The worst movies that 83 Oscar winners have been in, according to critics

Not every movie can become a classic — just ask these 80 Oscar winners.

Although they've turned in some iconic performances, they've also starred in some flops.

Jessica Chastain and Robert Downey Jr. are among actors whose movies earned 0% on Rotten Tomatoes.

Cillian Murphy — "Aloft" (2014)

"Aloft." Sony Pictures Classics

Rotten Tomatoes score: 16%

Ten years after appearing in "Aloft," his worst movie according to Rotten Tomatoes, Cillian Murphy took home the 2024 Academy Award for best actor for portraying J. Robert Oppenheimer in "Oppenheimer."

In "Aloft," Murphy plays a man with nowhere near the historical significance of Oppie. Instead, he plays a falconer who wants to confront his cult-running mother for abandoning him as a child.

Robert Downey Jr. — "Johnny Be Good" (1988)

"Johnny Be Good." Orion Pictures

Rotten Tomatoes score: 0%

Downey's career has truly been filled with ups and downs, both personal and professional. While his personal struggles have been well-documented in the press, you might not know about this professional low, in which he plays Leo, the best friend of a star high school quarterback.

Nearly four decades later, Downey earned a best supporting actor Oscar for his portrayal of Lewis Strauss, a foil to J. Robert Oppenheimer, in "Oppenheimer."

Da'Vine Joy Randolph — "A Little White Lie" (2023)

"A Little White Lie." Saban Films

Rotten Tomatoes score: 34%

The same year she scored an Academy Award for her heartwarming portrayal as Mary, a cook at a prestigious New England boarding school in "The Holdovers," she appeared in the film "A Little White Lie," co-starring Michael Shannon and Kate Hudson as a handyman masquerading as an author and an English professor, respectively.

Emma Stone — "Movie 43" (2013)

"Movie 43." Relativity Media

Rotten Tomatoes score: 4%

Stone won an Oscar for her role as Mia in "La La Land" in 2017, and seven years later, she picked up her second statue for playing Bella Baxter in "Poor Things."

In "Movie 43," Stone plays Veronica, who accidentally has her conversation with her ex-boyfriend (Kieran Culkin, also her real-life ex-boyfriend) broadcast to an entire grocery store.

Jamie Lee Curtis — "Christmas With the Kranks" (2004)

"Christmas with the Kranks." Sony Pictures Releasing

Rotten Tomatoes score: 5%

In "Christmas with the Kranks," Curtis plays half of a married couple alongside Tim Allen, who are new empty-nesters. When their plans for a Christmas cruise get changed by the surprise visit of their daughter, hijinks ensue.

Curtis has been in Hollywood for over 40 years but finally got recognized by the Academy in 2023 for her supporting role in "Everything Everywhere All at Once."

Brendan Fraser — "The Poison Rose" (2019)

"The Poison Rose." Lionsgate

Rotten Tomatoes score: 0%

Four years after appearing in this critically panned film co-starring Morgan Freeman and John Travolta, Fraser won an Oscar for his performance as a reclusive English professor in "The Whale."

Michelle Yeoh — "Babylon AD" (2008)

"Babylon AD." 20th Century Fox

Rotten Tomatoes score: 7%

Yeoh stars in "Babylon AD," a sci-fi dystopian thriller as a nun of a new religion that is darker than she realizes.

In 2023, Yeoh, much like her costar Jamie Lee Curtis, was recognized for her decades of work in Hollywood by winning an Oscar for her role in "Everything Everywhere All at Once."

Will Smith — "After Earth" (2013)

"After Earth." Sony Pictures

Rotten Tomatoes score: 12%

Smith has had some high highs and low lows, cinematically speaking. His worst-reviewed film is a personal one for him — it's 2013's "After Earth," in which he co-starred with his son Jaden Smith. They played father-and-son duo, Cypher and Kitai Rage, who must work together to survive on a post-apocalyptic Earth.

Almost 10 years later, he won an Oscar for portraying Richard Williams, the father of tennis GOATs Serena and Venus, in "King Richard."

Jessica Chastain — "Stolen" (2007)

"Stolen." IFC Films

Rotten Tomatoes score: 0%

Chastain finally won an Oscar 10 years after her first nomination for "The Help" in 2012. She took home the best actress prize for "The Eyes of Tammy Faye," in which she totally transformed to play evangelical Christian celebrity Tammy Faye Bakker.

Back in 2009, though, Chastain appeared in a career-low, the film "Stolen" alongside Jon Hamm and Josh Lucas. The film tells the story of two fathers connected by the kidnappings of their sons 50 years apart.

