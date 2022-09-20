U.S. markets open in 1 hour 56 minutes

The Worldwide Wireless Testing Industry is Expected to Reach $23.7 Billion by 2027

Research and Markets
·9 min read
Company Logo
Company Logo

Global Wireless Testing Market

Global Wireless Testing Market
Global Wireless Testing Market

Dublin, Sept. 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Wireless Testing Market by Offering (Equipment and Services), Technology (Bluetooth, 2G/3G, 4G/5G, Wi-Fi), Application (Consumer electronics, Automotive, IT & telecommunication, Medical devices, Aerospace & defense) & Region - Global Forecast to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global wireless testing market size is valued at USD 13.5 billion in 2022 and is anticipated to be USD 23.7 billion by 2027; growing at a CAGR of 11.9% from 2022 to 2027. The growing deployment of 5G network and adoption of IoT devices is expected to grow the market at an estimated rate.

The wireless computing industry is redesigning the ways in which individuals share information. Wireless technology and telecommunication are important technologies in business organizations today. The utilization of these technologies has enhanced business efficiency. For example, Wi-Fi offloading helps businesses by staying connected in areas and consuming less data which cellular networks struggle to reach. Network congestion was a big issue during the past decade and will continue to be so, due to the rising demand for video content.

Rising deployment of integrated instruments to drive the demand for wireless device testing globally

Rising competition among manufacturers and increasing demand for future-proof solutions are the factors that are expected to drive the growth of the market for oscilloscopes. The wireless device testing market is likely to witness connectivity and convergence trends, including the development of innovative network technologies and advancements in artificial intelligence; social media trends, such as new trends in networking and digital marketing; and smart trends, including the integration of intelligent sensing technology-based smart products with internet technologies for fast communication and improved efficiency. The increasing use of artificial intelligence in electronic devices and rising deployment of integrated instruments with high bandwidth as well as improved user interface are factors that drive the demand for wireless device testing globally.

Consumer electronics applications to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period

Manufacturers of complex electrical and electromechanical devices demand high-resolution inspection techniques to ensure the reliability and high performance of their devices. Wireless testing plays an important role in the consumer electronics industry, wherein the focus is on making devices compact and smart. Moreover, every consumer electronic product requires to be tested with respect to its functioning, safety, and performance prior to its commercialization.

As such, these products undergo component tests, integration tests, and end-of-line production tests. Consumer devices, such as smartphones and tablets mainly use technologies, such as GSM, universal mobile telecommunication system (UMTS), and LTE. The providers of testing services conduct tests of different wireless technologies, such as Bluetooth, cellular, near-field communication (NFC), and Wi-Fi, which are incorporated in consumer electronics.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Introduction

2 Research Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Premium Insights
4.1 Wireless Testing Market, 2022-2027 (USD Million)
4.2 Wireless Testing Market, by Offering
4.3 Market, by Application and Region
4.4 Market, by Region
4.5 Market, by Application
4.6 Market, by Connectivity Technology

5 Market Overview
5.1 Introduction
5.2 Market Dynamics
5.2.1 Drivers
5.2.1.1 Rising Advancements in Wireless Technology
5.2.1.2 Increasing Focus on the Development of the 5G Network
5.2.1.3 Growing Global Adoption of Smartphones and Smart Gadgets
5.2.1.4 Increasing Adoption of Cloud Computing and IoT Devices
5.2.2 Restraints
5.2.2.1 High Costs Associated with the Establishment of Electromagnetic Compatibility (Emc) Testing Facilities
5.2.2.2 Lack of Standardization in Connectivity Protocols
5.2.2.3 High Cost and Lack of Skilled Workforce
5.2.3 Opportunities
5.2.3.1 Increasing Demand for Smart Homes Worldwide
5.2.3.2 Growing Demand for Smart Cities and Self-Driving Cars
5.2.4 Challenges
5.2.4.1 Long Lead Time Required for the Overseas Qualification Tests
5.2.4.2 Keeping Pace with Technological Advancements
5.3 Value Chain Analysis
5.4 Wireless Testing Ecosystem
5.5 Revenue Shift in Wireless Testing Market
5.6 Pricing Analysis
5.7 Technology Analysis
5.8 Porter's Five Forces Analysis
5.9 Key Stakeholder and Buying Process And/Or Buying Criteria
5.9.1 Key Stakeholders in Buying Process
5.9.2 Buying Criteria
5.10 Wireless Testing Market: Case Studies
5.10.1 Excis Planning, Installation, and Management for End-To-End Wireless Infrastructure
5.10.2 5G Network Roll Out in Italy
5.11 Trade Analysis
5.11.1 Export Scenario of Electrical Apparatus for Line Telephony or Line Telegraphy
5.11.2 Import Scenario of Electrical Apparatus for Line Telephony or Line Telegraphy
5.12 Patent Analysis
5.13 Key Conferences and Events in 2022-2023
5.14 Tariff and Regulatory Landscape
5.14.1 Regulatory Bodies, Government Agencies, and Other Organizations
5.15 Regulatory Standards
5.15.1 General Data Protection Regulation (Gdpr)
5.15.2 Standards in Its/C-Its

