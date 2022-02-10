U.S. markets close in 1 hour 44 minutes

Worldwide Yeast Industry to 2027 - Featuring Hansen, Lesaffre and Novozymes Among Others

·4 min read

DUBLIN, Feb. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Yeast Market: Global Industry Analysis, Trends, Market Size, and Forecasts up to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Research_and_Markets_Logo
Research_and_Markets_Logo

The report on the global yeast market provides qualitative and quantitative analysis for the period from 2019 to 2027. The report predicts the global yeast market to grow with a CAGR of 9.82% over the forecast period from 2021-2027. The study on yeast market covers the analysis of the leading geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and RoW for the period of 2019 to 2027.

The report on yeast market is a comprehensive study and presentation of drivers, restraints, opportunities, demand factors, market size, forecasts, and trends in the global yeast market over the period of 2019 to 2027. Moreover, the report is a collective presentation of primary and secondary research findings.

Porter's five forces model in the report provides insights into the competitive rivalry, supplier and buyer positions in the market and opportunities for the new entrants in the global yeast market over the period of 2019 to 2027. Further, Growth Matrix gave in the report brings an insight into the investment areas that existing or new market players can consider.

Report Findings

1) Drivers

  • The expanding consumption of alcoholic beverages

  • Strong demand for bakery items worldwide

2) Restraints

  • Lack of understanding among farmers

3) Opportunities

  • Growing trend of consuming alcoholic beverages

Segment Covered

The global yeast market is segmented on the basis of type, form, and application.

The Global Yeast Market by Type

  • Baker's Yeast

  • Brewer's Yeast

  • Wine Yeast

  • Probiotics Yeast

  • Others

The Global Yeast Market by Form

  • Dry

  • Instant

  • Fresh

  • Others

The Global Yeast Market by Application

  • Foods

  • Beverages

  • Feed

  • Others

What does this Report Deliver?
1. Comprehensive analysis of the global as well as regional markets of the yeast market.
2. Complete coverage of all the segments in the yeast market to analyze the trends, developments in the global market and forecast of market size up to 2027.
3. Comprehensive analysis of the companies operating in the global yeast market. The company profile includes analysis of product portfolio, revenue, SWOT analysis and latest developments of the company.
4. Growth Matrix presents an analysis of the product segments and geographies that market players should focus to invest, consolidate, expand and/or diversify.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Preface

2. Executive Summary

3. Global Yeast Market Overview
3.1. Introduction
3.2. Market Dynamics
3.2.1. Drivers
3.2.2. Restraints
3.2.3. Opportunities
3.3. Analysis of COVID-19 impact on the Yeast Market
3.4. Porter's Five Forces Analysis
3.5. Growth Matrix Analysis
3.5.1. Growth Matrix Analysis by Type
3.5.2. Growth Matrix Analysis by Form
3.5.3. Growth Matrix Analysis by Application
3.5.4. Growth Matrix Analysis by Region
3.6. Value Chain Analysis of Yeast Market

4. Yeast Market Macro Indicator Analysis

5. Global Yeast Market by Type
5.1. Baker's Yeast
5.2. Brewer's Yeast
5.3. Wine Yeast
5.4. Probiotics Yeast
5.5. Others

6. Global Yeast Market by Form
6.1. Dry
6.2. Instant
6.3. Fresh
6.4. Others

7. Global Yeast Market by Application
7.1. Foods
7.2. Beverages
7.3. Feed
7.4. Others

8. Global Yeast Market by Region 2021-2027
8.1. North America
8.1.1. North America Yeast Market by Type
8.1.2. North America Yeast Market by Form
8.1.3. North America Yeast Market by Application
8.1.4. North America Yeast Market by Country
8.2. Europe
8.2.1. Europe Yeast Market by Type
8.2.2. Europe Yeast Market by Form
8.2.3. Europe Yeast Market by Application
8.2.4. Europe Yeast Market by Country
8.3. Asia-Pacific
8.3.1. Asia-Pacific Yeast Market by Type
8.3.2. Asia-Pacific Yeast Market by Form
8.3.3. Asia-Pacific Yeast Market by Application
8.3.4. Asia-Pacific Yeast Market by Country
8.4. RoW
8.4.1. RoW Yeast Market by Type
8.4.2. RoW Yeast Market by Form
8.4.3. RoW Yeast Market by Application
8.4.4. RoW Yeast Market by Sub-region

9. Company Profiles and Competitive Landscape
9.1. Competitive Landscape in the Global Yeast Market
9.2. Companies Profiled
9.2.1. Associated British Foods PLC
9.2.2. Hansen A S
9.2.3. Angel Yeast
9.2.4. Lallemand Inc.
9.2.5. Lesaffre
9.2.6. Leiber GmbH
9.2.7. Novozymes
9.2.8. Koninklijke DSM N.V.
9.2.9. Kerry Group PLC
9.2.10. Synergy Flavors

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/weby1j

Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/worldwide-yeast-industry-to-2027---featuring-hansen-lesaffre-and-novozymes-among-others-301479870.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

