segmented into North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa.

Key features of the study:

  • This report provides an in-depth analysis of the global wireless audio devices market and provides market size (US$ Billion) and compound annual growth rate (CAGR %) for the forecast period (2021-2028), considering 2020 as the base year.

  • It elucidates potential revenue opportunities across different segments and explains attractive investment proposition matrix for this market

  • This study also provides key insights about market drivers, restraints, opportunities, new product launches or approval, regional outlook, and competitive strategy adopted by leading players

  • It profiles leading players in the global wireless audio devices market based on the following parameters - regulatory landscape, company overview, financial performance, product portfolio, geographical presence, distribution strategies, key developments and strategies, and future plans

  • Major companies operating in the global wireless audio devices market include: Apple Inc., Bose Corporation, Cisco Systems, Inc., Jabra, HARMAN International, Logitech, Sennheiser electronic GmbH & Co. KG, Shure Incorporated, Sonos, Sony Corporation, Sound United, VIZIO, Inc., VOXX International Corp, and Zound Industries International AB.

  • These key market players are focusing on collaboration strategy with other market leaders to innovate and launch new products to meet the increasing needs and requirements of consumers

  • Insights from this report would allow marketers and management authorities of companies to make informed decision regarding future product launches, technology up gradation, market expansion, and marketing tactics

  • The global wireless audio devices market analysis report caters to various stakeholders in this industry including investors, suppliers, distributors, new entrants, and financial analysts

  • Stakeholders would have ease in decision-making through the various strategy matrices used in analyzing the global wireless audio devices market analysis

Key Topics Covered:

1. Research Objectives and Assumptions

2. Market Purview

  • Report Description

  • Market Definition and Scope

  • Executive Summary

  • Market Snippet, By Technology

  • Market Snippet, By Product

  • Market Snippet, By Application

  • Market Snippet, By Region

  • Coherent Opportunity Map (COM)

3. Market Dynamics, Regulations, and Trends Analysis

  • Market Dynamics

  • Drivers

  • Restraints

  • Market Opportunities

  • Regulatory Scenario

  • Solutions Trend

  • Merger and Acquisitions

  • New system Launch/Approvals

4. Global Wireless Audio Devices Market: Impact of COVID-19 on Market

  • Short Term

  • Long term

5. Global Wireless Audio Devices Market, By Technology, 2017-2027 (US$ Billion)

  • Introduction

  • Market Share Analysis, Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017 and 2028 (%)

  • Segment trends

  • Bluetooth

  • Introduction

  • Market Size and Forecast, Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2021-2028, (US$ Billion)

  • Wi-Fi

  • Introduction

  • Market Size and Forecast, Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2021-2028, (US$ Billion)

  • Airplay

  • Introduction

  • Market Size and Forecast, Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2021-2028, (US$ Billion)

  • Others (Sonos and SKAA)

  • Introduction

  • Market Size and Forecast, Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2021-2028, (US$ Billion)

6. Global Wireless Audio Devices Market, By Product, 2017-2027 (US$ Billion)

  • Introduction

  • Market Share Analysis, Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017 and 2028 (%)

  • Segment trends

  • Wireless Speaker Systems

  • Introduction

  • Market Size and Forecast, Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2021-2028, (US$ Billion)

  • Headphones

  • Introduction

  • Market Size and Forecast, Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2021-2028, (US$ Billion)

  • Sound Bars

  • Introduction

  • Market Size and Forecast, Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2021-2028, (US$ Billion)

  • Microphones

  • Introduction

  • Market Size and Forecast, Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2021-2028, (US$ Billion)

  • Others

  • Introduction

  • Market Size and Forecast, Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2021-2028, (US$ Billion)

7. Global Wireless Audio Devices Market, By Application, 2017-2027 (US$ Billion)

  • Introduction

  • Market Share Analysis, Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017 and 2028 (%)

  • Segment trends

  • Automotive

  • Introduction

  • Market Size and Forecast, Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2021-2028, (US$ Billion)

  • Home Application

  • Introduction

  • Market Size and Forecast, Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2021-2028, (US$ Billion)

  • Commercial Application

  • Introduction

  • Market Size and Forecast, Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2021-2028, (US$ Billion)

8. Global Wireless Audio Devices Market, By Region, 2017-2027 (US$ Billion)

9. Competitive Landscape

  • Company Profiles

  • Apple Inc.

