U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    3,901.35
    -44.66 (-1.13%)
     

  • Dow 30

    30,961.82
    -173.27 (-0.56%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,552.36
    -167.32 (-1.43%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,825.23
    -13.23 (-0.72%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    85.11
    -3.37 (-3.81%)
     

  • Gold

    1,673.90
    -35.20 (-2.06%)
     

  • Silver

    19.17
    -0.39 (-2.01%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0003
    +0.0022 (+0.22%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.4590
    +0.0470 (+1.38%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1470
    -0.0072 (-0.63%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    143.4400
    +0.3470 (+0.24%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    19,839.50
    -83.85 (-0.42%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    465.64
    -11.75 (-2.46%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,282.07
    +4.77 (+0.07%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,875.91
    +57.29 (+0.21%)
     

Worth’s Best Gift of 2022 Submission Form

Dan Costa
·1 min read

Worth Magazine is assembling the ultimate holiday gift list.  What are the best products, services, and experiences that you have given or received this year? Whether it is a jewel-encrusted tennis bracelet or a ticket to the Superbowl, we want to know what made an impression.

Price is no object, but a high price tag isn’t a guarantee of true value–or coverage. We want to find the unusual, the rare, and possibly even the unique gift that is perfect in the eye of the beholder.

To make a recommendation you could email one of our editors, but we would prefer you fill in the form below. Thank you!


The post Worth’s Best Gift of 2022 Submission Form appeared first on Worth.

Recommended Stories