Sam Rockwell — "Gentlemen Broncos" (2009)

"Gentlemen Broncos." Fox Searchlight Pictures

Rotten Tomatoes score: 20%

Rockwell's been nominated for two Oscars, winning one for his performance in "Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri" in 2018. The next year he was nominated again for "Vice."

Almost a decade prior, he appeared in "Gentlemen Broncos," a film about a would-be author named Benjamin Purvis, who is trying to write a book called "Yeast Lords." Rockwell plays the main character of the book, Bronco (later Brutus).

Marisa Tomei — "The Watcher" (2000)

"The Watcher." Universal Pictures

Rotten Tomatoes score: 11%

In total, Tomei has been nominated at the Academy Awards three times, winning one in 1993 for "My Cousin Vinny." Her other two nominations were for 2001's "In the Bedroom" and 2008's "The Wrestler."

Right around the time of her second nomination, Tomei appeared in the worst-reviewed film of her career, "The Watcher," in which she plays the therapist of antisocial FBI agent Joel Campbell, played by James Spader.

Daniel Kaluuya — "Chatroom" (2010)

Hannah Murray, Daniel Kaluuya, Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Matthew Beard, and Imogen Poots in "Chatroom." Revolver Entertainment

Rotten Tomatoes score: 9%

Kaluuya scored his first Oscar win in 2021 for his performance as Fred Hampton in "Judas and the Black Messiah." He was also nominated for "Get Out."

But back in 2010, fresh off his run on "Skins," Kaluuya appeared in the internet thriller "Chatroom," which followed a group of teens who meet online and encourage each other's bad behavior.

Rachel Weisz — "Dream House" (2011)

"Dream House." Universal Pictures

Rotten Tomatoes score: 7%

Weisz won her first (and only, so far) Oscar for 2006's "The Constant Gardener." She was nominated again for 2018's "The Favourite."

Even if her worst film is the 2011 psychological thriller "Dream House," it couldn't have been that bad to shoot — on set, she reconnected with Daniel Craig, which led to their eventual marriage and the birth of their daughter in 2018.

Taika Waititi — "Green Lantern" (2011)

"Green Lantern." Warner Bros. Pictures

Rotten Tomatoes score: 25%

Waititi might be best known as a writer and director — in fact, his Oscar win was for the screenplay of his film "Jojo Rabbit" in 2020 — but he has acted in a fair few films ... including the maligned comic book film "Green Lantern," in which he plays an engineer and co-worker of Hal Jordan, played by Ryan Reynolds.

Hilary Swank — "New Year's Eve" (2011)

"New Year's Eve." Warner Bros. Pictures

Rotten Tomatoes scores: 7%

Swank has won two Academy Awards: one for her role in "Boys Don't Cry" in 2000 and one for her role in "Million Dollar Baby" in 2005.

Six years after her second win, Swank appeared in "New Year's Eve," Garry Marshall's second anthology film based on a holiday after 2010's "Valentine's Day." Swank plays Claire, the vice president of the Times Square Alliance, who has to deal with many mishaps regarding the ball drop. Her father, played by Robert De Niro, is also in the hospital while she's dealing with these crises.

Adrien Brody — "Air Strike" (2018)

"Air Strike." Blue Box International; China Film Group

Rotten Tomatoes score: 0%

Brody, one of the more famous "victims" of the Oscars curse, has struggled to appear in many good films after his win in 2003 for "The Pianist."

Case in point: "Air Strike," a 2018 Chinese war film that focuses on the Japanese bombing of Chongqing during World War II. Brody plays a military doctor named Steve in a "special appearance.

Olivia Colman — "Pudsey the Dog: The Movie" (2014)

Olivia Colman in 2014. David M. Benett/Getty Images

Rotten Tomatoes score: 0%

Colman won her first Oscar in 2019 for "The Favourite," was nominated again for her role in "The Father," and received her third nom for "The Lost Daughter" in 2022.

But five years prior, she voiced a horse in "Pudsey the Dog: The Movie," a film based on Pudsey, the canine half of the "Britain's Got Talent" winners, Ashleigh and Pudsey.

Russell Crowe — "Poker Face" (2022)

"Poker Face." Screen Media

Rotten Tomatoes score: 9%

Crowe was nominated for an Oscar three years in a row, from 2000 to 2002, winning one for his performance in "Gladiator" as Maximus in 2001.

However, in 2022, he appeared in the critically panned "Poker Face," a film Crowe also wrote and directed. In it, he plays a tech billionaire who invites his closest friends over to make them confess their secrets.

