The Worldwide Zinc Oxide Industry is Expected to Reach $8.1 Billion by 2030

DUBLIN, April 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Zinc Oxide Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by Application (Rubber, Paints & Coatings, Chemicals, Ceramics), by Process (Wet Chemical, Direct, Indirect), by Region, and Segment Forecasts, 2022-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Research and Markets Logo

The global zinc oxide market size is estimated to reach USD 8.1 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 6.9% during the forecast period. Growth can be attributed to the rising product demand for vulcanization of rubber in the tire industry. In addition, the growing consumption of premium skincare products in emerging economies due to the increasing disposable income is expected to drive market growth. The raw materials used to manufacture the product using direct processes include sulfuric acid and zinc chloride. The availability of raw material impacts zinc oxide (ZnO) prices and production.



Inconsistency in the prices of raw materials and regulations against the usage of the product in several end-use industries are likely to hamper the demand in the coming years. Asia Pacific is projected to be the largest and fastest-growing regional marketover the forecast period.

Factors, such as the growing automotive industry and increasing consumer spending on personal care products, are likely to fuel the market growth in the coming years. Key players in the market are inclined towards mergers & acquisitions and joint ventures. For instance, In September 2017, Zinc Oxide LLC acquired Zochem Inc., a subsidiary of American Zinc Recycling Corp. LLC. This deal has increased the revenue and production capacity of the company.



Zinc Oxide Market Report Highlights

In 2021, indirect process emerged as the dominant process segment owing to the high productivity of the method

Wet chemical is projected to grow at the fastest CAGR, in terms of revenue, from 2022 to 2030 due to the good dispersion offered by the ZnO produced using a wet chemical process

Rubber was the dominant application segment in 2021 owing to the high demand for zinc oxide from the tire manufacturing industries

Asia Pacific led the market in 2021 due to the growth of various end-use industries in the region

North America is predicted to grow at a significant CAGR, in terms of revenue, from 2022 to 2030 owing to the presence of a large number of multinational companies in the region

Story continues

Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1 Methodology and Scope



Chapter 2 Executive Summary



Chapter 3 Zinc Oxide Market Variables, Trends & Scope

3.1 Market Lineage Outlook

3.2. Global Zinc Oxide Market Outlook

3.3 Penetration & Growth Prospect Mapping, 2018-2030

3.4 Industry Value Chain Analysis

3.4.1 Raw Material Trends

3.4.2 Manufacturing/Technology Trends

3.4.3 Sales Channel Analysis

3.5 Regulatory & Policy Landscape

3.5.1 Standards & Compliances

3.6 Price Trend Analysis, 2018-2030

3.7 Market Dynamics

3.7.1 Market Driver Impact Analysis

3.7.2 Market Restraint Impact Analysis

3.7.3 Industry Challenges

3.8 Industry Analysis Tools

3.8.1 Porter's Analysis

3.8.1.1 Supplier Power

3.8.1.2 Buyer Power

3.8.1.3 Threat Of Substitutes

3.8.1.4 Threat Of New Entrants

3.8.1.5 Competitive Rivalry

3.8.2 Macro Economic Analysis

3.8.2.1 Political Landscape

3.8.2.2 Environmental Landscape

3.8.2.3 Social Landscape

3.8.2.4 Technology Landscape

3.8.2.5 Economic Landscape

3.8.2.6 Legal Landscape



Chapter 4 Zinc Oxide Market: Process Estimates & Trend Analysis

4.1 Process Movement Analysis & Market Share, 2021 & 2030

4.2 Market Size, Forecasts, And Trend Analysis, 2018-2030

4.2.1 Indirect Process

4.2.1.1 Global Zinc Oxide Market Estimates & Forecasts, By Indirect Process, 2018-2030 (Kilotons) (USD Million)

4.2.2 Direct Process

4.2.2.1 Global Zinc Oxide Market Estimates & Forecasts, By Direct Process, 2018-2030 (Kilotons) (USD Million)

4.2.3 Wet Chemical Process

4.2.3.1 Global Zinc Oxide Market Estimates & Forecasts, By Wet Chemical Process Process, 2018-2030 (Kilotons) (USD Million)

