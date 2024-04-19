Worsening US debt outlook seen more in gold and bitcoin than in bonds

FILE PHOTO: Illustration of bitcoin and price chart·Reuters
Reuters
4 min read
3

(Reuters) - Concern about the rapidly rising U.S. government debt is partly behind recent surges in gold prices and bitcoin, even as the Treasury market so far remains relatively sanguine about the country's fiscal path, market observers say.

The U.S. budget deficit widened to $1.7 trillion in fiscal year 2023 and is on track to reach $2.6 trillion by 2034, according to the Congressional Budget Office. U.S. government debt held by the public, meanwhile, is on pace to reach a record 106% of gross domestic product (GDP) in 2028, up from 97% in fiscal year 2023. It has soared to $27 trillion from $17 trillion in early 2020 and $5 trillion in 2007.

The unchecked growth of U.S. government debt is gaining more attention as interest rate payments also take a larger bite of the government's budget - in some months exceeding spending on national defense.

This worsening trajectory has boosted demand for bitcoin and gold, which are often used as a hedge against inflation and the depreciating purchasing power of the U.S. currency.

“Concerns about the U.S. debt cycle, devaluation of money - and fiat money in particular - does drive the story and the narrative,” said Brad Bechtel, global head of FX at Jefferies.

That “at the margin pushes investors to allocate more towards something like (bitcoin) than they otherwise would,” and for gold “it’s even bigger there,” Bechtel said. “Concerns about debasing of fiat money is generally one of the drivers of the gold bugs.

Yields in Treasury debt largely reflect expectations of Federal Reserve interest rate policy. At times they are swayed by increases in debt supply, though the longer-term fiscal trajectory is less of a factor in the market.

The U.S. central bank has intermittently purchased Treasuries in an effort to stimulate growth, which can pull yields lower and increase the supply of dollars.

Supply disruptions, record government spending and ultra loose monetary policy as businesses were shut down for Covid in 2020 led to soaring prices pressures that have still not completely abated.

“There’s interest in both gold and bitcoin because of that, because inflation’s been unsteady in the last couple of years,” said Lawrence H. White, professor of economics at George Mason Univer

sity.

More concerning is that the rising debt and deficit “is in peace time with an economy that’s running at full employment… that’s normally when you should be running surpluses and we’re not even close,” White said. “So, in the next recession we’re going to have an even bigger jump up in debt.”

Certainly there are other major factors driving the interest in bitcoin and gold.

Bitcoin has been buoyed by new exchange-traded funds (ETFs) that invest in the cryptocurrency, drawing in more investors. It is also approaching a halving, when the rewards from mining bitcoin are cut by 50%.

That has traditionally been bullish for bitcoin, said Bechtel. Bitcoin reached a record $73,803 in March.

The gold surge is also being driven by expectations of central bank rate cuts and purchases by foreign central banks diversifying their reserves. This is partly due to inflation concerns, and also a way to protect against possible U.S. sanctions in a geopolitical dispute.

Gold hit a record $2,431 per ounce last week.

But the rapidly worsening U.S. fiscal situation remains a key driver for some investors.

Michael Hartnett, investment strategist at Bank of America, said in a recent report that recent highs in gold and tech stocks are indicating that the “parlous state of US govt finances" will inevitably lead to policies including yield curve control “to prevent (a) debt crisis.”

In yield curve control a central bank buys bonds in order to maintain a target interest rate, which can reduce government borrowing costs.

So far, however, several Treasury market indicators show that bonds are not pricing in a worsening fiscal outlook, said Nicholas Colas, co-founder of DataTrek Research.

These include 10-year Treasury yields trading well below those on three-month notes. Real 10-year yields, which “reflect all risks other than future inflation,” are also around the same level as from 2003–2007, when the debt to GDP ratio was half of what it is now.

Treasury investors "still see the dollar as the reserve currency, they still see Treasuries as relatively safe and there’s enough Treasuries out there to put money to work,” Colas said. “If you’re looking for risk free assets in size the Treasury market’s still the place to go.”

