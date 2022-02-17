U.S. markets open in 3 hours 58 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,446.50
    -23.50 (-0.53%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,684.00
    -167.00 (-0.48%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    14,503.25
    -96.75 (-0.66%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,062.60
    -14.90 (-0.72%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    91.53
    -2.13 (-2.27%)
     

  • Gold

    1,886.70
    +15.20 (+0.81%)
     

  • Silver

    23.69
    +0.09 (+0.38%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1368
    -0.0016 (-0.14%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.0470
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    25.67
    -0.03 (-0.12%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3607
    +0.0029 (+0.21%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    115.1020
    -0.3500 (-0.30%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    43,281.18
    -674.22 (-1.53%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    997.12
    -17.26 (-1.70%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,558.12
    -45.66 (-0.60%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,232.87
    -227.53 (-0.83%)
     

The Worldwide Wound Care Industry is Expected to Reach $25.8 Billion by 2027

Research and Markets
·5 min read
Company Logo
Company Logo

Global Wound Care Market

Global Wound Care Market
Global Wound Care Market

Dublin, Feb. 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Wound Care Market, Size, Global Forecast 2022-2027, Industry Trends, Share, Growth, Impact of COVID-19, Opportunity Company Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report provides complete details on Global Wound Care Industry. The global wound care market Size will reach US$ 25.8 Billion by 2027, from $19.2 Billion in 2021.

Wound care plays an essential role in applying the science of wound care to a particular patient's treatment plan in recovery. It is an ongoing treatment of a wound, by providing a suitable environment for healing, by both indirect and direct methods, together with the prevention of skin breakdown. Proper wound care prevents infection and other complications and helps speed up the healing process with less scarring.

Worldwide Wound Care Industry will grow with a CAGR of 5.05% from 2021 - 2027

Notwithstanding, the demand for wound care products is increasing owing to the growing geriatric population, the high pervasiveness of chronic diseases, such as diabetes, cancer and different autoimmune disorders, and the ever-growing number of (ASCs) Ambulatory Surgical Centers across the globe. High alcohol consumption, unhealthy & sedentary lifestyles, and smoking are vital factors contributing to the prevalence of non-communicable diseases. As to (CDC) for Disease Control and Prevention, in 2021, worldwide, 415 million people have diabetes. By 2040 more than half a billion will have diabetes.

Hospital & Clinics is one of the Fastest Growing Segment

Based on application, the chronic wounds segment generate more revenues due to the increasing patient population suffering from diabetic foot pressure ulcers, ulcers, etc., and the growing expenditure on treating these conditions. Further, acute wound involves damage of skin epidermis caused by a cut or puncture to the skin. The acute wound can result in a chronic wound in the absence of the correct healing stages, further delaying recovery.

On the other hand, Hospital & Clinics is the fastest-growing end-use segment, owing to a rise in the number of surgeries performed and a higher number of patients who prefers to visit hospitals for different cases such as surgical burns, wounds, and ulcers. However, long-term care facilities are to grow due to better facilities and treatments for wounded patients.

North America accounted for the largest wound care market due to increasing cases of sports road accidents, injuries, increasing incidence of burn injuries, and technological advancements in this Region. In addition, the availability of experienced professionals and improvement in healthcare infrastructure demand wound care products in the Region. Besides, the Asia Pacific is the fastest-growing regional market due to the spiraling incidence of diabetes-related comorbidities like diabetic foot ulcers, etc., in the region.

Global Wound Care Market Size was US$ 19.2 Billion in 2021

By-products, the wound care market is segmented into advanced wound Dressings, Traditional Wound Care Products, Negative Pressure Wound Therapy, Bioactive and Others. Advanced wound care products are frequently being adopted as the first line of therapy. Traditional wound care products are increasingly displaced with advanced wound care products, owing to their effectiveness & performance in managing wounds by enabling faster healing. Moreover, advanced wound care focuses on keeping the wound hydrated to encourage healing and is generally prescribed by clinicians after visiting the doctor or hospital. Advanced wound dressings include film, foam, hydrocolloid, hydrogel, among others.

COVID-19 Impact on the Global Wound Care Industry

Recently, the spread of COVID-19 rapidly developed into a pandemic, causing severe disruptions to health services, including the care of wounded patients. Due to the need, the delivery of wound care, which should be considered an essential medical service, has changed. Nationwide lockdowns, dismissed wound care services, cancelled or postponed elective surgeries, and increasing skin injuries in COVID-19 medical care providers.