6 Wireless Testing Market, by Offering
6.1 Introduction
6.2 Equipment
6.2.1 Wireless Device Testing
6.2.1.1 Rising Deployment of Integrated Instruments to Drive the Demand for Wireless Device Testing Globally
6.2.1.2 Oscilloscopes
6.2.1.2.1 Usage of Digital Oscilloscopes to Fuel the Segment Growth
6.2.1.3 Signal Generators
6.2.1.3.1 The Use of Signal Generators Across Various Industries in Testing Applications to Drive the Growth of the Segment
6.2.1.4 Spectrum Analyzers
6.2.1.4.1 Ability of Spectrum Analyzers to Connect to Wireless Devices and Analyze Electromagnetic Signals to Fuel Segment Growth
6.2.1.5 Network Analyzers
6.2.1.5.1 IoT Device Testing Application of Vna to Drive Growth for Network Analyzers
6.2.1.6 Others
6.2.2 Wireless Network Testing
6.2.2.1 Network Testers
6.2.2.1.1 Wi-Fi and Lan Testers to Drive Market Growth for Network Testers.
6.2.2.2 Network Scanners
6.2.2.2.1 Increased Use of Network Scanners by Network Administrators to Verify Ip Address Documentation to Drive Market Growth
6.2.2.3 Ota Testers
6.2.2.3.1 Usage of Ota Testers to Test IoT Devices to Drive Market Growth
6.2.2.4 Others
6.3 Services
6.3.1 In-House
6.3.1.1 Expertise of Big Players to Fuel the Market for In-House Wireless Testing Services
6.3.2 Outsourced
6.3.2.1 Small- and Medium-Sized Players to Dominate the Market of Outsourced Wireless Testing Services

7 Wireless Testing Market, by Connectivity Technology
7.1 Introduction
7.2 Bluetooth
7.2.1 Reliability of the Bluetooth Connectivity in Multiple Applications Responsible for the Growth of the Technology Segment
7.3 Wi-Fi
7.3.1 Digital Transformation Initiatives in Businesses to Drive the Growth of the Wi-Fi Segment
7.4 Bluetooth Smart/Ble/Wlan
7.4.1 Usage of Bluetooth Smart in Iot-Enabled Devices to Fuel Market Growth
7.5 Global Positioning System (Gps)/ Global Navigation Satellite System (Gnss) Module
7.5.1 Use of Gps in Military, Civil, and Commercial Applications to Drive Market Growth of the Gps Connectivity Technology Segment
7.6 2G/3G
7.6.1 Shifting of Customer Base to 4G and 5G Technologies to Decline the Market for 2G/3G Connectivity Technology
7.7 4G/Lte
7.7.1 Demand for High-Speed Connectivity Services to Fuel the Market Growth of 4G
7.8 5G
7.8.1 Capacity of 5G to Deliver Enhanced Broadband Experience and Provide the Platform for Cloud and Ai-Based Services to Drive Market Growth for the 5G Technology
7.9 Others

8 Wireless Testing Market, by Application
8.1 Introduction
8.2 Consumer Electronics
8.2.1 Rise in Demand for Wearable Devices to Fuel the Market Growth for Wireless Testing in Customer Electronics Application
8.2.2 Tablets
8.2.3 Laptops
8.2.4 Smartphones
8.2.5 Wearables
8.2.6 Others
8.3 Automotive
8.3.1 Rise in Demand for Autonomous and Connected Vehicles to Drive Market Growth for Wireless Testing in the Automotive Sector
8.3.2 Vehicle Electronics
8.3.3 Infotainment Systems
8.3.4 Battery Systems
8.4 It & Telecommunication
8.4.1 Increase in the Number of Mobile Users Leads to a Rise in Demand for Wireless Testing of Antennas and Towers
8.4.2 Routers, Hotspots, Access Points, Gateways, and Mifi
8.4.3 Antennas and Towers
8.5 Energy & Power
8.5.1 Transmission of Power Without Cables with the Adoption of Wireless Technology in the Power Generation to Drive the Market Growth.
8.5.2 Power Generation
8.5.3 Power Distribution
8.5.4 Others
8.6 Medical Devices
8.6.1 Ease of Mobility to Patients due to Wireless Technology to Drive Market Growth for Medical Devices Application
8.6.2 Medical Equipment
8.6.3 Laboratory Devices
8.7 Aerospace & Defense
8.7.1 Rise in Use of Wireless Testing to Check Different Equipment and Systems Used in Aerospace & Defense Sector
8.8 Industrial
8.8.1 Adoption of Wireless Sensor Networks in the Industrial Sector Leads to Increased Demand for Wireless Testing
8.9 Others

9 Wireless Testing Market, by Geography

10 Competitive Landscape
10.1 Introduction
10.2 Revenue Analysis: Top - Companies
10.3 Strategies Adopted by Key Players
10.4 Market Share Analysis, 2021
10.5 Company Evaluation Quadrant
10.5.1 Star
10.5.2 Pervasive
10.5.3 Emerging Leader
10.5.4 Participant
10.6 Wireless Testing Market: Company Footprint
10.6.1 Application and Regional Footprint Analysis of Top Players
10.7 Small and Medium Enterprises (Sme) Evaluation Quadrant, 2021
10.7.1 Progressive Company
10.7.2 Responsive Company
10.7.3 Dynamic Company
10.7.4 Starting Block
10.8 Competitive Situations & Trends

11 Company Profile
11.1 Key Players
11.1.1 Sgs Group
11.1.2 Bureau Veritas
11.1.3 Intertek
11.1.4 Dekra Se
11.1.5 Anritsu
11.1.6 Keysight
11.1.7 Rohde & Schwarz
11.1.8 Viavi Solutions
11.1.9 Tuv Nord Group
11.1.10 Exfo
11.2 Other Key Players
11.2.1 Tuv Rheinland
11.2.2 Tuv Sud
11.2.3 Spirent Communications
11.2.4 Eurofins Scientific
11.2.5 Applus+Group
11.3 Startup Ecosystem
11.3.1 Celona
11.3.2 Verkotan
11.3.3 Bluflux
11.3.4 Testilabs
11.3.5 Elements Materials Technology
11.3.6 Evtl India
11.3.7 Quadsat
11.3.8 Iotas- Global Wireless Testing
11.3.9 Electromagnetic Test Inc.

12 Appendix

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/cn7rm7

Attachment

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900


