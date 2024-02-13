‘Worst Valentine’s Day Surprise’: Why Women’s Underwear Costs Exceed Men’s

GizemBDR / iStock.com

Did you know certain Valentine’s Day gifts are highly taxed? If you plan to buy women’s lingerie for your significant other, you could be spending an additional 4% in taxes compared to men’s underwear. This equates to roughly $1.10 more per item for women compared to 75 cents for men. Progressive Policy Institute writer Ed Gresser called it the “Worst Valentine’s Day surprise ever” in a report.

The additional tariffs fall under a category deemed the “pink tax,” which has been outlawed in a handful of states, including California and New York, but not at the federal level. Texas recently outlawed sales tax on menstrual products and baby diapers.

It’s important to realize the pink tax isn’t always a tax, per se — although in the case of underwear tariffs, it is. Sometimes, the pink tax refers to the markup on women’s products that are similar to men’s products.

“Common products and services marketed to women, ranging from razors and soaps to dry cleaning, often cost more than similar products marketed to men,” according to a statement from the U.S. Congress Joint Economic Committee.

“Manufacturers and retailers may claim that the price difference is due to higher costs for producing women’s products or providing services for women, but there is a great deal of evidence that there are significant price differences for practically identical products,” the report stated.

While these pricing standards affect buyers of women’s products year-round, it might be particularly conspicuous during Valentine’s Day, when men and women alike might be purchasing items like perfume and lingerie marketed toward women.

Exactly how badly does the pink tax affect women’s underwear? Synthetic polyester underwear, one of the more affordable materials, is taxed at 16% for women and 14.9% for men, according to the PPI report. Breathable and comfy cotton underwear experiences tariffs of 7.6% for women and 7.4% for men, which represents the smallest gap in tariff costs.

Finally, silk underwear, which you might think experiences higher tariffs because it’s used to make luxury goods, is taxed at 2.1% for women and 0.9% for men. That could be good news if you’re looking to pick up something pretty for your partner this Valentine’s Day.

Other countries, according to the report, tax men’s and women’s undergarments at the same rate, regardless of material or who is expected to be wearing it.