Competitive Landscape: Major global wound care industry players include Molnlycke Healthcare, Smith & Nephew, Ethicon Inc, Coloplast Corp and Scapa Healthcare.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Introduction

2. Research Methodology

3. Executive Summary

4. Market Dynamics
4.1 Growth Driver
4.2 Challenges

5. Global Wound Care Market

6. Global Wound Care Market Share Analysis
6.1 Wound Type
6.2 Products
6.3 Application
6.4 End User
6.5 Region

7. Wound Type - Global Wound Care Market
7.1 Advanced wound Dressings
7.2 Traditional Wound Care Products
7.3 Negative Pressure Wound Therapy
7.4 Bioactive
7.5 Others

8. Products - Global Wound Care Market
8.1 Growth Factors
8.2 Foam
8.3 Antimicrobial
8.4 Alginate
8.5 Traditional Adhesive
8.6 Hydrocolloid
8.7 Hydrogel
8.8 Traditional Gauze
8.9 Film
8.10 Traditional Non-Adherent
8.11 Others

9. Application - Global Wound Care Market
9.1 Chronic Wounds
9.2 Acute Wounds

10. End User - Global Wound Care Market
10.1 Home Care Settings
10.2 Long-term care Facilities
10.3 Hospital & Clinics

11. Region - Global Wound Care Market
11.1 North America
11.2 Europe
11.3 Asia Pacific
11.4 Rest of the World

12. Porters Five Forces

13. Company Analysis
13.1 Molnlycke Healthcare
13.1.1 Overview
13.1.2 Recent Developments
13.1.3 Revenue Analysis
13.2 Smith & Nephew
13.2.1 Overview
13.2.2 Recent Developments
13.2.3 Revenue Analysis
13.3 Ethicon Inc
13.3.1 Overview
13.3.2 Recent Developments
13.3.3 Revenue Analysis
13.4 Coloplast Corp
13.4.1 Overview
13.4.2 Recent Developments
13.4.3 Revenue Analysis
13.5 Scapa Healthcare
13.5.1 Overview
13.5.2 Recent Developments
13.5.3 Revenue Analysis

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ysebqq

Attachment

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900


Recommended Stories

  • Nvidia posts strong Q4 earnings results

    Yahoo Finance's Dan Howley breaks down Nvidia's quarterly earnings report.

  • Zuckerberg Makes Big Changes at Facebook (It's Funny and Ridiculous)

    Mark Zuckerberg wants to completely cut off all ties between Facebook and the controversies that have marked the daily life of the social media giant over the past five years. This attempt at purification began last October when he changed Facebook's name to Meta and imposed the concept of metaverse in conversations and business circles. Zuckerberg now wants Facebook employees to be called 'Metamates'.

  • Billionaire Ray Dalio Places Bet on 3 “Strong Buy” Stocks

    The stock market appears to be making a transition in these first few months of 2022, from last year’s bullish trend to a slower pace of growth this year. Headwinds are mounting – the pandemic is stubbornly persistent, inflation is high and trending higher, the Fed is getting set to raise interest rates in response, the list goes on – and so it’s natural for retail investors and experts alike to go looking for investing advice. And one source of advice is the circle of market gurus, the hedge fu

  • J.P. Morgan Says Buy These 2 Stocks as They Are Oversold

    2022 has started out with a marked increase in market volatility, accompanied by a sharp reversal of last year’s bullish trend. The sudden correction, and the shift to a more downbeat investor sentiment, are generally attributed to a series of increased risk factors. On the international front, these tensions include geopolitical tensions on the Russia-Ukraine border and around China’s belligerence. Domestically, factors impacting the markets include the inflation that is both high and rising; a

  • Nvidia Underwhelms in First Results Since Scrapping Arm Deal

    (Bloomberg) -- Nvidia Corp., which walked away from a $40 billion acquisition of Arm Ltd. earlier this month, failed to impress investors with its latest forecast, a sign of the lofty expectations for the most valuable U.S. chipmaker.Most Read from BloombergStocks Edge Higher With Fed Hiking Bets Steady: Markets WrapHong Kong to Test Whole City for Covid With Beijing’s HelpJho Low’s Wild Nights on Display: $250,000 for DiCaprio, FoxFed Eyes Rate Hike Soon and Faster Tightening Pace If NeededMone

  • QuantumScape Stock Is Down After Reporting Earnings. It’s Hard to Say Why.

