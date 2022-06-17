U.S. markets open in 1 hour 58 minutes

Worldwide Wood Adhesives Industry to 2030 - Size, Share, Outlook, and Opportunity Analysis

Research and Markets
·7 min read
Company Logo
Company Logo

Global Wood Adhesives Market

Global Wood Adhesives Market
Global Wood Adhesives Market

Dublin, June 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Wood Adhesives Market, by Product Type, by Technology, by Substrate, by End User, and by Region - Size, Share, Outlook, and Opportunity Analysis, 2022 - 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Wood adhesive refers to adhesive that assists in bonding pieces of wood together. They are commonly used in furniture, shipbuilding, and arts and crafts. Hide glue, epoxy, PVA glue, and polyurethane are some of the most used wood adhesives. These adhesives are water resistant and designed to ensure that there are no gaps between wooden parts.

Adhesives are becoming more popular as a substitute for traditional fasteners, which is driving the market growth. They are lightweight and give strong bonding and clean finishes. They are non-corrosive and contain anti-sealing qualities. The Asia-Pacific region has the largest market for wood adhesives.

A solvent-based adhesive is a glue or adhesion agent that comes in the form of a liquid. Because they include an adhesive inside a more flexible or spreadable material, solvent-based adhesives are easier to apply. It helps users to apply the adhesive with greater care, covering areas where hard glue would be impossible to cover. When solvent-based adhesives are introduced, the solvent evaporates, allowing the polymer solution to dry quickly. The glue becomes stronger as the solvent evaporates, until there is no more solvent in the solution and the adhesive reaches its maximum strength. As a result of these factors, the wood adhesives market is predicted to advance in the future.

Market Dynamics

Wood adhesive consumption in particleboard (PB) is estimated to grow at a significant rate during the forecast period. Particleboard is made by combining flakes and wood particles with glue and making thin sheets out of the sticky mixture. In Europe, particleboards are extremely popular. Because of its reduced cost, particleboard can be used to replace other materials such as plywood. When compared to plywood, it is denser, less expensive, and more consistent. Over the forecast period, this is expected to have a favorable impact on product demand.

In the woodworking industry, soy-based adhesives have essentially replaced petrochemical-based adhesives. These adhesives are safe for the environment and increase the wood panel's overall performance.

The raw material or feedstock obtained from petroleum or crude oil for the manufacture of these adhesives is one of the primary challenges facing the global market for wood adhesives. As a result, price fluctuation has an impact on the cost of producing wood adhesives, which is a significant concern for the producers.

Key features of the study:

  • This report provides an in-depth analysis of the global wood adhesives market, and provides market size (US$ Million and Kilotons) and compound annual growth rate (CAGR %) for the forecast period (2022-2030), considering 2021 as the base year

  • It elucidates potential revenue opportunity across different segments and explains attractive investment proposition matrix for this market

  • This study also provides key insights about market drivers, restraints, opportunities, new product launches or approvals, regional outlook, and competitive strategies adopted by key players

  • It profiles key players in the global wood adhesives market based on the following parameters - company overview, financial performance, product portfolio, geographical presence, distribution strategies, key developments and strategies, and future plans

  • Key companies covered as a part of this study include Henkel AG & Co. KGaA, Sika AG, The 3M Company, Arkema, HB Fuller, Bostik SA, Ashland Inc., Pidilite Industries Limited, Akzo Nobel NV, and Jubilant Industries Ltd.

  • Insights from this report would allow marketers and management authorities of companies to make informed decision regarding future product launches, technology up gradation, market expansion, and marketing tactics

  • The global wood adhesives market report caters to various stakeholders in this industry including investors, suppliers, extruded aluminum profiles manufacturers, distributors, new entrants, and financial analysts

  • Stakeholders would have ease in decision-making through various strategy matrices used in analyzing the global wood adhesives market

Key Topics Covered:

1. Research Objectives and Assumptions

2. Market Purview

  • Report Description

  • Market Definition and Scope

  • Executive Summary

  • Market Snippet, By Product Type

  • Market Snippet, By Technology

  • Market Snippet, By Substrate

  • Market Snippet, By End User

  • Market Snippet, By Country/Region

  • Opportunity Map (COM)

3. Market Dynamics, Regulations, and Trends Analysis

  • Market Dynamics

  • Drivers

  • Restraints

  • PEST Analysis

  • PORTER's Five Forces Analysis

  • Market Opportunities

  • Regulatory Scenario

  • Key Developments

  • Market Trends

  • Market Attractiveness Analysis

  • Market Opportunity Assessment

4. Global Wood Adhesives Market - Impact of Coronavirus (Covid-19)Pandemic

  • Overview

  • Factors Affecting Global Wood Adhesives Market - COVID-19

  • Impact Analysis

5. Global Wood Adhesives Market, By Product Type, 2017-2030 (US$ Mn & KT)

  • Introduction

  • Market Share Analysis, 2021, 2025, and 2030(%)

  • Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2022 - 2030

  • Segment Trends

  • Urea-formaldehyde (UF) & Melamine urea-formaldehyde (MUF)

  • Introduction

  • Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, 2022 - 2030, (US$ Mn & KT)

  • Phenol-formaldehyde

  • Introduction

  • Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, 2022 - 2030, (US$ Mn & KT)

  • Epoxy

  • Introduction

  • Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, 2022 - 2030, (US$ Mn & KT)

  • Polyurethane

  • Introduction

  • Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, 2022 - 2030, (US$ Mn & KT)

  • Polyvinyl acetate (PVA)

  • Introduction

  • Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, 2022 - 2030, (US$ Mn & KT)

  • Others (Soy Based, etc.)

  • Introduction

  • Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, 2022 - 2030, (US$ Mn & KT)

6. Global Wood Adhesives Market, By Technology, 2017-2030 (US$ Mn & KT)

  • Introduction

  • Market Share Analysis, 2021, 2025, and 2030(%)

  • Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2022 - 2030

  • Segment Trends

  • Solvent-based

  • Introduction

  • Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, 2022 - 2030, (US$ Mn & KT)

  • Water-based

  • Introduction

  • Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, 2022 - 2030, (US$ Mn & KT)

  • Others (Solvent less, etc.)

  • Introduction

  • Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, 2022 - 2030, (US$ Mn & KT)

7. Global Wood Adhesives Market, By Substrate, 2017-2030 (US$ Mn & KT)

  • Introduction

  • Market Share Analysis, 2021, 2025, and 2030(%)

  • Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2022 - 2030

  • Segment Trends

  • Solid Wood

  • Introduction

  • Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, 2022 - 2030, (US$ Mn & KT)

  • Oriented Strand Boards

  • Introduction

  • Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, 2022 - 2030, (US$ Mn & KT)

  • Plywood

  • Introduction

  • Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, 2022 - 2030, (US$ Mn & KT)

  • Fiberboards

  • Introduction

  • Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, 2022 - 2030, (US$ Mn & KT)

  • Others (Particle Board, etc.)

  • Introduction

  • Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, 2022 - 2030, (US$ Mn & KT)

8. Global Wood Adhesives Market, By End User, 2017-2030 (US$ Mn & KT)

  • Introduction

  • Market Share Analysis, 2021, 2025, and 2030(%)

  • Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2022 - 2030

  • Segment Trends

  • Furniture

  • Introduction

  • Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, 2022 - 2030, (US$ Mn & KT)

  • Flooring

  • Introduction

  • Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, 2022 - 2030, (US$ Mn & KT)

  • Housing Components

  • Introduction

  • Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, 2022 - 2030, (US$ Mn & KT)

  • Doors & Windows

  • Introduction

  • Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, 2022 - 2030, (US$ Mn & KT)

  • Others

  • Introduction

  • Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, 2022 - 2030, (US$ Mn & KT)

9. Global Wood Adhesives Market, By Region, 2017-2030 (US$ Mn & KT)

10. Competitive Landscape

  • Heat Map Analysis

  • Market Share Analysis

  • Company Profiles

  • Henkel AG & Co. KGaA

  • Company Overview

  • Key Developments

  • Product Portfolio

  • Recent Developments/Updates

  • Sika AG

  • Company Overview

  • Key Developments

  • Product Portfolio

  • Recent Developments/Updates

  • The 3M Company

  • Company Overview

  • Key Developments

  • Product Portfolio

  • Recent Developments/Updates

  • Arkema

  • Company Overview

  • Key Developments

  • Product Portfolio

  • Recent Developments/Updates

  • HB Fuller

  • Company Overview

  • Key Developments

  • Product Portfolio

  • Recent Developments/Updates

  • Bostik SA

  • Company Overview

  • Key Developments

  • Product Portfolio

  • Recent Developments/Updates

  • Ashland Inc.

  • Company Overview

  • Key Developments

  • Product Portfolio

  • Recent Developments/Updates

  • Pidilite Industries Limited

  • Company Overview

  • Key Developments

  • Product Portfolio

  • Recent Developments/Updates

  • Akzo Nobel NV

  • Company Overview

  • Key Developments

  • Product Portfolio

  • Recent Developments/Updates

  • Jubilant Industries Ltd.

  • Company Overview

  • Key Developments

  • Product Portfolio

  • Recent Developments/Updates

11. Section

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ie7m4s

Attachment

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900