  • Company Overview

  • Product Portfolio

  • Financial Performance

  • Recent Developments/Updates

  • Bose Corporation

  • Company Overview

  • Product Portfolio

  • Financial Performance

  • Recent Developments/Updates

  • Cisco Systems, Inc.

  • Company Overview

  • Product Portfolio

  • Financial Performance

  • Recent Developments/Updates

  • Jabra

  • Company Overview

  • Product Portfolio

  • Financial Performance

  • Recent Developments/Updates

  • HARMAN International

  • Company Overview

  • Product Portfolio

  • Financial Performance

  • Recent Developments/Updates

  • Logitech

  • Company Overview

  • Product Portfolio

  • Financial Performance

  • Recent Developments/Updates

  • Sennheiser electronic GmbH & Co. KG

  • Company Overview

  • Product Portfolio

  • Financial Performance

  • Recent Developments/Updates

  • Shure Incorporated

  • Company Overview

  • Product Portfolio

  • Financial Performance

  • Recent Developments/Updates

  • Sonos

  • Company Overview

  • Product Portfolio

  • Financial Performance

  • Recent Developments/Updates

  • Sony Corporation

  • Company Overview

  • Product Portfolio

  • Financial Performance

  • Recent Developments/Updates

  • Sound United

  • Company Overview

  • Product Portfolio

  • Financial Performance

  • Recent Developments/Updates

  • VIZIO, Inc.

  • Company Overview

  • Product Portfolio

  • Financial Performance

  • Recent Developments/Updates

  • VOXX International Corp

  • Company Overview

  • Product Portfolio

  • Financial Performance

  • Recent Developments/Updates

  • Zound Industries International AB

  • Company Overview

  • Product Portfolio

  • Financial Performance

  • Recent Developments/Updates

10. Section

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/d2k68x

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/worldwide-wireless-audio-devices-industry-to-2028---featuring-harman-international-logitech-and-sonos-among-others-301515683.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

Recommended Stories

  • AMD Stock Alert: Buy the Dip or Stay Clear?

    AMD stock is beginning to unravel. Here are the must-hold support areas before shares go on to retest the lows.

  • Alibaba, DiDi, NIO, and Other Chinese Stocks Soar. A Critical Headwind May Be Easing.

    Beijing is set to hand over the auditing reports of U.S.-listed Chinese companies to American regulators, according to a report.

  • BlackBerry Disappoints, but This Space Stock Is Falling Even Harder

    Investors in the stock market tried to put a tough first quarter behind them on Friday morning, and it looked as though the second quarter would get off to a reasonable good start. S&P 500 (SNPINDEX: ^GSPC) futures gained 21 points to 4,551, and Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX: ^IXIC) futures rose 78 points to 14,947. BlackBerry (NYSE: BB) saw its stock fall after reporting its latest financial results.

  • Jim Cramer Recommends Owning Secular Growth Stocks; Here Are 2 Names Analysts Like

    One key to market success is learning to recognize trends, overall directions that stocks are taking, and then riding those trends towards profitable returns. Sometimes, that task is easy; for instance, the five years from 2017 through the end of 2021 saw a prolonged run on generally increasing values. Sometimes, it’s more difficult; take a look at the charts for 2022 year-to-date and you’ll quickly see that there is no long-term direction of movement here. CNBC's Jim Cramer, however, believes t

  • 3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy in April

    If Warren Buffett wanted to pull a trick for the ages, he might announce that he's adding $10 billion of several cryptocurrency meme coins to Berkshire Hathaway's (NYSE: BRK.A) (NYSE: BRK.B) portfolio. Buffett has been a steadfast opponent of cryptocurrencies in the past. There are quite a few stocks of such businesses in Berkshire's current portfolio that have solid growth prospects.

  • 4 No-Brainer Stocks Down 32% to 71% That You Can Buy Today

    Four no-brainer stocks you can buy today are Marqeta (NASDAQ: MQ), Upstart Holdings (NASDAQ: UPST), Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ: GSHD), and T. Rowe Price (NASDAQ: TROW). This shift is what gives Marqeta momentum.

  • 3 Reasons AMD Stock Could Surprise the Bears

    Semiconductor stocks have been a good place to invest in recent years, but it's been a rough start to 2022. The PHLX Semiconductor Sector index has dropped 8.1% year to date, while the Nasdaq Composite has performed a bit better, down 6.1% at the time of writing. The Ukraine-Russia war has some investors thinking ahead to what a Chinese takeover of Taiwan would do to the supply chain, including Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ: AMD).

