‘The worst is over’: Sunak finally closes in on inflation pledge

Rishi Sunak pledged to halve inflation to near 5pc by the end of the year - AP Photo/Alberto Pezzali, Pool, File

The Prime Minister could be forgiven for having a little spring in his step today.

At the start of the year, Rishi Sunak set out five “immediate priorities” after a tumultuous 2022. Top of the list was halving inflation.

Price increases were running at 10.1pc when he made the pledge, meaning it must hit 5pc by December to fulfill it.

The Prime Minister has faced nervousness month after month since then, as inflation has remained stubbornly high and repeatedly come in above forecasts.

Even as price pressures dropped quickly in the US and in parts of Europe, Britain’s figure looked unhappily sticky.

At long last, however, inflation has fallen rapidly. Consumer prices in June were up 7.9pc on the year, according to the Office for National Statistics. This is certainly a very high rate by historical standards, and almost four-times the Bank of England’s 2pc target. But it represents a sharp drop from May’s 8.7pc and is firmly below economists’ expectations.

Kallum Pickering, economist at Berenberg Bank, says if current patterns continue, “inflation should fall fast over coming months towards a 4-5pc rate by the end of the year and to within the 2-3pc range by the middle of next year.”

If correct, Sunak would meet his first target.

Nobody doing the weekly shop will see obvious evidence that inflation is coming down yet. Food and drink last month cost 17.3pc more than it did a year ago, an astronomical increase and slowing only a touch from March’s peak of more than 19pc, according to the Office for National Statistics.

And while the energy price cap edged down in April, gas bills in June were still more than twice as expensive as they were before Russia invaded Ukraine.

Yet there are promising signs inflation is on the wane. Drivers cannot fail to have noticed that petrol is down to £1.43 per litre on average, from a peak of £1.91 last July.

The figures will be cheered by the Bank of England, which has been under intense pressure to bring inflation back anywhere close to its 2pc target, which was last met in July 2021.

Inflation is not yet near this goal but it is down significantly from the peak of 11.1pc reached in October last year and now at a 16-month low.

The Bank’s monetary policy committee (MPC) has been ramping up interest rates for the past year and a half in a bid to get on top of price rises.

It has so far raised rates from 0.1pc in December 2021 to 5pc last month, yet the dramatic tightening has proved impotent when it comes to headline inflation.

Partly this is because the energy crisis was an international crisis, with food prices similarly set on global markets. But also it is because the full impact of interest rate rises are generally thought to take between 18 and 24 months to fully pass through to consumer prices, so the main force of those decisions by the Bank should only now be starting to bite.

There had been fears the Bank was getting desperate.

In a shock and awe move the MPC last month raised interest rates by 0.5 percentage points, effectively a double move compared to the 0.25pp moves of the two prior policy meetings.

Economists anticipated another such jump next month.

But now inflation is falling faster than expected, analysts suspect the Bank will opt for a smaller move instead.

Samuel Tombs, at Pantheon Macroeconomics, says this “gives the MPC the green light to increase Bank Rate by 0.25pp next month.”

“The worst is over for UK households and that the MPC will not need to raise the Bank Rate all the way to 6.25pc, as markets priced-in yesterday [Tuesday].”

Financial markets agree. Reacting to the lower inflation figure, traders now expect interest rates to top out at 5.75pc at the end of this year.

More price drops are on the way, with the energy price cap falling again in July, which will help lower next month’s inflation figure.

Headline inflation is not the only factor in play, and other measures of price pressures add to the reassurance that costs are finally coming under control.

Behind the main number, core inflation is also closely watched. This measure strips out energy and food prices with the aim of getting somewhere closer to an indication of price pressures in the domestic economy, rather than in import-heavy sectors.

Core inflation fell to 6.9pc in June from 7.1pc in May, a welcome turnaround given this had been rising in previous months even as headline inflation was easing.

An alternative measure of UK-generated inflation comes in the services sector. While the cost of goods and energy often relates to global prices, the price of services is more dependent on wages. Pressure here also eased a touch from 7.4pc in May to 7.2pc in June, again marking a departure from recent increases.

Then there are price pressures facing businesses, which indicate the costs coming down the pipeline towards consumers.

Prices paid by businesses for the goods and services which they buy dropped by 2.7pc, the first year-on-year fall in their costs since November 2020. It marks a dramatic shift from the situation last summer when companies found their costs soaring by almost one-quarter.

This is passed on to their customers, whether they sell to consumers or to other businesses.

Factory gate prices rose just 0.1pc on the year, again the smallest rise since the end of 2020.

But big risks remain. When it comes to pressure on households, the end of inflation altogether would not mean a fall in the cost of living - merely that prices would plateau at today’s high levels.

So workers will still be keen to demand more pay to try to recover the spending power lost over the recent years of high inflation.

Just last week, the Governor of the Bank of England and the Chancellor were warning workers and businesses not to go overboard on pay rises.

Average earnings in May were up 7.4pc on the year, with pay in the private sector increasing by 7.7pc - within touching distance of inflation, indicating that workers may soon at least be on an even keel when it comes to their finances, even if they do not actually feel better off.

But this is a danger from the MPC’s point of view, as higher pay represents higher costs for businesses, as well as giving families more spending power, which can itself in turn add to inflationary pressures.

The Bank of England is not likely to want to take its foot off the brakes until policymakers are certain inflation is under control - after the experience of the past two years, and given inflation is still almost four-times its target, officials dare not risk complacency.

Yael Selfin, chief economist at KPMG UK, says the Bank is unlikely to change course when inflation is still extremely high, even if it is moving in the right direction.

“While the Bank of England will welcome the fall in inflation, it is unlikely to substantially change its hawkish policy stance as inflation continues to run significantly above target,” she says.