Helen Mirren — "Berlin, I Love You" (2019)

"Berlin, I Love You." Saban Films

Rotten Tomatoes score: 11%

Mirren has one Academy Award win from four nominations, for her role as Queen Elizabeth II in "The Queen."

Her worst-reviewed film is 2018's "Berlin, I Love You," part of Emmanuel Benbihy's "Cities of Love" series. The film is made up of different segments, each with a different director, about different people in Berlin. Mirren plays a character named Margaret.

JK Simmons — "Marmaduke" (2022)

J.K. Simmons in 2022. Mike Coppola/Getty Images

Rotten Tomatoes score: 0%

Simmons' first and only Oscar to date is for his performance in 2014's "Whiplash."

Eight years later, he had a voice role in the 2022 animated remake of "Marmaduke" as an Afghan hound named Zeus.

Frances McDormand — "Æon Flux" (2005)

"Æon Flux." Paramount Pictures.

Rotten Tomatoes score: 9%

McDormand has four Oscars on her résumé, for "Fargo," "Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri," and two for "Nomadland" (as an actor and producer) with eight nominations total.

The same year she earned her fourth nomination for "North Country," she also appeared in "Æon Flux," a dystopian sci-fi thriller about an underground society trying to overthrow their dictatorial leaders. McDormand plays the Handler, the leader of the society, but she may not be what she seems.

Mark Rylance — "Days and Nights" (2013)

"Days and Nights." IFC Films

Rotten Tomatoes score: 0%

Rylance won an Oscar on his first try, for 2015's "Bridge of Spies." Just two years prior, though, he appeared in "Days and Nights," a film based on Anton Chekhov's play "The Seagull." Rylance plays Stephen, an ornithologist and husband to Alex (Katie Holmes), the daughter of the film's main character, movie star Elizabeth (Allison Janney).

Allison Janney — "A Thousand Words" (2012)

"A Thousand Words." Paramount Pictures

Rotten Tomatoes score: 0%

Janney won her first Academy Award in 2018 for "I, Tonya." On the flip side, she's appeared in not one, but two 0% films on Rotten Tomatoes. First, she appeared in 2012 comedy "A Thousand Words," which focuses on Eddie Murphy's character Aaron losing his ability to speak freely — every word brought him closer to death. Janney plays a character named Samantha.

And, for a bonus, the next year she appeared in 0% film "Days and Nights."

Christoph Waltz — "Tulip Fever" (2017)

"Tulip Fever." The Weinstein Company

Rotten Tomatoes score: 10%

Waltz is two-for-two in Oscars, with wins for "Inglourious Basterds" and "Django Unchained." In 2017, Waltz starred in 2017's historical drama "Tulip Fever," based on the 1999 novel of the same name. He played Cornelis Sandvoort, a merchant who commissions a painting of his wife Sophia — only for the painter to fall in love with Sophia himself.

Renée Zellweger — "The Bachelor" (1999)

"The Bachelor." New Line Cinema

Rotten Tomatoes score: 8%

Zellweger has earned two Oscars during her career. First, for her role as Ruby in the Civil War epic "Cold Mountain" in 2004, and then again in 2020 for her portrayal of Judy Garland in "Judy."

On the flip side, she also appeared in the 1999 rom-com flop, "The Bachelor" as the ostensible female lead, Anne.

Joaquin Phoenix — "Russkies" (1987)

"Russkies." New Century Vista Film Company

Rotten Tomatoes score: 14%

Phoenix earned his first Oscar win in 2020 for his performance in "Joker" as the titular comic book villain. He had been nominated three times prior. In "Russkies," (in which he is credited as Leaf Phoenix), he plays a 12-year-old Army brat named Danny.

Laura Dern — "Grizzly II: Revenge" (1983/2020)

"Grizzly II: Revenge." Gravitas Ventures

Rotten Tomatoes score: 8%

Dern's 2020 Oscar win for her turn as the ruthless divorce lawyer Nora in "Marriage Story" came after two previous nominations. That same year, a long-delayed film called "Grizzly II: Revenge" was finally released after being completed in 1983.

Brad Pitt — "Cool World" (1992)

"Cool World." Paramount Pictures

Rotten Tomatoes score: 4%

After decades in Hollywood, Pitt finally won an Oscar in 2020 for his performance in "Once Upon a Time in Hollywood," in which he played bodyguard Cliff Booth. While 2019 was a peak, the nadir of his career has to be his appearance in "Cool World" as Frank, a detective transported into a comic book world.

Lupita Nyong'o — "The 355" (2022)

"The 355." Universal Pictures

Rotten Tomatoes score: 24%

Nyong'o earned an Academy Award for her very first film, 2013's "12 Years a Slave," in which she played Patsey, a slave who endured particularly horrifying mistreatment and violence from her master, played by Michael Fassbender.