  • Kinder Morgan pipeline JV files for Chapter 11 bankruptcy with at least $500M in debt

    The Chapter 11 petition was filed in response to an upcoming debt repayment obligation, Ruby said in a March 31 statement.

  • These 10 stocks have fallen at least 20% this year, but are expected to soar up to 66% from here

    DEEP DIVE It sure has been a wild ride for investors over the past few weeks, with the benchmark S&P 500 rising 10% from March 8 through March 30. But the broader stock market is still down for 2022.

  • Qualcomm's Bounce Is Over

    The charts of Qualcomm are weakening. How do the indicators look? In our last review of QCOM back on December 23, we wrote that " We reviewed the charts of QCOM on December 13 and told readers that 'Traders who are long QCOM should raise stops to $172 from $135.

  • NIO reports record electric vehicle deliveries in Q1, stock jumps

    Yahoo Finance Live anchors break down the rise in NIO stock after the Chinese electric vehicle maker made record delivieries in the first quarter.

  • Biden’s Oil-Relief Plan Seen Backfiring as Drillers Dig In Heels

    (Bloomberg) -- U.S. President Joe Biden’s plan to tackle record gasoline prices with an unprecedented release of emergency oil reserves may stifle domestic crude drilling just when it’s needed most. Most Read from BloombergUkraine Update: Russia Says Kyiv Makes Rare Cross-Border StrikeNever Had Covid? You May Hold Key To Beating the VirusPutin Says Gas Exports to Be Halted If Ruble Payments Not MadeU.S. Criticizes India on Russia Talks as Lavrov Visits DelhiBiden Team Weighs a Massive Release of

  • Top Steel Stocks for Q2 2022

    The steel industry is part of the basic materials sector and consists of companies involved in steel production, mining, and related activities. Although steel historically has been a major U.S. industry, the number of steel mills that produce the metal has declined sharply in the past several decades due to foreign competition. The World Steel Association forecasts that steel demand will continue to increase this year, but at a much slower pace, rising 2.2%.

  • Rivian Stock Alert: Tesla Rival Asks for Patience

    The first quarter was brutal for Rivian . The stock took a beating on Wall Street after the company failed to deliver on its vehicle delivery promises. This confusion demonstrated by Rivian had prompted Elon Musk, the CEO of the great rival Tesla , to react.

  • AMD stock sinks on downgrade, Endeavor CEO’s salary revealed, UiPath stock down over 25%

    Yahoo Finance Live looks at several of the day's trending stock tickers,

  • Why Novavax Stock Dipped On Thursday

    Two outwardly positive developments for the company weren't enough to prevent a minor investor sell-off.

  • 3 ‘Strong Buy’ Electric Vehicle Stocks With Triple-Digit Upside Potential

    Electric vehicles (EVs) are clearly the next big thing in the automotive industry, and they are supported by both social and political pressures toward ‘green’ technologies. For drivers, they offer a wide range of advantages over gasoline-powered cars: improvements in performance, fewer moving parts to wear out, quieter operations, easier integration into wireless networks. There are drawbacks, too. For now, EV battery range can match gasoline engines – but only at a higher cost for an already e

  • Want to Get Richer? 2 Cheap Growth Stocks to Buy Right Now

    If I find a business that checks all the right boxes -- strong sales growth, durable competitive edge, big market opportunity -- I typically buy a few shares even if it's trading at an absurd price. On that note, DocuSign (NASDAQ: DOCU) and PayPal Holdings (NASDAQ: PYPL) have taken a beating in the past year (along with many other growth stocks), and shares of both companies currently trade more than 60% off their highs.

  • Bill Gates Portfolio: 10 Stocks to Buy and Hold for Over 5 Years

    In this article, we discuss the 10 stocks to buy and hold for over 5 years according to Bill Gates. If you want to read about some more stocks in the portfolio of Bill Gates, go directly to Bill Gates Portfolio: 5 Stocks to Buy and Hold for Over 5 Years. Bill Gates stepped down […]

  • Yield curve inverts premarket on the heels of the March jobs report

    Yahoo Finance's Ines Ferré breaks down how stock futures, Treasuries, and the oil market are trading premarket after the March jobs report was released.