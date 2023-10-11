Worried About Natural Disasters? These 11 Renovations Could Protect Your Home

Lex20 / Getty Images/iStockphoto

The U.S. has been hit with 23 separate billion-dollar disasters so far this year, the largest number of billion-dollar disasters since records have been kept, according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Association (NOAA). Record temperatures, wildfires, cyclones and flooding have all taken a toll on many Americans.

And according to a Hippo survey, 53% of homeowners did not research extreme weather events and their implications on home costs in their area before purchasing their homes. Meanwhile, 46% of homeowners are concerned about setting aside savings for emergency repairs to protect their homes against extreme weather events.

The survey also found that 26% of homeowners spent more than $4,000 in the past 12 months on emergency home repairs.

So if you’re worried about natural disasters and how they could impact your home, you are right. But experts said that there are certain renovations that will not only protect your house, but will end up saving you a lot of money in case of such an event.

Create a Defensible Space

According to Dean Bennett, a residential design/build professional and president of Dean Bennett Design & Construction, depending on the home and area, the defensible space could be anywhere from 30 to 200 feet from the home.

“To reduce the risk of wildfire spreading to the home, remove fire hazards between fuel — flammable materials such as natural grass and trees — and the house,” said Bennett. In addition, he recommended mowing down any natural grasses and considering removing trees and brush close to the house.

“It’s not necessary to fully clear the whole area, but to remove hazards close to the home and be conscious of landscaping with less-flammable plants and/or trees, driveways and walkways,” he said.

He noted that this tip applies primarily to those who live in more natural settings versus urban neighborhoods, yet, it can be extremely important if you live close to open space, even in a more urban setting.

Make Sure Your Sump Pump Works

In the case of a truly catastrophic flood, it may not matter, but a working sump pump can prevent a disaster in a significant rainstorm, said Bennett. Since a sump pump pumps moisture from beneath the foundation to the outside, if it doesn’t work, it could fill up, and your basement or crawl space could flood.

“Don’t carpet the basement or use other absorptive materials on the floor. Vinyl plank is a good alternative,” he added.

Evaluate How Fire-Retardant Your Roof Material Is

Wood shake shingles are the most flammable; concrete tile roofs are least flammable, said Bennett.

Look Into Hurricane Clips

“These inexpensive metal clips hold a house and roof together in very high winds,” he said. “They can be especially helpful for older homes — 40 years old or more — in areas prone to hurricanes, tornadoes and major windstorms,” he added.

They work by securing the top plate of your home to the rafters or trusses of the roof, and these can generally be installed for less than $2,000.

Reinforce Your Roof

This is an especially important fall home maintenance task to prepare for the wind, snow and cold it’ll endure in the winter.

“A poorly maintained roof can lead to deterioration, damaged shingles and other issues, such as moss buildup, making it easier for water to seep into ceilings,” said Courtney Klosterman, home insights expert at Hippo.

In turn, a slow roof leak can turn into a huge backlog of moisture in your ceiling or attic, which can eventually proliferate into mold that grows on walls and framing, leading to poor air quality in the home and damage to your home’s structural framing, added Klosterman.

Consider Installing an Emergency Sprinkler System Around Your Home

An emergency sprinkler system creates a moisture barrier around your home, making it less susceptible to ignition.

“It works by wetting the immediate area and reducing the spread of flames,” said Steve Leasure, VP of operations at Rainbow Restoration, a Neighborly company. “Call in the professionals to properly install the system to ensure it’s well-maintained and has an independent water source.”

Install Metal Grates or Storm Shutters on the Windows

Having metal grates or storm shutters installed on windows or doors is a highly effective way to protect the home and ensure loved ones’ stay safe during a hurricane, added Leasure.

“Metal grates and storm shutters have a robust design that will provide a secure barrier against flying debris, high winds and heavy rainfall,” he said, adding that this helps prevent breakages to windows and doors that can lead to a high cost in repair damages.

Replace Old Garage Doors

In areas that are more hurricane-prone, there are codes that require a garage door to withstand high winds.

If your home doesn’t have a hurricane-resistant garage door, you can reinforce your door by purchasing and installing a garage door bracing kit, according to Leasure.

“Adding this level of security to your garage door will help to prevent water from flooding into the interior and high winds from causing destruction to your home’s structure,” he added.

Make Sure Your Sliding/Exterior Glass Doors Are Hurricane Proof

If your doors are traditional and not hurricane proof, there are a few things you can do. First, you can install hurricane or plastic film to sliding glass doors, which can be applied quickly and adds a layer of protection to the doors in an event of flying debris and intense rainfall.

“Second, you can install hurricane shutters, which are more effective and secure in safeguarding your home from debris than the applying film,” according to Leasure.

Earthquake Damage Mitigation

Taking proactive steps to minimize earthquake-related damage to your home is vital.

“Seismic retrofitting involves reinforcing your dwelling’s foundation, securing heavy objects and strengthening walls to enhance their resistance to seismic activity,” said Michael Murphy, owner at Prep SOS. “Additionally, it’s advisable to anchor tall furniture and appliances, install flexible gas lines and secure water heaters.”

Murphy added that maintaining an emergency kit that includes essential supplies such as food, water and first aid materials is crucial for ensuring the safety of your family during and after an earthquake.

Tornado Damage Prevention

Shielding your home from tornado-related damage necessitates certain precautionary measures. For instance, Murphy said that you can establish a designated safe room within your residence, preferably in the basement or an interior room on the lowest level.

In addition, he recommended strengthening your roof, doors and windows with materials that are resilient to impacts, such as reinforced garage doors and storm shutters.

“For those living in high-risk areas, constructing a dedicated tornado shelter is a prudent consideration,” he said.