Since then, Nyong'o has proven to have good taste — she's only appeared in two films ruled "rotten" by Rotten Tomatoes ... with the worst film being 2022's spy thriller "The 355."

Eddie Redmayne — "Hick" (2011)

"Hick." Phase 4 Films

Rotten Tomatoes score: 5%

Redmayne won his first Oscar for 2015's "The Theory of Everything," in which he played Stephen Hawking, from before his ALS diagnosis and time as a student through when he was honored by the Queen in 1989.

However, the worst film in his career thus far is 2011's "Hick," an exceedingly dark film in which he plays a creepy man named Eddie who "falls in love" with a 13-year-old girl while on a road trip.

Natalie Portman — "Planetarium" (2016)

"Planetarium." Ad Vitam Distribution

Rotten Tomatoes score: 15%

Portman has been nominated for three Oscars, winning one for her performance in "Black Swan" as Nina, a ballerina who is slowly losing her grip on reality.

In 2016, the same year she was nominated for her third Oscar for playing Jackie Kennedy in "Jackie," she also starred in the French film "Planetarium" as Laura, a séance host-turned-actress.

Colin Firth — "The Accidental Husband" (2008)

"The Accidental Husband." Yari Film Group

Rotten Tomatoes score: 6%

Firth received an Oscar for his role as King George in 2010's "The King's Speech," which focused on the King's efforts to conquer his stutter in order to give a speech to the British public.

But only three years prior, Firth appeared in the most critically disliked film of his career, "The Accidental Husband," in which he plays the prim and proper Richard, opposite the film's titular accidental husband, Jeffrey Dean Morgan.

Charlize Theron — "The Last Face" (2016)

"The Last Face." Saban Films

Rotten Tomatoes score: 8%

Theron won an Oscar for her breakthrough role in "Monster," a 2003 film about the real-life serial killer and sex worker Aileen Wuornos (played by Theron), who murdered seven men.

Over a decade later, she starred in "The Last Face." She played Wren Petersen, a doctor working for a Doctors Without Borders-type of organization in West Africa.

Anne Hathaway — "The Last Thing He Wanted" (2020)

"The Last Thing He Wanted." Netflix

Rotten Tomatoes score: 5%

Hathaway, who won best supporting actress for her role as Fantine in "Les Misérables," plays a journalist who becomes an arms dealer named Elena McMahon in "The Last Thing He Wanted," which premiered at the Sundance Film Festival in 2020.

Leonardo DiCaprio — "Critters 3" (1991)

"Critters 3." New Line Home Video

Rotten Tomatoes score: 0%

DiCaprio finally won his Oscar for his role as Hugh Glass in "The Revenant." In "Critters 3," he plays the main character's little brother, Josh. It's actually his film debut!

For a bonus, DiCaprio also produced a film that has a 0% on Rotten Tomatoes, the 2018 horror film "Delirium," starring Topher Grace.

Meryl Streep — "Lions for Lambs" (2007)

"Lions for Lambs." MGM Distribution Co.

Rotten Tomatoes score: 27%

Streep's three Oscars came from her roles as Joanna Kramer in "Kramer vs. Kramer," Sophie in "Sophie's Choice," and former British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher in "The Iron Lady." In "Lions for Lambs," Streep plays a TV journalist who is asked to spout positive propaganda about the war in Afghanistan.

Jared Leto — "Basil" (1998)

"Basil." Buena Vista International

Rotten Tomatoes score: 0%

Leto played a trans woman named Rayon in "Dallas Buyers Club," which earned him an Oscar for best supporting actor. Seventeen years prior, he starred in "Basil," based on the 1852 novel of the same name, as the titular character.

Viola Davis —"The Architect" (2006)

"The Architect." Magnolia Pictures

Rotten Tomatoes score: 11%

Davis won her first Oscar after three nominations for her role as Rosa Lee Maxson in "Fences." She was nominated yet again in 2021 for her role in "Ma Rainey's Black Bottom."

In "The Architect," she plays an activist, Tonya, who decides to go against the high-powered architect who designed the public housing she lives in.

Mahershala Ali — "Supremacy" (2015)

"Supremacy." Well Go USA Entertainment

Rotten Tomatoes score: 33%

Ali has won two Oscars. First, for his role as father figure and drug dealer Juan in "Moonlight," and then for his role as real-life musician, Dr. Don Shirley, in "Green Book."

In "Supremacy," Ali has a blink-and-you'll-miss-it role as a cop named Deputy Rivers.

