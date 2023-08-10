The worst of the housing affordability crisis may be over, but that doesn't mean it'll get easier to buy a home soon

Trong Nguyen/Shutterstock

The worst of the housing affordability crisis has already passed, Morgan Stanley said.

But that doesn't mean buying a home will get much easier or less expensive soon.

Mortgage rates are expected to see a small decline while the inventory shortage improves only slightly.

The worst of the housing affordability crisis has passed – but that doesn't mean prospective buyers will feel any relief soon, according to Morgan Stanley.

"Affordability remains very challenged. But it's not getting worse. On the margins, it's probably going to improve a little bit from here but remain challenged," Jim Egan, Morgan Stanley's co-head of securitized products research said in a podcast this week. "Supply remains incredibly tight, but it's not getting tighter."

Home affordability plunged to a record low this year, according to the Mortgage Bankers Association, thanks to sky-high mortgage rates that have deterred both buyers and sellers from the market. Those looking to purchase a home have been put off by a high cost of borrowing, and high rates have also discouraged sellers from listing their properties for sale, which has created a inventory shortage that's pushed up home prices.

Homes are now 44% more expensive than they were prior to the pandemic, Redfin data shows, with home prices hitting a new all-time high this summer, according to the Black Knight Home Prices Index.

The good news is that affordability conditions likely aren't getting any worse from here, Egan said. Mortgage rates are expected to decline through the end of the year as interest rate volatility in the economy winds down. Home builders are also pushing out a wave of new inventory, which has helped the supply glut.

That led home prices to post their first year-per-year decline since 2012, according to the April Case-Shiller home price index.

Price declines will likely continue over the next few months, Egan said, though he expects prices to remain elevated overall as mortgage rates stay relatively high and supply remains relatively tight.

"We think we're in a range-bound environment here," he added. "We expect home prices to basically be unchanged from these levels over the coming year."

Other experts have said affordability is unlikely to improve until mortgage rates pull back more significantly, which could unlock more inventory in the market that will push home prices down. Mortgage rates would need to fall back to the 5% range to see that effect, though rates are likely only easing to around 6% by the end of 2023, according to an estimate from the National Association of Realtors.

