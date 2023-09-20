Worst Currency in Asia Set to Extend Drop as Oil Gets Costlier

(Bloomberg) -- September is shaping up to be a tough month for the Thai baht and all signs point to more losses ahead.

The currency plummeted as low as 36.34 per dollar Wednesday, the weakest since November, and RBC Capital Markets sees it reaching 37 by year-end. Concerns are rising about Thailand’s fiscal health as elevated oil prices boost the nation’s energy import bill and the government’s borrowings increase.

The baht’s struggles reflect the challenges confronting Asian currencies as a resurgent dollar and higher Treasury yields damp the appeal of emerging-market assets. Global funds have sold Thai stocks for seven straight months while the nation’s bonds are headed for a second month of outflows.

“The baht appears to have a clear path to the downside, driven by a combination of the stronger US dollar, higher oil prices, and a weakening domestic economy,” said Alvin Tan, head of Asia FX strategy at RBC in Singapore.