Jennifer Lawrence — "House at the End of the Street" (2012)

"House at the End of the Street." Relativity Media

Rotten Tomatoes score: 12%

Lawrence won for her role as a young bipolar widow named Tiffany in "Silver Linings Playbook." In "House at the End of the Street," Lawrence plays the "final girl" Elissa, who is terrorized by her next-door neighbor.

Marlon Brando — "Christopher Columbus: The Discovery" (1992)

"Christopher Columbus: The Discovery." Warner Bros.

Rotten Tomatoes score: 7%

Brando, one of the greatest actors of all time, won two Oscars in his career. First, for his role as Terry Malloy in "On the Waterfront," and then for his iconic role as Vito Corleone in "The Godfather."

They can't all be winners though, as evidenced by "Christopher Columbus," in which Brando played the Spanish friar and first grand inquisitor, Tomás de Torquemada.

Regina King — "A Cinderella Story" (2004)

"A Cinderella Story." Warner Bros. Pictures

Rotten Tomatoes score: 11%

King garnered her first Oscar in 2019 for her role in "If Beale Street Could Talk," as Sharon Rivers.

In "A Cinderella Story," she played lovable waitress/"fairy godmother," Rhonda.

Matt Damon — "Suburbicon" (2017)

"Suburbicon." Paramount Pictures

Rotten Tomatoes score: 28%

Damon, alongside Ben Affleck, won an Oscar for best screenplay for "Good Will Hunting," which he also starred in as Will Hunting.

His worst film, on the other hand, was 2017's "Suburbicon," written and directed by his friend George Clooney. Damon plays Gardner Lodge, the patriarch of a "seemingly normal family" inside a '50s suburb when their lives get upended by a home invasion.

Damon also has a 0% under his belt for producing the 2015 comedy "The Leisure Class."

Patricia Arquette — "Holy Matrimony" (1994)

"Holy Matrimony." Buena Vista Pictures

Rotten Tomatoes score: 0%

Arquette won best supporting actress for her role as Olivia in "Boyhood," which was shot over the course of 12 years. In "Holy Matrimony," directed by Leonard Nimoy, a 26-year-old Arquette stars as Havana, a petty criminal who is forced to marry the kid brother of her boyfriend after her boyfriend is killed in a car crash.

Sidney Poitier — "The Jackal" (1997)

"The Jackal." Universal Pictures

Rotten Tomatoes score: 24%

Poitier, who died in January 2022, became the first Black actor to win an Oscar when he won for his performance in "Lilies in the Field," as Homer Smith, in 1964. Over 30 years later, he appeared in "The Jackal," a Bruce Willis-led action thriller, as FBI Deputy Director Carter Preston.

Tilda Swinton — "The Beach" (2000)

"The Beach." 20th Century Fox

Rotten Tomatoes score: 21%

Swinton earned an Oscar for her role as Karen Crowder, a lawyer on the verge of a mental breakdown, in "Michael Clayton." In "The Beach," she plays Sal, the enigmatic leader of a beach community.

Rami Malek — "Dolittle" (2020)

"Dolittle." Universal Pictures

Rotten Tomatoes score: 15%

One year after Malek won an Oscar for his portrayal of Freddie Mercury in "Bohemian Rhapsody," Malek appeared in "Dolittle," a movie in which he voices Chee-Chee, a shy gorilla.

Angelina Jolie — "Original Sin" (2001)

"Original Sin." MGM Distribution Co.

Rotten Tomatoes score: 12%

Jolie burst onto the scene with her Oscar-winning performance as Lisa in "Girl, Interrupted." Two years later, she starred in "Original Sin" as Julia Russell, opposite Antonio Banderas.

Gary Oldman — "Killers Anonymous" (2019)

"Killers Anonymous." Lionsgate

Rotten Tomatoes score: 0%

Just a year after his first Oscar win for his performance as Winston Churchill in "Darkest Hour," Oldman starred in "Killers Anonymous," as a hit-man only called The Man, who joins a support group for killers. But, two years after this career low, he was nominated once again for his performance in "Mank."

Cate Blanchett — "The Monuments Men" (2014)

"The Monuments Men." Sony Pictures Releasing/20th Century Fox

Rotten Tomatoes score: 31%

Blanchett has won twice: First, for her role as Katharine Hepburn in "The Aviator" and second, for her Jasmine Francis in "Blue Jasmine."

However, the worst film in her career was 2014's "The Monuments Men," in which she played Claire Simone, loosely based on French art historian Rose Valland.

