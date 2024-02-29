Worst Texas Wildfire in History Scorches Ranches, Shuts Highways

(Bloomberg) -- Texas emergency crews are battling the worst wildfire in state history amid forecasts for several more days of dry, windy weather that will make their task more difficult.

The largest of multiple blazes scorching the Texas Panhandle — the Smokehouse Creek Fire — expanded more than 20-fold in just two days and now covers 1.075 million acres (1,700 square miles), according to the Texas A&M Forest Service.

That surpasses the 907,245-acre East Amarillo Complex fire of 2006 that formerly held the record.

The region is vulnerable because winter storms have skipped that part of the Lone Star State, which already had been struggling with years of drought, said Paul Pastelok, head of long-range forecasting at AccuWeather Inc. This means the landscape is dry and brush is primed to burn.

“It just doesn’t look good,” Pastelok said. The fire threat is likely to continue through next week.

The conflagrations have scorched house and ranches, shut highways and schools, and menaced critical infrastructure including an oil refinery and nuclear-weapons facility.

Natural gas driller Pantera Energy Co. was forced to shut roughly 1% of its production and pipes at one field suffered fire damage.

“We’ll have to replace some surface equipment over the next couple weeks,” Pantera President Jason Herrick said during an interview. “Ours was not too bad.”

--With assistance from Alex Newman.

