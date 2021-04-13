Worldwide Writing and Marking Instruments Industry to 2025 - Key Drivers, Challenges and Trends
Dublin, April 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Writing and Marking Instruments Market 2021-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The publisher has been monitoring the writing and marking instruments market and it is poised to grow by $6.25 billion during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of 7% during the forecast period. The report on writing and marking instruments market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.
The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the growing emphasis on product personalization and increasing demand for writing and marking instruments in education sector.
The writing and marking instruments market analysis includes distribution channel, application segment and geographical landscapes. This study identifies the rising popularity of multiutility writing instruments as one of the prime reasons driving the writing and marking instruments market growth during the next few years.
The report on writing and marking instruments market covers the following areas:
Writing and marking instruments market sizing
Writing and marking instruments market forecast
Writing and marking instruments market industry analysis
The publisher's robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading writing and marking instruments market vendors that include A. T. Cross Co. LLC, BIC Group, C. Josef Lamy GmbH, Crayola LLC, ITC Ltd., Kokuyo Camlin Ltd., Lexi Pvt. Ltd., Linc Pen & Plastics Ltd., Newell Brands Inc., PILOT Corp., Pininfarina Spa, and Schneider Schreibgerate GmbH. Also, the writing and marking instruments market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage on all forthcoming growth opportunities.
The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.
The publisher presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. The market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast an accurate market growth.
Key Topics Covered:
1. Executive Summary
Market Overview
2. Market Landscape
Market ecosystem
Value chain analysis
3. Market Sizing
Market definition
Market segment analysis
Market size 2020
Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025
4. Five Forces Analysis
Five Force Summary
Bargaining power of buyers
Bargaining power of suppliers
Threat of new entrants
Threat of substitutes
Threat of rivalry
Market condition
5. Market Segmentation by Application
Market segments
Comparison by Application
Pens - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Markers and highlighters - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Pencils - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Coloring and writing instruments - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Writing accessories - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Market opportunity by Application
6. Market Segmentation by Distribution channel
Market segments
Comparison by Distribution channel
Offline stores - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Online stores - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Market opportunity by Distribution channel
7. Customer landscape
8. Geographic Landscape
Geographic segmentation
Geographic comparison
APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Key leading countries
Market opportunity by geography
Volume driver - demand-led-growth
Market challenges
Market trends
9. Vendor Landscape
Vendor Landscape
Landscape disruption
10. Vendor Analysis
Vendors covered
Market positioning of vendors
A. T. Cross Co. LLC
BIC Group
C. Josef Lamy GmbH
Crayola LLC
ITC Ltd.
Kokuyo Camlin Ltd.
Linc Pen & Plastics Ltd.
Newell Brands Inc.
PILOT Corp.
Schneider Schreibgerate GmbH
11. Appendix
Scope of the report
Currency conversion rates for US$
Research methodology
List of abbreviations