Matthew McConaughey — "Surfer, Dude" (2008)

"Surfer, Dude." Anchor Bay Entertainment

Rotten Tomatoes score: 0%

The "McConaissance" began with McConaughey's Oscar-winning performance as Ron Woodroof in "Dallas Buyers Club." "Surfer, Dude" falls squarely before McConaughey's career experienced a revival.

In "Surfer, Dude," he plays Steve Addington, a surfer who experiences an existential crisis.

Whoopi Goldberg — "Theodore Rex" (1995)

"Theodore Rex." New Line Cinema

Rotten Tomatoes score: 0%

Goldberg won for her role in "Ghost" as medium Oda Mae Brown. Five years later, she appeared in "Theodore Rex," as a detective named Katie Coltrane who works with dinosaurs. At the time, it was the "most expensive straight-to-video flop," according to The Guardian.

Daniel Day-Lewis — "Nine" (2009)

"Nine." The Weinstein Company

Rotten Tomatoes score: 39%

Day-Lewis is extremely selective with the movies he chooses, so it's no surprise that "Nine" isn't as widely panned as some other films on this list. In it, he plays director Guido Contini, based on Federico Fellini.

The now-retired actor has won three Oscars. First, for his role as Christy Brown, a man with cerebral palsy, in "My Left Foot," for his role as silver prospector Daniel Plainview in "There Will Be Blood," and as the 16th president of the United States in "Lincoln."

Anjelica Huston — "Material Girls" (2006)

"Material Girls." MGM Distribution Co.

Rotten Tomatoes score: 4%

Huston won in 1986 for her role as Maerose Prizzi in "Prizzi's Honor," which was directed by her father, John Huston, and co-starred her longtime love, Jack Nicholson.

In 2006, she played a makeup mogul named Fabiella Du Mont in "Material Girls."

Jeff Bridges — "8 Million Ways to Die" (1986)

"8 Million Ways to Die." PSO International/TriStar Pictures

Rotten Tomatoes score: 0%

Bridges won an Oscar for his performance in "Crazy Heart" as an aging country star named Otis "Bad" Blake. But decades prior, he starred in "8 Million Ways to Die" as Scudder, an alcoholic detective.

Goldie Hawn — "Town & Country" (2001)

"Town & Country." New Line Cinema

Rotten Tomatoes score: 13%

Hawn won her Oscar for 1969's "Cactus Flower," in which she played Toni, a 21-year-old girlfriend of a dentist, played by Walter Matthau. In "Town & Country," Hawn plays a woman named Mona, whose husband is cheating on her with another man.

Forest Whitaker — "A Dark Truth" (2012)

"A Dark Truth." Magnolia Pictures

Rotten Tomatoes score: 0%

Whitaker garnered an Oscar for his role as real-life Ugandan dictator Idi Amin in "The Last King of Scotland." Five years later, Whitaker appeared in "A Dark Truth" as a character named Francisco, who wants to expose the beginnings of a typhus outbreak in a South American village.

Sandra Bullock — "Speed 2: Cruise Control" (1997)

"Speed 2: Cruise Control." 20th Century Fox

Rotten Tomatoes score: 4%

Bullock portrayed Leigh Anne Tuohy, the adoptive mother of professional football player Michael Oher, in "The Blind Side," earning her an Oscar. In "Speed 2," she reprises her role as Annie Porter from the first "Speed" movie, a civilian who frequently finds herself in high-stress situations.

Sean Penn — "Crackers" (1984)

"Crackers." Universal Pictures

Rotten Tomatoes score: 0%

Penn has earned two Oscars in his career, once as Jimmy Markum in "Mystic River," and again as Harvey Milk in "Milk."

In "Crackers," Penn plays an amateur musician named Dillard.

Kate Winslet — "Movie 43" (2013)

"Movie 43." Relativity Media

Rotten Tomatoes score: 4%

Winslet played a former Nazi guard named Hanna in "The Reader," and her performance earned her an Oscar. In "Movie 43," Winslet plays Beth, who goes on a blind date with Davis, played by Hugh Jackman.

Jamie Foxx — "Stealth" (2005)

"Stealth." Columbia Pictures

Rotten Tomatoes score: 13%

While Foxx earned an Oscar for his portrayal of Ray Charles in "Ray," not all of his films have been hits. In "Stealth," Foxx plays Navy Lieutenant Henry Purcell.

Reese Witherspoon — "Hot Pursuit" (2015)

"Hot Pursuit." Warner Bros. Pictures

Rotten Tomatoes score: 8%

Witherspoon won an Oscar for her role in "Walk the Line" as June Carter Cash. In "Hot Pursuit," she plays Officer Rose Cooper, a cop tasked with protecting Sofia Vergara's Daniella Riva.