(Reporting By Karen Brettell; Editing by Alden Bentley and Chizu Nomiyama)

Advertisement

Recommended Stories

  • China slaps anti-dumping levy on import of a US chemical amid rising trade tensions

    China on Friday slapped a levy on imports of an acid from the United States widely used in food, feed, pesticides and medical fields, amid heightened tensions with Washington over bilateral trade. From Saturday, imports of propionic acid from the United States will be subject to a levy of 43.5%, the Ministry Of Commerce said in a statement, after a July investigation found the Chinese domestic propionic acid industry was "materially damaged."

  • US sanctions fundraisers for extremist West Bank settlers who commit violence against Palestinians

    The Biden administration on Friday imposed sanctions on two entities accused of fundraising for extremist Israeli-occupied West Bank settlers who have harassed and attacked Palestinians, as well as the founder of an organization whose members regularly assault Palestinians. The Treasury Department announcement comes as the West Bank has seen some of its worst violence perpetrated by extremist settlers against Palestinians since the war in nearby Gaza began. There is also friction between President Joe Biden and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, whose far-right government has reacted angrily to previous sanctions imposed against West Bank settlers.

  • Apple pulls WhatsApp and Threads from App Store on Beijing's orders

    Apple said it had removed Meta’s WhatsApp messaging app and its Threads social media app from the App Store in China to comply with orders from Chinese authorities. The apps were removed from the store on Friday after Chinese officials cited unspecified national security concerns. The U.S. has threatened to ban TikTok over national security concerns.

  • Wall Street's 'fear gauge' touches over 5-month high amid rate cut, Mideast worries

    The CBOE Volatility index, an options-based measure of investor expectations for near-term stock market gyrations, hit 21.33 points, crossing the psychological mark of 20 points for the first time since Oct. 30, 2023. Israel launched an attack on Iranian soil on Friday, sources said, in the latest tit-for-tat exchange between the two arch foes that has threatened to drag the region deeper into conflict and sent investors scrambling for safe-haven assets.

  • Ulta stock downturn is simply 'normalizing,' analyst says

    Ulta stock has struggled to recover after the beauty retailer's CEO hinted that some of the post-pandemic cosmetics hype may be wearing out.

  • Are Rates High Enough? Fed Resets Clock on Interest-Rate Cuts

    (Bloomberg) -- A string of disappointing inflation data has forced the Federal Reserve to reset the clock on its first interest-rate cut and re-evaluate the trajectory of price growth.Most Read from BloombergElon Wants His Money BackDubai Grinds to Standstill as Flooding Hits CityIsrael Reported to Have Launched Retaliatory Strike on IranRecord Rainfall in Dubai? Blame Climate Change, Not Cloud SeedingOil Erases Advance After Iranian Media Downplays Israel’s AttackChair Jerome Powell cemented th

  • China Vows to Support Hong Kong IPOs to Bolster Hub Position

    (Bloomberg) -- China’s securities regulator said it will encourage the nation’s companies to list in Hong Kong as it unveiled a package of measures to bolster the city’s position as an international financial hub. Most Read from BloombergElon Wants His Money BackDubai Grinds to Standstill as Flooding Hits CityIsrael Reported to Have Launched Retaliatory Strike on IranRecord Rainfall in Dubai? Blame Climate Change, Not Cloud SeedingOil Erases Advance After Iranian Media Downplays Israel’s AttackT

  • Jamie Dimon Knew Subprime 'Could Go Up In Smoke'; Now He's Worried About An Artificial Economy 'Fueled by Government Deficit Spending'

    In the chaos of the 2008 recession, perhaps no bank stood more prepared than Jamie Dimon's J.P Morgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). In advance of the crisis, Jamie Dimon realized that "underwriting standards were deteriorating across the industry," with late payments on subprime loans rising. In late 2006, the bank led his firm to exit Wall Street's hot subprime business, starting with a frantic call made to J.P. Morgan's vacationing Chief of Securitized Products where he said, "I really want you to w

  • The Headache at the End of the Costco Gold Rush

    Costco made buying a gold bar as simple as tossing it in a shopping cart. Adam Xi, 33 years old, called five different dealers to get a price he could accept for the gold bar he bought at Costco in October. Costco shoppers are spending as much as $200 million monthly on gold, according to a Wells Fargo estimate.

  • 4 Proven Strategies to Develop "Diamond Hands" While Investing in Cryptocurrencies

    Diamonds are known for their ability to resist intense pressure.