    QuantumScape reported fourth-quarter results Wednesday evening. The pre-sales company said it met all of its 2021 goals.

  • Cisco stock rises after reporting Q2 earnings

    Yahoo Finance's Jared Blikre examines the after-hour action surrounding tech manufacturer Cisco Systems after beating earnings and revenue estimates.

  • Charlie Munger Expects Index Funds to Change the World—and Not in a Good Way

    Warren Buffett’s business partner says passive funds like those run by BlackRock wield too much power.

  • Nvidia beats Q4 estimates on power of data center, gaming businesses

    Nvidia reported its Q4 earnings on Wednesday, beating analysts' estimates.

  • Fastly Shares Swoon as Guidance Misses Estimates

    The content delivery network operator saw its shares tumble 26% in late trading after its outlook disappointed investors.

  • Upstart Holdings Stock Soared Today -- Is It a Buy?

    Upstart Holdings (NASDAQ: UPST) stock was up an astounding 30% this afternoon, thanks to better-than-expected results in the company's fourth quarter. Upstart's share price surge today shows that lots of investors are bullish on the company right now, but are they right to be so optimistic? First of all, Upstart's revenue increase was phenomenal.

  • ViacomCBS Stock Crashed Today. Is It a Buy?

    Last night, Paramount announced its financial results for the fiscal fourth quarter of 2021 and for 2021 as a whole. On the one hand, Paramount seems to have missed Wall Street's projection for its "pro forma" earnings, reporting just $0.26 per share where Wall Street wanted to see $0.43. On the other hand, Paramount delivered tremendous generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP) earnings, with profits as calculated according to GAAP more than doubling to $3.05 per share in Q4 and full-year profits up 79% at $6.69 per share.

  • 3 Vanguard Funds Rated 5 Stars by Morningstar

    Discover the best Vanguard funds via the Morningstar rating system. Learn more about three funds that have five-star ratings from Morningstar here.

  • Here Are The 8 High-Dividend Stocks Everyone Is Racing To Buy

    The race is on to add dividends to stock portfolios. But investors are still being picky in the S&P 500 — and know what they're looking for.

  • Nvidia Stock Slips Despite an Earnings Beat and Strong Guidance

    Nvidia said revenue jumped 53% in its fiscal fourth quarter to $7.64 billion. The company is projecting better-than-expected results for the current quarter, as well.

  • Is PayPal Stock A Buy Right Now After Q4 Earnings Results?

    PayPal is the largest digital platform that provides money transfer services. The fast-growing company remains one of the high-profile stocks in today's stock market. But is PayPal stock a buy in the current stock market rally? PayPal boasts a consistent track record of earnings and sales growth, stretching back to at least 2010.

  • Charlie Munger warns of inflation, bolsters Apple and Chevron

    Yahoo Finance Editor-in-Chief Andy Serwer details several takeaways from Daily Journal Chairman Charlie Munger's shareholders' meeting, including his statements on inflation, the tech sector, and crude oil.

  • 10 Semiconductor Stocks With Growth Potential

    In this post, we will take a look at ten growth stocks from the semiconductor industry. If you want to skip our introduction and jump straight to the top five stocks, then head on over to 5 Semiconductor Stocks With Growth Potential. The semiconductor industry is one of the hottest topics in the technology sector […]

  • ‘My partner is afraid to marry me because of my debt.’ I’m 35 and have $380K in student loans from two master’s degrees. What should I do?

    Need help getting out of student loan debt or other debt? Answer: Though this issue likely seems insurmountable, and you’re scared about what happens when your student loan payments may resume in May, don’t panic: You’re already doing some things right, like getting on the income-based repayment program, which no doubt, has lowered your payments already. Anna Helhoski, student loan expert at NerdWallet, advises that you “stay on it,” adding that “after 20 or 25 years, depending on your debt, your loans will be forgiven.”

  • Stocks Mixed, Havens Rise on Ukraine Risk: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- Stocks were mixed on Thursday as traders weighed geopolitical developments in Ukraine and a flurry of corporate earnings.Most Read from BloombergStocks Edge Higher With Fed Hiking Bets Steady: Markets WrapHong Kong to Test Whole City for Covid With Beijing’s HelpJho Low’s Wild Nights on Display: $250,000 for DiCaprio, FoxFed Eyes Rate Hike Soon and Faster Tightening Pace If NeededMoney That Won Melania Trump NFT Came From Melania Trump WalletThe Stoxx 600 Index steadied after reve