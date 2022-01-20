U.S. markets open in 3 hours 42 minutes

Worldwide Women's Health Industry to 2026 - Key Drivers and Restraints

Research and Markets
·4 min read

Dublin, Jan. 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Therapeutics for Women's Health: Technologies and Global Markets" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report is an analytical business tool that comprehensively evaluates the global market for women's health therapeutics. The format of the study is organized around the following topics -

  • Detailed study around women's diseases, such as endometriosis, postmenopausal osteoporosis, menopause, breast cancer and PCOS.

  • Disease incidence and prevalence.

  • Regulatory structure of pharmaceutical industry.

  • Market characterization, unmet need, market size and segmentation.

  • Market drivers and restraints.

  • Detailed market projections through 2026.

  • Competition and market shares.

  • Pricing and reimbursement.

  • Marketed and pipeline (R&D) products along with description, regulatory status, and clinical trials.

  • Observations and conclusions regarding the future of market for women's health therapeutics.

  • Profiles of market participants and associations.

Report Includes

  • 58 data tables and 56 additional tables

  • An overview of the global market and technologies for women's health therapeutics

  • Estimation of the market size and analyses of global market trends, with data from 2018, 2019, 2020, estimates for 2021 and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2026

  • Detailed study around women's diseases such as endometriosis, postmenopausal osteoporosis, menopause, breast cancer and polycystic ovary syndrome (PCOS); their historical background, stages, symptoms, risk factors and genetic factors, diagnosis, and treatment, etiology, pathophysiology, epidemiology, and economic burden

  • Discussion on aging and women's health disorders, women & sexual health such as female sexual arousal disorder, female orgasmic disorder, and vaginismus and relation between infertility and cancer

  • Coverage of regulatory structure, pricing, and reimbursement scenarios; marketed and pipeline (R&D) products, and clinical trials

  • Identification of market drivers, restraints and other forces impacting the global market and evaluation of current market size and forecast

  • Market share analysis of the key companies of the industry and coverage of their proprietary technologies, strategic alliances, and other key market strategies

  • Comprehensive company profiles of the leading players of the industry, including Roche, Eli Lilly, Pfizer, AstraZeneca, Novartis, Amgen, and Merck

Key Topics Covered:

Chapter 1 Introduction

  • Study Goals and Objectives

  • What's New in this Update?

  • Reasons for Doing This Study

  • Scope of Report

  • Information Sources

  • Methodology

  • Geographic Breakdown

  • Analyst's Credentials

Chapter 2 Summary and Highlights

Chapter 3 Overview of Technologies and Global Markets

  • Disease Overview and Definitions

  • Historical Background

  • Market Driving Factors and Opportunities

  • Aging Female Population

  • Government Involvement and Increased Funding

  • Increasing Awareness Regarding Women's Disorders and Treatments

  • Market Restraints

  • Poor Diagnosis

  • Availability of Alternate Treatment Options and Lifestyle Changes

  • Unavailability of Novel Treatments

  • High Treatment Cost of Osteoporosis

  • Opportunities

  • Rising Female Population in Asia-Pacific

  • Increased Demand for Technology Innovation

  • Mergers and Acquisitions

Chapter 4 Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic

  • Implications on Women's Health and Diagnosis

  • Implications on Cancer Treatment

  • Impact on Oncology Pharmaceuticals Market

Chapter 5 Pipeline Assessment and Analysis

  • Women's Health Therapeutics: Key Clinical Trial Developments

  • List of Drugs in Pipeline

  • Overview of Osteoporosis Drug Development Pipeline

  • Late-stage Pipeline Drugs

Chapter 6 Regulatory Structure

  • Overview of Regulations

  • U.S.

  • Canada

  • Europe

  • Japan

Chapter 7 Market Breakdown by Women's Health Disorder

  • Introduction

  • Menopause-Related Diseases

    • Overview

    • Symptoms

    • Risk Factors

    • Epidemiology and Economic Burden

    • Diagnosis

    • Treatments

    • Market Size and Forecast

  • Postmenopausal Osteoporosis

    • Overview

    • Epidemiology and Economic Burden

    • Diagnosis

    • Treatments

    • Market Size and Forecasts

  • Endometriosis

    • Overview

    • Epidemiology and Economic Burden

    • Diagnosis

    • Treatments

    • Market Size and Forecasts

  • Polycystic Ovary Syndrome

    • Overview

    • Etiology

    • Reducing PCOS Risk

    • Epidemiology and Economic Burden

    • Disease Symptoms and Risk Factors

    • Diagnosis

    • Treatments

    • Market Size and Forecasts

  • Breast Cancer

    • Overview

    • Market Size and Forecasts

Chapter 8 Market Breakdown by Region

Chapter 9 Pricing and Reimbursement

  • Overview of Pricing and Reimbursement

  • U.S.

  • Canada

  • Europe

  • Japan

Chapter 10 Competitive Landscape and Key Developments

  • Market Players and Strategies

  • Blockbuster Breast Cancer Pharmaceutical Brands

  • Patent Analysis

  • List of Key Patents

  • Key Developments

  • Mergers and Acquisitions

  • Development of Innovative Products/Novel Product Launch

  • Agreements, Collaborations and Partnerships

  • Key Products

Chapter 11 Company Profiles

  • Abbvie Inc.

  • Amgen Inc.

  • Asahi Kasei

  • Astrazeneca plc

  • Bayer AG

  • Bristol-Myers Squibb

  • Daiichi Sankyo Co. Ltd.

  • Eli Lilly and Co.

  • Eisai

  • F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.

  • Gilead Sciences Inc.

  • Johnson & Johnson Services Inc.

  • Merck & Co. Inc.

  • Merck Kgaa

  • Novartis AG

  • Novo Nordisk

  • Pfizer Inc.

  • Sanofi

  • Takeda Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd.

Chapter 12 Conclusions: Outlook for Women's Health Therapeutics

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/v8fzgf

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900