Paul Newman — "When Time Ran Out..." (1980)

"When Time Ran Out..." Warner Bros.

Rotten Tomatoes score: 0%

Newman is one of the most beloved actors in American history, though it took decades for him to finally win an Oscar for his role as "Fast" Eddie Felson in 1986's "The Color of Money."

Six years prior to the win, he starred in universally panned "When Time Ran Out..." as an oil rigger named Hank Anderson.

Nicole Kidman — "Grace of Monaco" (2014)

"Grace of Monaco." The Weinstein Company

Rotten Tomatoes score: 9%

Kidman earned an Oscar for "The Hours," in which she played real-life author Virginia Woolf.

In "Grace of Monaco," she plays the real-life first American princess, Grace Kelly.

Al Pacino — "Jack and Jill" (2011)

"Jack and Jill." Sony Pictures Releasing

Rotten Tomatoes score: 3%

After decades of iconic performances, Pacino won his Oscar for 1992's "Scent of a Woman," in which he plays Frank Slade, a blind alcoholic who Chris O'Donnell's character Charlie is tasked with taking care of.

In "Jack and Jill," Pacino plays a fictionalized version of himself who has a giant crush on Jill, played by Adam Sandler.

Halle Berry — "Dark Tide" (2012)

"Dark Tide." Wrekin Hill Entertainment

Rotten Tomatoes score: 0%

Berry is perhaps one of the most famous alleged victims of the "Oscar's curse." After winning for her portrayal of Leticia Musgrove in "Monster's Ball," Berry's career slowed down.

Case in point: the 2012 film "Dark Tide," in which Berry plays Katie Mathieson, the shark expert afraid to get back in the water.

However, her career is definitely picking back up again with recent films like "Moonfall," "Bruised," and the third "John Wick" film.

Robert De Niro — "Godsend" (2004)

"Godsend." Lionsgate

Rotten Tomatoes score: 4%

De Niro is another highly respected actor in cinematic history, as evidenced by his two Oscar wins for "The Godfather Part II" as Vito Corleone — making him and Marlon Brando one of only two pairs to win Oscars for the same role — and for "Raging Bull" as real-life boxer Jake LaMotta.

But sometimes even De Niro gets a dud, like 2004's "Godsend," a horror film starring De Niro as a doctor who offers to help a grieving couple by cloning their dead son.

Susan Sarandon — "The Big Wedding" (2013)

"The Big Wedding." Lionsgate

Rotten Tomatoes score: 0%

Sarandon's Oscar win came from her role in "Dead Man Walking," in which she plays a nun, Sister Helen Prejean, who became close with a death row prisoner, Matthew (played by Sean Penn).

In "The Big Wedding," Sarandon plays Bebe, the new girlfriend of Robert De Niro's character Don, who is returning home for the wedding of his son Alejandro.

Jack Nicholson — "Man Trouble" (1992)

"Man Trouble." 20th Century Fox

Rotten Tomatoes score: 7%

Nicholson has won three Oscars. He won for his role as Randle "Mac" McMurphy in "One Flew Over the Cuckoo's Nest," for Garrett Breedlove in "Terms of Endearment," and for Melvin Udall in "As Good As It Gets."

In 1992, Nicholson starred in "Man Trouble" as Harry Bliss, a man who runs a guard dog service and gets blackmailed into stealing.

Julia Roberts — "Love, Wedding, Marriage" (2011)

Julia Roberts. Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Rotten Tomatoes score: 0%

Roberts earned an Oscar for "Erin Brockovich," in which she played the titular character, a legal clerk who built a case against Pacific Gas and Electric Company (PG&E).

In "Love, Wedding, Marriage," which was directed by her friend and frequent co-star Dermot Mulroney, only Roberts' voice can be heard as Ava's (played by Mandy Moore) therapist.

Denzel Washington — "Heart Condition" (1990)

"Heart Condition." New Line Cinema

Rotten Tomatoes score: 10%

Washington won Oscars for his performances as Private Silas Trip in "Glory" and Detective Alonzo Harris in "Training Day." He was nominated for No. 3 for "The Tragedy of Macbeth" in 2022.

He also starred in the movie, "Heart Condition," as a lawyer named Napoleon Stone who gets murdered and reappears as a ghost to help his racist former colleague, played by Bob Hoskins.

Jane Fonda — "The Blue Bird" (1976)

"The Blue Bird." Twentieth Century-Fox Film Corporation

Rotten Tomatoes score: 0%

Fonda won her first Oscar in 1972 for her role as Bree Daniels in "Klute." She won again in 1979 for her role in Sally Hyde in "Coming Home."

