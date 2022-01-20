Worldwide Women's Health Industry to 2026 - Key Drivers and Restraints
The "Therapeutics for Women's Health: Technologies and Global Markets" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This report is an analytical business tool that comprehensively evaluates the global market for women's health therapeutics. The format of the study is organized around the following topics -
Detailed study around women's diseases, such as endometriosis, postmenopausal osteoporosis, menopause, breast cancer and PCOS.
Disease incidence and prevalence.
Regulatory structure of pharmaceutical industry.
Market characterization, unmet need, market size and segmentation.
Market drivers and restraints.
Detailed market projections through 2026.
Competition and market shares.
Pricing and reimbursement.
Marketed and pipeline (R&D) products along with description, regulatory status, and clinical trials.
Observations and conclusions regarding the future of market for women's health therapeutics.
Profiles of market participants and associations.
Report Includes
58 data tables and 56 additional tables
An overview of the global market and technologies for women's health therapeutics
Estimation of the market size and analyses of global market trends, with data from 2018, 2019, 2020, estimates for 2021 and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2026
Detailed study around women's diseases such as endometriosis, postmenopausal osteoporosis, menopause, breast cancer and polycystic ovary syndrome (PCOS); their historical background, stages, symptoms, risk factors and genetic factors, diagnosis, and treatment, etiology, pathophysiology, epidemiology, and economic burden
Discussion on aging and women's health disorders, women & sexual health such as female sexual arousal disorder, female orgasmic disorder, and vaginismus and relation between infertility and cancer
Coverage of regulatory structure, pricing, and reimbursement scenarios; marketed and pipeline (R&D) products, and clinical trials
Identification of market drivers, restraints and other forces impacting the global market and evaluation of current market size and forecast
Market share analysis of the key companies of the industry and coverage of their proprietary technologies, strategic alliances, and other key market strategies
Comprehensive company profiles of the leading players of the industry, including Roche, Eli Lilly, Pfizer, AstraZeneca, Novartis, Amgen, and Merck
Key Topics Covered:
Chapter 1 Introduction
Study Goals and Objectives
What's New in this Update?
Reasons for Doing This Study
Scope of Report
Information Sources
Methodology
Geographic Breakdown
Analyst's Credentials
Chapter 2 Summary and Highlights
Chapter 3 Overview of Technologies and Global Markets
Disease Overview and Definitions
Historical Background
Market Driving Factors and Opportunities
Aging Female Population
Government Involvement and Increased Funding
Increasing Awareness Regarding Women's Disorders and Treatments
Market Restraints
Poor Diagnosis
Availability of Alternate Treatment Options and Lifestyle Changes
Unavailability of Novel Treatments
High Treatment Cost of Osteoporosis
Opportunities
Rising Female Population in Asia-Pacific
Increased Demand for Technology Innovation
Mergers and Acquisitions
Chapter 4 Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic
Implications on Women's Health and Diagnosis
Implications on Cancer Treatment
Impact on Oncology Pharmaceuticals Market
Chapter 5 Pipeline Assessment and Analysis
Women's Health Therapeutics: Key Clinical Trial Developments
List of Drugs in Pipeline
Overview of Osteoporosis Drug Development Pipeline
Late-stage Pipeline Drugs
Chapter 6 Regulatory Structure
Overview of Regulations
U.S.
Canada
Europe
Japan
Chapter 7 Market Breakdown by Women's Health Disorder
Introduction
Menopause-Related Diseases
Overview
Symptoms
Risk Factors
Epidemiology and Economic Burden
Diagnosis
Treatments
Market Size and Forecast
Postmenopausal Osteoporosis
Overview
Epidemiology and Economic Burden
Diagnosis
Treatments
Market Size and Forecasts
Endometriosis
Overview
Epidemiology and Economic Burden
Diagnosis
Treatments
Market Size and Forecasts
Polycystic Ovary Syndrome
Overview
Etiology
Reducing PCOS Risk
Epidemiology and Economic Burden
Disease Symptoms and Risk Factors
Diagnosis
Treatments
Market Size and Forecasts
Breast Cancer
Overview
Market Size and Forecasts
Chapter 8 Market Breakdown by Region
Chapter 9 Pricing and Reimbursement
Overview of Pricing and Reimbursement
U.S.
Canada
Europe
Japan
Chapter 10 Competitive Landscape and Key Developments
Market Players and Strategies
Blockbuster Breast Cancer Pharmaceutical Brands
Patent Analysis
List of Key Patents
Key Developments
Mergers and Acquisitions
Development of Innovative Products/Novel Product Launch
Agreements, Collaborations and Partnerships
Key Products
Chapter 11 Company Profiles
Abbvie Inc.
Amgen Inc.
Asahi Kasei
Astrazeneca plc
Bayer AG
Bristol-Myers Squibb
Daiichi Sankyo Co. Ltd.
Eli Lilly and Co.
Eisai
F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.
Gilead Sciences Inc.
Johnson & Johnson Services Inc.
Merck & Co. Inc.
Merck Kgaa
Novartis AG
Novo Nordisk
Pfizer Inc.
Sanofi
Takeda Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd.
Chapter 12 Conclusions: Outlook for Women's Health Therapeutics
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/v8fzgf