4.2.4 Others

4.2.4.1 Global Zinc Oxide Market Estimates & Forecasts, By Other Process, 2018-2030 (Kilotons) (USD Million)



Chapter 5 Zinc Oxide Market: Application Estimates & Trend Analysis

5.1 Application Movement Analysis & Market Share, 2021 & 2030

5.2 Market Size, Forecasts, And Trend Analysis, 2018-2030

5.2.1 Rubber

5.2.1.1 Global Zinc Oxide Market Estimates & Forecasts In Rubber, 2018-2030 (Kilotons) (USD Million)

5.2.2 Ceramics

5.2.2.1 Global Zinc Oxide Market Estimates & Forecasts In Ceramics 2018-2030 (Kilotons) (USD Million)

5.2.3 Chemicals

5.2.3.1 Global Zinc Oxide Market Estimates & Forecasts In Chemicals, 2018-2030 (Kilotons) (USD Million)

5.2.4 Cosmetics and Personal Care

5.2.4.1 Global Zinc Oxide Market Estimates & Forecasts In Cosmetics and Personal Care, 2018-2030 (Kilotons) (USD Million)

5.2.5 Paints & Coatings

5.2.5.1 Global Zinc Oxide Market Estimates & Forecasts In Paints & Coatings, 2018-2030 (Kilotons) (USD Million)

5.2.6 Pharmaceuticals

5.2.6.1 Global Zinc Oxide Market Estimates & Forecasts In Pharmaceuticals, 2018-2030 (Kilotons) (USD Million)

5.2.7 Agriculture

5.2.7.1 Global Zinc Oxide Market Estimates & Forecasts In Agriculture, 2018-2030 (Kilotons) (USD Million)

5.2.8 Others

5.2.8.1 Global Zinc Oxide Market Estimates & Forecasts In Others, 2018-2030 (Kilotons) (USD Million)



Chapter 6 Zinc Oxide Market: Regional Estimates & Trend Analysis



Chapter 7 Zinc Oxide Market: Competitive Landscape

7.1 Recent Developments & Impact Analysis, By Key Market Participants

7.2 Company/Competition Categorization (Key Innovators, Market Leaders, Emerging Players)

7.3 Vendor Landscape

7.3.1 List of Raw Material Suppliers

7.3.2 List of Manufacturers

7.3.3 List of Key Distributors and Channel Partners

7.3.4 List of Potential End-Users

7.4 Key Company Market Positioning Analysis, 2021

7.5 Major Deals & Strategic Alliances Analysis



Chapter 8 Zinc Oxide Market: Company Profiles

8.1 US Zinc

8.1.1 Company Overview

8.1.2 Financial Performance

8.1.3 Product benchmarking

8.2 Zinc Oxide LLC

8.2.1 Company Overview

8.2.2 Financial Performance

8.2.3 Product benchmarking

8.3 EverZinc

8.3.1 Company Overview

8.3.2 Financial Performance

8.3.3 Product benchmarking

8.3.4 strategic initiatives

8.4 Rubamin

8.4.1 Company Overview

8.4.2 Financial Performance

8.4.3 Product benchmarking

8.5 Grupo Promax

8.5.1 Company Overview

8.5.2 Financial Performance

8.5.3 Product benchmarking

8.6 Weifang Longda Zinc Industry Co., Ltd.

8.6.1 Company Overview

8.6.2 Financial Performance

8.6.3 Product benchmarking

8.6.4 strategic initiatives

8.7 Yongchang zinc industry co.td

8.7.1 Company Overview

8.7.2 Financial Performance

8.7.3 Product benchmarking

8.7.4 strategic initiatives

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/cmsxsf

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/the-worldwide-zinc-oxide-industry-is-expected-to-reach-8-1-billion-by-2030--301522660.html

SOURCE Research and Markets