She has a role in 1976's "The Blue Bird" as the personification of Night.

Christian Bale — "Captain Corelli's Mandolin" (2001)

"Captain Corelli's Mandolin." Universal Studios

Rotten Tomatoes score: 28%

Bale garnered his first Oscar for his role as Dicky Eklund in "The Fighter." Nine years prior, he starred in "Captain Corelli's Mandolin" as Madras, a local Greek fisherman.

Anna Paquin — "Darkness" (2002)

"Darkness." Filmax International/Dimension Films

Rotten Tomatoes score: 5%

Paquin was just a kid when she won an Oscar for her role as Flora McGrath, a child who interprets for her mute mother, in "The Piano." A decade later, she starred in the horror movie "Darkness," where she plays a teenager, Regina, living in a possessed house.

Tom Hanks — "The Bonfire of the Vanities" (1990)

"The Bonfire of the Vanities." Warner Bros.

Rotten Tomatoes score: 15%

Hanks won Oscars back-to-back for his roles as Andrew Beckett in "Philadelphia" and as Forrest in "Forrest Gump." He also starred in this flop, "The Bonfire of the Vanities," as Sherman McCoy, a typical Wall Street broker.

Penélope Cruz — "Waking Up in Reno" (2002)

"Waking Up in Reno." Miramax Films

Rotten Tomatoes score: 11%

Six years before she would win an Oscar for her role as María Elena in "Vicky Cristina Barcelona," Cruz appeared in "Waking Up in Reno" as Brenda, a high-end sex worker.

Nicolas Cage — "Left Behind" (2014)

"Left Behind." Freestyle Releasing

Rotten Tomatoes score: 0%

Cage, who has appeared in a few questionable movies over his career, won an Oscar in 1996 for his performance as Ben Sanderson in "Leaving Las Vegas." In 2014, he starred in the film "Left Behind" as Rayford Steele, a pilot trying to survive the Rapture.

George Clooney — "Return of the Killer Tomatoes!" (1988)

"Return of the Killer Tomatoes!" New World Pictures

Rotten Tomatoes score: 0%

Clooney won one Oscar for acting, for his role as Bob Barnes in "Syriana," and one for producing "Argo," which won Best Picture.

He also starred in "Return of the Killer Tomatoes!" as ladies' man Matt Stevens.

Gwyneth Paltrow — "Mortdecai" (2015)

"Mortdecai." Lionsgate

Rotten Tomatoes score: 12%

Paltrow scored an Oscar for "Shakespeare in Love," in which she plays Shakespeare's love interest, Viola de Lesseps.

In "Mortdecai," Paltrow co-stars with Johnny Depp as the married con artist couple Johanna and Charlie Mortdecai.

Morgan Freeman — "The Poison Rose" (2019)

"The Poison Rose." Lionsgate

Rotten Tomatoes score: 0%

Freeman plays a coach's assistant, Eddie "Scrap-Iron" Dupris, in "Million Dollar Baby," which earned him an Oscar in 2005.

In "The Poison Rose," he plays Doc, a nightclub owner who has beef with a PI played by John Travolta.

Technically, Freeman has appeared in three films with a 0% on Rotten Tomatoes ("The Poison Rose," "The Contract," and "That Was Then ... This Is Now"), but "Poison Rose" is the most recent.

Sally Field — "Beyond the Poseidon Adventure" (1979)

"Beyond the Poseidon Adventure." Warner Bros.

Rotten Tomatoes score: 0%

Field has won two Oscars in her career. First, for playing the titular role in "Norma Rae," and then for her role as Edna Spalding in "Places in the Heart."

In "Beyond the Poseidon Adventure," Field plays a passenger, Celeste Whitman, aboard a tugboat that's set to salvage the sunken Poseidon.

Benicio del Toro — "Christopher Columbus: The Discovery" (1992)

"Christopher Columbus: The Discovery." Warner Bros.

Rotten Tomatoes score: 7%

Del Toro's lone Oscar win thus far is for his performance in "Traffic" as Mexican police officer Javier Rodriguez.

In "Christopher Columbus," del Toro plays Alvaro Harana, the son of one of Columbus' friends.

Brie Larson — "Remember the Daze" (2008)

Brie Larson at the "Remember the Daze" premiere. Ryan Born/WireImage/Getty Images

Rotten Tomatoes score: 0%

Larson won an Oscar for her role in "Room" as kidnapping victim Joy (or Ma) who is forced to raise her son inside a single room by her captors.

One of her first roles was in "Remember the Daze" as Angie, the younger sister of the main character, Julia.

